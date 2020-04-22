Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For April 22, 2020
Upgrades
- Oppenheimer upgraded the stock for Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) from Perform to Outperform. For the first quarter, Snap had an EPS of ($0.08), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.10). The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.75 and a 52-week-low of $7.89. Snap's stock last closed at $12.45 per share.
- B of A Securities changed the rating for SciPlay Corp (NASDAQ: SCPL) from Underperform to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, SciPlay earned $0.19. The stock has a 52-week-high of $18.75 and a 52-week-low of $5.82. SciPlay's stock last closed at $10.39 per share.
- For Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), B of A Securities upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. For the first quarter, Johnson & Johnson had an EPS of $2.30, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.10. The stock has a 52-week-high of $154.50 and a 52-week-low of $109.16. Johnson & Johnson's stock last closed at $149.76 per share.
- Bank of America changed the rating for Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ: CDNS) from Neutral to Buy. In the first quarter, Cadence Design Systems showed an EPS of $0.60, compared to $0.54 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $80.46 and a 52-week-low of $51.39. Cadence Design Systems's stock last closed at $74.59 per share.
- Jefferies upgraded the stock for Cerner Corp (NASDAQ: CERN) from Hold to Buy. For the fourth quarter, Cerner had an EPS of $0.75, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.63. The stock has a 52-week-high of $80.90 and a 52-week-low of $53.08. Cerner's stock last closed at $68.59 per share.
- Jefferies changed the rating for Extended Stay America Inc (NASDAQ: STAY) from Hold to Buy. In the fourth quarter, Extended Stay America earned $0.14. The stock has a 52-week-high of $18.76 and a 52-week-low of $5.35. Extended Stay America's stock last closed at $9.64 per share.
- Wells Fargo changed the rating for Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) from Underweight to Equal-Weight. For the first quarter, Netflix had an EPS of $1.57, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.76. The stock has a 52-week-high of $449.52 and a 52-week-low of $252.28. Netflix's stock last closed at $433.83 per share.
Downgrades
- B of A Securities downgraded the stock for Zynga Inc (NASDAQ: ZNGA) from Neutral to Underperform. For the fourth quarter, Zynga had an EPS of $0.00, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $7.80 and a 52-week-low of $5.22. Zynga's stock last closed at $7.51 per share.
- Compass Point downgraded the stock for Webster Financial Corp (NYSE: WBS) from Buy to Neutral. For the first quarter, Webster Financial had an EPS of $0.39, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.06. The stock has a 52-week-high of $54.30 and a 52-week-low of $18.16. Webster Financial's stock last closed at $23.15 per share.
- B of A Securities downgraded the stock for Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) from Neutral to Underperform. In the fourth quarter, Tesla showed an EPS of $2.14, compared to $1.93 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $968.99 and a 52-week-low of $176.99. Tesla's stock last closed at $686.72 per share.
- For Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX), Raymond James downgraded the stock from Strong Buy to Outperform. For the first quarter, Netflix had an EPS of $1.57, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.76. The stock has a 52-week-high of $449.52 and a 52-week-low of $252.28. Netflix's stock last closed at $433.83 per share.
- Susquehanna downgraded the stock for MercadoLibre Inc (NASDAQ: MELI) from Positive to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, MercadoLibre had an EPS of ($1.11), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.05). The stock has a 52-week-high of $756.48 and a 52-week-low of $422.22. MercadoLibre's stock last closed at $573.38 per share.
- For The Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD), Gordon Haskett downgraded the stock from Accumulate to Hold. In the fourth quarter, Home Depot showed an EPS of $2.28, compared to $2.25 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $247.36 and a 52-week-low of $140.63. Home Depot's stock last closed at $200.66 per share.
- RBC Capital downgraded the stock for SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) from Outperform to Sector Perform. In the first quarter, SAP showed an EPS of $0.94, compared to $1.01 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $140.67 and a 52-week-low of $90.89. SAP's stock last closed at $116.08 per share.
- Gordon Haskett downgraded the stock for Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE: FND) from Accumulate to Hold. Floor & Decor Hldgs earned $0.26 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.20 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $62.62 and a 52-week-low of $24.36. Floor & Decor Hldgs's stock last closed at $34.14 per share.
- SVB Leerink downgraded the stock for Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE: BSX) from Outperform to Market Perform. For the fourth quarter, Boston Scientific had an EPS of $0.46, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.38. The stock has a 52-week-high of $46.62 and a 52-week-low of $24.10. Boston Scientific's stock last closed at $35.06 per share.
- Barclays downgraded the stock for Weibo Corp (NASDAQ: WB) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Weibo earned $0.77 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.80 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $72.78 and a 52-week-low of $29.50. Weibo's stock last closed at $35.46 per share.
- For Funko Inc (NASDAQ: FNKO), Piper Sandler downgraded the stock from Overweight to Neutral. Funko earned $0.18 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.44 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $27.89 and a 52-week-low of $3.12. Funko's stock last closed at $3.67 per share.
- Stifel changed the rating for Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) from Buy to Hold. In the first quarter, Netflix showed an EPS of $1.57, compared to $0.76 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $449.52 and a 52-week-low of $252.28. Netflix's stock last closed at $433.83 per share.
- JP Morgan changed the rating for Regency Centers Corp (NASDAQ: REG) from Neutral to Underweight. Regency Centers earned $1.00 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.98 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $70.26 and a 52-week-low of $31.80. Regency Centers's stock last closed at $35.59 per share.
