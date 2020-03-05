Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For March 5, 2020
Upgrades
- For Monolithic Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ: MPWR), Needham upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy. In the fourth quarter, Monolithic Power Systems showed an EPS of $1.04, compared to $0.99 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $193.10 and a 52-week-low of $114.84. Monolithic Power Systems's stock last closed at $171.54 per share.
- Needham changed the rating for Silicon Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ: SLAB) from Hold to Buy. Silicon Laboratories earned $0.84 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.91 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $122.90 and a 52-week-low of $77.08. Silicon Laboratories's stock last closed at $92.06 per share.
- UBS upgraded the stock for Cheniere Energy Partners LP (AMEX: CQP) from Neutral to Buy. In the fourth quarter, Cheniere Energy Partners showed an EPS of $0.87, compared to $0.69 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $49.30 and a 52-week-low of $31.38. Cheniere Energy Partners's stock last closed at $32.54 per share.
- DA Davidson changed the rating for Cars.com Inc (NYSE: CARS) from Neutral to Buy. For the fourth quarter, Cars.com had an EPS of $0.63, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.50. The stock has a 52-week-high of $24.43 and a 52-week-low of $7.29. Cars.com's stock last closed at $7.77 per share.
- For Dycom Industries Inc (NYSE: DY), DA Davidson upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. Dycom Industries earned ($0.23) in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.10 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $60.55 and a 52-week-low of $24.15. Dycom Industries's stock last closed at $25.70 per share.
- Wells Fargo upgraded the stock for NovoCure Ltd (NASDAQ: NVCR) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. For the fourth quarter, NovoCure had an EPS of $0.04, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.17). The stock has a 52-week-high of $98.84 and a 52-week-low of $41.51. NovoCure's stock last closed at $73.62 per share.
- MKM Partners upgraded the stock for Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) from Neutral to Buy. For the fourth quarter, Snap had an EPS of $0.03, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.04). The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.75 and a 52-week-low of $9.16. Snap's stock last closed at $13.62 per share.
- Canaccord Genuity upgraded the stock for Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: SWKS) from Hold to Buy. Skyworks Solutions earned $1.68 in the first quarter, compared to $1.83 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $128.48 and a 52-week-low of $66.29. Skyworks Solutions's stock last closed at $103.36 per share.
- Compass Point upgraded the stock for First American Financial Corp (NYSE: FAF) from Neutral to Buy. In the fourth quarter, First American Financial showed an EPS of $1.80, compared to $1.27 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $66.40 and a 52-week-low of $48.30. First American Financial's stock last closed at $64.28 per share.
- For Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE: GIL), ScotiaBank upgraded the stock from Sector Perform to Sector Outperform. For the fourth quarter, Gildan Activewear had an EPS of $0.41, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.43. The stock has a 52-week-high of $40.40 and a 52-week-low of $23.45. Gildan Activewear's stock last closed at $24.72 per share.
- Deutsche Bank upgraded the stock for Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ: DLTR) from Hold to Buy. For the fourth quarter, Dollar Tree had an EPS of $1.79, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.93. The stock has a 52-week-high of $119.71 and a 52-week-low of $78.07. Dollar Tree's stock last closed at $78.91 per share.
- UBS changed the rating for RELX PLC (NYSE: RELX) from Sell to Neutral. The stock has a 52-week-high of $27.25 and a 52-week-low of $21.20. RELX's stock last closed at $25.11 per share.
- Bernstein changed the rating for British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE: BTI) from Market Perform to Outperform. The stock has a 52-week-high of $45.64 and a 52-week-low of $33.73. British American Tobacco's stock last closed at $42.10 per share.
- Credit Suisse changed the rating for Campbell Soup Co (NYSE: CPB) from Underperform to Neutral. Campbell Soup earned $0.72 in the second quarter, compared to $0.77 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $52.83 and a 52-week-low of $35.03. Campbell Soup's stock last closed at $52.83 per share.
