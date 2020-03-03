Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For March 3, 2020
Upgrades
- Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock for Macerich Co (NYSE: MAC) from Underweight to Equal-Weight. For the fourth quarter, Macerich had an EPS of $0.98, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.09. The stock has a 52-week-high of $44.73 and a 52-week-low of $19.28. Macerich's stock last closed at $20.34 per share.
- Citigroup upgraded the stock for WW International Inc (NASDAQ: WW) from Neutral to Buy. In the fourth quarter, WW International showed an EPS of $0.42, compared to $0.63 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $47.19 and a 52-week-low of $16.71. WW International's stock last closed at $30.01 per share.
- For Vulcan Materials Co (NYSE: VMC), B of A Securities upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. Vulcan Materials earned $1.08 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.99 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $152.49 and a 52-week-low of $109.19. Vulcan Materials's stock last closed at $125.83 per share.
- For Martin Marietta Materials Inc (NYSE: MLM), B of A Securities upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. For the fourth quarter, Martin Marietta Materials had an EPS of $2.09, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.50. The stock has a 52-week-high of $281.82 and a 52-week-low of $188.44. Martin Marietta Materials's stock last closed at $236.67 per share.
- Mizuho upgraded the stock for ALLETE Inc (NYSE: ALE) from Underperform to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, ALLETE had an EPS of $0.96, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.18. The stock has a 52-week-high of $88.60 and a 52-week-low of $67.99. ALLETE's stock last closed at $74.36 per share.
- Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock for Vale SA (NYSE: VALE) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. For the third quarter, Vale had an EPS of $0.32, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.30. The stock has a 52-week-high of $14.19 and a 52-week-low of $9.53. Vale's stock last closed at $10.28 per share.
- Wells Fargo changed the rating for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp (NYSE: BAH) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. In the third quarter, Booz Allen Hamilton showed an EPS of $0.80, compared to $0.72 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $82.00 and a 52-week-low of $52.19. Booz Allen Hamilton's stock last closed at $74.01 per share.
- Wells Fargo changed the rating for Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ: MANT) from Underweight to Equal-Weight. For the fourth quarter, Mantech Intl had an EPS of $0.81, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.50. The stock has a 52-week-high of $93.99 and a 52-week-low of $51.46. Mantech Intl's stock last closed at $78.74 per share.
- Wells Fargo changed the rating for Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE: LDOS) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. In the fourth quarter, Leidos Holdings showed an EPS of $1.51, compared to $1.10 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $125.84 and a 52-week-low of $61.74. Leidos Holdings's stock last closed at $110.02 per share.
- DZ Bank upgraded the stock for American Express Co (NYSE: AXP) from Hold to Buy. For the fourth quarter, American Express had an EPS of $2.03, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.74. The stock has a 52-week-high of $138.13 and a 52-week-low of $106.68. American Express's stock last closed at $113.96 per share.
- For WhiteHorse Finance Inc (NASDAQ: WHF), Oppenheimer upgraded the stock from Perform to Outperform. For the fourth quarter, WhiteHorse Finance had an EPS of $0.39, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.40. The stock has a 52-week-high of $14.86 and a 52-week-low of $12.27. WhiteHorse Finance's stock last closed at $13.56 per share.
- B. Riley changed the rating for Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE: HCC) from Neutral to Buy. For the fourth quarter, Warrior Met Coal had an EPS of $0.23, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.38. The stock has a 52-week-high of $33.49 and a 52-week-low of $16.07. Warrior Met Coal's stock last closed at $18.51 per share.
- For Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE: MSI), JP Morgan upgraded the stock from Underweight to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, Motorola Solutions had an EPS of $2.94, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.63. The stock has a 52-week-high of $187.49 and a 52-week-low of $135.97. Motorola Solutions's stock last closed at $173.55 per share.
- For YETI Holdings Inc (NYSE: YETI), Citigroup upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. In the fourth quarter, YETI Holdings showed an EPS of $0.48, compared to $0.38 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $38.61 and a 52-week-low of $22.35. YETI Holdings's stock last closed at $29.60 per share.
- Compass Point upgraded the stock for RPT Realty (NYSE: RPT) from Sell to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, RPT Realty had an EPS of $0.24, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.31. The stock has a 52-week-high of $15.18 and a 52-week-low of $11.26. RPT Realty's stock last closed at $13.09 per share.
