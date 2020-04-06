Market Overview

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For April 6, 2020

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 06, 2020 9:31am   Comments
Upgrades

  • For Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE: CNK), B. Riley FBR upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. For the fourth quarter, Cinemark Hldgs had an EPS of $0.22, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.17. The stock has a 52-week-high of $43.51 and a 52-week-low of $5.71. Cinemark Hldgs's stock last closed at $8.37 per share.
  • Bernstein changed the rating for Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE: SLB) from Underperform to Outperform. For the fourth quarter, Schlumberger had an EPS of $0.39, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.36. The stock has a 52-week-high of $48.88 and a 52-week-low of $11.87. Schlumberger's stock last closed at $14.29 per share.
  • Bernstein upgraded the stock for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc (NASDAQ: PTEN) from Underperform to Market Perform. In the fourth quarter, Patterson-UTI Energy showed an EPS of ($0.44), compared to ($0.04) from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $16.27 and a 52-week-low of $1.61. Patterson-UTI Energy's stock last closed at $1.70 per share.
  • Bernstein upgraded the stock for Oceaneering International Inc (NYSE: OII) from Underperform to Market Perform. Oceaneering International earned $0.03 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.07 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $21.29 and a 52-week-low of $2.01. Oceaneering International's stock last closed at $2.83 per share.
  • Stephens & Co. upgraded the stock for Marten Transport Ltd (NASDAQ: MRTN) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. For the fourth quarter, Marten Transport had an EPS of $0.29, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.29. The stock has a 52-week-high of $23.39 and a 52-week-low of $16.01. Marten Transport's stock last closed at $19.46 per share.
  • BMO Capital changed the rating for Livent Corp (NYSE: LTHM) from Underperform to Market Perform. For the fourth quarter, Livent had an EPS of $0.05, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.23. The stock has a 52-week-high of $12.92 and a 52-week-low of $3.95. Livent's stock last closed at $4.72 per share.
  • Raymond James upgraded the stock for Commerce Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ: CBSH) from Underperform to Market Perform. Commerce Bancshares earned $0.93 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.96 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $71.92 and a 52-week-low of $45.51. Commerce Bancshares's stock last closed at $48.87 per share.
  • Bernstein upgraded the stock for TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE: FTI) from Underperform to Outperform. In the fourth quarter, TechnipFMC showed an EPS of $0.03, compared to ($0.09) from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $28.57 and a 52-week-low of $4.49. TechnipFMC's stock last closed at $7.17 per share.
  • Raymond James upgraded the stock for Webster Financial Corp (NYSE: WBS) from Market Perform to Strong Buy. Webster Financial earned $0.96 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.01 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $55.08 and a 52-week-low of $18.16. Webster Financial's stock last closed at $21.27 per share.
  • For Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE: TEVA), UBS upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. For the fourth quarter, Teva Pharmaceutical Indus had an EPS of $0.62, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.53. The stock has a 52-week-high of $15.72 and a 52-week-low of $6.07. Teva Pharmaceutical Indus's stock last closed at $8.41 per share.
  • For Masco Corp (NYSE: MAS), Barclays upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Masco earned $0.54 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.64 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $50.06 and a 52-week-low of $27.04. Masco's stock last closed at $32.40 per share.
  • Bernstein upgraded the stock for Helmerich & Payne Inc (NYSE: HP) from Market Perform to Outperform. In the first quarter, Helmerich & Payne showed an EPS of $0.13, compared to $0.42 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $64.80 and a 52-week-low of $12.40. Helmerich & Payne's stock last closed at $15.44 per share.
  • For Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE: PLNT), JP Morgan upgraded the stock from Neutral to Overweight. In the fourth quarter, Planet Fitness showed an EPS of $0.44, compared to $0.34 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $88.77 and a 52-week-low of $23.77. Planet Fitness's stock last closed at $36.73 per share.
  • For International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE: IFF), Exane BNP Paribas upgraded the stock from Underperform to Neutral. Intl Flavors & Fragrances earned $1.46 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.22 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $152.95 and a 52-week-low of $92.14. Intl Flavors & Fragrances's stock last closed at $98.90 per share.
  • For Chubb Ltd (NYSE: CB), Piper Sandler upgraded the stock from Neutral to Overweight. In the fourth quarter, Chubb showed an EPS of $2.28, compared to $2.02 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $167.74 and a 52-week-low of $87.35. Chubb's stock last closed at $102.87 per share.
  • Guggenheim upgraded the stock for eBay Inc (NASDAQ: EBAY) from Neutral to Buy. For the fourth quarter, eBay had an EPS of $0.81, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.71. The stock has a 52-week-high of $42.00 and a 52-week-low of $26.02. eBay's stock last closed at $29.41 per share.
  • UBS changed the rating for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ: WBA) from Sell to Neutral. In the second quarter, Walgreens Boots Alliance showed an EPS of $1.52, compared to $1.64 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $64.50 and a 52-week-low of $39.41. Walgreens Boots Alliance's stock last closed at $40.72 per share.
  • Jefferies upgraded the stock for Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) from Hold to Buy. For the fourth quarter, Tesla had an EPS of $2.14, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.93. The stock has a 52-week-high of $968.99 and a 52-week-low of $176.99. Tesla's stock last closed at $480.01 per share.
  • JP Morgan upgraded the stock for Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE: LUV) from Underweight to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, Southwest Airlines had an EPS of $1.16, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.17. The stock has a 52-week-high of $58.83 and a 52-week-low of $29.15. Southwest Airlines's stock last closed at $30.52 per share.
  • Stephens & Co. upgraded the stock for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ: CHRW) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. C.H. Robinson Worldwide earned $0.73 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.34 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $91.97 and a 52-week-low of $56.94. C.H. Robinson Worldwide's stock last closed at $68.15 per share.
  • For Intel Corp (NASDAQ: INTC), Raymond James upgraded the stock from Underperform to Market Perform. In the fourth quarter, Intel showed an EPS of $1.52, compared to $1.28 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $69.29 and a 52-week-low of $42.86. Intel's stock last closed at $54.13 per share.
  • Bernstein changed the rating for Baker Hughes Co (NYSE: BKR) from Underperform to Outperform. In the fourth quarter, Baker Hughes showed an EPS of $0.27, compared to $0.26 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $25.99 and a 52-week-low of $9.12. Baker Hughes's stock last closed at $10.40 per share.
  • Wedbush upgraded the stock for GoDaddy Inc (NYSE: GDDY) from Neutral to Outperform. GoDaddy earned $0.34 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.24 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $82.30 and a 52-week-low of $40.25. GoDaddy's stock last closed at $52.12 per share.
  • For Kearny Financial Corp (NASDAQ: KRNY), Piper Sandler upgraded the stock from Neutral to Overweight. Kearny Financial earned $0.13 in the second quarter, compared to $0.12 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $14.40 and a 52-week-low of $7.29. Kearny Financial's stock last closed at $7.63 per share.
  • For Nordson Corp (NASDAQ: NDSN), KeyBanc upgraded the stock from Sector Weight to Overweight. In the first quarter, Nordson showed an EPS of $0.89, compared to $0.92 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $180.28 and a 52-week-low of $96.45. Nordson's stock last closed at $127.43 per share.
  • KeyBanc changed the rating for Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ: AIMC) from Sector Weight to Overweight. Altra Industrial Motion earned $0.66 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.65 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $38.43 and a 52-week-low of $12.00. Altra Industrial Motion's stock last closed at $15.62 per share.

