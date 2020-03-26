Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For March 26, 2020
Upgrades
- B. Riley FBR changed the rating for American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ: AFIN) from Neutral to Buy. American Finance Trust earned $0.24 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.26 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $15.18 and a 52-week-low of $4.20. American Finance Trust's stock last closed at $6.97 per share.
- Raymond James upgraded the stock for American Tower Corp (NYSE: AMT) from Market Perform to Outperform. American Tower earned $1.93 in the fourth quarter, compared to $2.40 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $258.62 and a 52-week-low of $174.32. American Tower's stock last closed at $199.44 per share.
- Barclays changed the rating for Icon PLC (NASDAQ: ICLR) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. In the fourth quarter, Icon showed an EPS of $1.83, compared to $1.63 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $178.99 and a 52-week-low of $104.28. Icon's stock last closed at $127.84 per share.
- Berenberg changed the rating for Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS) from Sell to Hold. Goldman Sachs Group earned $4.69 in the fourth quarter, compared to $4.83 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $250.46 and a 52-week-low of $130.85. Goldman Sachs Group's stock last closed at $155.16 per share.
- RBC Capital changed the rating for Danaher Corp (NYSE: DHR) from Sector Perform to Outperform. Danaher earned $1.28 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.28 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $169.19 and a 52-week-low of $119.60. Danaher's stock last closed at $129.11 per share.
- For ServiceNow Inc (NYSE: NOW), Mizuho upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. ServiceNow earned $0.96 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.77 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $362.95 and a 52-week-low of $213.99. ServiceNow's stock last closed at $266.15 per share.
- RBC Capital upgraded the stock for RPM International Inc (NYSE: RPM) from Sector Perform to Outperform. For the second quarter, RPM International had an EPS of $0.76, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.52. The stock has a 52-week-high of $77.47 and a 52-week-low of $42.85. RPM International's stock last closed at $57.42 per share.
- For Federated Hermes Inc (NYSE: FHI), B of A Securities upgraded the stock from Underperform to Buy. The stock has a 52-week-high of $37.12 and a 52-week-low of $13.06. Federated Hermes's stock last closed at $16.04 per share.
- For Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE: APAM), B of A Securities upgraded the stock from Underperform to Buy. In the fourth quarter, Artisan Partners Asset showed an EPS of $0.75, compared to $0.61 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $38.09 and a 52-week-low of $17.69. Artisan Partners Asset's stock last closed at $19.95 per share.
- For Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ: MU), B of A Securities upgraded the stock from Underperform to Buy. Micron Technology earned $0.45 in the second quarter, compared to $1.71 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $61.19 and a 52-week-low of $31.13. Micron Technology's stock last closed at $42.50 per share.
- For Arthur J. Gallagher & Co (NYSE: AJG), RBC Capital upgraded the stock from Sector Perform to Outperform. In the fourth quarter, Arthur J. Gallagher showed an EPS of $0.58, compared to $0.53 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $109.46 and a 52-week-low of $65.09. Arthur J. Gallagher's stock last closed at $76.97 per share.
- Berenberg changed the rating for TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE: FTI) from Hold to Buy. TechnipFMC earned $0.03 in the fourth quarter, compared to ($0.09) in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $28.57 and a 52-week-low of $4.49. TechnipFMC's stock last closed at $6.97 per share.
- JMP Securities changed the rating for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE: GPMT) from Market Perform to Market Outperform. For the fourth quarter, Granite Point Mortgage had an EPS of $0.34, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.40. The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.39 and a 52-week-low of $1.74. Granite Point Mortgage's stock last closed at $2.24 per share.
- B of A Securities changed the rating for Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ARNA) from Neutral to Buy. Arena Pharmaceuticals earned ($1.76) in the fourth quarter, compared to ($0.82) in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $64.48 and a 52-week-low of $32.95. Arena Pharmaceuticals's stock last closed at $41.50 per share.
- Barclays changed the rating for Bruker Corp (NASDAQ: BRKR) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Bruker earned $0.43 in the third quarter, compared to $0.37 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $54.49 and a 52-week-low of $31.18. Bruker's stock last closed at $36.55 per share.
- Jefferies upgraded the stock for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE: PBH) from Hold to Buy. In the third quarter, Prestige Consumer showed an EPS of $0.81, compared to $0.73 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $46.12 and a 52-week-low of $27.40. Prestige Consumer's stock last closed at $30.72 per share.
