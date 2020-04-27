Market Overview

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For April 27, 2020

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 27, 2020 9:32am   Comments
Upgrades

  • For Alliance Data Systems Corp (NYSE: ADS), Compass Point upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. Alliance Data Systems earned $0.75 in the first quarter, compared to $3.72 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $166.12 and a 52-week-low of $20.51. Alliance Data Systems's stock last closed at $40.38 per share.
  • B of A Securities changed the rating for AptarGroup Inc (NYSE: ATR) from Neutral to Buy. For the fourth quarter, AptarGroup had an EPS of $0.80, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.92. The stock has a 52-week-high of $126.19 and a 52-week-low of $79.84. AptarGroup's stock last closed at $104.25 per share.
  • Northcoast Research upgraded the stock for AutoNation Inc (NYSE: AN) from Neutral to Buy. For the fourth quarter, AutoNation had an EPS of $1.31, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.10. The stock has a 52-week-high of $53.19 and a 52-week-low of $20.59. AutoNation's stock last closed at $33.71 per share.
  • ScotiaBank changed the rating for Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE: FCX) from Sector Perform to Sector Outperform. For the first quarter, Freeport-McMoRan had an EPS of ($0.16), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.05. The stock has a 52-week-high of $13.63 and a 52-week-low of $4.82. Freeport-McMoRan's stock last closed at $8.48 per share.
  • For KBR Inc (NYSE: KBR), Citigroup upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. In the fourth quarter, KBR showed an EPS of $0.46, compared to $0.39 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $31.92 and a 52-week-low of $12.00. KBR's stock last closed at $19.61 per share.
  • Citigroup changed the rating for Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (NYSE: LH) from Neutral to Buy. In the fourth quarter, Laboratory Corp showed an EPS of $2.86, compared to $2.52 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $196.36 and a 52-week-low of $98.02. Laboratory Corp's stock last closed at $163.61 per share.
  • For Portland General Electric Co (NYSE: POR), Guggenheim upgraded the stock from Sell to Neutral. For the first quarter, Portland General Electric had an EPS of $0.91, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.82. The stock has a 52-week-high of $63.08 and a 52-week-low of $37.83. Portland General Electric's stock last closed at $46.43 per share.
  • For Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE: DGX), Citigroup upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. Quest Diagnostics earned $0.94 in the first quarter, compared to $1.40 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $118.58 and a 52-week-low of $73.02. Quest Diagnostics's stock last closed at $107.00 per share.
  • For Surgery Partners Inc (NASDAQ: SGRY), Benchmark upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy. Surgery Partners earned $0.10 in the fourth quarter, compared to ($1.17) in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.74 and a 52-week-low of $4.00. Surgery Partners's stock last closed at $9.97 per share.
  • Wells Fargo changed the rating for Williams Companies Inc (NYSE: WMB) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Williams Companies earned $0.24 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.19 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $29.06 and a 52-week-low of $8.41. Williams Companies's stock last closed at $18.28 per share.
  • For Lear Corp (NYSE: LEA), Credit Suisse upgraded the stock from Neutral to Outperform. Lear earned $2.64 in the fourth quarter, compared to $4.05 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $155.67 and a 52-week-low of $63.20. Lear's stock last closed at $88.61 per share.
  • Mizuho upgraded the stock for Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) from Underperform to Neutral. Twitter earned $0.25 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.31 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $45.85 and a 52-week-low of $20.00. Twitter's stock last closed at $28.74 per share.
  • Mizuho changed the rating for eBay Inc (NASDAQ: EBAY) from Underperform to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, eBay had an EPS of $0.81, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.71. The stock has a 52-week-high of $42.00 and a 52-week-low of $26.02. eBay's stock last closed at $39.35 per share.
  • For Holly Energy Partners LP (NYSE: HEP), Barclays upgraded the stock from Underweight to Equal-Weight. In the fourth quarter, Holly Energy Partners showed an EPS of $0.43, compared to $0.45 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $30.61 and a 52-week-low of $6.57. Holly Energy Partners's stock last closed at $12.91 per share.
  • RBC Capital changed the rating for Autoliv Inc (NYSE: ALV) from Sector Perform to Outperform. In the first quarter, Autoliv showed an EPS of $0.88, compared to $1.20 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $87.01 and a 52-week-low of $38.16. Autoliv's stock last closed at $60.69 per share.

