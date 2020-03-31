Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For March 31, 2020
Upgrades
- For Ultrapar Participacoes SA (NYSE: UGP), B of A Securities upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. For the fourth quarter, Ultrapar Participacoes had an EPS of \ No EPS Value , compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.25. The stock has a 52-week-high of $12.37 and a 52-week-low of $1.97. Ultrapar Participacoes's stock last closed at $2.43 per share.
- For The Wendy's Co (NASDAQ: WEN), Cowen & Co. upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Outperform. For the fourth quarter, Wendy's had an EPS of $0.08, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.16. The stock has a 52-week-high of $24.04 and a 52-week-low of $6.82. Wendy's's stock last closed at $14.97 per share.
- For Corteva Inc (NYSE: CTVA), Susquehanna upgraded the stock from Neutral to Positive. Interestingly, in the fourth quarter, Corteva's EPS was $0.07. The stock has a 52-week-high of $32.78 and a 52-week-low of $20.38. Corteva's stock last closed at $24.14 per share.
- Wedbush changed the rating for The Wendy's Co (NASDAQ: WEN) from Neutral to Outperform. In the fourth quarter, Wendy's showed an EPS of $0.08, compared to $0.16 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $24.04 and a 52-week-low of $6.82. Wendy's's stock last closed at $14.97 per share.
- For IDEX Corp (NYSE: IEX), Cowen & Co. upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Outperform. For the fourth quarter, IDEX had an EPS of $1.33, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.31. The stock has a 52-week-high of $178.14 and a 52-week-low of $104.56. IDEX's stock last closed at $136.88 per share.
- For Dollar General Corp (NYSE: DG), Wells Fargo upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight. For the fourth quarter, Dollar General had an EPS of $2.10, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.84. The stock has a 52-week-high of $167.44 and a 52-week-low of $116.15. Dollar General's stock last closed at $146.66 per share.
- Exane BNP Paribas changed the rating for Oracle Corp (NYSE: ORCL) from Neutral to Outperform. Oracle earned $0.97 in the third quarter, compared to $0.87 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $60.50 and a 52-week-low of $39.71. Oracle's stock last closed at $50.33 per share.
- Barclays changed the rating for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV (NASDAQ: OMAB) from Underweight to Overweight. In the fourth quarter, Central North Airport Gr showed an EPS of $0.82, compared to $0.84 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $67.07 and a 52-week-low of $20.55. Central North Airport Gr's stock last closed at $26.44 per share.
- For The Mosaic Co (NYSE: MOS), B of A Securities upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. Mosaic earned ($0.29) in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.77 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $28.01 and a 52-week-low of $6.50. Mosaic's stock last closed at $10.00 per share.
- For Cirrus Logic Inc (NASDAQ: CRUS), B of A Securities upgraded the stock from Underperform to Buy. For the third quarter, Cirrus Logic had an EPS of $1.41, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.91. The stock has a 52-week-high of $91.63 and a 52-week-low of $37.24. Cirrus Logic's stock last closed at $64.04 per share.
- For Apache Corp (NYSE: APA), UBS upgraded the stock from Sell to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, Apache had an EPS of $0.08, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.31. The stock has a 52-week-high of $38.12 and a 52-week-low of $3.80. Apache's stock last closed at $4.10 per share.
- For Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE: HPE), Wells Fargo upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Hewlett Packard earned $0.44 in the first quarter, compared to $0.42 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $17.59 and a 52-week-low of $7.43. Hewlett Packard's stock last closed at $10.04 per share.
Downgrades
- For Avrobio Inc (NASDAQ: AVRO), H.C. Wainwright downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. Avrobio earned ($0.72) in the fourth quarter, compared to ($0.67) in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $29.32 and a 52-week-low of $9.76. Avrobio's stock last closed at $16.53 per share.
- For Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE: TDOC), Berenberg downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. Teladoc Health earned ($0.26) in the fourth quarter, compared to ($0.35) in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $176.40 and a 52-week-low of $48.57. Teladoc Health's stock last closed at $163.59 per share.
- Goldman Sachs changed the rating for Amarin Corp PLC (NASDAQ: AMRN) from Buy to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, Amarin Corp had an EPS of $0.02, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.09). The stock has a 52-week-high of $26.12 and a 52-week-low of $8.58. Amarin Corp's stock last closed at $13.58 per share.
- For Venus Concept Inc (NASDAQ: VERO), Oppenheimer downgraded the stock from Outperform to Perform. Venus Concept earned ($1.07) in the fourth quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $9.00 and a 52-week-low of $2.06. Venus Concept's stock last closed at $3.64 per share.
- DA Davidson changed the rating for Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE: GWB) from Buy to Neutral. In the first quarter, Great Western Bancorp showed an EPS of $0.77, compared to $0.79 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $36.65 and a 52-week-low of $16.87. Great Western Bancorp's stock last closed at $20.77 per share.
- HC Wainwright & Co. downgraded the stock for Avrobio Inc (NASDAQ: AVRO) from Buy to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, Avrobio had an EPS of ($0.72), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.67). The stock has a 52-week-high of $29.32 and a 52-week-low of $9.76. Avrobio's stock last closed at $16.53 per share.
- For Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ: CRON), Canaccord Genuity downgraded the stock from Hold to Sell. In the fourth quarter, Cronos Group showed an EPS of $0.16, compared to ($0.05) from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.24 and a 52-week-low of $4.00. Cronos Group's stock last closed at $6.34 per share.
- For Xylem Inc (NYSE: XYL), Atlantic Equities downgraded the stock from Overweight to Neutral. Xylem earned $0.89 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.88 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $89.34 and a 52-week-low of $54.62. Xylem's stock last closed at $66.30 per share.
- KeyBanc changed the rating for Synaptics Inc (NASDAQ: SYNA) from Overweight to Sector Weight. In the second quarter, Synaptics showed an EPS of $2.04, compared to $1.55 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $84.75 and a 52-week-low of $26.34. Synaptics's stock last closed at $59.65 per share.
- Barclays changed the rating for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico SAB de CV (NYSE: PAC) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. For the fourth quarter, Grupo Aeroportuario del had an EPS of $1.35, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.28. The stock has a 52-week-high of $135.31 and a 52-week-low of $44.28. Grupo Aeroportuario del's stock last closed at $54.93 per share.
Initiations
- Guggenheim Securities initiated coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ARNA) with a Buy rating. The price target for Arena Pharmaceuticals is set at $95.00. Arena Pharmaceuticals earned ($1.76) in the fourth quarter, compared to ($0.82) in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $64.48 and a 52-week-low of $32.95. Arena Pharmaceuticals's stock last closed at $42.12 per share.
