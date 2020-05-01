Market Overview

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For May 1, 2020

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 01, 2020 9:40am   Comments
Upgrades

  • Piper Sandler changed the rating for Lakeland Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ: LBAI) from Neutral to Overweight. For the first quarter, Lakeland Bancorp had an EPS of $0.24, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.35. The stock has a 52-week-high of $17.63 and a 52-week-low of $8.31. Lakeland Bancorp's stock last closed at $11.19 per share.
  • KeyBanc upgraded the stock for Wolverine World Wide Inc (NYSE: WWW) from Sector Weight to Overweight. In the first quarter, Wolverine World Wide showed an EPS of $0.28, compared to $0.49 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $37.58 and a 52-week-low of $12.19. Wolverine World Wide's stock last closed at $20.85 per share.
  • Janney Capital changed the rating for California Water Service Group (NYSE: CWT) from Neutral to Buy. California Water Service earned ($0.42) in the first quarter, compared to ($0.16) in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $57.48 and a 52-week-low of $39.74. California Water Service's stock last closed at $45.15 per share.
  • For Seattle Genetics Inc (NASDAQ: SGEN), Guggenheim upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. For the first quarter, Seattle Genetics had an EPS of ($0.98), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.08). The stock has a 52-week-high of $150.00 and a 52-week-low of $62.90. Seattle Genetics's stock last closed at $137.23 per share.

 

Downgrades

  • BTIG downgraded the stock for On Deck Capital Inc (NYSE: ONDK) from Buy to Neutral. In the first quarter, On Deck Capital showed an EPS of ($0.92), compared to $0.10 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $5.69 and a 52-week-low of $0.54. On Deck Capital's stock last closed at $1.20 per share.
  • For Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ: ADSK), Bernstein downgraded the stock from Market Perform to Underperform. Autodesk earned $0.92 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.46 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $211.58 and a 52-week-low of $125.38. Autodesk's stock last closed at $187.13 per share.
  • Credit Suisse changed the rating for Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE: COG) from Outperform to Neutral. In the first quarter, Cabot Oil & Gas showed an EPS of $0.14, compared to $0.73 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $27.41 and a 52-week-low of $13.06. Cabot Oil & Gas's stock last closed at $20.79 per share.
  • For Cerner Corp (NASDAQ: CERN), SunTrust Robinson Humphrey downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. For the first quarter, Cerner had an EPS of $0.71, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.61. The stock has a 52-week-high of $80.90 and a 52-week-low of $53.08. Cerner's stock last closed at $69.39 per share.
  • For Dow Inc (NYSE: DOW), Citigroup downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. In the first quarter, Dow showed an EPS of $0.59, compared to $0.84 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $57.48 and a 52-week-low of $21.95. Dow's stock last closed at $36.70 per share.
  • Loop Capital changed the rating for Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ: HUBG) from Buy to Hold. For the first quarter, Hub Group had an EPS of $0.47, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.71. The stock has a 52-week-high of $60.41 and a 52-week-low of $36.51. Hub Group's stock last closed at $48.11 per share.
  • For Textron Inc (NYSE: TXT), JP Morgan downgraded the stock from Overweight to Neutral. For the first quarter, Textron had an EPS of $0.35, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.76. The stock has a 52-week-high of $54.24 and a 52-week-low of $20.26. Textron's stock last closed at $26.79 per share.
  • Wells Fargo downgraded the stock for Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ: BYND) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. Beyond Meat earned ($0.01) in the fourth quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $239.71 and a 52-week-low of $45.00. Beyond Meat's stock last closed at $98.99 per share.
  • MKM Partners downgraded the stock for Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ: WLTW) from Buy to Neutral. In the first quarter, Willis Towers Watson showed an EPS of $3.34, compared to $2.98 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $220.97 and a 52-week-low of $143.34. Willis Towers Watson's stock last closed at $178.29 per share.
  • Benchmark downgraded the stock for Huron Consulting Group Inc (NASDAQ: HURN) from Buy to Hold. For the first quarter, Huron Consulting Group had an EPS of $0.44, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.40. The stock has a 52-week-high of $70.91 and a 52-week-low of $35.15. Huron Consulting Group's stock last closed at $56.04 per share.
  • For EMCOR Group Inc (NYSE: EME), DA Davidson downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. For the first quarter, EMCOR Gr had an EPS of $1.35, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.28. The stock has a 52-week-high of $93.54 and a 52-week-low of $41.85. EMCOR Gr's stock last closed at $63.51 per share.
  • For Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: GILD), JP Morgan downgraded the stock from Overweight to Neutral. In the first quarter, Gilead Sciences showed an EPS of $1.68, compared to $1.76 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $85.97 and a 52-week-low of $60.89. Gilead Sciences's stock last closed at $84.00 per share.

 

Initiations

  • SunTrust Robinson Humphrey initiated coverage on Air Transport Services Group Inc (NASDAQ: ATSG) with a Buy rating. The price target for Air Transport Services Gr is set at $27.00. In the fourth quarter, Air Transport Services Gr showed an EPS of $0.56, compared to $0.36 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $25.60 and a 52-week-low of $13.20. Air Transport Services Gr's stock last closed at $20.24 per share.
  • With a rating of Buy, BTIG initiated coverage on Axcella Health Inc (NASDAQ: AXLA). The price target is set at $10.00 for Axcella Health. Interestingly, in the fourth quarter, Axcella Health's EPS was ($0.68). The stock has a 52-week-high of $15.99 and a 52-week-low of $2.25. Axcella Health's stock last closed at $4.66 per share.
  • BTIG initiated coverage on Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VKTX) with a Buy rating. The price target for Viking Therapeutics is set at $9.00. For the first quarter, Viking Therapeutics had an EPS of ($0.13), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.07). The stock has a 52-week-high of $8.92 and a 52-week-low of $3.26. Viking Therapeutics's stock last closed at $5.76 per share.
  • Janney Capital initiated coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: YMAB) with a Buy rating. Y-mAbs Therapeutics earned ($0.61) in the fourth quarter, compared to ($0.42) in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $36.55 and a 52-week-low of $14.16. Y-mAbs Therapeutics's stock last closed at $33.58 per share.
  • Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ: FGEN) with a Market Perform rating. The price target for FibroGen is set at $40.00. FibroGen earned ($1.12) in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.23 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $49.29 and a 52-week-low of $22.65. FibroGen's stock last closed at $36.89 per share.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

