Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For February 28, 2020
Upgrades
- Oppenheimer upgraded the stock for Waste Management Inc (NYSE: WM) from Perform to Outperform. For the fourth quarter, Waste Management had an EPS of $1.19, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.13. The stock has a 52-week-high of $126.79 and a 52-week-low of $97.55. Waste Management's stock last closed at $113.62 per share.
- Oppenheimer changed the rating for Republic Services Inc (NYSE: RSG) from Perform to Outperform. Republic Services earned $0.91 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.80 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $100.91 and a 52-week-low of $76.13. Republic Services's stock last closed at $91.33 per share.
- Wells Fargo upgraded the stock for The Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ: TTD) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Trade Desk earned $1.49 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.09 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $323.78 and a 52-week-low of $173.60. Trade Desk's stock last closed at $250.01 per share.
- Raymond James upgraded the stock for Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc (NYSE: BR) from Market Perform to Outperform. Broadridge Financial Soln earned $0.53 in the second quarter, compared to $0.56 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $136.99 and a 52-week-low of $97.37. Broadridge Financial Soln's stock last closed at $107.69 per share.
- UBS upgraded the stock for Heico Corp (NYSE: HEI) from Sell to Neutral. In the first quarter, Heico earned $0.55. The stock has a 52-week-high of $147.93 and a 52-week-low of $89.25. Heico's stock last closed at $105.33 per share.
- B. Riley FBR upgraded the stock for Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE: CDE) from Neutral to Buy. For the fourth quarter, Coeur Mining had an EPS of ($0.01), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.08. The stock has a 52-week-high of $8.29 and a 52-week-low of $2.78. Coeur Mining's stock last closed at $4.46 per share.
- B of A Securities upgraded the stock for The Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC (NYSE: RBS) from Underperform to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, Royal Bank of Scotland had an EPS of $0.12, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.03. The stock has a 52-week-high of $7.31 and a 52-week-low of $4.33. Royal Bank of Scotland's stock last closed at $4.68 per share.
- For Cboe Global Markets Inc (BATS: CBOE), B of A Securities upgraded the stock from Underperform to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, Cboe Global Markets showed an EPS of $1.21, compared to $1.54 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $127.93 and a 52-week-low of $89.53. Cboe Global Markets's stock last closed at $123.84 per share.
- DA Davidson upgraded the stock for RealPage Inc (NASDAQ: RP) from Neutral to Buy. RealPage earned $0.48 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.39 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $65.92 and a 52-week-low of $51.65. RealPage's stock last closed at $55.05 per share.
- For i3 Verticals Inc (NASDAQ: IIIV), DA Davidson upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. i3 Verticals earned $0.24 in the first quarter, compared to $0.20 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $37.85 and a 52-week-low of $18.65. i3 Verticals's stock last closed at $28.37 per share.
Downgrades
- Oppenheimer downgraded the stock for CoreLogic Inc (NYSE: CLGX) from Outperform to Perform. In the fourth quarter, CoreLogic showed an EPS of $0.77, compared to $0.48 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $51.74 and a 52-week-low of $35.62. CoreLogic's stock last closed at $46.86 per share.
- MKM Partners changed the rating for Chesapeake Energy Corp (NYSE: CHK) from Neutral to Sell. In the fourth quarter, Chesapeake Energy showed an EPS of ($0.04), compared to $0.21 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $3.57 and a 52-week-low of $0.25. Chesapeake Energy's stock last closed at $0.26 per share.
Initiations
- Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Mid Penn Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ: MPB) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Mid Penn Bancorp is set at $24.00. For the fourth quarter, Mid Penn Bancorp had an EPS of $0.52, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.53. The stock has a 52-week-high of $29.88 and a 52-week-low of $21.51. Mid Penn Bancorp's stock last closed at $22.02 per share.
- For Redfin Corp (NASDAQ: RDFN), KeyBanc initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Sector Weight. In the fourth quarter, Redfin showed an EPS of ($0.08), compared to ($0.14) from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $32.77 and a 52-week-low of $14.70. Redfin's stock last closed at $27.69 per share.
- KeyBanc initiated coverage on Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ: Z) with a Sector Weight rating. For the fourth quarter, Zillow Gr had an EPS of ($0.26), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.01. The stock has a 52-week-high of $66.68 and a 52-week-low of $28.46. Zillow Gr's stock last closed at $54.62 per share.
- With a rating of Overweight, KeyBanc initiated coverage on Lyft Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT). The price target is set at $55.00 for Lyft. In the fourth quarter, Lyft earned ($0.53). The stock has a 52-week-high of $88.60 and a 52-week-low of $35.00. Lyft's stock last closed at $37.78 per share.
- For GrubHub Inc (NYSE: GRUB), KeyBanc initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Sector Weight. In the fourth quarter, GrubHub showed an EPS of ($0.05), compared to $0.19 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $83.11 and a 52-week-low of $32.11. GrubHub's stock last closed at $46.20 per share.
- Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on KLA Corp (NASDAQ: KLAC) with a Equal-Weight rating. The price target for KLA is set at $160.00. In the second quarter, KLA showed an EPS of $2.66, compared to $2.44 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $184.50 and a 52-week-low of $101.34. KLA's stock last closed at $147.99 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, Benchmark initiated coverage on Radiant Logistics Inc (AMEX: RLGT). The price target is set at $8.00 for Radiant Logistics. For the second quarter, Radiant Logistics had an EPS of $0.12, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.16. The stock has a 52-week-high of $7.33 and a 52-week-low of $4.16. Radiant Logistics's stock last closed at $4.25 per share.