Downgrades
- Stephens & Co. changed the rating for Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZM) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Interestingly, in the fourth quarter, Zoom Video Communications's EPS was $0.15. The stock has a 52-week-high of $121.93 and a 52-week-low of $59.94. Zoom Video Communications's stock last closed at $116.80 per share.
- For Check Point Software Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: CHKP), Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock from Neutral to Sell. Check Point Software Tech earned $2.02 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.68 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $132.75 and a 52-week-low of $98.91. Check Point Software Tech's stock last closed at $104.00 per share.
- For Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA), B of A Securities downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, Moderna had an EPS of ($0.37), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.43). The stock has a 52-week-high of $36.00 and a 52-week-low of $11.54. Moderna's stock last closed at $27.49 per share.
- B of A Securities downgraded the stock for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ALXN) from Buy to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, Alexion Pharmaceuticals had an EPS of $2.71, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.14. The stock has a 52-week-high of $141.86 and a 52-week-low of $89.70. Alexion Pharmaceuticals's stock last closed at $97.22 per share.
- BTIG Research changed the rating for Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc (NASDAQ: CBMG) from Buy to Neutral. Cellular Biomedicine Gr earned ($0.65) in the fourth quarter, compared to ($0.44) in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.86 and a 52-week-low of $10.98. Cellular Biomedicine Gr's stock last closed at $16.86 per share.
- For State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT), Deutsche Bank downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. For the fourth quarter, State Street had an EPS of $1.98, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.68. The stock has a 52-week-high of $85.89 and a 52-week-low of $48.62. State Street's stock last closed at $67.04 per share.
Initiations
- With a rating of Neutral, B of A Securities initiated coverage on Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ICPT). The price target is set at $111.00 for Intercept Pharmaceuticals. For the fourth quarter, Intercept Pharmaceuticals had an EPS of ($2.99), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($2.97). The stock has a 52-week-high of $125.00 and a 52-week-low of $56.76. Intercept Pharmaceuticals's stock last closed at $95.10 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, Benchmark initiated coverage on Universal Forest Products Inc (NASDAQ: UFPI). The price target is set at $57.00 for Universal Forest Products. For the fourth quarter, Universal Forest Products had an EPS of $0.61, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.50. The stock has a 52-week-high of $58.10 and a 52-week-low of $29.00. Universal Forest Products's stock last closed at $50.07 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, Citigroup initiated coverage on iRhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: IRTC). The price target is set at $120.00 for iRhythm Technologies. In the fourth quarter, iRhythm Technologies showed an EPS of ($0.65), compared to ($0.48) from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $99.64 and a 52-week-low of $56.24. iRhythm Technologies's stock last closed at $99.35 per share.
- Citigroup initiated coverage on Penumbra Inc (NYSE: PEN) with a Buy rating. The price target for Penumbra is set at $200.00. For the fourth quarter, Penumbra had an EPS of $0.22, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.13. The stock has a 52-week-high of $194.93 and a 52-week-low of $122.40. Penumbra's stock last closed at $177.56 per share.
- With a rating of Sell, Citigroup initiated coverage on Glaukos Corp (NYSE: GKOS). The price target is set at $40.00 for Glaukos. Glaukos earned ($0.06) in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.04 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $84.65 and a 52-week-low of $40.00. Glaukos's stock last closed at $42.25 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, Citigroup initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE: ZBH). The price target is set at $168.00 for Zimmer Biomet Holdings. In the fourth quarter, Zimmer Biomet Holdings showed an EPS of $2.30, compared to $2.18 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $161.11 and a 52-week-low of $111.17. Zimmer Biomet Holdings's stock last closed at $138.02 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, Citigroup initiated coverage on DexCom Inc (NASDAQ: DXCM). The price target is set at $330.00 for DexCom. In the fourth quarter, DexCom showed an EPS of $1.15, compared to $0.54 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $306.71 and a 52-week-low of $107.44. DexCom's stock last closed at $283.87 per share.
