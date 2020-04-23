Market Overview

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For April 23, 2020

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 23, 2020 9:46am   Comments
Upgrades

  • Compass Point changed the rating for Central Pacific Financial Corp (NYSE: CPF) from Neutral to Buy. Central Pacific Financial earned $0.29 in the first quarter, compared to $0.55 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $30.82 and a 52-week-low of $12.40. Central Pacific Financial's stock last closed at $14.67 per share.
  • JP Morgan upgraded the stock for Copart Inc (NASDAQ: CPRT) from Underweight to Neutral. Copart earned $0.65 in the second quarter, compared to $0.52 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $104.88 and a 52-week-low of $55.69. Copart's stock last closed at $68.08 per share.
  • JP Morgan changed the rating for KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE: KAR) from Neutral to Overweight. KAR Auction Services earned $0.19 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.62 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $63.17 and a 52-week-low of $9.41. KAR Auction Services's stock last closed at $12.00 per share.
  • SunTrust Robinson Humphrey upgraded the stock for Nautilus Inc (NYSE: NLS) from Hold to Buy. In the fourth quarter, Nautilus showed an EPS of $0.12, compared to $0.05 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $5.90 and a 52-week-low of $1.20. Nautilus's stock last closed at $5.78 per share.
  • Credit Suisse upgraded the stock for Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE: PANW) from Underperform to Neutral. In the second quarter, Palo Alto Networks earned $1.19. The stock has a 52-week-high of $251.10 and a 52-week-low of $125.47. Palo Alto Networks's stock last closed at $191.87 per share.

 

Downgrades

  • JP Morgan downgraded the stock for Avis Budget Group Inc (NASDAQ: CAR) from Overweight to Neutral. Avis Budget Gr earned $0.73 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.53 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $52.98 and a 52-week-low of $6.35. Avis Budget Gr's stock last closed at $12.00 per share.
  • For Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE: CDAY), Credit Suisse downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underperform. In the fourth quarter, Ceridian HCM Holding showed an EPS of $0.08, compared to $0.07 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $79.11 and a 52-week-low of $38.40. Ceridian HCM Holding's stock last closed at $51.74 per share.
  • For Discovery Inc (NASDAQ: DISCA), Evercore ISI Group downgraded the stock from Outperform to In-Line. For the fourth quarter, Discovery had an EPS of $0.98, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.82. The stock has a 52-week-high of $33.66 and a 52-week-low of $17.12. Discovery's stock last closed at $20.37 per share.
  • For Fox Corp (NASDAQ: FOXA), Evercore ISI Group downgraded the stock from Outperform to In-Line. In the second quarter, Fox showed an EPS of $0.10, compared to $0.37 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $39.73 and a 52-week-low of $19.81. Fox's stock last closed at $24.77 per share.
  • For Hertz Global Holdings Inc (NYSE: HTZ), JP Morgan downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underweight. For the fourth quarter, Hertz Global Holdings had an EPS of ($0.24), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.55). The stock has a 52-week-high of $20.85 and a 52-week-low of $3.18. Hertz Global Holdings's stock last closed at $4.03 per share.
  • Stephens & Co. changed the rating for National Bank Holdings Corp (NYSE: NBHC) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the first quarter, National Bank Holdings showed an EPS of $0.50, compared to $0.60 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $38.92 and a 52-week-low of $20.25. National Bank Holdings's stock last closed at $24.34 per share.
  • Evercore ISI Group changed the rating for New York Times Co (NYSE: NYT) from Outperform to In-Line. For the fourth quarter, New York Times had an EPS of $0.43, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.32. The stock has a 52-week-high of $40.22 and a 52-week-low of $26.13. New York Times's stock last closed at $29.40 per share.
  • Credit Suisse changed the rating for Paycom Software Inc (NYSE: PAYC) from Neutral to Underperform. For the fourth quarter, Paycom Software had an EPS of $0.86, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.61. The stock has a 52-week-high of $342.00 and a 52-week-low of $163.42. Paycom Software's stock last closed at $217.79 per share.
  • For SolarWinds Corp (NYSE: SWI), Credit Suisse downgraded the stock from Outperform to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, SolarWinds showed an EPS of $0.24, compared to $0.19 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $21.66 and a 52-week-low of $11.50. SolarWinds's stock last closed at $15.70 per share.

 

Initiations

  • With a rating of Overweight, JP Morgan initiated coverage on Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE: AVYA). The price target is set at $11.00 for Avaya Hldgs. For the first quarter, Avaya Hldgs had an EPS of $0.75, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.76. The stock has a 52-week-high of $22.35 and a 52-week-low of $6.13. Avaya Hldgs's stock last closed at $8.42 per share.

Posted-In: Initiations top upgradesUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

