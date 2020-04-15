Market Overview

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For April 15, 2020

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 15, 2020 9:39am   Comments
Upgrades

  • For Air Products & Chemicals Inc (NYSE: APD), Bernstein upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Outperform. For the first quarter, Air Products & Chemicals had an EPS of $2.14, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.86. The stock has a 52-week-high of $257.01 and a 52-week-low of $167.43. Air Products & Chemicals's stock last closed at $220.91 per share.
  • For Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ARWR), Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded the stock from Neutral to Overweight. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals earned ($0.03) in the first quarter, compared to $0.13 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $73.72 and a 52-week-low of $17.30. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals's stock last closed at $36.77 per share.
  • Citigroup changed the rating for The Carlyle Group Inc (NASDAQ: CG) from Neutral to Buy. For the fourth quarter, Carlyle Group had an EPS of $0.47, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.15). The stock has a 52-week-high of $34.98 and a 52-week-low of $15.21. Carlyle Group's stock last closed at $24.01 per share.
  • Morgan Stanley changed the rating for JD.com Inc (NASDAQ: JD) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. In the fourth quarter, JD.com showed an EPS of $0.08, compared to $0.07 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $45.34 and a 52-week-low of $25.48. JD.com's stock last closed at $43.86 per share.
  • For LendingTree Inc (NASDAQ: TREE), SunTrust Robinson Humphrey upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy. LendingTree earned $1.12 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.22 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $434.94 and a 52-week-low of $135.72. LendingTree's stock last closed at $198.72 per share.
  • For General Mills Inc (NYSE: GIS), Piper Sandler upgraded the stock from Neutral to Overweight. For the third quarter, General Mills had an EPS of $0.77, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.83. The stock has a 52-week-high of $60.00 and a 52-week-low of $46.59. General Mills's stock last closed at $58.85 per share.
  • Piper Sandler changed the rating for Campbell Soup Co (NYSE: CPB) from Neutral to Overweight. In the second quarter, Campbell Soup showed an EPS of $0.72, compared to $0.77 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $57.54 and a 52-week-low of $35.27. Campbell Soup's stock last closed at $50.06 per share.
  • BMO Capital upgraded the stock for Target Corp (NYSE: TGT) from Market Perform to Outperform. For the fourth quarter, Target had an EPS of $1.69, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.53. The stock has a 52-week-high of $130.24 and a 52-week-low of $70.03. Target's stock last closed at $108.30 per share.

 

Downgrades

  • Citigroup changed the rating for BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE: BJ) from Buy to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, BJ's Wholesale Club showed an EPS of $0.40, compared to $0.44 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $31.19 and a 52-week-low of $18.84. BJ's Wholesale Club's stock last closed at $26.06 per share.
  • For The Kroger Co (NYSE: KR), Citigroup downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. Kroger earned $0.57 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.48 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $36.84 and a 52-week-low of $20.70. Kroger's stock last closed at $32.08 per share.
  • Susquehanna changed the rating for Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE: BOOT) from Neutral to Negative. In the third quarter, Boot Barn Holdings showed an EPS of $0.81, compared to $0.66 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $48.11 and a 52-week-low of $8.03. Boot Barn Holdings's stock last closed at $16.53 per share.
  • B of A Securities changed the rating for Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ: XENT) from Buy to Underperform. In the fourth quarter, Intersect ENT showed an EPS of ($0.25), compared to ($0.16) from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $34.28 and a 52-week-low of $5.97. Intersect ENT's stock last closed at $10.20 per share.
  • For Invesco Ltd (NYSE: IVZ), Citigroup downgraded the stock from Neutral to Sell. In the fourth quarter, Invesco showed an EPS of $0.64, compared to $0.44 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $22.18 and a 52-week-low of $7.38. Invesco's stock last closed at $9.80 per share.
  • Citigroup changed the rating for Charles Schwab Corp (NYSE: SCHW) from Buy to Neutral. The stock has a 52-week-high of $51.65 and a 52-week-low of $28.00. Charles Schwab's stock last closed at $36.21 per share.
  • Oppenheimer downgraded the stock for Conn's Inc (NASDAQ: CONN) from Outperform to Perform. Conn's earned $0.20 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.96 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $27.57 and a 52-week-low of $2.83. Conn's's stock last closed at $4.67 per share.
  • Imperial Capital downgraded the stock for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) from Outperform to In-Line. AMC Entertainment earned $0.35 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.18 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $17.07 and a 52-week-low of $1.95. AMC Entertainment's stock last closed at $2.18 per share.
  • Jefferies changed the rating for Visa Inc (NYSE: V) from Buy to Hold. Visa earned $1.46 in the first quarter, compared to $1.30 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $214.17 and a 52-week-low of $133.93. Visa's stock last closed at $174.61 per share.
  • Jefferies downgraded the stock for Mastercard Inc (NYSE: MA) from Buy to Hold. For the fourth quarter, Mastercard had an EPS of $1.96, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.55. The stock has a 52-week-high of $347.25 and a 52-week-low of $199.99. Mastercard's stock last closed at $270.72 per share.
  • For American Eagle Outfitters Inc (NYSE: AEO), Loop Capital downgraded the stock from Hold to Sell. American Eagle Outfitters earned $0.37 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.43 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $24.30 and a 52-week-low of $6.62. American Eagle Outfitters's stock last closed at $9.51 per share.
  • Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock for Cabot Microelectronics Corp (NASDAQ: CCMP) from Neutral to Sell. Cabot Microelectronics earned $1.92 in the first quarter, compared to $1.90 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $169.13 and a 52-week-low of $85.26. Cabot Microelectronics's stock last closed at $126.23 per share.
  • Stifel changed the rating for Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE: CVA) from Buy to Sell. Covanta Holding earned $0.09 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.04 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $18.38 and a 52-week-low of $7.00. Covanta Holding's stock last closed at $8.76 per share.

