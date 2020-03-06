Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For March 6, 2020
Upgrades
- Craig-Hallum changed the rating for Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) from Hold to Buy. For the fourth quarter, Advanced Micro Devices had an EPS of $0.32, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.08. The stock has a 52-week-high of $59.27 and a 52-week-low of $21.04. Advanced Micro Devices's stock last closed at $48.11 per share.
- For Vipshop Holdings Ltd (NYSE: VIPS), Nomura upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. In the fourth quarter, Vipshop Holdings showed an EPS of $0.41, compared to $0.19 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $17.06 and a 52-week-low of $6.17. Vipshop Holdings's stock last closed at $16.75 per share.
- Craig-Hallum changed the rating for Cypress Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ: CY) from Hold to Buy. In the fourth quarter, Cypress Semiconductor showed an EPS of $0.28, compared to $0.35 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $23.55 and a 52-week-low of $14.42. Cypress Semiconductor's stock last closed at $19.18 per share.
- For Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ: AMD), Atlantic Equities upgraded the stock from Neutral to Overweight. For the fourth quarter, Advanced Micro Devices had an EPS of $0.32, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.08. The stock has a 52-week-high of $59.27 and a 52-week-low of $21.04. Advanced Micro Devices's stock last closed at $48.11 per share.
- Janney Capital upgraded the stock for Unitil Corp (NYSE: UTL) from Neutral to Buy. For the fourth quarter, Unitil had an EPS of $0.77, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.74. The stock has a 52-week-high of $65.76 and a 52-week-low of $52.98. Unitil's stock last closed at $57.54 per share.
- B of A Securities changed the rating for Veritiv Corp (NYSE: VRTV) from Neutral to Buy. Veritiv earned $0.21 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.57 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $30.14 and a 52-week-low of $7.80. Veritiv's stock last closed at $8.05 per share.
- Citigroup changed the rating for Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE: BURL) from Neutral to Buy. For the fourth quarter, Burlington Stores had an EPS of $3.25, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.83. The stock has a 52-week-high of $250.89 and a 52-week-low of $136.30. Burlington Stores's stock last closed at $218.23 per share.
- Chardan Capital changed the rating for Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ: ABUS) from Neutral to Buy. For the fourth quarter, Arbutus Biopharma had an EPS of ($0.46), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.37). The stock has a 52-week-high of $4.56 and a 52-week-low of $0.82. Arbutus Biopharma's stock last closed at $3.00 per share.
- For DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ: DISH), Bernstein upgraded the stock from Underperform to Market Perform. In the fourth quarter, DISH Network showed an EPS of $0.69, compared to $0.64 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $44.66 and a 52-week-low of $30.45. DISH Network's stock last closed at $31.43 per share.
- William Blair changed the rating for Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE: CMG) from Market Perform to Outperform. For the fourth quarter, Chipotle Mexican Grill had an EPS of $2.86, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.72. The stock has a 52-week-high of $940.28 and a 52-week-low of $604.64. Chipotle Mexican Grill's stock last closed at $726.93 per share.
- JP Morgan changed the rating for BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE: BJ) from Neutral to Overweight. For the fourth quarter, BJ's Wholesale Club had an EPS of $0.40, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.44. The stock has a 52-week-high of $29.41 and a 52-week-low of $18.84. BJ's Wholesale Club's stock last closed at $22.99 per share.
- Citigroup upgraded the stock for Vipshop Holdings Ltd (NYSE: VIPS) from Neutral to Buy. Vipshop Holdings earned $0.41 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.19 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $17.06 and a 52-week-low of $6.17. Vipshop Holdings's stock last closed at $16.75 per share.
- Nomura changed the rating for Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ: ULTA) from Reduce to Neutral. In the third quarter, Ulta Beauty showed an EPS of $2.23, compared to $2.16 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $368.83 and a 52-week-low of $222.00. Ulta Beauty's stock last closed at $257.14 per share.
- Citigroup changed the rating for Alumina Ltd (OTC: AWCMY) from Neutral to Buy.
- Citigroup changed the rating for American Tower Corp (NYSE: AMT) from Neutral to Buy. In the fourth quarter, American Tower showed an EPS of $1.93, compared to $2.40 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $258.62 and a 52-week-low of $179.43. American Tower's stock last closed at $247.19 per share.
Downgrades
- Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock for Cellectis SA (NASDAQ: CLLS) from Neutral to Sell. For the fourth quarter, Cellectis had an EPS of ($0.73), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.37). The stock has a 52-week-high of $20.84 and a 52-week-low of $9.50. Cellectis's stock last closed at $15.74 per share.
