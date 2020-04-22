Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For April 22, 2020

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 22, 2020 9:40am   Comments
Share:

Upgrades

  • Oppenheimer upgraded the stock for Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) from Perform to Outperform. For the first quarter, Snap had an EPS of ($0.08), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.10). The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.75 and a 52-week-low of $7.89. Snap's stock last closed at $12.45 per share.
  • B of A Securities changed the rating for SciPlay Corp (NASDAQ: SCPL) from Underperform to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, SciPlay earned $0.19. The stock has a 52-week-high of $18.75 and a 52-week-low of $5.82. SciPlay's stock last closed at $10.39 per share.
  • For Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), B of A Securities upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. For the first quarter, Johnson & Johnson had an EPS of $2.30, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.10. The stock has a 52-week-high of $154.50 and a 52-week-low of $109.16. Johnson & Johnson's stock last closed at $149.76 per share.
  • Bank of America changed the rating for Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ: CDNS) from Neutral to Buy. In the first quarter, Cadence Design Systems showed an EPS of $0.60, compared to $0.54 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $80.46 and a 52-week-low of $51.39. Cadence Design Systems's stock last closed at $74.59 per share.
  • Jefferies upgraded the stock for Cerner Corp (NASDAQ: CERN) from Hold to Buy. For the fourth quarter, Cerner had an EPS of $0.75, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.63. The stock has a 52-week-high of $80.90 and a 52-week-low of $53.08. Cerner's stock last closed at $68.59 per share.
  • Jefferies changed the rating for Extended Stay America Inc (NASDAQ: STAY) from Hold to Buy. In the fourth quarter, Extended Stay America earned $0.14. The stock has a 52-week-high of $18.76 and a 52-week-low of $5.35. Extended Stay America's stock last closed at $9.64 per share.
  • Wells Fargo changed the rating for Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) from Underweight to Equal-Weight. For the first quarter, Netflix had an EPS of $1.57, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.76. The stock has a 52-week-high of $449.52 and a 52-week-low of $252.28. Netflix's stock last closed at $433.83 per share.

 