 

Initiations

  • For D.R. Horton Inc (NYSE: DHI), Citigroup initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Buy. D.R. Horton earned $1.00 in the first quarter, compared to $0.76 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $62.54 and a 52-week-low of $25.51. D.R. Horton's stock last closed at $40.14 per share.
  • For Interpace Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: IDXG), Janney Capital initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Buy. In the third quarter, Interpace Biosciences showed an EPS of ($0.19), compared to ($0.11) from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $11.00 and a 52-week-low of $0.38. Interpace Biosciences's stock last closed at $4.81 per share.
  • Citigroup initiated coverage on PulteGroup Inc (NYSE: PHM) with a Buy rating. In the fourth quarter, PulteGroup showed an EPS of $1.14, compared to $1.11 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $47.37 and a 52-week-low of $17.12. PulteGroup's stock last closed at $25.69 per share.
  • Roth Capital initiated coverage on Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ: PTON) with a Buy rating. The price target for Peloton Interactive is set at $38.00. Peloton Interactive earned ($0.20) in the second quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $37.02 and a 52-week-low of $17.70. Peloton Interactive's stock last closed at $31.88 per share.
  • For IMAC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: IMAC), Ascendiant Capital initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Buy. In the fourth quarter, IMAC Holdings earned ($0.16). The stock has a 52-week-high of $5.50 and a 52-week-low of $0.42. IMAC Holdings's stock last closed at $1.73 per share.
  • Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Accenture PLC (NYSE: ACN) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Accenture is set at $215.00. In the second quarter, Accenture showed an EPS of $1.91, compared to $1.73 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $216.39 and a 52-week-low of $137.15. Accenture's stock last closed at $178.03 per share.
  • With a rating of Equal-Weight, Barclays initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide Corp (NYSE: OTIS). The price target is set at $52.00 for Otis Worldwide. The stock has a 52-week-high of $50.25 and a 52-week-low of $41.26. Otis Worldwide's stock last closed at $45.95 per share.
  • For General Motors Co (NYSE: GM), Goldman Sachs initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Neutral. For the fourth quarter, General Motors had an EPS of $0.05, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.43. The stock has a 52-week-high of $41.90 and a 52-week-low of $14.32. General Motors's stock last closed at $22.95 per share.
  • Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F) with a Neutral rating. Ford Motor earned $0.12 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.30 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $10.56 and a 52-week-low of $3.96. Ford Motor's stock last closed at $5.28 per share.
  • With a rating of Buy, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA). The price target is set at $864.00 for Tesla. Tesla earned $2.14 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.93 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $968.99 and a 52-week-low of $176.99. Tesla's stock last closed at $709.89 per share.
  • Mizuho initiated coverage on Twilio Inc (NYSE: TWLO) with a Buy rating. The price target for Twilio is set at $125.00. Twilio earned $0.04 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.04 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $151.00 and a 52-week-low of $68.06. Twilio's stock last closed at $98.73 per share.

