Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For March 9, 2020
Upgrades
- For TC Energy Corp (NYSE: TRP), B of A Securities upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. In the fourth quarter, TC Energy showed an EPS of $0.79, compared to $0.77 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $57.92 and a 52-week-low of $44.16. TC Energy's stock last closed at $54.02 per share.
- BMO Capital upgraded the stock for Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE: DOC) from Market Perform to Outperform. In the fourth quarter, Physicians Realty Trust showed an EPS of $0.27, compared to $0.27 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $20.78 and a 52-week-low of $16.55. Physicians Realty Trust's stock last closed at $20.26 per share.
- Benchmark changed the rating for Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ: AMED) from Hold to Buy. For the fourth quarter, Amedisys had an EPS of $0.94, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.91. The stock has a 52-week-high of $202.76 and a 52-week-low of $106.65. Amedisys's stock last closed at $174.30 per share.
- Oppenheimer changed the rating for GrubHub Inc (NYSE: GRUB) from Underperform to Perform. GrubHub earned ($0.05) in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.19 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $80.25 and a 52-week-low of $32.11. GrubHub's stock last closed at $51.93 per share.
- DA Davidson changed the rating for Franklin Electric Co Inc (NASDAQ: FELE) from Neutral to Buy. For the fourth quarter, Franklin Electric had an EPS of $0.43, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.52. The stock has a 52-week-high of $61.49 and a 52-week-low of $42.87. Franklin Electric's stock last closed at $52.22 per share.
- DA Davidson upgraded the stock for Chemung Financial Corp (NASDAQ: CHMG) from Neutral to Buy. In the fourth quarter, Chemung Financial showed an EPS of $0.87, compared to $1.09 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $50.81 and a 52-week-low of $31.05. Chemung Financial's stock last closed at $31.19 per share.
- Argus Research changed the rating for Clorox Co (NYSE: CLX) from Hold to Buy. For the second quarter, Clorox had an EPS of $1.46, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.40. The stock has a 52-week-high of $177.32 and a 52-week-low of $144.12. Clorox's stock last closed at $173.20 per share.
- Raymond James changed the rating for ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) from Market Perform to Outperform. In the fourth quarter, ConocoPhillips showed an EPS of $0.76, compared to $1.13 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $69.60 and a 52-week-low of $44.68. ConocoPhillips's stock last closed at $45.35 per share.
- For Devon Energy Corp (NYSE: DVN), Raymond James upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Outperform. In the fourth quarter, Devon Energy showed an EPS of $0.36, compared to $2.98 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $35.39 and a 52-week-low of $13.01. Devon Energy's stock last closed at $13.37 per share.
- For Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE: DAR), Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. In the fourth quarter, Darling Ingredients showed an EPS of $0.92, compared to $0.24 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $29.57 and a 52-week-low of $18.20. Darling Ingredients's stock last closed at $24.97 per share.
- Stifel Nicolaus changed the rating for DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE: DHT) from Hold to Buy. In the fourth quarter, DHT Holdings showed an EPS of $0.47, compared to $0.08 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $8.83 and a 52-week-low of $4.25. DHT Holdings's stock last closed at $5.14 per share.
- BMO Capital upgraded the stock for Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: HR) from Market Perform to Outperform. For the fourth quarter, Healthcare Realty Trust had an EPS of $0.41, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.40. The stock has a 52-week-high of $37.97 and a 52-week-low of $29.63. Healthcare Realty Trust's stock last closed at $37.92 per share.
- JMP Securities changed the rating for MFA Financial Inc (NYSE: MFA) from Market Perform to Market Outperform. For the fourth quarter, MFA Finl had an EPS of $0.21, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.13. The stock has a 52-week-high of $8.09 and a 52-week-low of $6.93. MFA Finl's stock last closed at $7.41 per share.
- JP Morgan changed the rating for Plexus Corp (NASDAQ: PLXS) from Neutral to Overweight. Plexus earned $1.00 in the first quarter, compared to $0.91 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $86.53 and a 52-week-low of $49.35. Plexus's stock last closed at $65.15 per share.
- Cowen & Co. upgraded the stock for Fortive Corp (NYSE: FTV) from Underperform to Market Perform. Fortive earned $1.03 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.91 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $89.48 and a 52-week-low of $63.51. Fortive's stock last closed at $66.78 per share.
- Credit Suisse upgraded the stock for Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) from Neutral to Outperform. For the fourth quarter, Phillips 66 had an EPS of $1.54, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $4.87. The stock has a 52-week-high of $119.92 and a 52-week-low of $68.02. Phillips 66's stock last closed at $69.31 per share.