- For Booking Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: BKNG), Argus Research downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. For the fourth quarter, Booking Holdings had an EPS of $23.20, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $22.49. The stock has a 52-week-high of $2094.00 and a 52-week-low of $1592.45. Booking Holdings's stock last closed at $1647.44 per share.
- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey downgraded the stock for Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc (NYSE: CFR) from Buy to Hold. Cullen/Frost Bankers earned $1.60 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.82 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $105.56 and a 52-week-low of $73.64. Cullen/Frost Bankers's stock last closed at $74.47 per share.
- For First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ: FMBI), SunTrust Robinson Humphrey downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. In the fourth quarter, First Midwest Bancorp showed an EPS of $0.51, compared to $0.48 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $23.64 and a 52-week-low of $17.52. First Midwest Bancorp's stock last closed at $17.76 per share.
- For Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE: GMRE), B. Riley downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, Global Medical REIT showed an EPS of $0.21, compared to $0.20 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $15.95 and a 52-week-low of $9.36. Global Medical REIT's stock last closed at $14.99 per share.
- Wells Fargo downgraded the stock for Raymond James Financial Inc (NYSE: RJF) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. For the first quarter, Raymond James Financial had an EPS of $1.89, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.79. The stock has a 52-week-high of $102.45 and a 52-week-low of $72.94. Raymond James Financial's stock last closed at $74.64 per share.
- Wells Fargo changed the rating for Calyxt Inc (NASDAQ: CLXT) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the fourth quarter, Calyxt showed an EPS of ($0.37), compared to ($0.26) from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.30 and a 52-week-low of $3.55. Calyxt's stock last closed at $5.88 per share.
- For The Kroger Co (NYSE: KR), Credit Suisse downgraded the stock from Outperform to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, Kroger showed an EPS of $0.57, compared to $0.48 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $33.70 and a 52-week-low of $20.70. Kroger's stock last closed at $33.47 per share.
- China Renaissance changed the rating for LexinFintech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: LX) from Buy to Hold. LexinFintech Holdings earned $0.54 in the third quarter, compared to $0.28 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $16.93 and a 52-week-low of $8.43. LexinFintech Holdings's stock last closed at $10.97 per share.
- Goldman Sachs changed the rating for Calyxt Inc (NASDAQ: CLXT) from Buy to Neutral. Calyxt earned ($0.37) in the fourth quarter, compared to ($0.26) in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.30 and a 52-week-low of $3.55. Calyxt's stock last closed at $5.88 per share.
- Goldman Sachs changed the rating for NextEra Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NEP) from Buy to Neutral. NextEra Energy Partners earned $0.50 in the fourth quarter, compared to ($0.39) in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $61.87 and a 52-week-low of $43.68. NextEra Energy Partners's stock last closed at $60.44 per share.
Initiations
- For Natural Resources Partners LP (NYSE: NRP), Benchmark initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Buy. In the fourth quarter, Natural Resources showed an EPS of $2.40, compared to $1.35 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $44.71 and a 52-week-low of $12.86. Natural Resources's stock last closed at $13.59 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, B. Riley FBR initiated coverage on Eagle Point Credit Co Inc (NYSE: ECC). The price target is set at $18.00 for Eagle Point Credit Co. In the fourth quarter, Eagle Point Credit Co earned $0.23. The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.41 and a 52-week-low of $12.62. Eagle Point Credit Co's stock last closed at $13.72 per share.
- William Blair initiated coverage on Limelight Networks Inc (NASDAQ: LLNW) with an Outperform rating. Limelight Networks earned $0.05 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.00 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $6.18 and a 52-week-low of $2.20. Limelight Networks's stock last closed at $4.97 per share.
- With a rating of Outperform, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ: OSMT). The price target is set at $10.00 for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals. For the third quarter, Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had an EPS of $0.29, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.08). The stock has a 52-week-high of $7.97 and a 52-week-low of $2.20. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals's stock last closed at $5.47 per share.
- Citigroup initiated coverage on Booking Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: BKNG) with a Buy rating. Booking Holdings earned $23.20 in the fourth quarter, compared to $22.49 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $2094.00 and a 52-week-low of $1592.45. Booking Holdings's stock last closed at $1647.44 per share.
- B. Riley initiated coverage on Eagle Point Credit Co Inc (NYSE: ECC) with a Buy rating. The price target for Eagle Point Credit Co is set at $18.00. Eagle Point Credit Co earned $0.23 in the fourth quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.41 and a 52-week-low of $12.62. Eagle Point Credit Co's stock last closed at $13.72 per share.
- Citigroup initiated coverage on Despegar.com Corp (NYSE: DESP) with a Buy rating. The price target for Despegar.com is set at $15.00. Despegar.com earned $0.01 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.04 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $18.75 and a 52-week-low of $9.52. Despegar.com's stock last closed at $11.20 per share.
