Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For March 4, 2020
Upgrades
- Wedbush changed the rating for AGNC Investment Corp (NASDAQ: AGNC) from Neutral to Outperform. In the fourth quarter, AGNC Investment showed an EPS of $0.57, compared to $0.53 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.65 and a 52-week-low of $14.51. AGNC Investment's stock last closed at $17.88 per share.
- B. Riley FBR upgraded the stock for International Seaways Inc (NYSE: INSW) from Neutral to Buy. International Seaways earned $1.32 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.32 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $31.39 and a 52-week-low of $15.15. International Seaways's stock last closed at $20.57 per share.
- For AptarGroup Inc (NYSE: ATR), Wells Fargo upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight. For the fourth quarter, AptarGroup had an EPS of $0.80, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.92. The stock has a 52-week-high of $126.19 and a 52-week-low of $99.21. AptarGroup's stock last closed at $102.62 per share.
- B of A Securities changed the rating for Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE: HIW) from Neutral to Buy. Highwoods Properties earned $0.91 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.86 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $52.76 and a 52-week-low of $40.75. Highwoods Properties's stock last closed at $46.60 per share.
- Janney Capital upgraded the stock for American States Water Co (NYSE: AWR) from Neutral to Buy. American States Water earned $0.45 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.37 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $96.00 and a 52-week-low of $67.52. American States Water's stock last closed at $81.07 per share.
- First Analysis changed the rating for Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ: PFPT) from Outperform to Strong Buy. Proofpoint earned $0.52 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.51 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $133.58 and a 52-week-low of $102.25. Proofpoint's stock last closed at $107.40 per share.
- Nomura changed the rating for The Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD) from Neutral to Buy. Home Depot earned $2.28 in the fourth quarter, compared to $2.25 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $247.36 and a 52-week-low of $179.52. Home Depot's stock last closed at $227.93 per share.
- Societe Generale upgraded the stock for Oracle Corp (NYSE: ORCL) from Hold to Buy. For the second quarter, Oracle had an EPS of $0.90, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.80. The stock has a 52-week-high of $60.50 and a 52-week-low of $47.90. Oracle's stock last closed at $48.86 per share.
- Citigroup changed the rating for Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) from Neutral to Buy. Morgan Stanley earned $1.20 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.73 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $57.57 and a 52-week-low of $38.76. Morgan Stanley's stock last closed at $44.39 per share.
- JP Morgan changed the rating for Arista Networks Inc (NYSE: ANET) from Underweight to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, Arista Networks had an EPS of $2.29, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.25. The stock has a 52-week-high of $331.27 and a 52-week-low of $173.31. Arista Networks's stock last closed at $191.66 per share.
- For Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE: CMG), Wells Fargo upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight. In the fourth quarter, Chipotle Mexican Grill showed an EPS of $2.86, compared to $1.72 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $940.28 and a 52-week-low of $604.64. Chipotle Mexican Grill's stock last closed at $735.80 per share.
- KeyBanc changed the rating for Mattel Inc (NASDAQ: MAT) from Sector Weight to Overweight. In the fourth quarter, Mattel showed an EPS of $0.11, compared to $0.04 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $15.19 and a 52-week-low of $9.06. Mattel's stock last closed at $11.85 per share.
Downgrades
- H.C. Wainwright downgraded the stock for SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SWTX) from Buy to Neutral. For the third quarter, SpringWorks Therapeutics had an EPS of ($1.77), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($11.55). The stock has a 52-week-high of $42.66 and a 52-week-low of $17.02. SpringWorks Therapeutics's stock last closed at $41.21 per share.
- For Unum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: UMRX), Wedbush downgraded the stock from Outperform to Neutral. For the second quarter, Unum Therapeutics had an EPS of ($0.34), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.31). The stock has a 52-week-high of $4.87 and a 52-week-low of $0.48. Unum Therapeutics's stock last closed at $0.53 per share.
- For Okta Inc (NASDAQ: OKTA), Needham downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. Okta earned ($0.07) in the third quarter, compared to ($0.04) in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $142.98 and a 52-week-low of $70.44. Okta's stock last closed at $131.34 per share.
- Compass Point downgraded the stock for Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp (NASDAQ: AUB) from Buy to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, Atlantic Union Bankshares had an EPS of $0.71, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.70. The stock has a 52-week-high of $40.20 and a 52-week-low of $28.95. Atlantic Union Bankshares's stock last closed at $29.01 per share.
- Compass Point downgraded the stock for Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ: PVBC) from Buy to Neutral. Provident Bancorp earned $0.14 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.15 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $28.46 and a 52-week-low of $10.75. Provident Bancorp's stock last closed at $10.99 per share.
- Compass Point downgraded the stock for Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ: INDB) from Buy to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, Independent Bank showed an EPS of $1.38, compared to $1.29 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $87.64 and a 52-week-low of $62.33. Independent Bank's stock last closed at $69.57 per share.
- Compass Point changed the rating for First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ: FHB) from Buy to Neutral. First Hawaiian earned $0.54 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.58 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $31.25 and a 52-week-low of $23.52. First Hawaiian's stock last closed at $24.20 per share.
- Compass Point downgraded the stock for Western New England Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ: WNEB) from Buy to Neutral. The stock has a 52-week-high of $10.15 and a 52-week-low of $8.50. Western New England's stock last closed at $8.60 per share.
- Barclays downgraded the stock for Nordstrom Inc (NYSE: JWN) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. For the fourth quarter, Nordstrom had an EPS of $1.42, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.48. The stock has a 52-week-high of $48.87 and a 52-week-low of $25.01. Nordstrom's stock last closed at $33.43 per share.
- For Forty Seven Inc (NASDAQ: FTSV), Mizuho downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. Forty Seven earned ($0.38) in the third quarter, compared to ($0.71) in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $94.68 and a 52-week-low of $5.53. Forty Seven's stock last closed at $94.24 per share.
Initiations
- With a rating of Outperform, Raymond James initiated coverage on Dynatrace Inc (NYSE: DT). The price target is set at $38.00 for Dynatrace. In the third quarter, Dynatrace earned $0.10. The stock has a 52-week-high of $37.06 and a 52-week-low of $17.05. Dynatrace's stock last closed at $31.49 per share.
- With a rating of Overweight, Barclays initiated coverage on Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ: EPZM). The price target is set at $33.00 for Epizyme. For the fourth quarter, Epizyme had an EPS of ($0.59), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.29). The stock has a 52-week-high of $27.82 and a 52-week-low of $9.73. Epizyme's stock last closed at $20.72 per share.
- Barclays initiated coverage on Xencor Inc (NASDAQ: XNCR) with an Underweight rating. The price target for Xencor is set at $28.00. Xencor earned ($0.47) in the fourth quarter, compared to ($0.32) in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $46.33 and a 52-week-low of $27.75. Xencor's stock last closed at $32.59 per share.
- Barclays initiated coverage on Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Nektar Therapeutics is set at $30.00. In the fourth quarter, Nektar Therapeutics showed an EPS of ($0.64), compared to ($0.57) from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $40.51 and a 52-week-low of $15.63. Nektar Therapeutics's stock last closed at $19.43 per share.
- With a rating of Overweight, Barclays initiated coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: IOVA). The price target is set at $45.00 for Iovance Biotherapeutics. For the fourth quarter, Iovance Biotherapeutics had an EPS of ($0.50), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.27). The stock has a 52-week-high of $36.25 and a 52-week-low of $9.21. Iovance Biotherapeutics's stock last closed at $35.79 per share.
- With a rating of Equal-Weight, Barclays initiated coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AGIO). The price target is set at $50.00 for Agios Pharmaceuticals. For the fourth quarter, Agios Pharmaceuticals had an EPS of ($1.60), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($1.58). The stock has a 52-week-high of $68.94 and a 52-week-low of $28.36. Agios Pharmaceuticals's stock last closed at $46.78 per share.
- With a rating of Underweight, Barclays initiated coverage on Macrogenics Inc (NASDAQ: MGNX). The price target is set at $8.00 for Macrogenics. Macrogenics earned ($0.62) in the fourth quarter, compared to ($1.06) in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $20.95 and a 52-week-low of $7.42. Macrogenics's stock last closed at $8.65 per share.
- With a rating of Overweight, Barclays initiated coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SNDX). The price target is set at $15.00 for Syndax Pharmaceuticals. For the fourth quarter, Syndax Pharmaceuticals had an EPS of ($0.44), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.70). The stock has a 52-week-high of $11.33 and a 52-week-low of $4.52. Syndax Pharmaceuticals's stock last closed at $9.27 per share.
- Barclays initiated coverage on Exelixis Inc (NASDAQ: EXEL) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Exelixis is set at $26.00. Exelixis earned $0.26 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.37 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $25.31 and a 52-week-low of $15.02. Exelixis's stock last closed at $18.74 per share.
- Barclays initiated coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: DCPH) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals is set at $70.00. In the third quarter, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals showed an EPS of ($1.28), compared to ($0.65) from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $71.11 and a 52-week-low of $19.88. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals's stock last closed at $56.04 per share.
- With a rating of Overweight, Barclays initiated coverage on Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE: RCUS). The price target is set at $24.00 for Arcus Biosciences. For the third quarter, Arcus Biosciences had an EPS of ($0.51), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.25). The stock has a 52-week-high of $18.44 and a 52-week-low of $6.30. Arcus Biosciences's stock last closed at $16.65 per share.
- Barclays initiated coverage on Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FATE) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Fate Therapeutics is set at $40.00. Fate Therapeutics earned ($0.37) in the fourth quarter, compared to ($0.25) in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $32.39 and a 52-week-low of $12.59. Fate Therapeutics's stock last closed at $28.25 per share.
- With a rating of Overweight, Barclays initiated coverage on Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: KPTI). The price target is set at $30.00 for Karyopharm Therapeutics. In the fourth quarter, Karyopharm Therapeutics showed an EPS of ($0.76), compared to ($0.96) from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $29.61 and a 52-week-low of $3.92. Karyopharm Therapeutics's stock last closed at $24.68 per share.
- Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ: QCOM) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Qualcomm is set at $80.00. For the first quarter, Qualcomm had an EPS of $0.99, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.20. The stock has a 52-week-high of $96.17 and a 52-week-low of $53.03. Qualcomm's stock last closed at $78.56 per share.
- Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: ZIOP) with an Overweight rating. The price target for ZIOPHARM Oncology is set at $6.00. In the fourth quarter, ZIOPHARM Oncology showed an EPS of ($0.09), compared to ($0.08) from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $7.25 and a 52-week-low of $2.68. ZIOPHARM Oncology's stock last closed at $2.90 per share.
