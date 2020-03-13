Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For March 13, 2020
Upgrades
- Northland upgraded the stock for Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) from Market Perform to Outperform. For the fourth quarter, Advanced Micro Devices had an EPS of $0.32, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.08. The stock has a 52-week-high of $59.27 and a 52-week-low of $22.78. Advanced Micro Devices's stock last closed at $39.01 per share.
- Tigress Financial changed the rating for McDonald's Corp (NYSE: MCD) from Neutral to Buy. In the fourth quarter, McDonald's showed an EPS of $1.97, compared to $1.97 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $221.93 and a 52-week-low of $169.38. McDonald's's stock last closed at $170.12 per share.
- Cantor Fitzgerald changed the rating for CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CBAY) from Neutral to Overweight. CymaBay Therapeutics earned ($0.43) in the fourth quarter, compared to ($0.32) in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $13.89 and a 52-week-low of $1.29. CymaBay Therapeutics's stock last closed at $1.41 per share.
- Baird changed the rating for Fastenal Co (NASDAQ: FAST) from Neutral to Outperform. In the fourth quarter, Fastenal showed an EPS of $0.31, compared to $0.60 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $71.88 and a 52-week-low of $28.38. Fastenal's stock last closed at $30.87 per share.
- For Alcon Inc (NYSE: ALC), UBS upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. Interestingly, in the fourth quarter, Alcon's EPS was $0.45. The stock has a 52-week-high of $65.37 and a 52-week-low of $47.97. Alcon's stock last closed at $50.41 per share.
- For Citrix Systems Inc (NASDAQ: CTXS), William Blair upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Outperform. Citrix Systems earned $1.71 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.67 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $130.55 and a 52-week-low of $90.28. Citrix Systems's stock last closed at $105.06 per share.
- For WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE: WEC), KeyBanc upgraded the stock from Sector Weight to Overweight. For the fourth quarter, WEC Energy Gr had an EPS of $0.77, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.65. The stock has a 52-week-high of $105.64 and a 52-week-low of $75.88. WEC Energy Gr's stock last closed at $91.64 per share.
- Goldman Sachs changed the rating for Amarin Corp PLC (NASDAQ: AMRN) from Neutral to Buy. For the fourth quarter, Amarin Corp had an EPS of $0.02, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.09). The stock has a 52-week-high of $26.12 and a 52-week-low of $8.58. Amarin Corp's stock last closed at $11.50 per share.
- Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock for The Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ: KHC) from Sell to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, Kraft Heinz showed an EPS of $0.72, compared to $0.84 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $33.78 and a 52-week-low of $20.04. Kraft Heinz's stock last closed at $20.06 per share.
- BMO Capital changed the rating for Domtar Corp (NYSE: UFS) from Market Perform to Outperform. For the fourth quarter, Domtar had an EPS of $0.03, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.38. The stock has a 52-week-high of $50.84 and a 52-week-low of $21.00. Domtar's stock last closed at $23.16 per share.
- JP Morgan upgraded the stock for Adobe Inc (NASDAQ: ADBE) from Neutral to Overweight. Adobe earned $2.27 in the first quarter, compared to $1.71 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $386.75 and a 52-week-low of $252.03. Adobe's stock last closed at $285.00 per share.
- For Dolby Laboratories Inc (NYSE: DLB), JP Morgan upgraded the stock from Neutral to Overweight. In the first quarter, Dolby Laboratories showed an EPS of $0.64, compared to $0.74 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $73.20 and a 52-week-low of $53.32. Dolby Laboratories's stock last closed at $53.43 per share.
- For NextEra Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NEP), Raymond James upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Outperform. For the fourth quarter, NextEra Energy Partners had an EPS of $0.50, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.39). The stock has a 52-week-high of $61.87 and a 52-week-low of $42.85. NextEra Energy Partners's stock last closed at $44.95 per share.
- For American Electric Power Co Inc (NYSE: AEP), KeyBanc upgraded the stock from Sector Weight to Overweight. In the fourth quarter, American Electric Power showed an EPS of $0.60, compared to $0.72 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $104.97 and a 52-week-low of $73.53. American Electric Power's stock last closed at $82.58 per share.
Downgrades
- Deutsche Bank changed the rating for Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) from Buy to Hold. Nike earned $0.70 in the second quarter, compared to $0.52 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $105.62 and a 52-week-low of $73.00. Nike's stock last closed at $74.20 per share.
