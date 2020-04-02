Market Overview

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For April 2, 2020

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 02, 2020 9:35am   Comments
Upgrades

  • Credit Suisse changed the rating for MPLX LP (NYSE: MPLX) from Neutral to Outperform. For the fourth quarter, MPLX had an EPS of $0.58, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.62. The stock has a 52-week-high of $33.65 and a 52-week-low of $6.87. MPLX's stock last closed at $11.43 per share.
  • For Fox Corp (NASDAQ: FOXA), Guggenheim upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. In the second quarter, Fox showed an EPS of $0.10, compared to $0.37 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $39.73 and a 52-week-low of $19.81. Fox's stock last closed at $22.34 per share.
  • Raymond James changed the rating for Chuy's Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CHUY) from Market Perform to Outperform. For the fourth quarter, Chuy's Holdings had an EPS of $0.17, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.11. The stock has a 52-week-high of $29.45 and a 52-week-low of $7.28. Chuy's Holdings's stock last closed at $8.64 per share.
  • Raymond James changed the rating for Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE: DRI) from Market Perform to Strong Buy. Darden Restaurants earned $1.90 in the third quarter, compared to $1.80 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $128.41 and a 52-week-low of $26.15. Darden Restaurants's stock last closed at $46.05 per share.
  • Guggenheim Securities changed the rating for CenturyLink Inc (NYSE: CTL) from Sell to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, CenturyLink showed an EPS of $0.33, compared to $0.37 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $15.30 and a 52-week-low of $8.16. CenturyLink's stock last closed at $8.79 per share.
  • For Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE: AWI), Evercore ISI Group upgraded the stock from Underperform to In-Line. For the fourth quarter, Armstrong World Indus had an EPS of $1.11, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.80. The stock has a 52-week-high of $111.46 and a 52-week-low of $62.03. Armstrong World Indus's stock last closed at $73.39 per share.
  • Evercore ISI Group changed the rating for Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE: IBP) from In-Line to Outperform. For the fourth quarter, Installed Building Prods had an EPS of $0.92, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.72. The stock has a 52-week-high of $80.25 and a 52-week-low of $29.02. Installed Building Prods's stock last closed at $33.75 per share.
  • Evercore ISI Group upgraded the stock for Mohawk Industries Inc (NYSE: MHK) from In-Line to Outperform. Mohawk Industries earned $2.25 in the fourth quarter, compared to $2.53 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $156.60 and a 52-week-low of $56.62. Mohawk Industries's stock last closed at $66.81 per share.
  • RBC Capital changed the rating for The AES Corp (NYSE: AES) from Sector Perform to Outperform. For the fourth quarter, AES had an EPS of $0.35, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.36. The stock has a 52-week-high of $21.23 and a 52-week-low of $8.11. AES's stock last closed at $12.81 per share.
  • Citigroup changed the rating for Criteo SA (NASDAQ: CRTO) from Neutral to Buy. In the fourth quarter, Criteo showed an EPS of $1.08, compared to $0.84 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $22.96 and a 52-week-low of $5.89. Criteo's stock last closed at $7.54 per share.
  • Stifel upgraded the stock for Science Applications International Corp (NYSE: SAIC) from Hold to Buy. For the fourth quarter, Science Applications Intl had an EPS of $1.58, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.17. The stock has a 52-week-high of $96.80 and a 52-week-low of $45.45. Science Applications Intl's stock last closed at $70.83 per share.
  • Piper Sandler upgraded the stock for Infinera Corp (NASDAQ: INFN) from Neutral to Overweight. In the fourth quarter, Infinera showed an EPS of $0.03, compared to ($0.25) from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $8.35 and a 52-week-low of $2.80. Infinera's stock last closed at $4.77 per share.

 