- Baird changed the rating for American Express Co (NYSE: AXP) from Neutral to Outperform. In the fourth quarter, American Express showed an EPS of $2.03, compared to $1.74 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $138.13 and a 52-week-low of $103.79. American Express's stock last closed at $108.31 per share.
- Baird changed the rating for Huntington Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ: HBAN) from Neutral to Outperform. In the fourth quarter, Huntington Bancshares showed an EPS of $0.28, compared to $0.29 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $15.63 and a 52-week-low of $10.87. Huntington Bancshares's stock last closed at $11.12 per share.
- For PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ: PCAR), Cowen & Co. upgraded the stock from Underperform to Market Perform. For the fourth quarter, PACCAR had an EPS of $1.53, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.65. The stock has a 52-week-high of $83.41 and a 52-week-low of $62.13. PACCAR's stock last closed at $64.56 per share.
- BTIG Research upgraded the stock for Cars.com Inc (NYSE: CARS) from Neutral to Buy. Cars.com earned $0.63 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.50 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $24.43 and a 52-week-low of $6.99. Cars.com's stock last closed at $7.10 per share.
- For Logitech International SA (NASDAQ: LOGI), Wedbush upgraded the stock from Neutral to Outperform. In the third quarter, Logitech International showed an EPS of $0.84, compared to $0.79 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $48.83 and a 52-week-low of $35.70. Logitech International's stock last closed at $39.79 per share.
- Wells Fargo changed the rating for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE: XHR) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. In the fourth quarter, Xenia Hotels & Resorts showed an EPS of $0.58, compared to $0.58 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $23.33 and a 52-week-low of $13.75. Xenia Hotels & Resorts's stock last closed at $15.05 per share.
Downgrades
- For Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE: DK), Credit Suisse downgraded the stock from Outperform to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, Delek US Hldgs showed an EPS of ($0.11), compared to $1.59 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $44.08 and a 52-week-low of $17.06. Delek US Hldgs's stock last closed at $17.44 per share.
- DNB Markets downgraded the stock for Golar LNG Ltd (NASDAQ: GLNG) from Buy to Hold. Golar LNG earned $0.25 in the fourth quarter, compared to ($1.61) in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $22.66 and a 52-week-low of $9.30. Golar LNG's stock last closed at $10.56 per share.
- For Scorpio Tankers Inc (NYSE: STNG), DNB Markets downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. For the fourth quarter, Scorpio Tankers had an EPS of $0.23, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.38). The stock has a 52-week-high of $40.45 and a 52-week-low of $15.73. Scorpio Tankers's stock last closed at $16.39 per share.
- DNB Markets downgraded the stock for Frontline Ltd (NYSE: FRO) from Buy to Hold. In the fourth quarter, Frontline showed an EPS of $0.54, compared to $0.15 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $13.33 and a 52-week-low of $6.17. Frontline's stock last closed at $7.04 per share.
- DNB Markets downgraded the stock for Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd (NYSE: GNK) from Buy to Hold. In the fourth quarter, Genco Shipping & Trading showed an EPS of $0.07, compared to $0.39 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $11.82 and a 52-week-low of $6.45. Genco Shipping & Trading's stock last closed at $6.66 per share.
- DNB Markets changed the rating for Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc (NASDAQ: EGLE) from Buy to Hold. Eagle Bulk Shipping earned ($0.16) in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.09 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $5.92 and a 52-week-low of $2.56. Eagle Bulk Shipping's stock last closed at $2.88 per share.
- DNB Markets downgraded the stock for DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE: DHT) from Buy to Hold. For the fourth quarter, DHT Holdings had an EPS of $0.47, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.08. The stock has a 52-week-high of $8.83 and a 52-week-low of $4.25. DHT Holdings's stock last closed at $5.14 per share.
- For GasLog Ltd (NYSE: GLOG), DNB Markets downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. For the fourth quarter, GasLog had an EPS of $0.14, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.54. The stock has a 52-week-high of $18.09 and a 52-week-low of $4.43. GasLog's stock last closed at $4.45 per share.
- For Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE: LPG), DNB Markets downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. For the third quarter, Dorian LPG had an EPS of $0.63, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.01. The stock has a 52-week-high of $16.68 and a 52-week-low of $5.26. Dorian LPG's stock last closed at $9.80 per share.