- With a rating of Neutral, Citigroup initiated coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Co (NYSE: BDX). The price target is set at $260.00 for Becton, Dickinson. In the first quarter, Becton, Dickinson showed an EPS of $2.65, compared to $2.70 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $286.72 and a 52-week-low of $221.47. Becton, Dickinson's stock last closed at $246.98 per share.
- With a rating of Neutral, Citigroup initiated coverage on Alcon Inc (NYSE: ALC). The price target is set at $63.00 for Alcon. In the fourth quarter, Alcon earned $0.45. The stock has a 52-week-high of $65.37 and a 52-week-low of $53.78. Alcon's stock last closed at $63.01 per share.
- With a rating of Neutral, Citigroup initiated coverage on The Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE: COO). The price target is set at $360.00 for Cooper Companies. In the first quarter, Cooper Companies showed an EPS of \ No EPS Value , compared to $2.88 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $365.68 and a 52-week-low of $278.50. Cooper Companies's stock last closed at $338.25 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, Citigroup initiated coverage on Stryker Corp (NYSE: SYK). The price target is set at $235.00 for Stryker. In the fourth quarter, Stryker showed an EPS of $2.49, compared to $2.18 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $226.30 and a 52-week-low of $174.84. Stryker's stock last closed at $198.40 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, Citigroup initiated coverage on Insulet Corp (NASDAQ: PODD). The price target is set at $220.00 for Insulet. In the fourth quarter, Insulet showed an EPS of $0.08, compared to $0.16 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $219.85 and a 52-week-low of $80.43. Insulet's stock last closed at $179.05 per share.
- Citigroup initiated coverage on NuVasive Inc (NASDAQ: NUVA) with a Neutral rating. The price target for NuVasive is set at $68.00. NuVasive earned $0.73 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.69 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $81.91 and a 52-week-low of $52.69. NuVasive's stock last closed at $64.15 per share.
- Citigroup initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE: EW) with a Buy rating. The price target for Edwards Lifesciences is set at $252.00. Edwards Lifesciences earned $1.46 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.17 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $247.64 and a 52-week-low of $165.69. Edwards Lifesciences's stock last closed at $217.37 per share.
- Citigroup initiated coverage on Baxter International Inc (NYSE: BAX) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Baxter International is set at $94.00. For the fourth quarter, Baxter International had an EPS of \ No EPS Value , compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.78. The stock has a 52-week-high of $95.00 and a 52-week-low of $72.42. Baxter International's stock last closed at $91.04 per share.
- Citigroup initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) with a Buy rating. The price target for Abbott Laboratories is set at $96.00. Abbott Laboratories earned $0.95 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.81 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $92.45 and a 52-week-low of $72.36. Abbott Laboratories's stock last closed at $82.05 per share.
- With a rating of Hold, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ: CRSP). The price target is set at $52.00 for CRISPR Therapeutics. For the fourth quarter, CRISPR Therapeutics had an EPS of $0.51, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.92). The stock has a 52-week-high of $74.00 and a 52-week-low of $33.55. CRISPR Therapeutics's stock last closed at $53.26 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, Citigroup initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ). The price target is set at $163.00 for Johnson & Johnson. Johnson & Johnson earned $1.88 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.97 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $154.50 and a 52-week-low of $126.10. Johnson & Johnson's stock last closed at $143.53 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, Citigroup initiated coverage on Medtronic PLC (NYSE: MDT). The price target is set at $124.00 for Medtronic. Medtronic earned $1.44 in the third quarter, compared to $1.29 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $122.15 and a 52-week-low of $82.77. Medtronic's stock last closed at $103.66 per share.
- Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Precision BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ: DTIL) with a Buy rating. The price target for Precision BioSciences is set at $21.00. In the third quarter, Precision BioSciences earned ($0.41). The stock has a 52-week-high of $23.67 and a 52-week-low of $6.24. Precision BioSciences's stock last closed at $8.11 per share.
