Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For March 9, 2020

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 09, 2020 10:07am   Comments
Share:

Upgrades

  • For TC Energy Corp (NYSE: TRP), B of A Securities upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. In the fourth quarter, TC Energy showed an EPS of $0.79, compared to $0.77 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $57.92 and a 52-week-low of $44.16. TC Energy's stock last closed at $54.02 per share.
  • BMO Capital upgraded the stock for Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE: DOC) from Market Perform to Outperform. In the fourth quarter, Physicians Realty Trust showed an EPS of $0.27, compared to $0.27 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $20.78 and a 52-week-low of $16.55. Physicians Realty Trust's stock last closed at $20.26 per share.
  • Benchmark changed the rating for Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ: AMED) from Hold to Buy. For the fourth quarter, Amedisys had an EPS of $0.94, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.91. The stock has a 52-week-high of $202.76 and a 52-week-low of $106.65. Amedisys's stock last closed at $174.30 per share.
  • Oppenheimer changed the rating for GrubHub Inc (NYSE: GRUB) from Underperform to Perform. GrubHub earned ($0.05) in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.19 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $80.25 and a 52-week-low of $32.11. GrubHub's stock last closed at $51.93 per share.
  • DA Davidson changed the rating for Franklin Electric Co Inc (NASDAQ: FELE) from Neutral to Buy. For the fourth quarter, Franklin Electric had an EPS of $0.43, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.52. The stock has a 52-week-high of $61.49 and a 52-week-low of $42.87. Franklin Electric's stock last closed at $52.22 per share.
  • DA Davidson upgraded the stock for Chemung Financial Corp (NASDAQ: CHMG) from Neutral to Buy. In the fourth quarter, Chemung Financial showed an EPS of $0.87, compared to $1.09 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $50.81 and a 52-week-low of $31.05. Chemung Financial's stock last closed at $31.19 per share.
  • Argus Research changed the rating for Clorox Co (NYSE: CLX) from Hold to Buy. For the second quarter, Clorox had an EPS of $1.46, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.40. The stock has a 52-week-high of $177.32 and a 52-week-low of $144.12. Clorox's stock last closed at $173.20 per share.
  • Raymond James changed the rating for ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) from Market Perform to Outperform. In the fourth quarter, ConocoPhillips showed an EPS of $0.76, compared to $1.13 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $69.60 and a 52-week-low of $44.68. ConocoPhillips's stock last closed at $45.35 per share.
  • For Devon Energy Corp (NYSE: DVN), Raymond James upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Outperform. In the fourth quarter, Devon Energy showed an EPS of $0.36, compared to $2.98 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $35.39 and a 52-week-low of $13.01. Devon Energy's stock last closed at $13.37 per share.
  • For Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE: DAR), Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. In the fourth quarter, Darling Ingredients showed an EPS of $0.92, compared to $0.24 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $29.57 and a 52-week-low of $18.20. Darling Ingredients's stock last closed at $24.97 per share.
  • Stifel Nicolaus changed the rating for DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE: DHT) from Hold to Buy. In the fourth quarter, DHT Holdings showed an EPS of $0.47, compared to $0.08 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $8.83 and a 52-week-low of $4.25. DHT Holdings's stock last closed at $5.14 per share.
  • BMO Capital upgraded the stock for Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: HR) from Market Perform to Outperform. For the fourth quarter, Healthcare Realty Trust had an EPS of $0.41, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.40. The stock has a 52-week-high of $37.97 and a 52-week-low of $29.63. Healthcare Realty Trust's stock last closed at $37.92 per share.
  • JMP Securities changed the rating for MFA Financial Inc (NYSE: MFA) from Market Perform to Market Outperform. For the fourth quarter, MFA Finl had an EPS of $0.21, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.13. The stock has a 52-week-high of $8.09 and a 52-week-low of $6.93. MFA Finl's stock last closed at $7.41 per share.