- For Transocean Ltd (NYSE: RIG), RBC Capital downgraded the stock from Sector Perform to Underperform. In the fourth quarter, Transocean showed an EPS of ($0.43), compared to ($0.34) from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $9.79 and a 52-week-low of $1.01. Transocean's stock last closed at $1.10 per share.
- For VF Corp (NYSE: VFC), Piper Sandler downgraded the stock from Overweight to Neutral. VF earned $1.23 in the third quarter, compared to $1.31 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $100.25 and a 52-week-low of $45.07. VF's stock last closed at $53.35 per share.
- For iRobot Corp (NASDAQ: IRBT), JP Morgan downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underweight. iRobot earned $0.69 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.84 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $132.30 and a 52-week-low of $32.79. iRobot's stock last closed at $50.90 per share.
- JP Morgan downgraded the stock for Cambium Networks Corp (NASDAQ: CMBM) from Overweight to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, Cambium Networks earned $0.09. The stock has a 52-week-high of $11.75 and a 52-week-low of $3.60. Cambium Networks's stock last closed at $5.37 per share.
- Jefferies downgraded the stock for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: MDRX) from Buy to Hold. In the fourth quarter, Allscripts Healthcare showed an EPS of $0.17, compared to $0.20 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $12.02 and a 52-week-low of $4.56. Allscripts Healthcare's stock last closed at $6.52 per share.
- For Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE: DO), RBC Capital downgraded the stock from Sector Perform to Underperform. Diamond Offshore Drilling earned ($0.45) in the fourth quarter, compared to ($0.42) in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $12.64 and a 52-week-low of $0.67. Diamond Offshore Drilling's stock last closed at $0.77 per share.
- For Noble Corp PLC (NYSE: NE), RBC Capital downgraded the stock from Sector Perform to Underperform. For the fourth quarter, Noble had an EPS of ($0.33), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.36). The stock has a 52-week-high of $3.10 and a 52-week-low of $0.18. Noble's stock last closed at $0.19 per share.
Initiations
- RBC Capital initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE: HPE) with a Sector Perform rating. The price target for Hewlett Packard is set at $11.00. Hewlett Packard earned $0.44 in the first quarter, compared to $0.42 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $17.59 and a 52-week-low of $7.43. Hewlett Packard's stock last closed at $9.05 per share.
- RBC Capital initiated coverage on Flex Ltd (NASDAQ: FLEX) with a Sector Perform rating. The price target for Flex is set at $9.00. For the third quarter, Flex had an EPS of $0.38, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.34. The stock has a 52-week-high of $14.00 and a 52-week-low of $5.36. Flex's stock last closed at $7.49 per share.
- With a rating of Equal-Weight, Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Bill.com Holdings Inc (NYSE: BILL). The price target is set at $48.00 for Bill.com Holdings. Interestingly, in the second quarter, Bill.com Holdings's EPS was ($0.06). The stock has a 52-week-high of $64.12 and a 52-week-low of $23.61. Bill.com Holdings's stock last closed at $45.23 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Compugen Ltd (NASDAQ: CGEN). The price target is set at $28.00 for Compugen. In the fourth quarter, Compugen showed an EPS of ($0.10), compared to ($0.16) from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $14.61 and a 52-week-low of $2.73. Compugen's stock last closed at $13.96 per share.
- With a rating of Overweight, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Cutera Inc (NASDAQ: CUTR). The price target is set at $18.00 for Cutera. In the fourth quarter, Cutera showed an EPS of $0.14, compared to ($0.11) from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $39.15 and a 52-week-low of $9.07. Cutera's stock last closed at $11.36 per share.
- With a rating of Neutral, Mizuho initiated coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ: ADAP). The price target is set at $3.00 for Adaptimmune Therapeutics. Adaptimmune Therapeutics earned ($0.05) in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.01 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $6.00 and a 52-week-low of $0.71. Adaptimmune Therapeutics's stock last closed at $3.62 per share.
- Wedbush initiated coverage on IGM Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: IGMS) with an Outperform rating. The price target for IGM Biosciences is set at $73.00. In the fourth quarter, IGM Biosciences earned ($0.49). The stock has a 52-week-high of $74.13 and a 52-week-low of $16.10. IGM Biosciences's stock last closed at $58.58 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, Mizuho initiated coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: IOVA). The price target is set at $61.00 for Iovance Biotherapeutics. In the fourth quarter, Iovance Biotherapeutics showed an EPS of ($0.50), compared to ($0.27) from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $38.92 and a 52-week-low of $10.15. Iovance Biotherapeutics's stock last closed at $36.63 per share.
- Mizuho initiated coverage on Autolus Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ: AUTL) with a Buy rating. The price target for Autolus Therapeutics is set at $18.00. For the fourth quarter, Autolus Therapeutics had an EPS of ($0.93), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.52). The stock has a 52-week-high of $28.00 and a 52-week-low of $3.00. Autolus Therapeutics's stock last closed at $9.46 per share.
- With a rating of Outperform, Wedbush initiated coverage on Atreca Inc (NASDAQ: BCEL). The price target is set at $27.00 for Atreca. The stock has a 52-week-high of $29.35 and a 52-week-low of $9.51. Atreca's stock last closed at $14.08 per share.
