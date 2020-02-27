Market Overview

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For February 27, 2020

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 27, 2020 9:37am   Comments
Upgrades

  • Wedbush changed the rating for Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE: TOL) from Neutral to Outperform. In the first quarter, Toll Brothers showed an EPS of $0.41, compared to $0.76 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $49.31 and a 52-week-low of $34.34. Toll Brothers's stock last closed at $37.86 per share.
  • Raymond James changed the rating for Interface Inc (NASDAQ: TILE) from Underperform to Market Perform. For the fourth quarter, Interface had an EPS of $0.46, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.41. The stock has a 52-week-high of $18.68 and a 52-week-low of $10.37. Interface's stock last closed at $16.16 per share.
  • JP Morgan changed the rating for StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ: STNE) from Neutral to Overweight. Interestingly, in the third quarter, StoneCo's EPS was $0.17. The stock has a 52-week-high of $45.72 and a 52-week-low of $23.15. StoneCo's stock last closed at $41.57 per share.
  • JP Morgan upgraded the stock for Logitech International SA (NASDAQ: LOGI) from Neutral to Overweight. For the third quarter, Logitech International had an EPS of $0.84, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.79. The stock has a 52-week-high of $48.83 and a 52-week-low of $35.70. Logitech International's stock last closed at $39.23 per share.

 

Downgrades

  • For Continental Resources Inc (NYSE: CLR), KeyBanc downgraded the stock from Overweight to Sector Weight. For the fourth quarter, Continental Resources had an EPS of $0.55, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.54. The stock has a 52-week-high of $52.03 and a 52-week-low of $20.66. Continental Resources's stock last closed at $20.78 per share.
  • Credit Suisse changed the rating for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE: SPCE) from Outperform to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, Virgin Galactic Holdings earned ($0.37). The stock has a 52-week-high of $42.49 and a 52-week-low of $6.90. Virgin Galactic Holdings's stock last closed at $28.71 per share.
  • Morgan Stanley changed the rating for Revolve Group Inc (NYSE: RVLV) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Interestingly, in the fourth quarter, Revolve Group's EPS was $0.12. The stock has a 52-week-high of $48.36 and a 52-week-low of $14.35. Revolve Group's stock last closed at $16.65 per share.
  • Morgan Stanley changed the rating for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE: SPCE) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Interestingly, in the fourth quarter, Virgin Galactic Holdings's EPS was ($0.37). The stock has a 52-week-high of $42.49 and a 52-week-low of $6.90. Virgin Galactic Holdings's stock last closed at $28.71 per share.

 

Initiations

  • Barclays initiated coverage on Molecular Templates Inc (NASDAQ: MTEM) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Molecular Templates is set at $22.00. Molecular Templates earned ($0.44) in the third quarter, compared to ($0.19) in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $18.38 and a 52-week-low of $4.51. Molecular Templates's stock last closed at $16.44 per share.
  • Barclays initiated coverage on Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ: GOSS) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Gossamer Bio is set at $21.00. Gossamer Bio earned ($0.80) in the third quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $27.15 and a 52-week-low of $13.12. Gossamer Bio's stock last closed at $13.93 per share.
  • Barclays initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: GILD) with an Underweight rating. The price target for Gilead Sciences is set at $62.00. In the fourth quarter, Gilead Sciences showed an EPS of $1.30, compared to $1.44 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $75.47 and a 52-week-low of $60.89. Gilead Sciences's stock last closed at $74.70 per share.
  • With a rating of Overweight, Barclays initiated coverage on Applied Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: APLT). The price target is set at $64.00 for Applied Therapeutics. In the third quarter, Applied Therapeutics showed an EPS of ($0.63), compared to ($0.78) from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $57.39 and a 52-week-low of $7.95. Applied Therapeutics's stock last closed at $41.70 per share.
  • With a rating of Equal-Weight, Barclays initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE: BMY). The price target is set at $69.00 for Bristol-Myers Squibb. In the fourth quarter, Bristol-Myers Squibb showed an EPS of $1.22, compared to $0.94 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $68.34 and a 52-week-low of $42.48. Bristol-Myers Squibb's stock last closed at $62.02 per share.
  • Barclays initiated coverage on Biogen Inc (NASDAQ: BIIB) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Biogen is set at $389.00. Biogen earned $8.34 in the fourth quarter, compared to $6.99 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $374.99 and a 52-week-low of $215.78. Biogen's stock last closed at $327.45 per share.
  • With a rating of Equal-Weight, Barclays initiated coverage on Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE). The price target is set at $36.00 for Pfizer. Pfizer earned $0.55 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.64 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $44.56 and a 52-week-low of $33.71. Pfizer's stock last closed at $34.72 per share.
  • Barclays initiated coverage on Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: XLRN) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Acceleron Pharma is set at $107.00. Acceleron Pharma earned \ No EPS Value in the fourth quarter, compared to ($0.75) in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $95.95 and a 52-week-low of $37.01. Acceleron Pharma's stock last closed at $87.36 per share.
  • With a rating of Equal-Weight, Barclays initiated coverage on AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV). The price target is set at $97.00 for AbbVie. For the fourth quarter, AbbVie had an EPS of $2.21, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.90. The stock has a 52-week-high of $97.86 and a 52-week-low of $62.66. AbbVie's stock last closed at $88.45 per share.
  • H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on LSI Industries Inc (NASDAQ: LYTS) with a Buy rating. The price target for LSI Industries is set at $9.00. For the second quarter, LSI Industries had an EPS of $0.06, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.03. The stock has a 52-week-high of $7.30 and a 52-week-low of $2.48. LSI Industries's stock last closed at $6.49 per share.

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
WBBenchmarkMaintains50.0
SBGIBenchmarkMaintains40.0
SINABenchmarkMaintains79.0
HBIOBenchmarkMaintains4.0
NTNXMorgan StanleyMaintains33.0