  • JP Morgan changed the rating for Plexus Corp (NASDAQ: PLXS) from Neutral to Overweight. Plexus earned $1.00 in the first quarter, compared to $0.91 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $86.53 and a 52-week-low of $49.35. Plexus's stock last closed at $65.15 per share.
  • Cowen & Co. upgraded the stock for Fortive Corp (NYSE: FTV) from Underperform to Market Perform. Fortive earned $1.03 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.91 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $89.48 and a 52-week-low of $63.51. Fortive's stock last closed at $66.78 per share.
  • Credit Suisse upgraded the stock for Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) from Neutral to Outperform. For the fourth quarter, Phillips 66 had an EPS of $1.54, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $4.87. The stock has a 52-week-high of $119.92 and a 52-week-low of $68.02. Phillips 66's stock last closed at $69.31 per share.
  • Baird changed the rating for American Express Co (NYSE: AXP) from Neutral to Outperform. In the fourth quarter, American Express showed an EPS of $2.03, compared to $1.74 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $138.13 and a 52-week-low of $103.79. American Express's stock last closed at $108.31 per share.
  • Baird changed the rating for Huntington Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ: HBAN) from Neutral to Outperform. In the fourth quarter, Huntington Bancshares showed an EPS of $0.28, compared to $0.29 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $15.63 and a 52-week-low of $10.87. Huntington Bancshares's stock last closed at $11.12 per share.
  • For PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ: PCAR), Cowen & Co. upgraded the stock from Underperform to Market Perform. For the fourth quarter, PACCAR had an EPS of $1.53, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.65. The stock has a 52-week-high of $83.41 and a 52-week-low of $62.13. PACCAR's stock last closed at $64.56 per share.
  • BTIG Research upgraded the stock for Cars.com Inc (NYSE: CARS) from Neutral to Buy. Cars.com earned $0.63 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.50 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $24.43 and a 52-week-low of $6.99. Cars.com's stock last closed at $7.10 per share.
  • For Logitech International SA (NASDAQ: LOGI), Wedbush upgraded the stock from Neutral to Outperform. In the third quarter, Logitech International showed an EPS of $0.84, compared to $0.79 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $48.83 and a 52-week-low of $35.70. Logitech International's stock last closed at $39.79 per share.
  • Wells Fargo changed the rating for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE: XHR) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. In the fourth quarter, Xenia Hotels & Resorts showed an EPS of $0.58, compared to $0.58 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $23.33 and a 52-week-low of $13.75. Xenia Hotels & Resorts's stock last closed at $15.05 per share.

 

Downgrades

  • For Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE: DK), Credit Suisse downgraded the stock from Outperform to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, Delek US Hldgs showed an EPS of ($0.11), compared to $1.59 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $44.08 and a 52-week-low of $17.06. Delek US Hldgs's stock last closed at $17.44 per share.
  • DNB Markets downgraded the stock for Golar LNG Ltd (NASDAQ: GLNG) from Buy to Hold. Golar LNG earned $0.25 in the fourth quarter, compared to ($1.61) in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $22.66 and a 52-week-low of $9.30. Golar LNG's stock last closed at $10.56 per share.
  • For Scorpio Tankers Inc (NYSE: STNG), DNB Markets downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. For the fourth quarter, Scorpio Tankers had an EPS of $0.23, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.38). The stock has a 52-week-high of $40.45 and a 52-week-low of $15.73. Scorpio Tankers's stock last closed at $16.39 per share.
  • DNB Markets downgraded the stock for Frontline Ltd (NYSE: FRO) from Buy to Hold. In the fourth quarter, Frontline showed an EPS of $0.54, compared to $0.15 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $13.33 and a 52-week-low of $6.17. Frontline's stock last closed at $7.04 per share.
  • DNB Markets downgraded the stock for Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd (NYSE: GNK) from Buy to Hold. In the fourth quarter, Genco Shipping & Trading showed an EPS of $0.07, compared to $0.39 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $11.82 and a 52-week-low of $6.45. Genco Shipping & Trading's stock last closed at $6.66 per share.