 

Downgrades

  • UBS downgraded the stock for Northern Trust Corp (NASDAQ: NTRS) from Neutral to Sell. Northern Trust earned $1.81 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.80 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $110.48 and a 52-week-low of $60.67. Northern Trust's stock last closed at $77.03 per share.
  • For Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ: MBUU), B. Riley FBR downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. Malibu Boats earned $0.93 in the second quarter, compared to $0.86 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $52.13 and a 52-week-low of $18.02. Malibu Boats's stock last closed at $18.73 per share.
  • For SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE: SLG), B of A Securities downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, SL Green Realty showed an EPS of $1.75, compared to $1.61 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $96.39 and a 52-week-low of $37.50. SL Green Realty's stock last closed at $38.65 per share.
  • B. Riley FBR changed the rating for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: EYPT) from Buy to Neutral. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals earned ($0.10) in the second quarter, compared to ($0.12) in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $2.69 and a 52-week-low of $0.70. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals's stock last closed at $0.76 per share.
  • Goldman Sachs changed the rating for Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: XLRN) from Neutral to Sell. For the fourth quarter, Acceleron Pharma had an EPS of ($0.44), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.75). The stock has a 52-week-high of $97.56 and a 52-week-low of $37.01. Acceleron Pharma's stock last closed at $80.78 per share.
  • For Gannett Co Inc (NYSE: GCI), Citigroup downgraded the stock from Neutral to Sell. Gannett Co earned $0.14 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.44 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $11.30 and a 52-week-low of $0.72. Gannett Co's stock last closed at $0.81 per share.
  • For The Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE: EL), Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight. For the second quarter, Estee Lauder Cos had an EPS of $2.11, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.86. The stock has a 52-week-high of $220.42 and a 52-week-low of $137.01. Estee Lauder Cos's stock last closed at $153.98 per share.
  • JP Morgan changed the rating for American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL) from Overweight to Underweight. American Airlines Group earned $1.15 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.04 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $35.24 and a 52-week-low of $9.09. American Airlines Group's stock last closed at $9.39 per share.
  • JP Morgan downgraded the stock for JetBlue Airways Corp (NASDAQ: JBLU) from Overweight to Neutral. JetBlue Airways earned $0.56 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.50 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $21.65 and a 52-week-low of $6.61. JetBlue Airways's stock last closed at $7.48 per share.
  • For Spirit Airlines Inc (NYSE: SAVE), JP Morgan downgraded the stock from Overweight to Underweight. For the fourth quarter, Spirit Airlines had an EPS of $1.24, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.38. The stock has a 52-week-high of $58.55 and a 52-week-low of $7.01. Spirit Airlines's stock last closed at $10.49 per share.
  • For Spotify Technology SA (NYSE: SPOT), Raymond James downgraded the stock from Strong Buy to Market Perform. Interestingly, in the fourth quarter, Spotify Technology's EPS was ($1.28). The stock has a 52-week-high of $161.38 and a 52-week-low of $109.18. Spotify Technology's stock last closed at $122.15 per share.
  • JP Morgan downgraded the stock for Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ: SBUX) from Overweight to Neutral. Starbucks earned $0.79 in the first quarter, compared to $0.75 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $99.72 and a 52-week-low of $50.02. Starbucks's stock last closed at $63.05 per share.
  • For Steven Madden Ltd (NASDAQ: SHOO), Susquehanna downgraded the stock from Positive to Neutral. Steven Madden earned $0.39 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.42 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $44.80 and a 52-week-low of $16.38. Steven Madden's stock last closed at $20.48 per share.
  • For Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZM), Credit Suisse downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underperform. In the fourth quarter, Zoom Video Communications earned $0.15. The stock has a 52-week-high of $164.94 and a 52-week-low of $59.94. Zoom Video Communications's stock last closed at $128.20 per share.

 

Initiations

  • Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Imara Inc (NASDAQ: IMRA) with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $35. Imara shares closed at $15.75 on Friday.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