- Piper Sandler upgraded the stock for Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) from Neutral to Overweight. In the fourth quarter, Advanced Micro Devices showed an EPS of $0.32, compared to $0.08 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $59.27 and a 52-week-low of $21.04. Advanced Micro Devices's stock last closed at $47.46 per share.
- Longbow Research upgraded the stock for Belden Inc (NYSE: BDC) from Neutral to Buy. In the fourth quarter, Belden showed an EPS of $1.20, compared to $1.66 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $63.53 and a 52-week-low of $38.29. Belden's stock last closed at $41.35 per share.
- Roth Capital changed the rating for TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ: TPIC) from Neutral to Buy. In the fourth quarter, TPI Composites showed an EPS of ($0.02), compared to ($0.20) from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $31.41 and a 52-week-low of $15.34. TPI Composites's stock last closed at $23.19 per share.
- For ONEOK Inc (NYSE: OKE), Edward Jones upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy. In the fourth quarter, ONEOK showed an EPS of $0.77, compared to $0.70 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $78.48 and a 52-week-low of $63.13. ONEOK's stock last closed at $69.10 per share.
- For Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA), JMP Securities upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Market Outperform. In the fourth quarter, Tesla showed an EPS of $2.14, compared to $1.93 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $968.99 and a 52-week-low of $176.99. Tesla's stock last closed at $743.62 per share.
- China Renaissance changed the rating for JD.com Inc (NASDAQ: JD) from Hold to Buy. In the fourth quarter, JD.com showed an EPS of $0.08, compared to $0.07 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $44.12 and a 52-week-low of $25.48. JD.com's stock last closed at $43.30 per share.
- For Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ: UNIT), Raymond James upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Outperform. Uniti Group earned $0.47 in the third quarter, compared to $0.62 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $12.79 and a 52-week-low of $5.24. Uniti Group's stock last closed at $10.33 per share.
- Stifel Nicolaus changed the rating for Veeco Instruments Inc (NASDAQ: VECO) from Hold to Buy. Veeco Instruments earned $0.11 in the fourth quarter, compared to ($0.16) in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.21 and a 52-week-low of $8.98. Veeco Instruments's stock last closed at $13.46 per share.
- For United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE: UPS), Deutsche Bank upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy. In the fourth quarter, United Parcel Service showed an EPS of $2.11, compared to $1.94 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $125.31 and a 52-week-low of $87.67. United Parcel Service's stock last closed at $92.80 per share.
- KeyBanc upgraded the stock for Eaton Corp PLC (NYSE: ETN) from Sector Weight to Overweight. Eaton Corp earned $1.37 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.46 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $105.78 and a 52-week-low of $74.29. Eaton Corp's stock last closed at $95.68 per share.
Downgrades
- Eight Capital downgraded the stock for Tilray Inc (NASDAQ: TLRY) from Buy to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, Tilray showed an EPS of ($0.62), compared to ($0.33) from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $82.81 and a 52-week-low of $13.20. Tilray's stock last closed at $15.35 per share.
- UBS downgraded the stock for Halliburton Co (NYSE: HAL) from Buy to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, Halliburton showed an EPS of $0.32, compared to $0.41 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $32.30 and a 52-week-low of $16.30. Halliburton's stock last closed at $17.23 per share.
- Benchmark downgraded the stock for Surgery Partners Inc (NASDAQ: SGRY) from Buy to Hold. In the third quarter, Surgery Partners showed an EPS of ($0.28), compared to ($0.19) from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.74 and a 52-week-low of $5.38. Surgery Partners's stock last closed at $16.19 per share.
- UBS changed the rating for Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE: SLB) from Buy to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, Schlumberger showed an EPS of $0.39, compared to $0.36 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $48.88 and a 52-week-low of $25.45. Schlumberger's stock last closed at $27.78 per share.
- For Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ: CDEV), B of A Securities downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underperform. In the fourth quarter, Centennial Resource Dev showed an EPS of $0.03, compared to $0.12 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $10.95 and a 52-week-low of $2.04. Centennial Resource Dev's stock last closed at $2.17 per share.
- Loop Capital downgraded the stock for Navistar International Corp (NYSE: NAV) from Buy to Hold. Navistar International earned $1.14 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.89 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $39.52 and a 52-week-low of $21.32. Navistar International's stock last closed at $36.04 per share.
- HC Wainwright & Co. changed the rating for SuperCom Ltd (NASDAQ: SPCB) from Buy to Neutral. SuperCom earned $0.07 in the second quarter, compared to $0.07 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $1.73 and a 52-week-low of $0.50. SuperCom's stock last closed at $0.56 per share.
