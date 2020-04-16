Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For April 16, 2020
Upgrades
- Raymond James upgraded the stock for Ares Capital Corp (NASDAQ: ARCC) from Market Perform to Outperform. For the fourth quarter, Ares Capital had an EPS of $0.45, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.45. The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.33 and a 52-week-low of $7.90. Ares Capital's stock last closed at $12.16 per share.
- Barclays changed the rating for Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE: FCX) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Interestingly, in the fourth quarter, Freeport-McMoRan's EPS was $0.02. The stock has a 52-week-high of $14.68 and a 52-week-low of $4.82. Freeport-McMoRan's stock last closed at $7.67 per share.
- Nomura changed the rating for PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE: PNC) from Neutral to Buy. For the first quarter, PNC Financial Services Gr had an EPS of $1.95, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.61. The stock has a 52-week-high of $161.79 and a 52-week-low of $79.41. PNC Financial Services Gr's stock last closed at $92.48 per share.
- For U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB), Nomura upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. U.S. Bancorp earned $0.72 in the first quarter, compared to $1.00 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $61.11 and a 52-week-low of $28.59. U.S. Bancorp's stock last closed at $33.34 per share.
- For Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE: BRX), Compass Point upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. In the fourth quarter, Brixmor Property Group showed an EPS of $0.47, compared to $0.40 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $22.74 and a 52-week-low of $7.51. Brixmor Property Group's stock last closed at $9.82 per share.
- Credit Suisse upgraded the stock for Treehouse Foods Inc (NYSE: THS) from Neutral to Outperform. For the fourth quarter, Treehouse Foods had an EPS of $1.10, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.03. The stock has a 52-week-high of $67.88 and a 52-week-low of $33.50. Treehouse Foods's stock last closed at $45.33 per share.
- For JM Smucker Co (NYSE: SJM), Credit Suisse upgraded the stock from Underperform to Neutral. JM Smucker earned $2.35 in the third quarter, compared to $2.26 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $128.43 and a 52-week-low of $91.88. JM Smucker's stock last closed at $115.37 per share.
- Goldman Sachs changed the rating for American Water Works Co Inc (NYSE: AWK) from Neutral to Buy. American Water Works Co earned $0.73 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.69 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $141.70 and a 52-week-low of $92.00. American Water Works Co's stock last closed at $129.19 per share.
Downgrades
- For Chegg Inc (NYSE: CHGG), JP Morgan downgraded the stock from Overweight to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, Chegg showed an EPS of $0.35, compared to $0.25 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $48.22 and a 52-week-low of $25.89. Chegg's stock last closed at $39.74 per share.
- Baird changed the rating for JELD-WEN Holding Inc (NYSE: JELD) from Outperform to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, JELD-WEN Holding had an EPS of $0.24, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.41. The stock has a 52-week-high of $27.00 and a 52-week-low of $6.06. JELD-WEN Holding's stock last closed at $9.63 per share.
- Wells Fargo changed the rating for LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE: LYB) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the fourth quarter, LyondellBasell Industries showed an EPS of $1.92, compared to $1.79 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $98.91 and a 52-week-low of $33.71. LyondellBasell Industries's stock last closed at $52.70 per share.
- For Mohawk Industries Inc (NYSE: MHK), Baird downgraded the stock from Outperform to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, Mohawk Industries had an EPS of $2.25, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.53. The stock has a 52-week-high of $156.60 and a 52-week-low of $56.62. Mohawk Industries's stock last closed at $79.29 per share.
- JP Morgan changed the rating for Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) from Overweight to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, Twitter showed an EPS of $0.25, compared to $0.31 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $45.85 and a 52-week-low of $20.00. Twitter's stock last closed at $27.51 per share.
- Rosenblatt changed the rating for Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ: VIRT) from Buy to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, Virtu Financial showed an EPS of $0.27, compared to $0.67 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $26.57 and a 52-week-low of $14.94. Virtu Financial's stock last closed at $24.15 per share.