- For Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE: AM), Baird downgraded the stock from Outperform to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, Antero Midstream had an EPS of $0.35, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.76. The stock has a 52-week-high of $24.48 and a 52-week-low of $3.77. Antero Midstream's stock last closed at $4.18 per share.
- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey changed the rating for Apache Corp (NYSE: APA) from Buy to Hold. For the fourth quarter, Apache had an EPS of $0.08, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.31. The stock has a 52-week-high of $38.12 and a 52-week-low of $18.33. Apache's stock last closed at $20.70 per share.
- For Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE: BOOT), JP Morgan downgraded the stock from Overweight to Neutral. Boot Barn Holdings earned $0.81 in the third quarter, compared to $0.66 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $48.11 and a 52-week-low of $25.13. Boot Barn Holdings's stock last closed at $27.06 per share.
- Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock for Brown-Forman Corp (NYSE: BF-B) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. In the third quarter, Brown-Forman showed an EPS of $0.48, compared to $0.47 from the year-ago quarter.
- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey downgraded the stock for Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ: CDEV) from Hold to Sell. In the fourth quarter, Centennial Resource Dev showed an EPS of $0.03, compared to $0.12 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $10.95 and a 52-week-low of $1.47. Centennial Resource Dev's stock last closed at $1.52 per share.
- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey changed the rating for Chesapeake Energy Corp (NYSE: CHK) from Hold to Sell. For the fourth quarter, Chesapeake Energy had an EPS of ($0.04), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.21. The stock has a 52-week-high of $3.57 and a 52-week-low of $0.20. Chesapeake Energy's stock last closed at $0.22 per share.
- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey downgraded the stock for Continental Resources Inc (NYSE: CLR) from Buy to Hold. Continental Resources earned $0.55 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.54 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $52.03 and a 52-week-low of $14.67. Continental Resources's stock last closed at $14.84 per share.
- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey changed the rating for Callon Petroleum Co (NYSE: CPE) from Buy to Hold. In the fourth quarter, Callon Petroleum showed an EPS of $0.23, compared to $0.17 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $8.52 and a 52-week-low of $1.28. Callon Petroleum's stock last closed at $1.29 per share.
- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey changed the rating for Devon Energy Corp (NYSE: DVN) from Buy to Hold. Devon Energy earned $0.36 in the fourth quarter, compared to $2.98 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $35.39 and a 52-week-low of $13.01. Devon Energy's stock last closed at $13.37 per share.
- Raymond James changed the rating for BOK Financial Corp (NASDAQ: BOKF) from Outperform to Market Perform. For the fourth quarter, BOK Financial had an EPS of $1.61, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.35. The stock has a 52-week-high of $89.80 and a 52-week-low of $63.84. BOK Financial's stock last closed at $65.13 per share.
- For Eni SpA (NYSE: E), Bernstein downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform. Interestingly, in the fourth quarter, Eni's EPS was $0.17. The stock has a 52-week-high of $36.34 and a 52-week-low of $22.75. Eni's stock last closed at $22.82 per share.
- Baird changed the rating for EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE: ENLC) from Outperform to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, EnLink Midstream showed an EPS of $0.02, compared to $0.14 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $13.10 and a 52-week-low of $2.94. EnLink Midstream's stock last closed at $3.11 per share.
- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey downgraded the stock for EOG Resources Inc (NYSE: EOG) from Buy to Hold. For the fourth quarter, EOG Resources had an EPS of $1.35, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.24. The stock has a 52-week-high of $107.89 and a 52-week-low of $53.87. EOG Resources's stock last closed at $55.29 per share.
- For Equinor ASA (NYSE: EQNR), Bernstein downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform. For the fourth quarter, Equinor had an EPS of $0.36, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.46. The stock has a 52-week-high of $23.97 and a 52-week-low of $14.65. Equinor's stock last closed at $14.77 per share.
- DNB downgraded the stock for Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ: SBLK) from Buy to Hold. For the fourth quarter, Star Bulk Carriers had an EPS of $0.36, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.33. The stock has a 52-week-high of $12.09 and a 52-week-low of $6.16. Star Bulk Carriers's stock last closed at $8.13 per share.
- For Teekay Tankers Ltd (NYSE: TNK), DNB downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. For the fourth quarter, Teekay Tankers had an EPS of $2.47, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.05. The stock has a 52-week-high of $25.74 and a 52-week-low of $0.93. Teekay Tankers's stock last closed at $14.23 per share.
- For Earthstone Energy Inc (NYSE: ESTE), SunTrust Robinson Humphrey downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. For the third quarter, Earthstone Energy had an EPS of $0.18, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.01. The stock has a 52-week-high of $7.94 and a 52-week-low of $3.00. Earthstone Energy's stock last closed at $3.43 per share.