  • DNB Markets changed the rating for Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc (NASDAQ: EGLE) from Buy to Hold. Eagle Bulk Shipping earned ($0.16) in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.09 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $5.92 and a 52-week-low of $2.56. Eagle Bulk Shipping's stock last closed at $2.88 per share.
  • DNB Markets downgraded the stock for DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE: DHT) from Buy to Hold. For the fourth quarter, DHT Holdings had an EPS of $0.47, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.08. The stock has a 52-week-high of $8.83 and a 52-week-low of $4.25. DHT Holdings's stock last closed at $5.14 per share.
  • For GasLog Ltd (NYSE: GLOG), DNB Markets downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. For the fourth quarter, GasLog had an EPS of $0.14, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.54. The stock has a 52-week-high of $18.09 and a 52-week-low of $4.43. GasLog's stock last closed at $4.45 per share.
  • For Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE: LPG), DNB Markets downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. For the third quarter, Dorian LPG had an EPS of $0.63, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.01. The stock has a 52-week-high of $16.68 and a 52-week-low of $5.26. Dorian LPG's stock last closed at $9.80 per share.
  • For Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE: AM), Baird downgraded the stock from Outperform to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, Antero Midstream had an EPS of $0.35, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.76. The stock has a 52-week-high of $24.48 and a 52-week-low of $3.77. Antero Midstream's stock last closed at $4.18 per share.
  • SunTrust Robinson Humphrey changed the rating for Apache Corp (NYSE: APA) from Buy to Hold. For the fourth quarter, Apache had an EPS of $0.08, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.31. The stock has a 52-week-high of $38.12 and a 52-week-low of $18.33. Apache's stock last closed at $20.70 per share.
  • For Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE: BOOT), JP Morgan downgraded the stock from Overweight to Neutral. Boot Barn Holdings earned $0.81 in the third quarter, compared to $0.66 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $48.11 and a 52-week-low of $25.13. Boot Barn Holdings's stock last closed at $27.06 per share.
  • Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock for Brown-Forman Corp (NYSE: BF-B) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. In the third quarter, Brown-Forman showed an EPS of $0.48, compared to $0.47 from the year-ago quarter.
  • SunTrust Robinson Humphrey downgraded the stock for Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ: CDEV) from Hold to Sell. In the fourth quarter, Centennial Resource Dev showed an EPS of $0.03, compared to $0.12 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $10.95 and a 52-week-low of $1.47. Centennial Resource Dev's stock last closed at $1.52 per share.
  • SunTrust Robinson Humphrey changed the rating for Chesapeake Energy Corp (NYSE: CHK) from Hold to Sell. For the fourth quarter, Chesapeake Energy had an EPS of ($0.04), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.21. The stock has a 52-week-high of $3.57 and a 52-week-low of $0.20. Chesapeake Energy's stock last closed at $0.22 per share.
  • SunTrust Robinson Humphrey downgraded the stock for Continental Resources Inc (NYSE: CLR) from Buy to Hold. Continental Resources earned $0.55 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.54 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $52.03 and a 52-week-low of $14.67. Continental Resources's stock last closed at $14.84 per share.
  • SunTrust Robinson Humphrey changed the rating for Callon Petroleum Co (NYSE: CPE) from Buy to Hold. In the fourth quarter, Callon Petroleum showed an EPS of $0.23, compared to $0.17 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $8.52 and a 52-week-low of $1.28. Callon Petroleum's stock last closed at $1.29 per share.
  • SunTrust Robinson Humphrey changed the rating for Devon Energy Corp (NYSE: DVN) from Buy to Hold. Devon Energy earned $0.36 in the fourth quarter, compared to $2.98 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $35.39 and a 52-week-low of $13.01. Devon Energy's stock last closed at $13.37 per share.
