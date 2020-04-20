Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For April 20, 2020
Upgrades
- Baird upgraded the stock for Healthcare Services Group Inc (NASDAQ: HCSG) from Neutral to Outperform. For the fourth quarter, Healthcare Services Group had an EPS of $0.25, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.42. The stock has a 52-week-high of $34.96 and a 52-week-low of $15.80. Healthcare Services Group's stock last closed at $20.92 per share.
- Berenberg upgraded the stock for Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE: ICE) from Hold to Buy. For the fourth quarter, Intercontinental Exchange had an EPS of $0.95, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.94. The stock has a 52-week-high of $101.93 and a 52-week-low of $63.51. Intercontinental Exchange's stock last closed at $90.39 per share.
- Citigroup changed the rating for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ: PCAR) from Neutral to Buy. PACCAR earned $1.53 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.65 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $83.41 and a 52-week-low of $49.11. PACCAR's stock last closed at $67.65 per share.
- B of A Securities upgraded the stock for Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) from Neutral to Buy. In the fourth quarter, Phillips 66 showed an EPS of $1.54, compared to $4.87 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $119.92 and a 52-week-low of $40.04. Phillips 66's stock last closed at $59.56 per share.
- B. Riley FBR upgraded the stock for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) from Sell to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, AMC Entertainment had an EPS of $0.35, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.18. The stock has a 52-week-high of $17.07 and a 52-week-low of $1.95. AMC Entertainment's stock last closed at $3.20 per share.
- For AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV), RBC Capital upgraded the stock from Sector Perform to Outperform. AbbVie earned $2.21 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.90 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $97.86 and a 52-week-low of $62.55. AbbVie's stock last closed at $83.45 per share.
- Credit Suisse changed the rating for NorthWestern Corp (NYSE: NWE) from Underperform to Neutral. NorthWestern earned $1.18 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.07 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $80.52 and a 52-week-low of $45.06. NorthWestern's stock last closed at $62.65 per share.
- Evercore ISI Group upgraded the stock for Ameren Corp (NYSE: AEE) from In-Line to Outperform. Ameren earned $0.38 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.28 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $87.66 and a 52-week-low of $58.74. Ameren's stock last closed at $77.90 per share.
- Evercore ISI Group changed the rating for American Electric Power Co Inc (NYSE: AEP) from In-Line to Outperform. In the fourth quarter, American Electric Power showed an EPS of $0.60, compared to $0.72 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $104.97 and a 52-week-low of $65.14. American Electric Power's stock last closed at $86.36 per share.
- Goldman Sachs changed the rating for Science Applications International Corp (NYSE: SAIC) from Neutral to Buy. Science Applications Intl earned $1.58 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.17 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $96.80 and a 52-week-low of $45.45. Science Applications Intl's stock last closed at $81.99 per share.
- BMO Capital changed the rating for Under Armour Inc (NYSE: UAA) from Underperform to Market Perform. In the third quarter, Under Armour earned $0.22. The stock has a 52-week-high of $27.72 and a 52-week-low of $7.38. Under Armour's stock last closed at $9.85 per share.
- For DuPont de Nemours Inc (NYSE: DD), JP Morgan upgraded the stock from Neutral to Overweight. For the fourth quarter, DuPont de Nemours had an EPS of $0.95, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.88. The stock has a 52-week-high of $77.03 and a 52-week-low of $28.33. DuPont de Nemours's stock last closed at $38.37 per share.
- Barclays changed the rating for Viasat Inc (NASDAQ: VSAT) from Underweight to Equal-Weight. Viasat earned $0.39 in the third quarter, compared to $0.12 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $97.31 and a 52-week-low of $25.10. Viasat's stock last closed at $41.07 per share.
- Goldman Sachs changed the rating for Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE: ALSN) from Neutral to Buy. Allison Transmission earned $0.85 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.17 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $50.46 and a 52-week-low of $26.15. Allison Transmission's stock last closed at $34.56 per share.
- Goldman Sachs changed the rating for Oshkosh Corp (NYSE: OSK) from Neutral to Buy. In the first quarter, Oshkosh showed an EPS of $1.10, compared to $1.61 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $95.62 and a 52-week-low of $46.72. Oshkosh's stock last closed at $63.82 per share.
Downgrades
- Compass Point changed the rating for Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE: FNF) from Buy to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, Fidelity National Finl had an EPS of $0.95, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.63. The stock has a 52-week-high of $49.28 and a 52-week-low of $19.00. Fidelity National Finl's stock last closed at $27.46 per share.
- For GSX Techedu Inc (NYSE: GSX), B of A Securities downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. Interestingly, in the fourth quarter, GSX Techedu's EPS was $0.70. The stock has a 52-week-high of $46.40 and a 52-week-low of $8.53. GSX Techedu's stock last closed at $33.54 per share.