Downgrades

  • Baird changed the rating for ServiceNow Inc (NYSE: NOW) from Outperform to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, ServiceNow showed an EPS of $0.96, compared to $0.77 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $362.95 and a 52-week-low of $213.99. ServiceNow's stock last closed at $273.34 per share.
  • For Sanderson Farms Inc (NASDAQ: SAFM), B of A Securities downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. In the first quarter, Sanderson Farms showed an EPS of ($1.76), compared to ($0.82) from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $179.45 and a 52-week-low of $102.13. Sanderson Farms's stock last closed at $115.38 per share.
  • Credit Suisse changed the rating for NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NGL) from Neutral to Underperform. For the third quarter, NGL Energy Partners had an EPS of $0.22, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.64. The stock has a 52-week-high of $15.71 and a 52-week-low of $1.15. NGL Energy Partners's stock last closed at $2.04 per share.
  • For MKS Instruments Inc (NASDAQ: MKSI), DA Davidson downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. MKS Instruments earned $1.20 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.54 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $122.30 and a 52-week-low of $66.87. MKS Instruments's stock last closed at $77.16 per share.
  • DA Davidson changed the rating for FormFactor Inc (NASDAQ: FORM) from Buy to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, FormFactor showed an EPS of $0.41, compared to $0.31 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $28.58 and a 52-week-low of $14.20. FormFactor's stock last closed at $18.96 per share.
  • Citigroup downgraded the stock for Entergy Corp (NYSE: ETR) from Buy to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, Entergy showed an EPS of $0.68, compared to $0.60 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $135.55 and a 52-week-low of $75.19. Entergy's stock last closed at $85.68 per share.
  • Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) from Buy to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, American Homes 4 Rent showed an EPS of $0.29, compared to $0.27 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $29.89 and a 52-week-low of $17.50. American Homes 4 Rent's stock last closed at $21.84 per share.
  • BTIG downgraded the stock for Axogen Inc (NASDAQ: AXGN) from Buy to Neutral. Axogen earned ($0.10) in the fourth quarter, compared to ($0.09) in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $25.84 and a 52-week-low of $7.76. Axogen's stock last closed at $8.68 per share.
  • For AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE: AVB), Mizuho downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. AvalonBay Communities earned $2.43 in the fourth quarter, compared to $2.31 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $229.40 and a 52-week-low of $118.17. AvalonBay Communities's stock last closed at $138.14 per share.
  • Guggenheim Securities downgraded the stock for The Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) from Buy to Neutral. In the first quarter, Walt Disney showed an EPS of $1.53, compared to $1.84 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $153.41 and a 52-week-low of $79.07. Walt Disney's stock last closed at $95.01 per share.
  • DA Davidson downgraded the stock for Applied Materials Inc (NASDAQ: AMAT) from Buy to Neutral. For the first quarter, Applied Materials had an EPS of $0.98, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.81. The stock has a 52-week-high of $69.44 and a 52-week-low of $36.64. Applied Materials's stock last closed at $43.30 per share.
  • Needham changed the rating for SolarEdge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SEDG) from Buy to Hold. For the fourth quarter, SolarEdge Technologies had an EPS of $1.65, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.63. The stock has a 52-week-high of $143.73 and a 52-week-low of $37.60. SolarEdge Technologies's stock last closed at $78.82 per share.
  • Evercore ISI Group changed the rating for Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE: FBHS) from Outperform to In-Line. Fortune Brands Home earned $1.00 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.86 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $73.28 and a 52-week-low of $33.90. Fortune Brands Home's stock last closed at $39.39 per share.
  • Credit Suisse downgraded the stock for EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE: ENLC) from Neutral to Underperform. EnLink Midstream earned $0.02 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.14 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $13.10 and a 52-week-low of $0.88. EnLink Midstream's stock last closed at $1.00 per share.
  • Barclays changed the rating for NextEra Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NEP) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. For the fourth quarter, NextEra Energy Partners had an EPS of $0.50, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.39). The stock has a 52-week-high of $61.87 and a 52-week-low of $29.01. NextEra Energy Partners's stock last closed at $40.36 per share.
  • For Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp (NYSE: BAH), Stifel downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. For the third quarter, Booz Allen Hamilton had an EPS of $0.80, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.72. The stock has a 52-week-high of $82.00 and a 52-week-low of $54.37. Booz Allen Hamilton's stock last closed at $69.52 per share.
  • BMO Capital changed the rating for Brunswick Corp (NYSE: BC) from Outperform to Market Perform. For the fourth quarter, Brunswick had an EPS of $0.82, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.98. The stock has a 52-week-high of $66.32 and a 52-week-low of $25.22. Brunswick's stock last closed at $31.25 per share.
  • For Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ: MBUU), BMO Capital downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform. For the second quarter, Malibu Boats had an EPS of $0.93, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.86. The stock has a 52-week-high of $52.13 and a 52-week-low of $22.30. Malibu Boats's stock last closed at $24.60 per share.
  • For Targa Resources Corp (NYSE: TRGP), Credit Suisse downgraded the stock from Outperform to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, Targa Resources showed an EPS of ($0.11), compared to $0.32 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $43.47 and a 52-week-low of $3.66. Targa Resources's stock last closed at $5.89 per share.
  • Credit Suisse downgraded the stock for Plains All American Pipeline LP (NYSE: PAA) from Outperform to Neutral. Plains All American earned $0.63 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.80 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $25.26 and a 52-week-low of $3.00. Plains All American's stock last closed at $5.12 per share.

 

Initiations

  • Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage on Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ: EXAS) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Exact Sciences is set at $70.00. Exact Sciences earned ($0.37) in the fourth quarter, compared to ($0.44) in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $123.99 and a 52-week-low of $35.25. Exact Sciences's stock last closed at $55.88 per share.
  • Benchmark initiated coverage on Quanex Building Products Corp (NYSE: NX) with a Buy rating. The price target for Quanex Building Prods is set at $13.00. In the first quarter, Quanex Building Prods showed an EPS of $0.04, compared to ($0.07) from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $20.42 and a 52-week-low of $7.90. Quanex Building Prods's stock last closed at $9.20 per share.
  • With a rating of Buy, Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ICPT). The price target is set at $145.00 for Intercept Pharmaceuticals. For the fourth quarter, Intercept Pharmaceuticals had an EPS of ($2.99), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($2.97). The stock has a 52-week-high of $125.00 and a 52-week-low of $47.57. Intercept Pharmaceuticals's stock last closed at $58.40 per share.
  • Barclays initiated coverage on J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ: JCOM) with a Equal-Weight rating. The price target for J2 Global is set at $84.00. For the fourth quarter, J2 Global had an EPS of $2.38, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.11. The stock has a 52-week-high of $104.57 and a 52-week-low of $58.00. J2 Global's stock last closed at $68.07 per share.
  • With a rating of Overweight, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on MercadoLibre Inc (NASDAQ: MELI). The price target is set at $548.00 for MercadoLibre. For the fourth quarter, MercadoLibre had an EPS of ($1.11), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.05). The stock has a 52-week-high of $756.48 and a 52-week-low of $422.22. MercadoLibre's stock last closed at $447.34 per share.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