- Rosenblatt changed the rating for Anaplan Inc (NYSE: PLAN) from Buy to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, Anaplan had an EPS of ($0.07), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.13). The stock has a 52-week-high of $63.71 and a 52-week-low of $26.04. Anaplan's stock last closed at $37.69 per share.
- Guggenheim downgraded the stock for Mastercard Inc (NYSE: MA) from Buy to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, Mastercard had an EPS of $1.96, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.55. The stock has a 52-week-high of $347.25 and a 52-week-low of $199.99. Mastercard's stock last closed at $257.15 per share.
- Baird changed the rating for American Woodmark Corp (NASDAQ: AMWD) from Outperform to Neutral. For the third quarter, American Woodmark had an EPS of $1.30, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.40. The stock has a 52-week-high of $117.70 and a 52-week-low of $35.30. American Woodmark's stock last closed at $49.49 per share.
- Morgan Stanley changed the rating for Ciena Corp (NYSE: CIEN) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the first quarter, Ciena showed an EPS of $0.52, compared to $0.33 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $46.95 and a 52-week-low of $30.58. Ciena's stock last closed at $43.90 per share.
- For Masonite International Corp (NYSE: DOOR), Baird downgraded the stock from Outperform to Neutral. Masonite International earned $0.69 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.68 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $89.20 and a 52-week-low of $34.88. Masonite International's stock last closed at $47.84 per share.
- Baird changed the rating for Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE: FBHS) from Outperform to Neutral. Fortune Brands Home earned $1.00 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.86 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $73.28 and a 52-week-low of $33.90. Fortune Brands Home's stock last closed at $43.32 per share.
- For Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE: INVH), Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the fourth quarter, Invitation Homes showed an EPS of $0.32, compared to $0.28 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $32.70 and a 52-week-low of $15.64. Invitation Homes's stock last closed at $23.80 per share.
- Wells Fargo downgraded the stock for JELD-WEN Holding Inc (NYSE: JELD) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. JELD-WEN Holding earned $0.24 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.41 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $27.00 and a 52-week-low of $6.06. JELD-WEN Holding's stock last closed at $9.63 per share.
- Barclays downgraded the stock for Newmont Corp (NYSE: NEM) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the fourth quarter, Newmont showed an EPS of $0.50, compared to $0.40 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $61.53 and a 52-week-low of $29.77. Newmont's stock last closed at $58.19 per share.
- For Plantronics Inc (NYSE: PLT), Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Underweight. In the third quarter, Plantronics showed an EPS of $0.30, compared to $1.36 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $53.92 and a 52-week-low of $4.60. Plantronics's stock last closed at $13.89 per share.
- Wells Fargo changed the rating for Owens-Corning Inc (NYSE: OC) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Owens-Corning earned $1.13 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.38 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $68.72 and a 52-week-low of $28.56. Owens-Corning's stock last closed at $39.31 per share.
- Raymond James downgraded the stock for Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) from Market Perform to Underperform. Square earned $0.23 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.14 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $87.25 and a 52-week-low of $32.33. Square's stock last closed at $61.39 per share.
- Compass Point changed the rating for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE: KIM) from Neutral to Sell. Kimco Realty earned $0.37 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.35 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $21.86 and a 52-week-low of $7.45. Kimco Realty's stock last closed at $9.70 per share.
- For Tilray Inc (NASDAQ: TLRY), Jefferies downgraded the stock from Hold to Underperform. In the fourth quarter, Tilray showed an EPS of ($0.62), compared to ($0.33) from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $54.10 and a 52-week-low of $2.43. Tilray's stock last closed at $6.79 per share.
- For Stantec Inc (NYSE: STN), BMO Capital downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform. For the fourth quarter, Stantec had an EPS of $0.36, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.30. The stock has a 52-week-high of $31.94 and a 52-week-low of $20.22. Stantec's stock last closed at $27.85 per share.
- For Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ: PCTY), Stifel downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. In the second quarter, Paylocity Holding showed an EPS of $0.36, compared to $0.23 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $150.73 and a 52-week-low of $66.98. Paylocity Holding's stock last closed at $97.08 per share.
