Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For March 3, 2020

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 03, 2020 10:06am   Comments
Share:

Upgrades

  • Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock for Macerich Co (NYSE: MAC) from Underweight to Equal-Weight. For the fourth quarter, Macerich had an EPS of $0.98, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.09. The stock has a 52-week-high of $44.73 and a 52-week-low of $19.28. Macerich's stock last closed at $20.34 per share.
  • Citigroup upgraded the stock for WW International Inc (NASDAQ: WW) from Neutral to Buy. In the fourth quarter, WW International showed an EPS of $0.42, compared to $0.63 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $47.19 and a 52-week-low of $16.71. WW International's stock last closed at $30.01 per share.
  • For Vulcan Materials Co (NYSE: VMC), B of A Securities upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. Vulcan Materials earned $1.08 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.99 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $152.49 and a 52-week-low of $109.19. Vulcan Materials's stock last closed at $125.83 per share.
  • For Martin Marietta Materials Inc (NYSE: MLM), B of A Securities upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. For the fourth quarter, Martin Marietta Materials had an EPS of $2.09, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.50. The stock has a 52-week-high of $281.82 and a 52-week-low of $188.44. Martin Marietta Materials's stock last closed at $236.67 per share.
  • Mizuho upgraded the stock for ALLETE Inc (NYSE: ALE) from Underperform to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, ALLETE had an EPS of $0.96, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.18. The stock has a 52-week-high of $88.60 and a 52-week-low of $67.99. ALLETE's stock last closed at $74.36 per share.
  • Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock for Vale SA (NYSE: VALE) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. For the third quarter, Vale had an EPS of $0.32, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.30. The stock has a 52-week-high of $14.19 and a 52-week-low of $9.53. Vale's stock last closed at $10.28 per share.
  • Wells Fargo changed the rating for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp (NYSE: BAH) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. In the third quarter, Booz Allen Hamilton showed an EPS of $0.80, compared to $0.72 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $82.00 and a 52-week-low of $52.19. Booz Allen Hamilton's stock last closed at $74.01 per share.
  • Wells Fargo changed the rating for Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ: MANT) from Underweight to Equal-Weight. For the fourth quarter, Mantech Intl had an EPS of $0.81, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.50. The stock has a 52-week-high of $93.99 and a 52-week-low of $51.46. Mantech Intl's stock last closed at $78.74 per share.
  • Wells Fargo changed the rating for Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE: LDOS) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. In the fourth quarter, Leidos Holdings showed an EPS of $1.51, compared to $1.10 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $125.84 and a 52-week-low of $61.74. Leidos Holdings's stock last closed at $110.02 per share.
  • DZ Bank upgraded the stock for American Express Co (NYSE: AXP) from Hold to Buy. For the fourth quarter, American Express had an EPS of $2.03, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.74. The stock has a 52-week-high of $138.13 and a 52-week-low of $106.68. American Express's stock last closed at $113.96 per share.
  • For WhiteHorse Finance Inc (NASDAQ: WHF), Oppenheimer upgraded the stock from Perform to Outperform. For the fourth quarter, WhiteHorse Finance had an EPS of $0.39, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.40. The stock has a 52-week-high of $14.86 and a 52-week-low of $12.27. WhiteHorse Finance's stock last closed at $13.56 per share.
  • B. Riley changed the rating for Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE: HCC) from Neutral to Buy. For the fourth quarter, Warrior Met Coal had an EPS of $0.23, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.38. The stock has a 52-week-high of $33.49 and a 52-week-low of $16.07. Warrior Met Coal's stock last closed at $18.51 per share.
  • For Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE: MSI), JP Morgan upgraded the stock from Underweight to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, Motorola Solutions had an EPS of $2.94, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.63. The stock has a 52-week-high of $187.49 and a 52-week-low of $135.97. Motorola Solutions's stock last closed at $173.55 per share.
  • For YETI Holdings Inc (NYSE: YETI), Citigroup upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. In the fourth quarter, YETI Holdings showed an EPS of $0.48, compared to $0.38 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $38.61 and a 52-week-low of $22.35. YETI Holdings's stock last closed at $29.60 per share.
  • Compass Point upgraded the stock for RPT Realty (NYSE: RPT) from Sell to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, RPT Realty had an EPS of $0.24, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.31. The stock has a 52-week-high of $15.18 and a 52-week-low of $11.26. RPT Realty's stock last closed at $13.09 per share.
  • Piper Sandler upgraded the stock for Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) from Neutral to Overweight. In the fourth quarter, Advanced Micro Devices showed an EPS of $0.32, compared to $0.08 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $59.27 and a 52-week-low of $21.04. Advanced Micro Devices's stock last closed at $47.46 per share.
  • Longbow Research upgraded the stock for Belden Inc (NYSE: BDC) from Neutral to Buy. In the fourth quarter, Belden showed an EPS of $1.20, compared to $1.66 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $63.53 and a 52-week-low of $38.29. Belden's stock last closed at $41.35 per share.
  • Roth Capital changed the rating for TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ: TPIC) from Neutral to Buy. In the fourth quarter, TPI Composites showed an EPS of ($0.02), compared to ($0.20) from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $31.41 and a 52-week-low of $15.34. TPI Composites's stock last closed at $23.19 per share.
  • For ONEOK Inc (NYSE: OKE), Edward Jones upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy. In the fourth quarter, ONEOK showed an EPS of $0.77, compared to $0.70 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $78.48 and a 52-week-low of $63.13. ONEOK's stock last closed at $69.10 per share.
  • For Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA), JMP Securities upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Market Outperform. In the fourth quarter, Tesla showed an EPS of $2.14, compared to $1.93 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $968.99 and a 52-week-low of $176.99. Tesla's stock last closed at $743.62 per share.
  • China Renaissance changed the rating for JD.com Inc (NASDAQ: JD) from Hold to Buy. In the fourth quarter, JD.com showed an EPS of $0.08, compared to $0.07 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $44.12 and a 52-week-low of $25.48. JD.com's stock last closed at $43.30 per share.
  • For Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ: UNIT), Raymond James upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Outperform. Uniti Group earned $0.47 in the third quarter, compared to $0.62 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $12.79 and a 52-week-low of $5.24. Uniti Group's stock last closed at $10.33 per share.
  • Stifel Nicolaus changed the rating for Veeco Instruments Inc (NASDAQ: VECO) from Hold to Buy. Veeco Instruments earned $0.11 in the fourth quarter, compared to ($0.16) in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.21 and a 52-week-low of $8.98. Veeco Instruments's stock last closed at $13.46 per share.
  • For United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE: UPS), Deutsche Bank upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy. In the fourth quarter, United Parcel Service showed an EPS of $2.11, compared to $1.94 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $125.31 and a 52-week-low of $87.67. United Parcel Service's stock last closed at $92.80 per share.
  • KeyBanc upgraded the stock for Eaton Corp PLC (NYSE: ETN) from Sector Weight to Overweight. Eaton Corp earned $1.37 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.46 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $105.78 and a 52-week-low of $74.29. Eaton Corp's stock last closed at $95.68 per share.

 

Downgrades

  • Eight Capital downgraded the stock for Tilray Inc (NASDAQ: TLRY) from Buy to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, Tilray showed an EPS of ($0.62), compared to ($0.33) from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $82.81 and a 52-week-low of $13.20. Tilray's stock last closed at $15.35 per share.
  • UBS downgraded the stock for Halliburton Co (NYSE: HAL) from Buy to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, Halliburton showed an EPS of $0.32, compared to $0.41 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $32.30 and a 52-week-low of $16.30. Halliburton's stock last closed at $17.23 per share.
  • Benchmark downgraded the stock for Surgery Partners Inc (NASDAQ: SGRY) from Buy to Hold. In the third quarter, Surgery Partners showed an EPS of ($0.28), compared to ($0.19) from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.74 and a 52-week-low of $5.38. Surgery Partners's stock last closed at $16.19 per share.
  • UBS changed the rating for Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE: SLB) from Buy to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, Schlumberger showed an EPS of $0.39, compared to $0.36 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $48.88 and a 52-week-low of $25.45. Schlumberger's stock last closed at $27.78 per share.
  • For Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ: CDEV), B of A Securities downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underperform. In the fourth quarter, Centennial Resource Dev showed an EPS of $0.03, compared to $0.12 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $10.95 and a 52-week-low of $2.04. Centennial Resource Dev's stock last closed at $2.17 per share.
  • Loop Capital downgraded the stock for Navistar International Corp (NYSE: NAV) from Buy to Hold. Navistar International earned $1.14 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.89 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $39.52 and a 52-week-low of $21.32. Navistar International's stock last closed at $36.04 per share.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. changed the rating for SuperCom Ltd (NASDAQ: SPCB) from Buy to Neutral. SuperCom earned $0.07 in the second quarter, compared to $0.07 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $1.73 and a 52-week-low of $0.50. SuperCom's stock last closed at $0.56 per share.
  • For Forty Seven Inc (NASDAQ: FTSV), Canaccord Genuity downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. In the third quarter, Forty Seven showed an EPS of ($0.38), compared to ($0.71) from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $94.15 and a 52-week-low of $5.53. Forty Seven's stock last closed at $93.91 per share.
  • Citigroup downgraded the stock for WEX Inc (NYSE: WEX) from Buy to Neutral. WEX earned $2.61 in the fourth quarter, compared to $2.11 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $236.51 and a 52-week-low of $170.27. WEX's stock last closed at $193.52 per share.
  • For Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE: RPAI), Compass Point downgraded the stock from Neutral to Sell. In the fourth quarter, Retail Props of America showed an EPS of $0.27, compared to $0.26 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $14.30 and a 52-week-low of $10.06. Retail Props of America's stock last closed at $10.70 per share.
  • Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock for Unum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: UMRX) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the second quarter, Unum Therapeutics showed an EPS of ($0.34), compared to ($0.31) from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $4.87 and a 52-week-low of $0.48. Unum Therapeutics's stock last closed at $0.55 per share.
  • Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock for Forty Seven Inc (NASDAQ: FTSV) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the third quarter, Forty Seven showed an EPS of ($0.38), compared to ($0.71) from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $94.15 and a 52-week-low of $5.53. Forty Seven's stock last closed at $93.91 per share.

 

Initiations

  • With a rating of Buy, Craig-Hallum initiated coverage on Strongbridge Biopharma PLC (NASDAQ: SBBP). The price target is set at $7.50 for Strongbridge Biopharma. For the fourth quarter, Strongbridge Biopharma had an EPS of ($0.25), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.46). The stock has a 52-week-high of $5.69 and a 52-week-low of $1.43. Strongbridge Biopharma's stock last closed at $2.68 per share.
  • BTIG Research initiated coverage on Avita Medical Ltd (NASDAQ: RCEL) with a Buy rating. The price target for Avita Medical is set at $10.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $11.07 and a 52-week-low of $6.23. Avita Medical's stock last closed at $8.32 per share.
  • Raymond James initiated coverage on OneWater Marine Inc (NASDAQ: ONEW) with an Outperform rating. The price target for OneWater Marine is set at $18.00. OneWater Marine earned ($48.42) in the first quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $18.40 and a 52-week-low of $14.50. OneWater Marine's stock last closed at $15.80 per share.
  • With a rating of Overweight, Stephens & Co. initiated coverage on Professional Holding Corp (NASDAQ: PFHD). The price target is set at $21.00 for Professional Holding. The stock has a 52-week-high of $20.63 and a 52-week-low of $17.43. Professional Holding's stock last closed at $18.74 per share.
  • Baird initiated coverage on OneWater Marine Inc (NASDAQ: ONEW) with an Outperform rating. The price target for OneWater Marine is set at $22.00. OneWater Marine earned ($48.42) in the first quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $18.40 and a 52-week-low of $14.50. OneWater Marine's stock last closed at $15.80 per share.
  • BMO Capital initiated coverage on Frontera Energy Corp (OTC: FECCF) with a Market Perform rating. The price target for Frontera Energy is set at $10.00.
  • With a rating of Market Perform, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Professional Holding Corp (NASDAQ: PFHD). The price target is set at $23.00 for Professional Holding. The stock has a 52-week-high of $20.63 and a 52-week-low of $17.43. Professional Holding's stock last closed at $18.74 per share.
  • RBC Capital initiated coverage on National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ: NATI) with a Sector Perform rating. The price target for National Instruments is set at $45.00. For the fourth quarter, National Instruments had an EPS of $0.56, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.53. The stock has a 52-week-high of $48.22 and a 52-week-low of $38.01. National Instruments's stock last closed at $40.30 per share.
  • BMO Capital initiated coverage on GeoPark Ltd (NYSE: GPRK) with an Outperform rating. The price target for GeoPark is set at $25.00. In the third quarter, GeoPark showed an EPS of $0.12, compared to $0.33 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $22.62 and a 52-week-low of $14.01. GeoPark's stock last closed at $16.58 per share.
  • With a rating of Buy, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Kodiak Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: KOD). The price target is set at $80.00 for Kodiak Sciences. Kodiak Sciences earned ($0.33) in the third quarter, compared to ($1.33) in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $82.75 and a 52-week-low of $5.86. Kodiak Sciences's stock last closed at $67.71 per share.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ALE + AMD)

Super Tuesday Begins As Investors Eye Earnings From Kohl's, Target, And G7 Disappoints
3 ETFs For Stocks With Positive Earnings Revisions
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
10 Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
What To Expect From AMD's Analyst Day
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Initiations top upgradesUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
WHFNational SecuritiesDowngrades
CODXMaxim GroupDowngrades
BEPRF LaffertyInitiates Coverage On59.0
MRRoth CapitalInitiates Coverage On
AMAGH.C. WainwrightMaintains12.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga