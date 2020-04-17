Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For April 17, 2020
Upgrades
- For Caesars Entertainment Corp (NASDAQ: CZR), SunTrust Robinson Humphrey upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy. In the fourth quarter, Caesars Entertainment showed an EPS of ($0.45), compared to $0.16 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $14.73 and a 52-week-low of $3.22. Caesars Entertainment's stock last closed at $7.70 per share.
- For Sonoco Products Co (NYSE: SON), DA Davidson upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. For the first quarter, Sonoco Products had an EPS of $0.94, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.85. The stock has a 52-week-high of $66.57 and a 52-week-low of $37.30. Sonoco Products's stock last closed at $47.72 per share.
- Wedbush upgraded the stock for TCF Financial Corp (NASDAQ: TCF) from Neutral to Outperform. TCF Finl earned $1.04 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.51 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $47.46 and a 52-week-low of $16.96. TCF Finl's stock last closed at $22.24 per share.
- Benchmark changed the rating for World Wrestling Entertainment Inc (NYSE: WWE) from Hold to Buy. World Wrestling Enter earned $0.78 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.44 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $100.45 and a 52-week-low of $29.10. World Wrestling Enter's stock last closed at $39.72 per share.
- For Rite Aid Corp (NYSE: RAD), Deutsche Bank upgraded the stock from Sell to Hold. For the fourth quarter, Rite Aid had an EPS of ($0.37), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.01). The stock has a 52-week-high of $23.88 and a 52-week-low of $0.43. Rite Aid's stock last closed at $11.43 per share.
- Nomura upgraded the stock for Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE: FBHS) from Neutral to Buy. In the fourth quarter, Fortune Brands Home showed an EPS of $1.00, compared to $0.86 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $73.28 and a 52-week-low of $33.90. Fortune Brands Home's stock last closed at $43.83 per share.
- For Diodes Inc (NASDAQ: DIOD), Baird upgraded the stock from Neutral to Outperform. In the fourth quarter, Diodes showed an EPS of $0.65, compared to $0.65 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $59.70 and a 52-week-low of $30.51. Diodes's stock last closed at $44.85 per share.
- SVB Leerink changed the rating for Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE: EW) from Market Perform to Outperform. Edwards Lifesciences earned $1.46 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.17 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $247.64 and a 52-week-low of $154.52. Edwards Lifesciences's stock last closed at $217.51 per share.
- Benchmark upgraded the stock for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: REGN) from Hold to Buy. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals earned $7.50 in the fourth quarter, compared to $6.84 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $541.97 and a 52-week-low of $271.37. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's stock last closed at $539.93 per share.
- For Juniper Networks Inc (NYSE: JNPR), Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock from Sell to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, Juniper Networks had an EPS of $0.58, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.59. The stock has a 52-week-high of $28.77 and a 52-week-low of $15.20. Juniper Networks's stock last closed at $21.94 per share.
- For Adtran Inc (NASDAQ: ADTN), Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. In the fourth quarter, Adtran showed an EPS of ($0.07), compared to ($0.12) from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $17.81 and a 52-week-low of $4.80. Adtran's stock last closed at $8.29 per share.
- Jefferies upgraded the stock for CalAmp Corp (NASDAQ: CAMP) from Hold to Buy. In the third quarter, CalAmp showed an EPS of $0.15, compared to $0.25 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $14.69 and a 52-week-low of $3.70. CalAmp's stock last closed at $4.97 per share.
- For TJX Companies Inc (NYSE: TJX), Jefferies upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy. TJX Companies earned $0.81 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.59 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $64.95 and a 52-week-low of $32.72. TJX Companies's stock last closed at $46.44 per share.
- JP Morgan upgraded the stock for H.B. Fuller Co (NYSE: FUL) from Neutral to Overweight. H.B. Fuller earned $0.34 in the first quarter, compared to $0.34 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $52.40 and a 52-week-low of $23.68. H.B. Fuller's stock last closed at $29.54 per share.
- Stifel upgraded the stock for The Lovesac Co (NASDAQ: LOVE) from Hold to Buy. Lovesac earned $0.37 in the fourth quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $46.79 and a 52-week-low of $4.00. Lovesac's stock last closed at $7.51 per share.
- For WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE: WOW), KeyBanc upgraded the stock from Sector Weight to Overweight. In the fourth quarter, WideOpenWest showed an EPS of $0.14, compared to $0.33 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $9.40 and a 52-week-low of $2.95. WideOpenWest's stock last closed at $4.58 per share.
Downgrades
- SVB Leerink downgraded the stock for Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ: ISRG) from Outperform to Market Perform. For the first quarter, Intuitive Surgical had an EPS of $2.69, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.61. The stock has a 52-week-high of $619.00 and a 52-week-low of $360.50. Intuitive Surgical's stock last closed at $510.44 per share.
- B of A Securities changed the rating for KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) from Buy to Neutral. For the first quarter, KeyCorp had an EPS of $0.12, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.40. The stock has a 52-week-high of $20.52 and a 52-week-low of $7.45. KeyCorp's stock last closed at $9.74 per share.
- Citigroup downgraded the stock for Lincoln National Corp (NYSE: LNC) from Buy to Neutral. Lincoln National earned $2.41 in the fourth quarter, compared to $2.15 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $67.52 and a 52-week-low of $16.11. Lincoln National's stock last closed at $27.64 per share.
- B of A Securities changed the rating for LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE: LYB) from Buy to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, LyondellBasell Industries showed an EPS of $1.92, compared to $1.79 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $98.91 and a 52-week-low of $33.71. LyondellBasell Industries's stock last closed at $49.46 per share.
- Goldman Sachs changed the rating for Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ: QCOM) from Neutral to Sell. In the first quarter, Qualcomm showed an EPS of $0.99, compared to $1.20 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $96.17 and a 52-week-low of $57.29. Qualcomm's stock last closed at $76.85 per share.
- Wells Fargo changed the rating for O-I Glass Inc (NYSE: OI) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. O-I Glass earned $0.50 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.61 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $20.09 and a 52-week-low of $4.30. O-I Glass's stock last closed at $6.47 per share.
- Raymond James changed the rating for American Financial Group Inc (NYSE: AFG) from Market Perform to Underperform. For the fourth quarter, American Financial Group had an EPS of $2.22, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.75. The stock has a 52-week-high of $115.03 and a 52-week-low of $44.01. American Financial Group's stock last closed at $66.83 per share.
- Stifel downgraded the stock for YETI Holdings Inc (NYSE: YETI) from Buy to Hold. YETI Holdings earned $0.48 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.38 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $38.61 and a 52-week-low of $15.28. YETI Holdings's stock last closed at $24.89 per share.
- Goldman Sachs changed the rating for Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) from Neutral to Sell. In the first quarter, Apple showed an EPS of $4.99, compared to $4.18 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $327.85 and a 52-week-low of $170.27. Apple's stock last closed at $286.69 per share.
- Barclays downgraded the stock for FedEx Corp (NYSE: FDX) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the third quarter, FedEx showed an EPS of $1.41, compared to $3.03 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $199.32 and a 52-week-low of $88.69. FedEx's stock last closed at $118.96 per share.
- For United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE: UPS), Barclays downgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Underweight. United Parcel Service earned $2.11 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.94 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $125.31 and a 52-week-low of $82.00. United Parcel Service's stock last closed at $102.21 per share.
- For Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE: NSC), Barclays downgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Underweight. For the fourth quarter, Norfolk Southern had an EPS of $2.55, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.57. The stock has a 52-week-high of $219.88 and a 52-week-low of $112.62. Norfolk Southern's stock last closed at $153.25 per share.
- Barclays changed the rating for SMART Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SGH) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the second quarter, SMART Glb Hldgs showed an EPS of $0.52, compared to $0.77 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $39.08 and a 52-week-low of $16.42. SMART Glb Hldgs's stock last closed at $24.05 per share.
- For Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ: TXN), Barclays downgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Underweight. Texas Instruments earned $1.11 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.26 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $135.70 and a 52-week-low of $93.09. Texas Instruments's stock last closed at $111.39 per share.
- For Chewy Inc (NYSE: CHWY), Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Interestingly, in the fourth quarter, Chewy's EPS was ($0.15). The stock has a 52-week-high of $47.55 and a 52-week-low of $20.62. Chewy's stock last closed at $44.94 per share.
- JP Morgan downgraded the stock for Haynes International Inc (NASDAQ: HAYN) from Overweight to Neutral. In the first quarter, Haynes Intl showed an EPS of $0.26, compared to ($0.13) from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $39.04 and a 52-week-low of $17.61. Haynes Intl's stock last closed at $19.52 per share.
- KeyBanc changed the rating for Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE: EXR) from Sector Weight to Underweight. Extra Space Storage earned $1.27 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.22 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $124.45 and a 52-week-low of $72.70. Extra Space Storage's stock last closed at $91.32 per share.
- KeyBanc changed the rating for Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ: CSCO) from Overweight to Sector Weight. Cisco Systems earned $0.77 in the second quarter, compared to $0.73 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $58.26 and a 52-week-low of $32.40. Cisco Systems's stock last closed at $41.50 per share.
Initiations
- With a rating of Buy, SunTrust Robinson Humphrey initiated coverage on Coherus BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ: CHRS). The price target is set at $26.00 for Coherus BioSciences. In the fourth quarter, Coherus BioSciences showed an EPS of $0.53, compared to ($0.92) from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $23.91 and a 52-week-low of $10.86. Coherus BioSciences's stock last closed at $15.00 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, Jefferies initiated coverage on Carlisle Companies Inc (NYSE: CSL). The price target is set at $150.00 for Carlisle Companies. For the fourth quarter, Carlisle Companies had an EPS of $1.81, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.58. The stock has a 52-week-high of $169.86 and a 52-week-low of $98.25. Carlisle Companies's stock last closed at $119.06 per share.
- With a rating of Sell, Benchmark initiated coverage on Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX). The price target is set at $327.00 for Netflix. Netflix earned $1.30 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.30 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $449.52 and a 52-week-low of $252.28. Netflix's stock last closed at $439.17 per share.
- Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on FormFactor Inc (NASDAQ: FORM) with a Market Perform rating. The price target for FormFactor is set at $22.00. In the fourth quarter, FormFactor showed an EPS of $0.41, compared to $0.31 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $28.58 and a 52-week-low of $14.20. FormFactor's stock last closed at $23.81 per share.
- Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Cohu Inc (NASDAQ: COHU) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Cohu is set at $20.00. For the fourth quarter, Cohu had an EPS of ($0.01), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.24. The stock has a 52-week-high of $26.43 and a 52-week-low of $8.89. Cohu's stock last closed at $15.57 per share.
- With a rating of Outperform, Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE: BHVN). The price target is set at $45.00 for Biohaven Pharmaceutical. For the fourth quarter, Biohaven Pharmaceutical had an EPS of ($2.85), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($1.33). The stock has a 52-week-high of $67.86 and a 52-week-low of $26.56. Biohaven Pharmaceutical's stock last closed at $33.46 per share.
- With a rating of Overweight, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd (NASDAQ: AXGT). The price target is set at $11.00 for Axovant Gene Therapies. Axovant Gene Therapies earned ($0.48) in the third quarter, compared to ($0.64) in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $9.25 and a 52-week-low of $1.01. Axovant Gene Therapies's stock last closed at $3.56 per share.