Initiations
- For Agilysys Inc (NASDAQ: AGYS), BTIG initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Neutral. For the third quarter, Agilysys had an EPS of $0.05, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.18). The stock has a 52-week-high of $37.17 and a 52-week-low of $12.61. Agilysys's stock last closed at $17.13 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, BTIG initiated coverage on Five9 Inc (NASDAQ: FIVN). The price target is set at $100.00 for Five9. Five9 earned $0.27 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.23 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $86.11 and a 52-week-low of $46.09. Five9's stock last closed at $85.98 per share.
- With a rating of Hold, Jefferies initiated coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE: HPP). The price target is set at $24.00 for Hudson Pacific Properties. Hudson Pacific Properties earned $0.55 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.49 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $38.81 and a 52-week-low of $16.14. Hudson Pacific Properties's stock last closed at $25.80 per share.
- B of A Securities initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE: LHX) with a Buy rating. The price target for L3Harris Technologies is set at $250.00. L3Harris Technologies earned $2.85 in the fourth quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $230.99 and a 52-week-low of $142.01. L3Harris Technologies's stock last closed at $195.00 per share.
- Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MRTX) with a Buy rating. The price target for Mirati Therapeutics is set at $151.00. In the fourth quarter, Mirati Therapeutics showed an EPS of ($1.83), compared to ($0.87) from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $132.59 and a 52-week-low of $55.11. Mirati Therapeutics's stock last closed at $82.89 per share.
- For Model N Inc (NYSE: MODN), BTIG initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Neutral. For the first quarter, Model N had an EPS of $0.12, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.03. The stock has a 52-week-high of $35.84 and a 52-week-low of $15.00. Model N's stock last closed at $24.35 per share.
- BTIG initiated coverage on RingCentral Inc (NYSE: RNG) with a Buy rating. The price target for RingCentral is set at $265.00. RingCentral earned $0.22 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.23 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $256.60 and a 52-week-low of $101.49. RingCentral's stock last closed at $232.02 per share.
- BTIG initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZM) with a Neutral rating. In the fourth quarter, Zoom Video Communications earned $0.15. The stock has a 52-week-high of $164.94 and a 52-week-low of $59.94. Zoom Video Communications's stock last closed at $151.56 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, Jefferies initiated coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ACAD). The price target is set at $60.00 for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals earned ($0.34) in the fourth quarter, compared to ($0.50) in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $53.70 and a 52-week-low of $21.56. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals's stock last closed at $45.19 per share.
- Barclays initiated coverage on eHealth Inc (NASDAQ: EHTH) with an Overweight rating. The price target for eHealth is set at $150.00. For the fourth quarter, eHealth had an EPS of $4.13, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.61. The stock has a 52-week-high of $152.19 and a 52-week-low of $49.19. eHealth's stock last closed at $119.21 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, BTIG initiated coverage on Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE: GWRE). The price target is set at $100.00 for Guidewire Software. For the second quarter, Guidewire Software had an EPS of $0.21, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.34. The stock has a 52-week-high of $124.16 and a 52-week-low of $71.64. Guidewire Software's stock last closed at $84.89 per share.
- DA Davidson initiated coverage on Datadog Inc (NASDAQ: DDOG) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Datadog is set at $38.00. Interestingly, in the fourth quarter, Datadog's EPS was $0.03. The stock has a 52-week-high of $50.12 and a 52-week-low of $27.55. Datadog's stock last closed at $38.74 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Elastic NV (NYSE: ESTC). The price target is set at $70.00 for Elastic. Interestingly, in the third quarter, Elastic's EPS was ($0.28). The stock has a 52-week-high of $104.10 and a 52-week-low of $39.01. Elastic's stock last closed at $58.07 per share.
- Baird initiated coverage on Atreca Inc (NASDAQ: BCEL) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Atreca is set at $30.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $29.35 and a 52-week-low of $9.51. Atreca's stock last closed at $17.24 per share.
