Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For March 30, 2020
Upgrades
- Cowen & Co. changed the rating for Cerner Corp (NASDAQ: CERN) from Market Perform to Outperform. Cerner earned $0.75 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.63 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $80.90 and a 52-week-low of $53.08. Cerner's stock last closed at $60.01 per share.
- Wells Fargo upgraded the stock for Webster Financial Corp (NYSE: WBS) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Webster Financial earned $0.96 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.01 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $55.08 and a 52-week-low of $18.16. Webster Financial's stock last closed at $21.04 per share.
- For Bank of N.T Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE: NTB), Wells Fargo upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Bank of N.T Butterfield earned $0.87 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.92 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $40.65 and a 52-week-low of $13.76. Bank of N.T Butterfield's stock last closed at $16.55 per share.
- BMO Capital upgraded the stock for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) from Market Perform to Outperform. For the fourth quarter, Alphabet had an EPS of $15.35, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $12.77. The stock has a 52-week-high of $1530.74 and a 52-week-low of $1008.87. Alphabet's stock last closed at $1110.26 per share.
- BMO Capital upgraded the stock for Criteo SA (NASDAQ: CRTO) from Market Perform to Outperform. Criteo earned $1.08 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.84 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $22.96 and a 52-week-low of $5.89. Criteo's stock last closed at $7.87 per share.
- Jefferies upgraded the stock for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE: PG) from Hold to Buy. For the second quarter, Procter & Gamble had an EPS of $1.42, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.25. The stock has a 52-week-high of $128.09 and a 52-week-low of $94.34. Procter & Gamble's stock last closed at $110.22 per share.
- Jefferies upgraded the stock for Kimberly-Clark Corp (NYSE: KMB) from Hold to Buy. For the fourth quarter, Kimberly-Clark had an EPS of $1.71, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.60. The stock has a 52-week-high of $149.23 and a 52-week-low of $110.66. Kimberly-Clark's stock last closed at $125.00 per share.
- Wells Fargo upgraded the stock for Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ: ROST) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. In the fourth quarter, Ross Stores showed an EPS of $1.26, compared to $1.13 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $124.16 and a 52-week-low of $56.30. Ross Stores's stock last closed at $82.55 per share.
- Wells Fargo upgraded the stock for TJX Companies Inc (NYSE: TJX) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. For the fourth quarter, TJX Companies had an EPS of $0.81, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.59. The stock has a 52-week-high of $64.95 and a 52-week-low of $32.72. TJX Companies's stock last closed at $46.75 per share.
- Wells Fargo changed the rating for Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. For the third quarter, Nike had an EPS of $0.78, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.68. The stock has a 52-week-high of $105.62 and a 52-week-low of $60.00. Nike's stock last closed at $83.26 per share.
- Wells Fargo changed the rating for Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ: ULTA) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Ulta Beauty earned $3.83 in the fourth quarter, compared to $3.61 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $368.83 and a 52-week-low of $124.05. Ulta Beauty's stock last closed at $174.45 per share.
- Wells Fargo changed the rating for Skechers USA Inc (NYSE: SKX) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. For the fourth quarter, Skechers USA had an EPS of $0.39, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.31. The stock has a 52-week-high of $44.50 and a 52-week-low of $17.06. Skechers USA's stock last closed at $24.74 per share.
- Credit Suisse changed the rating for TJX Companies Inc (NYSE: TJX) from Neutral to Outperform. In the fourth quarter, TJX Companies showed an EPS of $0.81, compared to $0.59 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $64.95 and a 52-week-low of $32.72. TJX Companies's stock last closed at $46.75 per share.
- Citigroup changed the rating for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico SAB de CV (NYSE: PAC) from Sell to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, Grupo Aeroportuario del showed an EPS of $1.35, compared to $1.28 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $135.31 and a 52-week-low of $44.28. Grupo Aeroportuario del's stock last closed at $55.50 per share.
- For MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE: MSM), KeyBanc upgraded the stock from Sector Weight to Overweight. For the first quarter, MSC Industrial Direct Co had an EPS of $1.21, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.33. The stock has a 52-week-high of $86.16 and a 52-week-low of $44.93. MSC Industrial Direct Co's stock last closed at $52.06 per share.
- Goldman Sachs changed the rating for Linde PLC (NYSE: LIN) from Neutral to Buy. Linde earned $1.89 in the fourth quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $227.85 and a 52-week-low of $146.71. Linde's stock last closed at $167.65 per share.
- Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock for Celanese Corp (NYSE: CE) from Neutral to Buy. Celanese earned $1.99 in the fourth quarter, compared to $2.38 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $128.88 and a 52-week-low of $52.70. Celanese's stock last closed at $71.26 per share.
- For Univar Solutions Inc (NYSE: UNVR), Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. For the fourth quarter, Univar Solns had an EPS of $0.29, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.33. The stock has a 52-week-high of $24.77 and a 52-week-low of $6.40. Univar Solns's stock last closed at $10.49 per share.
- Bernstein upgraded the stock for Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE: NOC) from Market Perform to Outperform. For the fourth quarter, Northrop Grumman had an EPS of $5.61, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $4.93. The stock has a 52-week-high of $385.00 and a 52-week-low of $263.29. Northrop Grumman's stock last closed at $312.43 per share.
- B of A Securities changed the rating for HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: HDS) from Neutral to Buy. For the fourth quarter, HD Supply Holdings had an EPS of $0.64, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.70. The stock has a 52-week-high of $47.13 and a 52-week-low of $21.69. HD Supply Holdings's stock last closed at $27.23 per share.
- For Synovus Financial Corp (NYSE: SNV), Wells Fargo upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Synovus Finl earned $0.94 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.92 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $40.32 and a 52-week-low of $10.91. Synovus Finl's stock last closed at $18.33 per share.
- Goldman Sachs changed the rating for Nucor Corp (NYSE: NUE) from Neutral to Buy. Nucor earned $0.52 in the fourth quarter, compared to $2.07 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $61.17 and a 52-week-low of $27.52. Nucor's stock last closed at $33.31 per share.
- For Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE: RS), Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. In the fourth quarter, Reliance Steel & Aluminum showed an EPS of $2.44, compared to $1.08 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $122.17 and a 52-week-low of $70.57. Reliance Steel & Aluminum's stock last closed at $83.49 per share.
- For NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE: NPTN), Piper Sandler upgraded the stock from Neutral to Overweight. NeoPhotonics earned $0.10 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.05 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $9.46 and a 52-week-low of $3.26. NeoPhotonics's stock last closed at $6.72 per share.
- For Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ: MDLZ), Stifel upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy. Mondelez International earned $0.61 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.63 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $59.96 and a 52-week-low of $41.19. Mondelez International's stock last closed at $47.89 per share.
- JP Morgan upgraded the stock for Republic Services Inc (NYSE: RSG) from Neutral to Overweight. Republic Services earned $0.91 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.80 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $100.91 and a 52-week-low of $65.37. Republic Services's stock last closed at $75.67 per share.
- Goldman Sachs changed the rating for Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR) from Sell to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, Nektar Therapeutics had an EPS of ($0.64), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.57). The stock has a 52-week-high of $37.00 and a 52-week-low of $13.63. Nektar Therapeutics's stock last closed at $17.23 per share.
- Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded the stock for Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ: HLNE) from Underperform to Market Perform. For the third quarter, Hamilton Lane had an EPS of $0.47, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.62. The stock has a 52-week-high of $74.01 and a 52-week-low of $36.27. Hamilton Lane's stock last closed at $55.61 per share.
- RBC Capital upgraded the stock for Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) from Sector Perform to Outperform. For the fourth quarter, Phillips 66 had an EPS of $1.54, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $4.87. The stock has a 52-week-high of $119.92 and a 52-week-low of $40.04. Phillips 66's stock last closed at $52.31 per share.
- For Amgen Inc (NASDAQ: AMGN), Raymond James upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Outperform. Amgen earned $3.64 in the fourth quarter, compared to $3.42 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $244.99 and a 52-week-low of $166.30. Amgen's stock last closed at $198.27 per share.
- Raymond James changed the rating for CME Group Inc (NASDAQ: CME) from Market Perform to Outperform. For the fourth quarter, CME Group had an EPS of $1.52, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.77. The stock has a 52-week-high of $225.36 and a 52-week-low of $131.80. CME Group's stock last closed at $171.34 per share.
Downgrades
- Exane BNP Paribas downgraded the stock for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ: GT) from Outperform to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, Goodyear Tire & Rubber showed an EPS of $0.19, compared to $0.51 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $20.70 and a 52-week-low of $4.09. Goodyear Tire & Rubber's stock last closed at $6.32 per share.
- Jefferies downgraded the stock for Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE: ENR) from Buy to Hold. In the first quarter, Energizer Holdings showed an EPS of $0.85, compared to $1.64 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $53.84 and a 52-week-low of $26.60. Energizer Holdings's stock last closed at $31.10 per share.