Downgrades

  • B of A Securities downgraded the stock for Zynga Inc (NASDAQ: ZNGA) from Neutral to Underperform. For the fourth quarter, Zynga had an EPS of $0.00, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $7.80 and a 52-week-low of $5.22. Zynga's stock last closed at $7.51 per share.
  • Compass Point downgraded the stock for Webster Financial Corp (NYSE: WBS) from Buy to Neutral. For the first quarter, Webster Financial had an EPS of $0.39, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.06. The stock has a 52-week-high of $54.30 and a 52-week-low of $18.16. Webster Financial's stock last closed at $23.15 per share.
  • B of A Securities downgraded the stock for Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) from Neutral to Underperform. In the fourth quarter, Tesla showed an EPS of $2.14, compared to $1.93 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $968.99 and a 52-week-low of $176.99. Tesla's stock last closed at $686.72 per share.
  • For Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX), Raymond James downgraded the stock from Strong Buy to Outperform. For the first quarter, Netflix had an EPS of $1.57, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.76. The stock has a 52-week-high of $449.52 and a 52-week-low of $252.28. Netflix's stock last closed at $433.83 per share.
  • Susquehanna downgraded the stock for MercadoLibre Inc (NASDAQ: MELI) from Positive to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, MercadoLibre had an EPS of ($1.11), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.05). The stock has a 52-week-high of $756.48 and a 52-week-low of $422.22. MercadoLibre's stock last closed at $573.38 per share.
  • For The Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD), Gordon Haskett downgraded the stock from Accumulate to Hold. In the fourth quarter, Home Depot showed an EPS of $2.28, compared to $2.25 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $247.36 and a 52-week-low of $140.63. Home Depot's stock last closed at $200.66 per share.
  • RBC Capital downgraded the stock for SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) from Outperform to Sector Perform. In the first quarter, SAP showed an EPS of $0.94, compared to $1.01 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $140.67 and a 52-week-low of $90.89. SAP's stock last closed at $116.08 per share.
  • Gordon Haskett downgraded the stock for Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE: FND) from Accumulate to Hold. Floor & Decor Hldgs earned $0.26 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.20 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $62.62 and a 52-week-low of $24.36. Floor & Decor Hldgs's stock last closed at $34.14 per share.
  • SVB Leerink downgraded the stock for Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE: BSX) from Outperform to Market Perform. For the fourth quarter, Boston Scientific had an EPS of $0.46, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.38. The stock has a 52-week-high of $46.62 and a 52-week-low of $24.10. Boston Scientific's stock last closed at $35.06 per share.
  • Barclays downgraded the stock for Weibo Corp (NASDAQ: WB) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Weibo earned $0.77 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.80 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $72.78 and a 52-week-low of $29.50. Weibo's stock last closed at $35.46 per share.
  • For Funko Inc (NASDAQ: FNKO), Piper Sandler downgraded the stock from Overweight to Neutral. Funko earned $0.18 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.44 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $27.89 and a 52-week-low of $3.12. Funko's stock last closed at $3.67 per share.
  • Stifel changed the rating for Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) from Buy to Hold. In the first quarter, Netflix showed an EPS of $1.57, compared to $0.76 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $449.52 and a 52-week-low of $252.28. Netflix's stock last closed at $433.83 per share.
  • JP Morgan changed the rating for Regency Centers Corp (NASDAQ: REG) from Neutral to Underweight. Regency Centers earned $1.00 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.98 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $70.26 and a 52-week-low of $31.80. Regency Centers's stock last closed at $35.59 per share.
  • For Transocean Ltd (NYSE: RIG), RBC Capital downgraded the stock from Sector Perform to Underperform. In the fourth quarter, Transocean showed an EPS of ($0.43), compared to ($0.34) from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $9.79 and a 52-week-low of $1.01. Transocean's stock last closed at $1.10 per share.
  • For VF Corp (NYSE: VFC), Piper Sandler downgraded the stock from Overweight to Neutral. VF earned $1.23 in the third quarter, compared to $1.31 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $100.25 and a 52-week-low of $45.07. VF's stock last closed at $53.35 per share.
  • For iRobot Corp (NASDAQ: IRBT), JP Morgan downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underweight. iRobot earned $0.69 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.84 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $132.30 and a 52-week-low of $32.79. iRobot's stock last closed at $50.90 per share.
  • JP Morgan downgraded the stock for Cambium Networks Corp (NASDAQ: CMBM) from Overweight to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, Cambium Networks earned $0.09. The stock has a 52-week-high of $11.75 and a 52-week-low of $3.60. Cambium Networks's stock last closed at $5.37 per share.
  • Jefferies downgraded the stock for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: MDRX) from Buy to Hold. In the fourth quarter, Allscripts Healthcare showed an EPS of $0.17, compared to $0.20 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $12.02 and a 52-week-low of $4.56. Allscripts Healthcare's stock last closed at $6.52 per share.
  • For Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE: DO), RBC Capital downgraded the stock from Sector Perform to Underperform. Diamond Offshore Drilling earned ($0.45) in the fourth quarter, compared to ($0.42) in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $12.64 and a 52-week-low of $0.67. Diamond Offshore Drilling's stock last closed at $0.77 per share.
  • For Noble Corp PLC (NYSE: NE), RBC Capital downgraded the stock from Sector Perform to Underperform. For the fourth quarter, Noble had an EPS of ($0.33), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.36). The stock has a 52-week-high of $3.10 and a 52-week-low of $0.18. Noble's stock last closed at $0.19 per share.