- B of A Securities downgraded the stock for PBF Energy Inc (NYSE: PBF) from Buy to Neutral. PBF Energy earned $0.60 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.03 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $35.15 and a 52-week-low of $5.19. PBF Energy's stock last closed at $7.63 per share.
- For trivago NV (NASDAQ: TRVG), Citigroup downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. trivago earned $0.01 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.03 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $5.38 and a 52-week-low of $1.30. trivago's stock last closed at $1.69 per share.
- For Prospect Capital Corp (NASDAQ: PSEC), Raymond James downgraded the stock from Market Perform to Underperform. For the second quarter, Prospect Capital had an EPS of $0.18, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.22. The stock has a 52-week-high of $6.87 and a 52-week-low of $3.67. Prospect Capital's stock last closed at $4.17 per share.
- UBS changed the rating for The Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) from Buy to Neutral. For the first quarter, Walt Disney had an EPS of $1.53, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.84. The stock has a 52-week-high of $153.41 and a 52-week-low of $79.07. Walt Disney's stock last closed at $106.65 per share.
- For Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MEDP), Baird downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underperform. For the fourth quarter, Medpace Hldgs had an EPS of $0.85, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.76. The stock has a 52-week-high of $109.09 and a 52-week-low of $52.84. Medpace Hldgs's stock last closed at $87.68 per share.
- Goldman Sachs changed the rating for Manitowoc Co Inc (NYSE: MTW) from Buy to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, Manitowoc Co had an EPS of $0.35, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.16. The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.37 and a 52-week-low of $7.66. Manitowoc Co's stock last closed at $8.37 per share.
- Mizuho changed the rating for Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (NYSE: PEG) from Buy to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, Public Service Enterprise showed an EPS of $0.64, compared to $0.56 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $63.88 and a 52-week-low of $34.75. Public Service Enterprise's stock last closed at $54.57 per share.
- Needham downgraded the stock for Masimo Corp (NASDAQ: MASI) from Buy to Hold. In the fourth quarter, Masimo showed an EPS of $0.91, compared to $0.83 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $208.59 and a 52-week-low of $118.93. Masimo's stock last closed at $199.70 per share.
- Evercore ISI Group downgraded the stock for CenterPoint Energy Inc (NYSE: CNP) from Outperform to In-Line. For the fourth quarter, CenterPoint Energy had an EPS of $0.45, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.36. The stock has a 52-week-high of $31.17 and a 52-week-low of $11.58. CenterPoint Energy's stock last closed at $16.52 per share.
- Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp (NYSE: BAH) from Buy to Neutral. In the third quarter, Booz Allen Hamilton showed an EPS of $0.80, compared to $0.72 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $82.00 and a 52-week-low of $54.37. Booz Allen Hamilton's stock last closed at $77.25 per share.
- Goldman Sachs changed the rating for Terex Corp (NYSE: TEX) from Buy to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, Terex showed an EPS of $0.36, compared to $0.51 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $34.67 and a 52-week-low of $12.11. Terex's stock last closed at $14.39 per share.
- BMO Capital changed the rating for Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: GILD) from Outperform to Market Perform. In the fourth quarter, Gilead Sciences showed an EPS of $1.30, compared to $1.44 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $85.97 and a 52-week-low of $60.89. Gilead Sciences's stock last closed at $83.99 per share.
Initiations
- Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage on Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: AKAM) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Akamai Technologies is set at $120.00. For the fourth quarter, Akamai Technologies had an EPS of $1.23, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.07. The stock has a 52-week-high of $107.22 and a 52-week-low of $73.19. Akamai Technologies's stock last closed at $105.35 per share.
- With a rating of Market Perform, Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Cable One Inc (NYSE: CABO). The price target is set at $1600.00 for Cable One. Cable One earned $9.32 in the fourth quarter, compared to $7.34 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $1830.50 and a 52-week-low of $1009.34. Cable One's stock last closed at $1773.30 per share.
- Stephens & Co. initiated coverage on First Community Corp (NASDAQ: FCCO) with a Equal-Weight rating. The price target for First Community is set at $16.00. In the fourth quarter, First Community showed an EPS of $0.36, compared to $0.35 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $22.00 and a 52-week-low of $12.60. First Community's stock last closed at $13.88 per share.
- With a rating of Overweight, JP Morgan initiated coverage on Carrier Global Corp (NYSE: CARR). The price target is set at $20.00 for Carrier Global. The stock has a 52-week-high of $17.15 and a 52-week-low of $12.26. Carrier Global's stock last closed at $13.71 per share.
- Needham initiated coverage on CommVault Systems Inc (NASDAQ: CVLT) with a Buy rating. The price target for CommVault Systems is set at $55.00. CommVault Systems earned $0.47 in the third quarter, compared to $0.54 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $62.95 and a 52-week-low of $24.26. CommVault Systems's stock last closed at $39.97 per share.