- For Mettler-Toledo International Inc (NYSE: MTD), Barclays upgraded the stock from Underweight to Equal-Weight. In the fourth quarter, Mettler-Toledo Intl showed an EPS of $7.78, compared to $6.85 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $873.51 and a 52-week-low of $579.40. Mettler-Toledo Intl's stock last closed at $642.50 per share.
- Jefferies changed the rating for Performance Food Group Co (NYSE: PFGC) from Hold to Buy. In the second quarter, Performance Food Group showed an EPS of $0.58, compared to $0.46 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $54.49 and a 52-week-low of $7.41. Performance Food Group's stock last closed at $26.49 per share.
- Jefferies changed the rating for Sysco Corp (NYSE: SYY) from Hold to Buy. In the second quarter, Sysco showed an EPS of $0.85, compared to $0.75 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $85.98 and a 52-week-low of $26.00. Sysco's stock last closed at $45.49 per share.
- Goldman Sachs changed the rating for Nutrien Ltd (NYSE: NTR) from Neutral to Buy. Nutrien earned $0.09 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.54 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $55.34 and a 52-week-low of $23.85. Nutrien's stock last closed at $30.68 per share.
- For Ingredion Inc (NYSE: INGR), Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock from Sell to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, Ingredion showed an EPS of $1.61, compared to $1.61 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $99.51 and a 52-week-low of $59.11. Ingredion's stock last closed at $69.75 per share.
- Goldman Sachs changed the rating for Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE: HRL) from Sell to Neutral. In the first quarter, Hormel Foods showed an EPS of $0.45, compared to $0.44 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $51.53 and a 52-week-low of $37.00. Hormel Foods's stock last closed at $41.88 per share.
- For Dover Corp (NYSE: DOV), Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. For the fourth quarter, Dover had an EPS of $1.54, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.43. The stock has a 52-week-high of $120.26 and a 52-week-low of $62.95. Dover's stock last closed at $80.52 per share.
- Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock for PBF Energy Inc (NYSE: PBF) from Sell to Neutral. PBF Energy earned $0.60 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.03 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $35.15 and a 52-week-low of $5.19. PBF Energy's stock last closed at $6.62 per share.
Downgrades
- For Quidel Corp (NASDAQ: QDEL), Barclays downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight. For the fourth quarter, Quidel had an EPS of $1.00, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.80. The stock has a 52-week-high of $100.42 and a 52-week-low of $52.49. Quidel's stock last closed at $80.69 per share.
- RBC Capital changed the rating for Paycom Software Inc (NYSE: PAYC) from Outperform to Sector Perform. In the fourth quarter, Paycom Software showed an EPS of $0.86, compared to $0.61 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $342.00 and a 52-week-low of $173.65. Paycom Software's stock last closed at $209.90 per share.
- For Olin Corp (NYSE: OLN), RBC Capital downgraded the stock from Sector Perform to Underperform. For the fourth quarter, Olin had an EPS of ($0.08), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.32. The stock has a 52-week-high of $25.34 and a 52-week-low of $8.76. Olin's stock last closed at $11.79 per share.
- RBC Capital changed the rating for Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE: ATKR) from Outperform to Sector Perform. For the first quarter, Atkore International had an EPS of $0.94, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.74. The stock has a 52-week-high of $43.50 and a 52-week-low of $10.85. Atkore International's stock last closed at $20.46 per share.
- Goldman Sachs changed the rating for WW International Inc (NASDAQ: WW) from Buy to Neutral. WW International earned $0.42 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.63 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $47.19 and a 52-week-low of $9.75. WW International's stock last closed at $17.16 per share.
- Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock for Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ: EXPE) from Neutral to Sell. Expedia Group earned $1.24 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.24 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $144.00 and a 52-week-low of $40.76. Expedia Group's stock last closed at $65.89 per share.
- Compass Point downgraded the stock for City Office REIT Inc (NYSE: CIO) from Buy to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, City Office REIT had an EPS of $0.25, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.26. The stock has a 52-week-high of $14.50 and a 52-week-low of $6.80. City Office REIT's stock last closed at $7.23 per share.
- B. Riley downgraded the stock for 8x8 Inc (NYSE: EGHT) from Neutral to Sell. 8x8 earned ($0.17) in the third quarter, compared to ($0.06) in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $26.67 and a 52-week-low of $10.70. 8x8's stock last closed at $18.02 per share.
- Goldman Sachs changed the rating for Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ: BYND) from Neutral to Sell. Beyond Meat earned ($0.01) in the fourth quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $239.71 and a 52-week-low of $45.00. Beyond Meat's stock last closed at $73.00 per share.