- Baird downgraded the stock for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET) from Outperform to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, Energy Transfer earned $0.38. The stock has a 52-week-high of $15.87 and a 52-week-low of $9.91. Energy Transfer's stock last closed at $10.22 per share.
- DNB downgraded the stock for SFL Corp Ltd (NYSE: SFL) from Buy to Hold. In the fourth quarter, SFL Corp showed an EPS of $0.54, compared to $0.20 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $15.10 and a 52-week-low of $11.71. SFL Corp's stock last closed at $12.04 per share.
- For Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FANG), SunTrust Robinson Humphrey downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. Diamondback Energy earned $1.93 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.21 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $114.14 and a 52-week-low of $47.50. Diamondback Energy's stock last closed at $48.56 per share.
- For Hancock Whitney Corp (NASDAQ: HWC), Raymond James downgraded the stock from Strong Buy to Market Perform. For the fourth quarter, Hancock Whitney had an EPS of $1.06, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.12. The stock has a 52-week-high of $44.73 and a 52-week-low of $30.06. Hancock Whitney's stock last closed at $30.68 per share.
- Barclays downgraded the stock for Masco Corp (NYSE: MAS) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. For the fourth quarter, Masco had an EPS of $0.54, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.64. The stock has a 52-week-high of $50.06 and a 52-week-low of $34.79. Masco's stock last closed at $42.10 per share.
- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey changed the rating for Marathon Oil Corp (NYSE: MRO) from Buy to Hold. For the fourth quarter, Marathon Oil had an EPS of $0.07, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.15. The stock has a 52-week-high of $18.93 and a 52-week-low of $6.78. Marathon Oil's stock last closed at $6.83 per share.
- B. Riley downgraded the stock for Horizon Global Corp (NYSE: HZN) from Neutral to Sell. Horizon Global earned ($1.47) in the third quarter, compared to ($0.01) in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $5.79 and a 52-week-low of $1.80. Horizon Global's stock last closed at $3.23 per share.
- For Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE: MGY), SunTrust Robinson Humphrey downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. Interestingly, in the fourth quarter, Magnolia Oil & Gas's EPS was $0.05. The stock has a 52-week-high of $14.13 and a 52-week-low of $6.08. Magnolia Oil & Gas's stock last closed at $6.25 per share.
- For Matador Resources Co (NYSE: MTDR), SunTrust Robinson Humphrey downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. For the fourth quarter, Matador Resources had an EPS of $0.39, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.37. The stock has a 52-week-high of $22.25 and a 52-week-low of $6.47. Matador Resources's stock last closed at $6.54 per share.
- Credit Suisse changed the rating for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE: BUD) from Outperform to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, Anheuser-Busch InBev had an EPS of $0.87, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.80. The stock has a 52-week-high of $102.70 and a 52-week-low of $53.20. Anheuser-Busch InBev's stock last closed at $53.80 per share.
- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey downgraded the stock for Northern Oil & Gas Inc (AMEX: NOG) from Buy to Hold. For the third quarter, Northern Oil & Gas had an EPS of $0.09, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.11. The stock has a 52-week-high of $2.94 and a 52-week-low of $1.20. Northern Oil & Gas's stock last closed at $1.29 per share.
- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey changed the rating for Ovintiv Inc (NYSE: OVV) from Hold to Sell. The stock has a 52-week-high of $16.94 and a 52-week-low of $7.86. Ovintiv's stock last closed at $7.95 per share.
- For Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ: CDEV), RBC Capital downgraded the stock from Outperform to Sector Perform. Centennial Resource Dev earned $0.03 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.12 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $10.95 and a 52-week-low of $1.47. Centennial Resource Dev's stock last closed at $1.52 per share.
- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey changed the rating for Occidental Petroleum Corp (NYSE: OXY) from Hold to Sell. For the fourth quarter, Occidental Petroleum had an EPS of ($0.30), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.22. The stock has a 52-week-high of $68.83 and a 52-week-low of $26.27. Occidental Petroleum's stock last closed at $26.86 per share.
- Wells Fargo changed the rating for RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE: RLJ) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. RLJ Lodging earned $0.25 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.12 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.04 and a 52-week-low of $11.54. RLJ Lodging's stock last closed at $12.12 per share.
