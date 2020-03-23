Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For March 23, 2020
Upgrades
- Jefferies changed the rating for PPD Inc (NASDAQ: PPD) from Hold to Buy. The stock has a 52-week-high of $33.23 and a 52-week-low of $10.61. PPD's stock last closed at $14.52 per share.
- For Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE: LUV), B of A Securities upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. For the fourth quarter, Southwest Airlines had an EPS of $1.16, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.17. The stock has a 52-week-high of $58.83 and a 52-week-low of $29.15. Southwest Airlines's stock last closed at $31.94 per share.
- For Aon PLC (NYSE: AON), Raymond James upgraded the stock from Underperform to Market Perform. In the fourth quarter, Aon showed an EPS of $2.53, compared to $2.16 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $238.19 and a 52-week-low of $145.05. Aon's stock last closed at $149.79 per share.
- Raymond James changed the rating for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co (NYSE: AJG) from Market Perform to Strong Buy. Arthur J. Gallagher earned $0.58 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.53 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $109.46 and a 52-week-low of $65.09. Arthur J. Gallagher's stock last closed at $71.72 per share.
- For Copa Holdings SA (NYSE: CPA), Raymond James upgraded the stock from Outperform to Strong Buy. In the fourth quarter, Copa Holdings showed an EPS of $2.17, compared to $1.04 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $116.88 and a 52-week-low of $24.00. Copa Holdings's stock last closed at $31.14 per share.
- For LATAM Airlines Group SA (NYSE: LTM), Raymond James upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Outperform. LATAM Airlines Group earned $0.37 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.25 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $12.15 and a 52-week-low of $1.75. LATAM Airlines Group's stock last closed at $2.24 per share.
- Raymond James changed the rating for Ryanair Holdings PLC (NASDAQ: RYAAY) from Outperform to Strong Buy. Ryanair Holdings earned $0.09 in the third quarter, compared to ($0.02) in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $96.79 and a 52-week-low of $44.44. Ryanair Holdings's stock last closed at $49.50 per share.
Downgrades
- For Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE: BRX), B of A Securities downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, Brixmor Property Group showed an EPS of $0.47, compared to $0.40 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $22.74 and a 52-week-low of $8.36. Brixmor Property Group's stock last closed at $10.14 per share.
- For United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UAL), B of A Securities downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. United Airlines Holdings earned $2.67 in the fourth quarter, compared to $2.41 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $96.03 and a 52-week-low of $17.80. United Airlines Holdings's stock last closed at $24.50 per share.
- B of A Securities changed the rating for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc (NYSE: SKT) from Neutral to Underperform. Tanger Factory Outlet earned $0.59 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.64 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $21.28 and a 52-week-low of $5.55. Tanger Factory Outlet's stock last closed at $6.94 per share.
- B of A Securities downgraded the stock for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE: FRT) from Buy to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, Federal Realty Investment showed an EPS of $1.58, compared to $1.57 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $141.35 and a 52-week-low of $69.41. Federal Realty Investment's stock last closed at $71.54 per share.
- Raymond James downgraded the stock for Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ: WLTW) from Strong Buy to Outperform. Willis Towers Watson earned $4.90 in the fourth quarter, compared to $4.00 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $220.97 and a 52-week-low of $145.93. Willis Towers Watson's stock last closed at $152.63 per share.
- For The RealReal Inc (NASDAQ: REAL), Needham downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. In the fourth quarter, The RealReal earned ($0.17). The stock has a 52-week-high of $30.05 and a 52-week-low of $5.00. The RealReal's stock last closed at $7.56 per share.
- Raymond James changed the rating for American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL) from Outperform to Market Perform. In the fourth quarter, American Airlines Group showed an EPS of $1.15, compared to $1.04 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $35.24 and a 52-week-low of $10.01. American Airlines Group's stock last closed at $10.38 per share.