 

Downgrades

  • SVB Leerink changed the rating for Abiomed Inc (NASDAQ: ABMD) from Outperform to Market Perform. In the third quarter, Abiomed showed an EPS of $1.12, compared to $0.97 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $285.77 and a 52-week-low of $119.01. Abiomed's stock last closed at $168.52 per share.
  • For Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ: BYND), UBS downgraded the stock from Neutral to Sell. Interestingly, in the fourth quarter, Beyond Meat's EPS was ($0.01). The stock has a 52-week-high of $239.71 and a 52-week-low of $45.00. Beyond Meat's stock last closed at $108.78 per share.
  • For Clovis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: CLVS), SVB Leerink downgraded the stock from Market Perform to Underperform. In the fourth quarter, Clovis Oncology showed an EPS of ($1.81), compared to ($1.88) from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $20.93 and a 52-week-low of $2.93. Clovis Oncology's stock last closed at $9.03 per share.
  • UBS changed the rating for Fluor Corp (NYSE: FLR) from Buy to Neutral. The stock has a 52-week-high of $41.66 and a 52-week-low of $2.85. Fluor's stock last closed at $9.05 per share.
  • UBS downgraded the stock for Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: GILD) from Buy to Neutral. Gilead Sciences earned $1.30 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.44 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $85.97 and a 52-week-low of $60.89. Gilead Sciences's stock last closed at $79.64 per share.
  • MKM Partners downgraded the stock for Papa John's International Inc (NASDAQ: PZZA) from Buy to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, Papa John's International showed an EPS of $0.37, compared to $0.15 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $73.83 and a 52-week-low of $28.55. Papa John's International's stock last closed at $72.00 per share.
  • For TD Ameritrade Holding Corp (NASDAQ: AMTD), Citigroup downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. TD Ameritrade Holding earned $0.86 in the second quarter, compared to $0.93 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $54.10 and a 52-week-low of $27.70. TD Ameritrade Holding's stock last closed at $36.72 per share.
  • Credit Suisse changed the rating for American Axle & Mfg Holdings Inc (NYSE: AXL) from Outperform to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, American Axle & Mfg Hldgs showed an EPS of $0.13, compared to $0.45 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $15.79 and a 52-week-low of $2.50. American Axle & Mfg Hldgs's stock last closed at $3.60 per share.
  • Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock for Caterpillar Inc (NYSE: CAT) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. Caterpillar earned $2.63 in the fourth quarter, compared to $2.55 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $150.55 and a 52-week-low of $87.50. Caterpillar's stock last closed at $114.02 per share.
  • Exane BNP Paribas changed the rating for GrubHub Inc (NYSE: GRUB) from Neutral to Underperform. In the fourth quarter, GrubHub showed an EPS of ($0.05), compared to $0.19 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $80.25 and a 52-week-low of $29.35. GrubHub's stock last closed at $43.50 per share.
  • For Qualys Inc (NASDAQ: QLYS), JMP Securities downgraded the stock from Market Outperform to Market Perform. For the fourth quarter, Qualys had an EPS of $0.64, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.51. The stock has a 52-week-high of $110.89 and a 52-week-low of $63.37. Qualys's stock last closed at $109.26 per share.
  • Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock for United Rentals Inc (NYSE: URI) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. For the fourth quarter, United Rentals had an EPS of $5.60, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $4.85. The stock has a 52-week-high of $170.04 and a 52-week-low of $58.85. United Rentals's stock last closed at $106.15 per share.
  • Stifel changed the rating for Wayfair Inc (NYSE: W) from Buy to Hold. Wayfair earned ($2.80) in the fourth quarter, compared to ($1.12) in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $166.40 and a 52-week-low of $21.70. Wayfair's stock last closed at $122.34 per share.
  • Barclays changed the rating for Hertz Global Holdings Inc (NYSE: HTZ) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. In the fourth quarter, Hertz Global Holdings showed an EPS of ($0.24), compared to ($0.55) from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $20.85 and a 52-week-low of $3.18. Hertz Global Holdings's stock last closed at $3.71 per share.
  • BMO Capital downgraded the stock for Sealed Air Corp (NYSE: SEE) from Outperform to Market Perform. Sealed Air earned $0.78 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.75 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $46.88 and a 52-week-low of $17.06. Sealed Air's stock last closed at $28.46 per share.

 

Initiations

  • Ladenburg Thalmann initiated coverage on Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SLRX) with a Buy rating. Salarius Pharmaceuticals earned ($0.44) in the fourth quarter, compared to ($0.11) in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $14.82 and a 52-week-low of $0.56. Salarius Pharmaceuticals's stock last closed at $0.62 per share.
  • With a rating of Neutral, B of A Securities initiated coverage on FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ: FGEN). The price target is set at $45.00 for FibroGen. FibroGen earned ($1.12) in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.23 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $49.29 and a 52-week-low of $22.65. FibroGen's stock last closed at $40.86 per share.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