 

Initiations

  • RBC Capital initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE: HPE) with a Sector Perform rating. The price target for Hewlett Packard is set at $11.00. Hewlett Packard earned $0.44 in the first quarter, compared to $0.42 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $17.59 and a 52-week-low of $7.43. Hewlett Packard's stock last closed at $9.05 per share.
  • RBC Capital initiated coverage on Flex Ltd (NASDAQ: FLEX) with a Sector Perform rating. The price target for Flex is set at $9.00. For the third quarter, Flex had an EPS of $0.38, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.34. The stock has a 52-week-high of $14.00 and a 52-week-low of $5.36. Flex's stock last closed at $7.49 per share.
  • With a rating of Equal-Weight, Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Bill.com Holdings Inc (NYSE: BILL). The price target is set at $48.00 for Bill.com Holdings. Interestingly, in the second quarter, Bill.com Holdings's EPS was ($0.06). The stock has a 52-week-high of $64.12 and a 52-week-low of $23.61. Bill.com Holdings's stock last closed at $45.23 per share.
  • With a rating of Buy, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Compugen Ltd (NASDAQ: CGEN). The price target is set at $28.00 for Compugen. In the fourth quarter, Compugen showed an EPS of ($0.10), compared to ($0.16) from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $14.61 and a 52-week-low of $2.73. Compugen's stock last closed at $13.96 per share.
  • With a rating of Overweight, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Cutera Inc (NASDAQ: CUTR). The price target is set at $18.00 for Cutera. In the fourth quarter, Cutera showed an EPS of $0.14, compared to ($0.11) from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $39.15 and a 52-week-low of $9.07. Cutera's stock last closed at $11.36 per share.
  • With a rating of Neutral, Mizuho initiated coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ: ADAP). The price target is set at $3.00 for Adaptimmune Therapeutics. Adaptimmune Therapeutics earned ($0.05) in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.01 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $6.00 and a 52-week-low of $0.71. Adaptimmune Therapeutics's stock last closed at $3.62 per share.
  • Wedbush initiated coverage on IGM Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: IGMS) with an Outperform rating. The price target for IGM Biosciences is set at $73.00. In the fourth quarter, IGM Biosciences earned ($0.49). The stock has a 52-week-high of $74.13 and a 52-week-low of $16.10. IGM Biosciences's stock last closed at $58.58 per share.
  • With a rating of Buy, Mizuho initiated coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: IOVA). The price target is set at $61.00 for Iovance Biotherapeutics. In the fourth quarter, Iovance Biotherapeutics showed an EPS of ($0.50), compared to ($0.27) from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $38.92 and a 52-week-low of $10.15. Iovance Biotherapeutics's stock last closed at $36.63 per share.
  • Mizuho initiated coverage on Autolus Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ: AUTL) with a Buy rating. The price target for Autolus Therapeutics is set at $18.00. For the fourth quarter, Autolus Therapeutics had an EPS of ($0.93), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.52). The stock has a 52-week-high of $28.00 and a 52-week-low of $3.00. Autolus Therapeutics's stock last closed at $9.46 per share.
  • With a rating of Outperform, Wedbush initiated coverage on Atreca Inc (NASDAQ: BCEL). The price target is set at $27.00 for Atreca. The stock has a 52-week-high of $29.35 and a 52-week-low of $9.51. Atreca's stock last closed at $14.08 per share.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ADAP + AUTL)

54 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
The Daily Biotech Pulse: AstraZeneca Faces Setback In Ovarian Cancer Study, Mallinckrodt To Explore COVID-19 Treatment, Imara IPO
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday
The Daily Biotech Pulse: NY State Endorses Mallinckrodt's Opioid Settlement, Kamada To Work On COVID-19 Treatment
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Mesoblast To Test Candidate On Coronavirus Symptoms, Proxy Battle Ahead For Rockwell Medical, Glaukos to Join S&P SmallCap 600 Index
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Initiations top upgradesUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
WHJefferiesMaintains40.0
SNAPJefferiesMaintains20.0
INTCJefferiesMaintains62.0
CODIJefferiesReinstates22.0
YETIMorgan StanleyMaintains23.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com