Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For April 7, 2020
Upgrades
- Evercore ISI Group changed the rating for Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE: BK) from Underperform to In-Line. For the fourth quarter, Bank of New York Mellon had an EPS of $1.01, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.99. The stock has a 52-week-high of $53.60 and a 52-week-low of $26.40. Bank of New York Mellon's stock last closed at $35.22 per share.
- JMP Securities upgraded the stock for Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ: VRNS) from Market Perform to Market Outperform. Varonis Systems earned ($0.09) in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.54 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $93.24 and a 52-week-low of $48.95. Varonis Systems's stock last closed at $56.90 per share.
- RBC Capital upgraded the stock for Mohawk Industries Inc (NYSE: MHK) from Underperform to Sector Perform. For the fourth quarter, Mohawk Industries had an EPS of $2.25, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.53. The stock has a 52-week-high of $156.60 and a 52-week-low of $56.62. Mohawk Industries's stock last closed at $73.59 per share.
- RBC Capital changed the rating for Masco Corp (NYSE: MAS) from Sector Perform to Outperform. Masco earned $0.54 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.64 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $50.06 and a 52-week-low of $27.04. Masco's stock last closed at $35.40 per share.
- UBS changed the rating for Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE: STZ) from Neutral to Buy. In the fourth quarter, Constellation Brands showed an EPS of $2.06, compared to $1.84 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $214.48 and a 52-week-low of $104.28. Constellation Brands's stock last closed at $142.27 per share.
- For SeaSpine Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: SPNE), Wells Fargo upgraded the stock from Underweight to Equal-Weight. In the fourth quarter, SeaSpine Holdings showed an EPS of ($0.45), compared to ($0.53) from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $16.78 and a 52-week-low of $4.02. SeaSpine Holdings's stock last closed at $7.16 per share.
- For American Tower Corp (NYSE: AMT), Wells Fargo upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight. In the fourth quarter, American Tower showed an EPS of $1.93, compared to $2.40 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $258.62 and a 52-week-low of $174.32. American Tower's stock last closed at $234.78 per share.
- Wells Fargo changed the rating for SBA Communications Corp (NASDAQ: SBAC) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. In the fourth quarter, SBA Communications showed an EPS of $0.59, compared to $0.50 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $309.85 and a 52-week-low of $193.91. SBA Communications's stock last closed at $277.46 per share.
- For Hologic Inc (NASDAQ: HOLX), Wells Fargo upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight. For the first quarter, Hologic had an EPS of $0.61, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.58. The stock has a 52-week-high of $55.25 and a 52-week-low of $26.49. Hologic's stock last closed at $35.86 per share.
Downgrades
- For SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE: SLG), Citigroup downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, SL Green Realty had an EPS of $1.75, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.61. The stock has a 52-week-high of $96.39 and a 52-week-low of $37.50. SL Green Realty's stock last closed at $43.16 per share.
- Rosenblatt changed the rating for Twilio Inc (NYSE: TWLO) from Buy to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, Twilio had an EPS of $0.04, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.04. The stock has a 52-week-high of $151.00 and a 52-week-low of $68.06. Twilio's stock last closed at $86.60 per share.
- For Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE: CVA), BMO Capital downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform. For the fourth quarter, Covanta Holding had an EPS of $0.09, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.04. The stock has a 52-week-high of $18.38 and a 52-week-low of $7.00. Covanta Holding's stock last closed at $7.64 per share.
- For Aaron's Inc (NYSE: AAN), Stephens & Co. downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight. For the fourth quarter, Aaron's had an EPS of $1.15, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.02. The stock has a 52-week-high of $78.65 and a 52-week-low of $13.01. Aaron's's stock last closed at $22.20 per share.
- Raymond James downgraded the stock for Shopify Inc (NYSE: SHOP) from Outperform to Market Perform. For the fourth quarter, Shopify had an EPS of $0.47, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.26. The stock has a 52-week-high of $593.89 and a 52-week-low of $194.89. Shopify's stock last closed at $391.81 per share.
- For Skyline Champion Corp (NYSE: SKY), RBC Capital downgraded the stock from Outperform to Sector Perform. For the third quarter, Skyline Champion had an EPS of $0.32, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.27. The stock has a 52-week-high of $37.03 and a 52-week-low of $10.82. Skyline Champion's stock last closed at $14.40 per share.
- For Owens-Corning Inc (NYSE: OC), RBC Capital downgraded the stock from Outperform to Sector Perform. Owens-Corning earned $1.13 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.38 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $68.72 and a 52-week-low of $28.56. Owens-Corning's stock last closed at $38.29 per share.
- RBC Capital changed the rating for GMS Inc (NYSE: GMS) from Outperform to Sector Perform. In the third quarter, GMS showed an EPS of $0.52, compared to $0.41 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $32.42 and a 52-week-low of $10.39. GMS's stock last closed at $14.86 per share.
- B. Riley downgraded the stock for Entercom Communications Corp (NYSE: ETM) from Buy to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, Entercom Communications showed an EPS of $0.40, compared to $0.35 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $7.12 and a 52-week-low of $0.75. Entercom Communications's stock last closed at $0.81 per share.