  • Raymond James changed the rating for BOK Financial Corp (NASDAQ: BOKF) from Outperform to Market Perform. For the fourth quarter, BOK Financial had an EPS of $1.61, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.35. The stock has a 52-week-high of $89.80 and a 52-week-low of $63.84. BOK Financial's stock last closed at $65.13 per share.
  • For Eni SpA (NYSE: E), Bernstein downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform. Interestingly, in the fourth quarter, Eni's EPS was $0.17. The stock has a 52-week-high of $36.34 and a 52-week-low of $22.75. Eni's stock last closed at $22.82 per share.
  • Baird changed the rating for EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE: ENLC) from Outperform to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, EnLink Midstream showed an EPS of $0.02, compared to $0.14 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $13.10 and a 52-week-low of $2.94. EnLink Midstream's stock last closed at $3.11 per share.
  • SunTrust Robinson Humphrey downgraded the stock for EOG Resources Inc (NYSE: EOG) from Buy to Hold. For the fourth quarter, EOG Resources had an EPS of $1.35, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.24. The stock has a 52-week-high of $107.89 and a 52-week-low of $53.87. EOG Resources's stock last closed at $55.29 per share.
  • For Equinor ASA (NYSE: EQNR), Bernstein downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform. For the fourth quarter, Equinor had an EPS of $0.36, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.46. The stock has a 52-week-high of $23.97 and a 52-week-low of $14.65. Equinor's stock last closed at $14.77 per share.
  • DNB downgraded the stock for Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ: SBLK) from Buy to Hold. For the fourth quarter, Star Bulk Carriers had an EPS of $0.36, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.33. The stock has a 52-week-high of $12.09 and a 52-week-low of $6.16. Star Bulk Carriers's stock last closed at $8.13 per share.
  • For Teekay Tankers Ltd (NYSE: TNK), DNB downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. For the fourth quarter, Teekay Tankers had an EPS of $2.47, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.05. The stock has a 52-week-high of $25.74 and a 52-week-low of $0.93. Teekay Tankers's stock last closed at $14.23 per share.
  • For Earthstone Energy Inc (NYSE: ESTE), SunTrust Robinson Humphrey downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. For the third quarter, Earthstone Energy had an EPS of $0.18, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.01. The stock has a 52-week-high of $7.94 and a 52-week-low of $3.00. Earthstone Energy's stock last closed at $3.43 per share.
  • Baird downgraded the stock for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET) from Outperform to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, Energy Transfer earned $0.38. The stock has a 52-week-high of $15.87 and a 52-week-low of $9.91. Energy Transfer's stock last closed at $10.22 per share.
  • DNB downgraded the stock for SFL Corp Ltd (NYSE: SFL) from Buy to Hold. In the fourth quarter, SFL Corp showed an EPS of $0.54, compared to $0.20 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $15.10 and a 52-week-low of $11.71. SFL Corp's stock last closed at $12.04 per share.
  • For Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FANG), SunTrust Robinson Humphrey downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. Diamondback Energy earned $1.93 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.21 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $114.14 and a 52-week-low of $47.50. Diamondback Energy's stock last closed at $48.56 per share.
  • For Hancock Whitney Corp (NASDAQ: HWC), Raymond James downgraded the stock from Strong Buy to Market Perform. For the fourth quarter, Hancock Whitney had an EPS of $1.06, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.12. The stock has a 52-week-high of $44.73 and a 52-week-low of $30.06. Hancock Whitney's stock last closed at $30.68 per share.
  • Barclays downgraded the stock for Masco Corp (NYSE: MAS) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. For the fourth quarter, Masco had an EPS of $0.54, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.64. The stock has a 52-week-high of $50.06 and a 52-week-low of $34.79. Masco's stock last closed at $42.10 per share.
  • SunTrust Robinson Humphrey changed the rating for Marathon Oil Corp (NYSE: MRO) from Buy to Hold. For the fourth quarter, Marathon Oil had an EPS of $0.07, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.15. The stock has a 52-week-high of $18.93 and a 52-week-low of $6.78. Marathon Oil's stock last closed at $6.83 per share.