- Goldman Sachs changed the rating for CVR Energy Inc (NYSE: CVI) from Neutral to Sell. CVR Energy earned $0.44 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.83 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $55.52 and a 52-week-low of $13.89. CVR Energy's stock last closed at $15.49 per share.
Initiations
- Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage on Union Pacific Corp (NYSE: UNP) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Union Pacific is set at $174.00. For the fourth quarter, Union Pacific had an EPS of $2.02, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.12. The stock has a 52-week-high of $188.96 and a 52-week-low of $105.08. Union Pacific's stock last closed at $133.15 per share.
- Nomura initiated coverage on Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CRBP) with a Buy rating. The price target for Corbus Pharmaceuticals is set at $112.00. For the fourth quarter, Corbus Pharmaceuticals had an EPS of ($0.41), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.30). The stock has a 52-week-high of $8.09 and a 52-week-low of $3.29. Corbus Pharmaceuticals's stock last closed at $4.93 per share.
- Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on The Kroger Co (NYSE: KR) with an Underperform rating. The price target for Kroger is set at $28.00. For the fourth quarter, Kroger had an EPS of $0.57, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.48. The stock has a 52-week-high of $36.84 and a 52-week-low of $20.70. Kroger's stock last closed at $27.93 per share.
- Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) with an Underperform rating. The price target for Walmart is set at $98.00. Walmart earned $1.43 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.41 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $128.08 and a 52-week-low of $96.53. Walmart's stock last closed at $109.39 per share.
- For Livent Corp (NYSE: LTHM), KeyBanc initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Sector Weight. In the fourth quarter, Livent showed an EPS of $0.05, compared to $0.23 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $13.09 and a 52-week-low of $3.95. Livent's stock last closed at $5.41 per share.
- KeyBanc initiated coverage on Corteva Inc (NYSE: CTVA) with a Sector Weight rating. Corteva earned $0.07 in the fourth quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $32.78 and a 52-week-low of $20.38. Corteva's stock last closed at $23.37 per share.
- For Westlake Chemical Corp (NYSE: WLK), KeyBanc initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Sector Weight. Westlake Chemical earned $0.37 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.02 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $78.08 and a 52-week-low of $28.99. Westlake Chemical's stock last closed at $40.87 per share.
- KeyBanc initiated coverage on Celanese Corp (NYSE: CE) with a Sector Weight rating. Celanese earned $1.99 in the fourth quarter, compared to $2.38 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $128.88 and a 52-week-low of $52.70. Celanese's stock last closed at $73.02 per share.
- KeyBanc initiated coverage on Dow Inc (NYSE: DOW) with a Sector Weight rating. In the fourth quarter, Dow earned $0.78. The stock has a 52-week-high of $60.52 and a 52-week-low of $21.95. Dow's stock last closed at $30.36 per share.
- KeyBanc initiated coverage on FMC Corp (NYSE: FMC) with an Overweight rating. The price target for FMC is set at $93.00. FMC earned $1.76 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.69 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $108.77 and a 52-week-low of $56.77. FMC's stock last closed at $73.76 per share.
- For Albemarle Corp (NYSE: ALB), KeyBanc initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Sector Weight. In the fourth quarter, Albemarle showed an EPS of $1.73, compared to $1.53 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $99.40 and a 52-week-low of $48.89. Albemarle's stock last closed at $60.02 per share.
- KeyBanc initiated coverage on LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE: LYB) with a Sector Weight rating. The price target for LyondellBasell Industries is set at $46.00. For the fourth quarter, LyondellBasell Industries had an EPS of $1.92, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.79. The stock has a 52-week-high of $98.91 and a 52-week-low of $33.71. LyondellBasell Industries's stock last closed at $52.07 per share.
- With a rating of Overweight, KeyBanc initiated coverage on DuPont de Nemours Inc (NYSE: DD). The price target is set at $44.00 for DuPont de Nemours. For the fourth quarter, DuPont de Nemours had an EPS of $0.95, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.88. The stock has a 52-week-high of $77.03 and a 52-week-low of $28.33. DuPont de Nemours's stock last closed at $33.10 per share.
- KeyBanc initiated coverage on Eastman Chemical Co (NYSE: EMN) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Eastman Chemical is set at $58.00. In the fourth quarter, Eastman Chemical showed an EPS of $1.42, compared to $1.39 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $86.18 and a 52-week-low of $34.44. Eastman Chemical's stock last closed at $46.66 per share.