- For Plains All American Pipeline LP (NYSE: PAA), Baird downgraded the stock from Outperform to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, Plains All American showed an EPS of $0.63, compared to $0.80 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $25.27 and a 52-week-low of $11.74. Plains All American's stock last closed at $12.00 per share.
- RBC Capital downgraded the stock for Oasis Petroleum Inc (NASDAQ: OAS) from Outperform to Sector Perform. In the fourth quarter, Oasis Petroleum showed an EPS of ($0.02), compared to ($0.02) from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $7.15 and a 52-week-low of $0.78. Oasis Petroleum's stock last closed at $0.86 per share.
- Baird downgraded the stock for Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE: PAGP) from Outperform to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, Plains GP Holdings had an EPS of $0.26, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.12. The stock has a 52-week-high of $25.82 and a 52-week-low of $11.97. Plains GP Holdings's stock last closed at $12.20 per share.
- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey downgraded the stock for Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE: PE) from Buy to Hold. In the fourth quarter, Parsley Energy showed an EPS of $0.28, compared to $0.30 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $22.11 and a 52-week-low of $10.36. Parsley Energy's stock last closed at $10.57 per share.
- Bernstein downgraded the stock for Total SA (NYSE: TOT) from Outperform to Market Perform. For the fourth quarter, Total had an EPS of $1.19, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.17. The stock has a 52-week-high of $58.82 and a 52-week-low of $41.32. Total's stock last closed at $42.31 per share.
- Deutsche Bank downgraded the stock for Nu Skin Enterprises Inc (NYSE: NUS) from Buy to Hold. In the fourth quarter, Nu Skin Enterprises showed an EPS of $0.72, compared to $1.05 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $64.90 and a 52-week-low of $23.97. Nu Skin Enterprises's stock last closed at $25.08 per share.
- For Ring Energy Inc (AMEX: REI), SunTrust Robinson Humphrey downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. For the third quarter, Ring Energy had an EPS of $0.15, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.09. The stock has a 52-week-high of $6.52 and a 52-week-low of $1.06. Ring Energy's stock last closed at $1.06 per share.
- RBC Capital downgraded the stock for Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: GILD) from Top Pick to Outperform. In the fourth quarter, Gilead Sciences showed an EPS of $1.30, compared to $1.44 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $80.40 and a 52-week-low of $60.89. Gilead Sciences's stock last closed at $80.23 per share.
- Raymond James downgraded the stock for Regions Financial Corp (NYSE: RF) from Strong Buy to Market Perform. In the fourth quarter, Regions Financial showed an EPS of $0.40, compared to $0.38 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $17.54 and a 52-week-low of $12.72. Regions Financial's stock last closed at $12.98 per share.
- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey downgraded the stock for Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ: RTLR) from Buy to Hold. In the fourth quarter, Rattler Midstream earned $0.27. The stock has a 52-week-high of $20.24 and a 52-week-low of $9.68. Rattler Midstream's stock last closed at $9.86 per share.
- Piper Sandler downgraded the stock for Sterling Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ: SBT) from Neutral to Underweight. In the fourth quarter, Sterling Bancorp showed an EPS of $0.28, compared to $0.30 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $10.78 and a 52-week-low of $6.58. Sterling Bancorp's stock last closed at $6.67 per share.
Initiations
- JP Morgan initiated coverage on Revolution Medicines Inc (NASDAQ: RVMD) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Revolution Medicines is set at $32.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $37.08 and a 52-week-low of $27.15. Revolution Medicines's stock last closed at $31.96 per share.
- For Ruth's Hospitality Group Inc (NASDAQ: RUTH), CL King initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Neutral. For the fourth quarter, Ruth's Hospitality Group had an EPS of $0.52, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.50. The stock has a 52-week-high of $27.14 and a 52-week-low of $15.94. Ruth's Hospitality Group's stock last closed at $16.34 per share.
- Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Vivint Smart Home Inc (NYSE: VVNT) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Vivint Smart Home is set at $25.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $29.22 and a 52-week-low of $12.58. Vivint Smart Home's stock last closed at $26.38 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE: JCI). The price target is set at $48.00 for Johnson Controls Intl. Johnson Controls Intl earned $0.40 in the first quarter, compared to $0.26 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $44.82 and a 52-week-low of $34.74. Johnson Controls Intl's stock last closed at $38.17 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, Guggenheim Securities initiated coverage on Revolution Medicines Inc (NASDAQ: RVMD). The price target is set at $50.00 for Revolution Medicines. The stock has a 52-week-high of $37.08 and a 52-week-low of $27.15. Revolution Medicines's stock last closed at $31.96 per share.