- For Forty Seven Inc (NASDAQ: FTSV), Canaccord Genuity downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. In the third quarter, Forty Seven showed an EPS of ($0.38), compared to ($0.71) from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $94.15 and a 52-week-low of $5.53. Forty Seven's stock last closed at $93.91 per share.
- Citigroup downgraded the stock for WEX Inc (NYSE: WEX) from Buy to Neutral. WEX earned $2.61 in the fourth quarter, compared to $2.11 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $236.51 and a 52-week-low of $170.27. WEX's stock last closed at $193.52 per share.
- For Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE: RPAI), Compass Point downgraded the stock from Neutral to Sell. In the fourth quarter, Retail Props of America showed an EPS of $0.27, compared to $0.26 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $14.30 and a 52-week-low of $10.06. Retail Props of America's stock last closed at $10.70 per share.
- Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock for Unum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: UMRX) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the second quarter, Unum Therapeutics showed an EPS of ($0.34), compared to ($0.31) from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $4.87 and a 52-week-low of $0.48. Unum Therapeutics's stock last closed at $0.55 per share.
- Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock for Forty Seven Inc (NASDAQ: FTSV) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the third quarter, Forty Seven showed an EPS of ($0.38), compared to ($0.71) from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $94.15 and a 52-week-low of $5.53. Forty Seven's stock last closed at $93.91 per share.
Initiations
- With a rating of Buy, Craig-Hallum initiated coverage on Strongbridge Biopharma PLC (NASDAQ: SBBP). The price target is set at $7.50 for Strongbridge Biopharma. For the fourth quarter, Strongbridge Biopharma had an EPS of ($0.25), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.46). The stock has a 52-week-high of $5.69 and a 52-week-low of $1.43. Strongbridge Biopharma's stock last closed at $2.68 per share.
- BTIG Research initiated coverage on Avita Medical Ltd (NASDAQ: RCEL) with a Buy rating. The price target for Avita Medical is set at $10.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $11.07 and a 52-week-low of $6.23. Avita Medical's stock last closed at $8.32 per share.
- Raymond James initiated coverage on OneWater Marine Inc (NASDAQ: ONEW) with an Outperform rating. The price target for OneWater Marine is set at $18.00. OneWater Marine earned ($48.42) in the first quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $18.40 and a 52-week-low of $14.50. OneWater Marine's stock last closed at $15.80 per share.
- With a rating of Overweight, Stephens & Co. initiated coverage on Professional Holding Corp (NASDAQ: PFHD). The price target is set at $21.00 for Professional Holding. The stock has a 52-week-high of $20.63 and a 52-week-low of $17.43. Professional Holding's stock last closed at $18.74 per share.
- Baird initiated coverage on OneWater Marine Inc (NASDAQ: ONEW) with an Outperform rating. The price target for OneWater Marine is set at $22.00. OneWater Marine earned ($48.42) in the first quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $18.40 and a 52-week-low of $14.50. OneWater Marine's stock last closed at $15.80 per share.
- BMO Capital initiated coverage on Frontera Energy Corp (OTC: FECCF) with a Market Perform rating. The price target for Frontera Energy is set at $10.00.
- With a rating of Market Perform, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Professional Holding Corp (NASDAQ: PFHD). The price target is set at $23.00 for Professional Holding. The stock has a 52-week-high of $20.63 and a 52-week-low of $17.43. Professional Holding's stock last closed at $18.74 per share.
- RBC Capital initiated coverage on National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ: NATI) with a Sector Perform rating. The price target for National Instruments is set at $45.00. For the fourth quarter, National Instruments had an EPS of $0.56, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.53. The stock has a 52-week-high of $48.22 and a 52-week-low of $38.01. National Instruments's stock last closed at $40.30 per share.
- BMO Capital initiated coverage on GeoPark Ltd (NYSE: GPRK) with an Outperform rating. The price target for GeoPark is set at $25.00. In the third quarter, GeoPark showed an EPS of $0.12, compared to $0.33 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $22.62 and a 52-week-low of $14.01. GeoPark's stock last closed at $16.58 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Kodiak Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: KOD). The price target is set at $80.00 for Kodiak Sciences. Kodiak Sciences earned ($0.33) in the third quarter, compared to ($1.33) in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $82.75 and a 52-week-low of $5.86. Kodiak Sciences's stock last closed at $67.71 per share.