  • B. Riley downgraded the stock for Horizon Global Corp (NYSE: HZN) from Neutral to Sell. Horizon Global earned ($1.47) in the third quarter, compared to ($0.01) in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $5.79 and a 52-week-low of $1.80. Horizon Global's stock last closed at $3.23 per share.
  • For Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE: MGY), SunTrust Robinson Humphrey downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. Interestingly, in the fourth quarter, Magnolia Oil & Gas's EPS was $0.05. The stock has a 52-week-high of $14.13 and a 52-week-low of $6.08. Magnolia Oil & Gas's stock last closed at $6.25 per share.
  • For Matador Resources Co (NYSE: MTDR), SunTrust Robinson Humphrey downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. For the fourth quarter, Matador Resources had an EPS of $0.39, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.37. The stock has a 52-week-high of $22.25 and a 52-week-low of $6.47. Matador Resources's stock last closed at $6.54 per share.
  • Credit Suisse changed the rating for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE: BUD) from Outperform to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, Anheuser-Busch InBev had an EPS of $0.87, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.80. The stock has a 52-week-high of $102.70 and a 52-week-low of $53.20. Anheuser-Busch InBev's stock last closed at $53.80 per share.
  • SunTrust Robinson Humphrey downgraded the stock for Northern Oil & Gas Inc (AMEX: NOG) from Buy to Hold. For the third quarter, Northern Oil & Gas had an EPS of $0.09, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.11. The stock has a 52-week-high of $2.94 and a 52-week-low of $1.20. Northern Oil & Gas's stock last closed at $1.29 per share.
  • SunTrust Robinson Humphrey changed the rating for Ovintiv Inc (NYSE: OVV) from Hold to Sell. The stock has a 52-week-high of $16.94 and a 52-week-low of $7.86. Ovintiv's stock last closed at $7.95 per share.
  • For Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ: CDEV), RBC Capital downgraded the stock from Outperform to Sector Perform. Centennial Resource Dev earned $0.03 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.12 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $10.95 and a 52-week-low of $1.47. Centennial Resource Dev's stock last closed at $1.52 per share.
  • SunTrust Robinson Humphrey changed the rating for Occidental Petroleum Corp (NYSE: OXY) from Hold to Sell. For the fourth quarter, Occidental Petroleum had an EPS of ($0.30), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.22. The stock has a 52-week-high of $68.83 and a 52-week-low of $26.27. Occidental Petroleum's stock last closed at $26.86 per share.
  • Wells Fargo changed the rating for RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE: RLJ) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. RLJ Lodging earned $0.25 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.12 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.04 and a 52-week-low of $11.54. RLJ Lodging's stock last closed at $12.12 per share.
  • For Plains All American Pipeline LP (NYSE: PAA), Baird downgraded the stock from Outperform to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, Plains All American showed an EPS of $0.63, compared to $0.80 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $25.27 and a 52-week-low of $11.74. Plains All American's stock last closed at $12.00 per share.
  • RBC Capital downgraded the stock for Oasis Petroleum Inc (NASDAQ: OAS) from Outperform to Sector Perform. In the fourth quarter, Oasis Petroleum showed an EPS of ($0.02), compared to ($0.02) from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $7.15 and a 52-week-low of $0.78. Oasis Petroleum's stock last closed at $0.86 per share.
  • Baird downgraded the stock for Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE: PAGP) from Outperform to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, Plains GP Holdings had an EPS of $0.26, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.12. The stock has a 52-week-high of $25.82 and a 52-week-low of $11.97. Plains GP Holdings's stock last closed at $12.20 per share.
  • SunTrust Robinson Humphrey downgraded the stock for Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE: PE) from Buy to Hold. In the fourth quarter, Parsley Energy showed an EPS of $0.28, compared to $0.30 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $22.11 and a 52-week-low of $10.36. Parsley Energy's stock last closed at $10.57 per share.