- RBC Capital changed the rating for Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (NASDAQ: BECN) from Sector Perform to Underperform. For the first quarter, Beacon Roofing Supply had an EPS of $0.41, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.60. The stock has a 52-week-high of $40.00 and a 52-week-low of $11.66. Beacon Roofing Supply's stock last closed at $16.01 per share.
- For Fastenal Co (NASDAQ: FAST), JP Morgan downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underweight. In the fourth quarter, Fastenal showed an EPS of $0.31, compared to $0.60 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $71.88 and a 52-week-low of $26.71. Fastenal's stock last closed at $32.18 per share.
- Barclays changed the rating for Veoneer Inc (NYSE: VNE) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the fourth quarter, Veoneer showed an EPS of ($0.87), compared to ($1.31) from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $29.42 and a 52-week-low of $5.25. Veoneer's stock last closed at $7.41 per share.
- For Millendo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MLND), Oppenheimer downgraded the stock from Outperform to Perform. Millendo Therapeutics earned ($0.87) in the fourth quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $17.34 and a 52-week-low of $1.26. Millendo Therapeutics's stock last closed at $1.45 per share.
- Barclays downgraded the stock for Dana Inc (NYSE: DAN) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the fourth quarter, Dana showed an EPS of $0.67, compared to $0.71 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $20.96 and a 52-week-low of $4.22. Dana's stock last closed at $7.95 per share.
- Imperial Capital changed the rating for MSG Networks Inc (NYSE: MSGN) from Outperform to In-Line. MSG Networks earned $0.69 in the second quarter, compared to $0.58 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $23.83 and a 52-week-low of $8.52. MSG Networks's stock last closed at $9.98 per share.
- For Saia Inc (NASDAQ: SAIA), KeyBanc downgraded the stock from Overweight to Sector Weight. For the fourth quarter, Saia had an EPS of $0.74, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.97. The stock has a 52-week-high of $107.00 and a 52-week-low of $56.35. Saia's stock last closed at $73.18 per share.
Initiations
- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey initiated coverage on Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) with a Hold rating. The price target for Safehold is set at $52.00. For the fourth quarter, Safehold had an EPS of $0.25, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.24. The stock has a 52-week-high of $66.70 and a 52-week-low of $22.13. Safehold's stock last closed at $49.00 per share.
- With a rating of Strong Buy, Raymond James initiated coverage on NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: NGM). The price target is set at $31.00 for NGM Biopharmaceuticals. In the fourth quarter, NGM Biopharmaceuticals earned ($0.24). The stock has a 52-week-high of $22.95 and a 52-week-low of $8.81. NGM Biopharmaceuticals's stock last closed at $13.40 per share.
- Rosenblatt initiated coverage on New Relic Inc (NYSE: NEWR) with a Neutral rating. The price target for New Relic is set at $45.00. New Relic earned $0.09 in the third quarter, compared to $0.19 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $108.91 and a 52-week-low of $33.49. New Relic's stock last closed at $47.13 per share.
- Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ: ATVI) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Activision Blizzard is set at $75.00. Activision Blizzard earned $1.23 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.29 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $64.53 and a 52-week-low of $41.84. Activision Blizzard's stock last closed at $61.60 per share.
- With a rating of Equal-Weight, Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ: EA). The price target is set at $120.00 for Electronic Arts. For the third quarter, Electronic Arts had an EPS of $2.52, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.93. The stock has a 52-week-high of $114.13 and a 52-week-low of $85.69. Electronic Arts's stock last closed at $106.51 per share.
- With a rating of Equal-Weight, Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Zynga Inc (NASDAQ: ZNGA). The price target is set at $8.00 for Zynga. In the fourth quarter, Zynga showed an EPS of $0.00, compared to $0.00 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $7.42 and a 52-week-low of $5.22. Zynga's stock last closed at $6.81 per share.
- Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (NASDAQ: TTWO) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Take-Two Interactive is set at $150.00. Take-Two Interactive earned $1.75 in the third quarter, compared to $2.90 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $135.70 and a 52-week-low of $87.97. Take-Two Interactive's stock last closed at $121.29 per share.
- Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ: CSII) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Cardiovascular Systems is set at $47.00. In the second quarter, Cardiovascular Systems showed an EPS of ($0.10), compared to $0.01 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $55.22 and a 52-week-low of $26.00. Cardiovascular Systems's stock last closed at $36.93 per share.
- Oppenheimer initiated coverage on AtriCure Inc (NASDAQ: ATRC) with an Outperform rating. The price target for AtriCure is set at $45.00. AtriCure earned ($0.37) in the fourth quarter, compared to ($0.21) in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $44.51 and a 52-week-low of $22.57. AtriCure's stock last closed at $34.17 per share.
- With a rating of Outperform, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on TransMedics Group Inc (NASDAQ: TMDX). The price target is set at $25.00 for TransMedics Group. In the fourth quarter, TransMedics Group earned ($0.43). The stock has a 52-week-high of $31.54 and a 52-week-low of $10.10. TransMedics Group's stock last closed at $12.16 per share.