- For Medical Properties Trust Inc (NYSE: MPW), Mizuho downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, Medical Properties Trust had an EPS of $0.35, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.31. The stock has a 52-week-high of $24.29 and a 52-week-low of $12.35. Medical Properties Trust's stock last closed at $17.68 per share.
- For PDS Biotechnology Corp (NASDAQ: PDSB), H.C. Wainwright downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. PDS Biotechnology earned ($0.34) in the fourth quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $9.45 and a 52-week-low of $0.62. PDS Biotechnology's stock last closed at $0.74 per share.
- RBC Capital changed the rating for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE: HLT) from Outperform to Sector Perform. For the fourth quarter, Hilton Worldwide Holdings had an EPS of $1.00, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.79. The stock has a 52-week-high of $115.48 and a 52-week-low of $44.30. Hilton Worldwide Holdings's stock last closed at $69.15 per share.
- Wells Fargo downgraded the stock for Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE: CPRI) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the third quarter, Capri Holdings showed an EPS of $1.66, compared to $1.76 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $50.00 and a 52-week-low of $5.42. Capri Holdings's stock last closed at $11.67 per share.
- Wells Fargo changed the rating for Gap Inc (NYSE: GPS) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. Gap earned $0.58 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.72 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $27.00 and a 52-week-low of $6.04. Gap's stock last closed at $7.79 per share.
- Wells Fargo downgraded the stock for Designer Brands Inc (NYSE: DBI) from Overweight to Underweight. Interestingly, in the fourth quarter, Designer Brands's EPS was ($0.05). The stock has a 52-week-high of $23.39 and a 52-week-low of $2.60. Designer Brands's stock last closed at $6.13 per share.
- Needham changed the rating for Medtronic PLC (NYSE: MDT) from Strong Buy to Buy. Medtronic earned $1.44 in the third quarter, compared to $1.29 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $122.15 and a 52-week-low of $72.13. Medtronic's stock last closed at $89.84 per share.
- B. Riley FBR changed the rating for AutoWeb Inc (NASDAQ: AUTO) from Buy to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, AutoWeb showed an EPS of ($0.24), compared to ($0.24) from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $4.12 and a 52-week-low of $0.50. AutoWeb's stock last closed at $1.08 per share.
- Goldman Sachs changed the rating for Eastman Chemical Co (NYSE: EMN) from Buy to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, Eastman Chemical showed an EPS of $1.42, compared to $1.39 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $86.18 and a 52-week-low of $34.44. Eastman Chemical's stock last closed at $46.47 per share.
- For Livent Corp (NYSE: LTHM), Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. Livent earned $0.05 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.23 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $12.92 and a 52-week-low of $3.95. Livent's stock last closed at $5.30 per share.
- Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock for Venator Materials PLC (NYSE: VNTR) from Buy to Neutral. Venator Materials earned ($0.09) in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.18 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $7.24 and a 52-week-low of $1.64. Venator Materials's stock last closed at $1.79 per share.
- Gordon Haskett changed the rating for 3M Co (NYSE: MMM) from Hold to Underperform. 3M earned $2.15 in the fourth quarter, compared to $2.31 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $219.75 and a 52-week-low of $114.04. 3M's stock last closed at $133.04 per share.
- BMO Capital downgraded the stock for Polaris Inc (NYSE: PII) from Outperform to Market Perform. For the fourth quarter, Polaris had an EPS of $1.83, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.83. The stock has a 52-week-high of $104.37 and a 52-week-low of $41.14. Polaris's stock last closed at $47.33 per share.
- Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock for Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ: SYNH) from Buy to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, Syneos Health had an EPS of $1.03, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.95. The stock has a 52-week-high of $74.25 and a 52-week-low of $30.02. Syneos Health's stock last closed at $41.60 per share.
- For CVR Energy Inc (NYSE: CVI), Credit Suisse downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underperform. CVR Energy earned $0.44 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.83 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $55.52 and a 52-week-low of $13.89. CVR Energy's stock last closed at $15.16 per share.
- For Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE: BAM), Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform. Brookfield Asset Mgmt earned $0.74 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.87 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $68.41 and a 52-week-low of $32.36. Brookfield Asset Mgmt's stock last closed at $42.27 per share.
- For Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ: HTHT), Citigroup downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, Huazhu Group had an EPS of $0.30, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.17. The stock has a 52-week-high of $45.39 and a 52-week-low of $25.01. Huazhu Group's stock last closed at $27.77 per share.
Initiations
- Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on GFL Environmental Inc (NYSE: GFL) with a Neutral rating. The stock has a 52-week-high of $17.75 and a 52-week-low of $13.80. GFL Environmental's stock last closed at $14.95 per share.