  • Bernstein downgraded the stock for Total SA (NYSE: TOT) from Outperform to Market Perform. For the fourth quarter, Total had an EPS of $1.19, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.17. The stock has a 52-week-high of $58.82 and a 52-week-low of $41.32. Total's stock last closed at $42.31 per share.
  • Deutsche Bank downgraded the stock for Nu Skin Enterprises Inc (NYSE: NUS) from Buy to Hold. In the fourth quarter, Nu Skin Enterprises showed an EPS of $0.72, compared to $1.05 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $64.90 and a 52-week-low of $23.97. Nu Skin Enterprises's stock last closed at $25.08 per share.
  • For Ring Energy Inc (AMEX: REI), SunTrust Robinson Humphrey downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. For the third quarter, Ring Energy had an EPS of $0.15, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.09. The stock has a 52-week-high of $6.52 and a 52-week-low of $1.06. Ring Energy's stock last closed at $1.06 per share.
  • RBC Capital downgraded the stock for Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: GILD) from Top Pick to Outperform. In the fourth quarter, Gilead Sciences showed an EPS of $1.30, compared to $1.44 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $80.40 and a 52-week-low of $60.89. Gilead Sciences's stock last closed at $80.23 per share.
  • Raymond James downgraded the stock for Regions Financial Corp (NYSE: RF) from Strong Buy to Market Perform. In the fourth quarter, Regions Financial showed an EPS of $0.40, compared to $0.38 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $17.54 and a 52-week-low of $12.72. Regions Financial's stock last closed at $12.98 per share.
  • SunTrust Robinson Humphrey downgraded the stock for Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ: RTLR) from Buy to Hold. In the fourth quarter, Rattler Midstream earned $0.27. The stock has a 52-week-high of $20.24 and a 52-week-low of $9.68. Rattler Midstream's stock last closed at $9.86 per share.
  • Piper Sandler downgraded the stock for Sterling Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ: SBT) from Neutral to Underweight. In the fourth quarter, Sterling Bancorp showed an EPS of $0.28, compared to $0.30 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $10.78 and a 52-week-low of $6.58. Sterling Bancorp's stock last closed at $6.67 per share.

 

Initiations

  • JP Morgan initiated coverage on Revolution Medicines Inc (NASDAQ: RVMD) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Revolution Medicines is set at $32.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $37.08 and a 52-week-low of $27.15. Revolution Medicines's stock last closed at $31.96 per share.
  • For Ruth's Hospitality Group Inc (NASDAQ: RUTH), CL King initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Neutral. For the fourth quarter, Ruth's Hospitality Group had an EPS of $0.52, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.50. The stock has a 52-week-high of $27.14 and a 52-week-low of $15.94. Ruth's Hospitality Group's stock last closed at $16.34 per share.
  • Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Vivint Smart Home Inc (NYSE: VVNT) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Vivint Smart Home is set at $25.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $29.22 and a 52-week-low of $12.58. Vivint Smart Home's stock last closed at $26.38 per share.
  • With a rating of Buy, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE: JCI). The price target is set at $48.00 for Johnson Controls Intl. Johnson Controls Intl earned $0.40 in the first quarter, compared to $0.26 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $44.82 and a 52-week-low of $34.74. Johnson Controls Intl's stock last closed at $38.17 per share.
  • With a rating of Buy, Guggenheim Securities initiated coverage on Revolution Medicines Inc (NASDAQ: RVMD). The price target is set at $50.00 for Revolution Medicines. The stock has a 52-week-high of $37.08 and a 52-week-low of $27.15. Revolution Medicines's stock last closed at $31.96 per share.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NOG)

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Initiations top upgradesUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
USBMorgan StanleyMaintains51.0
WFCMorgan StanleyMaintains39.0
SIVBMorgan StanleyMaintains226.0
SBNYMorgan StanleyMaintains155.0
NTRSMorgan StanleyMaintains85.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga