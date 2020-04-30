Market Overview

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For April 30, 2020

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 30, 2020 2:30pm   Comments
Upgrades

  • Stifel upgraded Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) from Hold to Buy. Southwest shares closed at $30.97 on Wednesday.
  • Pivotal Research upgraded Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) from Sell to Hold. Facebook shares closed at $194.19 on Wednesday.
  • Baird upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHRW) from Neutral to Outperform. C.H. Robinson shares closed at $71.26 on Wednesday.
  • SunTrust Robinson Humphrey upgraded Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEDP) from Sell to Hold. Medpace shares closed at $84.33 on Wednesday.
  • Analysts at Credit Suisse upgraded Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ: MERC) from Neutral to Outperform. Mercer shares closed at $9.62 on Wednesday.
  • CFRA upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE: MMC) from Hold to Buy. Marsh & McLennan shares closed at $94.62 on Wednesday.

Downgrades

  • JP Morgan downgraded Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA) from Overweight to Neutral. Zebra Technologies shares closed at $244.97 on Wednesday.
  • HSBC downgraded Schlumberger Limited (NYSE: SLB) from Buy to Hold. Schlumberger shares closed at $18.20 on Wednesday.
  • Loop Capital downgraded Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) from Buy to Hold. Dollar General shares closed at $174.80 on Wednesday.
  • Piper Sandler downgraded ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE: NOW) from Overweight to Neutral. ServiceNow shares closed at $321.99 on Wednesday.
  • Canaccord Genuity downgraded Shopify Inc. (NYSE: SHOP) from Buy to Hold. Shopify shares closed at $639.99 on Wednesday.
  • CFRA downgraded Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) from Hold to Sell. Exxon Mobil shares closed at $47.46 on Wednesday.

Initiations

  • BMO Capital initiated coverage on Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Moderna is set to $83. Moderna closed at $46.37 on Wednesday.
  • Analysts at Baird initiated coverage on Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE: TREX) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Trex is set to $100. Trex shares closed at $99.80 on Wednesday.
  • Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG) with an Overweight rating. The price target for DraftKings is set to $23. DraftKings shares closed at $19.40 on Wednesday.
  • Analysts at Roth Capital initiated coverage on Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CELH) with a Buy rating. The price target for Celsius is set to $10. Celsius Holdings shares closed at $4.94 on Wednesday.
  • Analysts at Nomura Instinet initiated coverage on Carvana Co. (NYSE: CVNA) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Carvana is set to $89. Carvana shares closed at $84.89 on Wednesday.