- Citigroup initiated coverage on trivago NV (NASDAQ: TRVG) with a Buy rating. The price target for trivago is set at $2.15. In the fourth quarter, trivago showed an EPS of $0.01, compared to $0.03 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $5.50 and a 52-week-low of $1.69. trivago's stock last closed at $1.75 per share.
- Citigroup initiated coverage on TripAdvisor Inc (NASDAQ: TRIP) with a Neutral rating. The price target for TripAdvisor is set at $25.00. In the fourth quarter, TripAdvisor showed an EPS of $0.38, compared to $0.27 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $56.60 and a 52-week-low of $21.17. TripAdvisor's stock last closed at $21.74 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, Citigroup initiated coverage on Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ: EXPE). The price target is set at $130.00 for Expedia Group. In the fourth quarter, Expedia Group showed an EPS of $1.24, compared to $1.24 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $144.00 and a 52-week-low of $90.60. Expedia Group's stock last closed at $91.51 per share.
- Needham initiated coverage on Lyft Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT) with a Buy rating. The price target for Lyft is set at $48.00. Interestingly, in the fourth quarter, Lyft's EPS was ($0.53). The stock has a 52-week-high of $88.60 and a 52-week-low of $35.00. Lyft's stock last closed at $37.08 per share.
- With a rating of Neutral, Citigroup initiated coverage on Zogenix Inc (NASDAQ: ZGNX). The price target is set at $27.00 for Zogenix. For the fourth quarter, Zogenix had an EPS of ($1.18), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.53). The stock has a 52-week-high of $57.22 and a 52-week-low of $18.27. Zogenix's stock last closed at $26.36 per share.
- Citigroup initiated coverage on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ: GWPH) with a Buy rating. The price target for GW Pharmaceuticals is set at $192.00. For the first quarter, GW Pharmaceuticals had an EPS of ($0.07), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.20). The stock has a 52-week-high of $196.00 and a 52-week-low of $95.71. GW Pharmaceuticals's stock last closed at $99.19 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, Citigroup initiated coverage on Prevail Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PRVL). The price target is set at $24.00 for Prevail Therapeutics. For the third quarter, Prevail Therapeutics had an EPS of ($0.62), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.99). The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.25 and a 52-week-low of $7.41. Prevail Therapeutics's stock last closed at $16.23 per share.
- Citigroup initiated coverage on Sage Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SAGE) with a Buy rating. The price target for Sage Therapeutics is set at $71.00. For the fourth quarter, Sage Therapeutics had an EPS of ($3.25), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($3.38). The stock has a 52-week-high of $193.56 and a 52-week-low of $45.45. Sage Therapeutics's stock last closed at $50.60 per share.
- With a rating of Outperformer, CIBC initiated coverage on Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE: CDAY). The price target is set at $84.00 for Ceridian HCM Holding. In the fourth quarter, Ceridian HCM Holding showed an EPS of $0.08, compared to $0.07 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $79.11 and a 52-week-low of $41.81. Ceridian HCM Holding's stock last closed at $68.47 per share.
- Citigroup initiated coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: NBIX) with a Buy rating. The price target for Neurocrine Biosciences is set at $124.00. In the fourth quarter, Neurocrine Biosciences showed an EPS of $1.05, compared to $0.19 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $119.65 and a 52-week-low of $71.85. Neurocrine Biosciences's stock last closed at $95.03 per share.
- With a rating of Neutral, National Securities initiated coverage on New Mountain Finance Corp (NYSE: NMFC). The price target is set at $12.50 for New Mountain Finance. New Mountain Finance earned $0.36 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.36 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $14.45 and a 52-week-low of $12.60. New Mountain Finance's stock last closed at $13.34 per share.
- Citigroup initiated coverage on Alector Inc (NASDAQ: ALEC) with a Buy rating. The price target for Alector is set at $40.00. For the third quarter, Alector had an EPS of ($0.47), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($1.34). The stock has a 52-week-high of $35.93 and a 52-week-low of $13.64. Alector's stock last closed at $29.45 per share.
- National Securities initiated coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ: OCSL) with a Buy rating. The price target for Oaktree Specialty Lending is set at $5.75. In the first quarter, Oaktree Specialty Lending showed an EPS of $0.10, compared to $0.12 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $5.75 and a 52-week-low of $4.89. Oaktree Specialty Lending's stock last closed at $5.10 per share.
- Citigroup initiated coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ACAD) with a Buy rating. The price target for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals is set at $69.00. In the fourth quarter, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals showed an EPS of ($0.34), compared to ($0.50) from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $53.70 and a 52-week-low of $21.56. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals's stock last closed at $44.39 per share.
