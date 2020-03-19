Market Overview

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For March 19, 2020

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 19, 2020 10:55am
Upgrades

  • For Powell Industries Inc (NASDAQ: POWL), Sidoti & Co. upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. Powell Industries earned $0.24 in the first quarter, compared to ($0.23) in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $50.80 and a 52-week-low of $15.62. Powell Industries's stock last closed at $15.63 per share.
  • Sidoti & Co. changed the rating for Exponent Inc (NASDAQ: EXPO) from Neutral to Buy. Exponent earned $0.36 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.30 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $82.82 and a 52-week-low of $54.38. Exponent's stock last closed at $62.21 per share.
  • Argus Research changed the rating for Packaging Corp of America (NYSE: PKG) from Hold to Buy. In the fourth quarter, Packaging Corp of America showed an EPS of $1.71, compared to $2.17 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $114.78 and a 52-week-low of $71.05. Packaging Corp of America's stock last closed at $90.76 per share.
  • For SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ: SPTN), Barclays upgraded the stock from Underweight to Equal-Weight. For the fourth quarter, SpartanNash had an EPS of $0.23, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.32. The stock has a 52-week-high of $17.35 and a 52-week-low of $8.82. SpartanNash's stock last closed at $13.50 per share.
  • For United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE: UNFI), Barclays upgraded the stock from Underweight to Equal-Weight. United Natural Foods earned $0.32 in the second quarter, compared to $0.44 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $14.12 and a 52-week-low of $5.00. United Natural Foods's stock last closed at $11.82 per share.
  • For SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SWTX), H.C. Wainwright upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. SpringWorks Therapeutics earned ($0.39) in the fourth quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $43.90 and a 52-week-low of $17.02. SpringWorks Therapeutics's stock last closed at $21.96 per share.
  • Loop Capital changed the rating for Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) from Sell to Hold. In the fourth quarter, Roku showed an EPS of ($0.13), compared to $0.05 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $176.55 and a 52-week-low of $55.02. Roku's stock last closed at $67.50 per share.
  • B of A Securities upgraded the stock for Treehouse Foods Inc (NYSE: THS) from Neutral to Buy. For the fourth quarter, Treehouse Foods had an EPS of $1.10, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.03. The stock has a 52-week-high of $67.88 and a 52-week-low of $33.50. Treehouse Foods's stock last closed at $39.08 per share.
  • DA Davidson changed the rating for NIC Inc (NASDAQ: EGOV) from Neutral to Buy. NIC earned $0.13 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.15 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $24.38 and a 52-week-low of $15.48. NIC's stock last closed at $17.50 per share.
  • For Aphria Inc (NYSE: APHA), B of A Securities upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. In the second quarter, Aphria showed an EPS of ($0.03), compared to $0.16 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $10.67 and a 52-week-low of $1.95. Aphria's stock last closed at $2.11 per share.
  • DA Davidson upgraded the stock for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE: PBH) from Neutral to Buy. In the third quarter, Prestige Consumer showed an EPS of $0.81, compared to $0.73 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $46.12 and a 52-week-low of $27.40. Prestige Consumer's stock last closed at $30.07 per share.
  • Deutsche Bank changed the rating for Domino's Pizza Inc (NYSE: DPZ) from Sell to Hold. For the fourth quarter, Domino's Pizza had an EPS of $3.13, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.62. The stock has a 52-week-high of $381.86 and a 52-week-low of $220.90. Domino's Pizza's stock last closed at $291.53 per share.
  • For Newtek Business Services Corp (NASDAQ: NEWT), Ladenburg Thalmann upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. Newtek Business Services earned $0.68 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.57 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $23.99 and a 52-week-low of $7.59. Newtek Business Services's stock last closed at $10.19 per share.
  • B of A Securities changed the rating for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE: HST) from Underperform to Neutral. Host Hotels & Resorts earned $0.33 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.43 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.99 and a 52-week-low of $7.86. Host Hotels & Resorts's stock last closed at $9.30 per share.
  • For Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE: SHO), B of A Securities upgraded the stock from Underperform to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, Sunstone Hotel Invts showed an EPS of $0.26, compared to $0.29 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $15.03 and a 52-week-low of $5.75. Sunstone Hotel Invts's stock last closed at $6.98 per share.

 

Downgrades

  • Sidoti & Co. changed the rating for AMN Healthcare Services Inc (NYSE: AMN) from Buy to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, AMN Healthcare Services had an EPS of $0.85, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.81. The stock has a 52-week-high of $82.00 and a 52-week-low of $45.04. AMN Healthcare Services's stock last closed at $81.53 per share.
  • Argus Research downgraded the stock for Boyd Gaming Corp (NYSE: BYD) from Buy to Hold. Boyd Gaming earned $0.50 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.32 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $36.22 and a 52-week-low of $6.44. Boyd Gaming's stock last closed at $7.82 per share.
  • For Itron Inc (NASDAQ: ITRI), Argus Research downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. In the fourth quarter, Itron showed an EPS of $0.72, compared to $0.88 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $88.32 and a 52-week-low of $41.58. Itron's stock last closed at $42.45 per share.
  • For Nabriva Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ: NBRV), Wedbush downgraded the stock from Outperform to Neutral. Nabriva Therapeutics earned ($0.29) in the fourth quarter, compared to ($0.46) in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $3.27 and a 52-week-low of $0.50. Nabriva Therapeutics's stock last closed at $0.50 per share.
  • For Superior Industries International Inc (NYSE: SUP), B. Riley FBR downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. Superior Industries Intl earned ($0.08) in the fourth quarter, compared to ($0.16) in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $6.29 and a 52-week-low of $0.90. Superior Industries Intl's stock last closed at $0.92 per share.
  • Credit Suisse changed the rating for Clorox Co (NYSE: CLX) from Outperform to Neutral. Clorox earned $1.46 in the second quarter, compared to $1.40 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $214.26 and a 52-week-low of $144.12. Clorox's stock last closed at $191.08 per share.
  • B. Riley FBR downgraded the stock for Perceptron Inc (NASDAQ: PRCP) from Buy to Neutral. In the second quarter, Perceptron showed an EPS of $0.12, compared to $0.16 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $8.14 and a 52-week-low of $2.34. Perceptron's stock last closed at $2.40 per share.
  • For ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ: ON), B. Riley FBR downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, ON Semiconductor showed an EPS of $0.30, compared to $0.53 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $25.92 and a 52-week-low of $8.17. ON Semiconductor's stock last closed at $8.45 per share.
  • B. Riley FBR changed the rating for Methode Electronics Inc (NYSE: MEI) from Buy to Neutral. In the third quarter, Methode Electronics showed an EPS of $1.05, compared to $0.83 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $41.70 and a 52-week-low of $23.21. Methode Electronics's stock last closed at $25.75 per share.
  • B. Riley FBR downgraded the stock for Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ: MCHP) from Buy to Neutral. For the third quarter, Microchip Technology had an EPS of $1.32, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.66. The stock has a 52-week-high of $112.47 and a 52-week-low of $54.57. Microchip Technology's stock last closed at $57.95 per share.
  • B. Riley FBR downgraded the stock for Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ: LRCX) from Buy to Neutral. For the second quarter, Lam Research had an EPS of $4.01, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $3.87. The stock has a 52-week-high of $344.32 and a 52-week-low of $171.04. Lam Research's stock last closed at $194.14 per share.
  • B. Riley FBR downgraded the stock for Intevac Inc (NASDAQ: IVAC) from Buy to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, Intevac showed an EPS of $0.22, compared to $0.08 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $7.68 and a 52-week-low of $3.33. Intevac's stock last closed at $3.39 per share.
  • For Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: ICHR), B. Riley FBR downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, Ichor Holdings showed an EPS of $0.48, compared to $0.32 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $39.83 and a 52-week-low of $14.36. Ichor Holdings's stock last closed at $14.90 per share.
  • B. Riley FBR downgraded the stock for 3D Systems Corp (NYSE: DDD) from Neutral to Sell. 3D Sys earned $0.05 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.10 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $12.56 and a 52-week-low of $5.20. 3D Sys's stock last closed at $6.90 per share.
  • For Cohu Inc (NASDAQ: COHU), B. Riley FBR downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, Cohu had an EPS of ($0.01), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.24. The stock has a 52-week-high of $26.43 and a 52-week-low of $9.71. Cohu's stock last closed at $9.92 per share.
  • For Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ: AOSL), B. Riley FBR downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. Alpha & Omega earned $0.23 in the second quarter, compared to $0.30 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $14.50 and a 52-week-low of $6.62. Alpha & Omega's stock last closed at $6.62 per share.
  • For Applied Materials Inc (NASDAQ: AMAT), B. Riley FBR downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. For the first quarter, Applied Materials had an EPS of $0.98, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.81. The stock has a 52-week-high of $69.44 and a 52-week-low of $36.64. Applied Materials's stock last closed at $39.18 per share.
  • B. Riley FBR downgraded the stock for Airgain Inc (NASDAQ: AIRG) from Buy to Neutral. Airgain earned $0.07 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.17 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $17.25 and a 52-week-low of $6.25. Airgain's stock last closed at $6.61 per share.
  • B. Riley FBR downgraded the stock for Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: ACLS) from Buy to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, Axcelis Technologies had an EPS of $0.29, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.25. The stock has a 52-week-high of $29.24 and a 52-week-low of $13.77. Axcelis Technologies's stock last closed at $13.80 per share.
  • B of A Securities changed the rating for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE: LW) from Buy to Neutral. In the second quarter, Lamb Weston Holdings showed an EPS of $0.95, compared to $0.80 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $96.32 and a 52-week-low of $39.06. Lamb Weston Holdings's stock last closed at $45.00 per share.
  • For McCormick & Co Inc (NYSE: MKC), B of A Securities downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underperform. McCormick & Co earned $1.61 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.67 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $174.58 and a 52-week-low of $119.20. McCormick & Co's stock last closed at $141.06 per share.
  • B of A Securities downgraded the stock for Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE: CCEP) from Buy to Underperform. The stock has a 52-week-high of $58.94 and a 52-week-low of $30.51. Coca-Cola European's stock last closed at $32.03 per share.
  • For Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ: BYND), B of A Securities downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underperform. In the fourth quarter, Beyond Meat earned ($0.01). The stock has a 52-week-high of $239.71 and a 52-week-low of $45.00. Beyond Meat's stock last closed at $54.02 per share.

 

Initiations

  • Benchmark initiated coverage on Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VYGR) with a Buy rating. The price target for Voyager Therapeutics is set at $18.00. For the fourth quarter, Voyager Therapeutics had an EPS of ($0.34), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.70). The stock has a 52-week-high of $28.79 and a 52-week-low of $6.26. Voyager Therapeutics's stock last closed at $7.16 per share.
  • H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on Summit Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ: SMMT) with a Buy rating. The price target for Summit Therapeutics is set at $4.00. In the third quarter, Summit Therapeutics showed an EPS of ($0.05), compared to ($0.13) from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $3.10 and a 52-week-low of $1.13. Summit Therapeutics's stock last closed at $2.74 per share.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Initiations top upgradesUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