- Needham downgraded the stock for Zuora Inc (NYSE: ZUO) from Buy to Hold. Zuora earned ($0.09) in the fourth quarter, compared to ($0.11) in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $24.43 and a 52-week-low of $8.50. Zuora's stock last closed at $8.51 per share.
- Wells Fargo changed the rating for Valaris PLC (NYSE: VAL) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. Valaris earned ($1.55) in the fourth quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $8.75 and a 52-week-low of $0.47. Valaris's stock last closed at $0.65 per share.
- Wells Fargo downgraded the stock for Transocean Ltd (NYSE: RIG) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Transocean earned ($0.43) in the fourth quarter, compared to ($0.34) in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $9.79 and a 52-week-low of $1.13. Transocean's stock last closed at $1.33 per share.
- For Tetra Technologies Inc (NYSE: TTI), Wells Fargo downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Tetra Technologies earned $0.03 in the fourth quarter, compared to ($0.01) in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $2.66 and a 52-week-low of $0.36. Tetra Technologies's stock last closed at $0.36 per share.
- For Noble Corp PLC (NYSE: NE), Wells Fargo downgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Underweight. Noble earned ($0.33) in the fourth quarter, compared to ($0.36) in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $3.21 and a 52-week-low of $0.20. Noble's stock last closed at $0.25 per share.
- Wells Fargo downgraded the stock for Nine Energy Service Inc (NYSE: NINE) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. For the fourth quarter, Nine Energy Service had an EPS of ($0.57), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.49. The stock has a 52-week-high of $24.45 and a 52-week-low of $0.83. Nine Energy Service's stock last closed at $1.03 per share.
- For NCS Multistage Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: NCSM), Wells Fargo downgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Underweight. NCS Multistage Holdings earned ($0.04) in the fourth quarter, compared to ($0.06) in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $5.75 and a 52-week-low of $0.81. NCS Multistage Holdings's stock last closed at $0.82 per share.
- Wells Fargo downgraded the stock for Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE: DO) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. For the fourth quarter, Diamond Offshore Drilling had an EPS of ($0.45), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.42). The stock has a 52-week-high of $12.64 and a 52-week-low of $1.22. Diamond Offshore Drilling's stock last closed at $1.41 per share.
- H.C. Wainwright downgraded the stock for Fuel Tech Inc (NASDAQ: FTEK) from Buy to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, Fuel Tech had an EPS of ($0.10), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.04. The stock has a 52-week-high of $3.06 and a 52-week-low of $0.41. Fuel Tech's stock last closed at $0.48 per share.
- Baird downgraded the stock for TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) from Outperform to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, TransUnion had an EPS of $0.75, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.66. The stock has a 52-week-high of $101.16 and a 52-week-low of $63.37. TransUnion's stock last closed at $72.58 per share.
- BTIG Research downgraded the stock for ViewRay Inc (NASDAQ: VRAY) from Buy to Neutral. ViewRay earned ($0.31) in the fourth quarter, compared to ($0.17) in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $9.76 and a 52-week-low of $1.36. ViewRay's stock last closed at $1.40 per share.
- For BanColombia SA (NYSE: CIB), Credit Suisse downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underperform. For the fourth quarter, BanColombia had an EPS of $0.60, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.28. The stock has a 52-week-high of $56.10 and a 52-week-low of $27.36. BanColombia's stock last closed at $29.01 per share.
- Deutsche Bank changed the rating for Vivint Smart Home Inc (NYSE: VVNT) from Hold to Sell. The stock has a 52-week-high of $32.00 and a 52-week-low of $12.58. Vivint Smart Home's stock last closed at $23.40 per share.
- KeyBanc downgraded the stock for Sempra Energy (NYSE: SRE) from Overweight to Sector Weight. In the fourth quarter, Sempra Energy showed an EPS of $1.55, compared to $1.56 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $161.87 and a 52-week-low of $103.84. Sempra Energy's stock last closed at $104.22 per share.
- KeyBanc downgraded the stock for Otter Tail Corp (NASDAQ: OTTR) from Overweight to Sector Weight. In the fourth quarter, Otter Tail showed an EPS of $0.51, compared to $0.35 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $57.74 and a 52-week-low of $38.14. Otter Tail's stock last closed at $38.15 per share.
- KeyBanc downgraded the stock for CenterPoint Energy Inc (NYSE: CNP) from Sector Weight to Underweight. For the fourth quarter, CenterPoint Energy had an EPS of $0.45, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.36. The stock has a 52-week-high of $31.17 and a 52-week-low of $14.63. CenterPoint Energy's stock last closed at $14.88 per share.
