Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For February 26, 2020
Upgrades
- Jefferies changed the rating for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: KTOS) from Hold to Buy. In the fourth quarter, Kratos Defense & Security showed an EPS of $0.09, compared to $0.09 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $25.08 and a 52-week-low of $14.48. Kratos Defense & Security's stock last closed at $15.00 per share.
- HSBC changed the rating for BanColombia SA (NYSE: CIB) from Hold to Buy. In the fourth quarter, BanColombia showed an EPS of $0.60, compared to $1.28 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $56.10 and a 52-week-low of $44.66. BanColombia's stock last closed at $49.01 per share.
- For CME Group Inc (NASDAQ: CME), UBS upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. CME Group earned $1.52 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.77 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $224.91 and a 52-week-low of $161.05. CME Group's stock last closed at $208.32 per share.
- Mizuho upgraded the stock for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ: SBRA) from Neutral to Buy. Interestingly, in the fourth quarter, Sabra Health Care REIT's EPS was $0.48. The stock has a 52-week-high of $24.95 and a 52-week-low of $17.31. Sabra Health Care REIT's stock last closed at $21.22 per share.
- Piper Sandler upgraded the stock for Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE: FBC) from Neutral to Overweight. For the fourth quarter, Flagstar Bancorp had an EPS of $1.00, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.72. The stock has a 52-week-high of $40.00 and a 52-week-low of $30.62. Flagstar Bancorp's stock last closed at $34.01 per share.
- For Nevro Corp (NYSE: NVRO), Canaccord Genuity upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy. In the fourth quarter, Nevro showed an EPS of ($0.44), compared to ($0.32) from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $145.56 and a 52-week-low of $42.82. Nevro's stock last closed at $132.50 per share.
- Canaccord Genuity changed the rating for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: REGN) from Hold to Buy. In the fourth quarter, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals showed an EPS of $7.50, compared to $6.84 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $457.60 and a 52-week-low of $271.37. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's stock last closed at $442.35 per share.
Downgrades
- Bernstein downgraded the stock for Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE: KOS) from Outperform to Market Perform. Kosmos Energy earned ($0.09) in the fourth quarter, compared to ($0.09) in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $7.55 and a 52-week-low of $3.67. Kosmos Energy's stock last closed at $3.73 per share.
- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey downgraded the stock for PulteGroup Inc (NYSE: PHM) from Buy to Hold. PulteGroup earned $1.14 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.11 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $47.37 and a 52-week-low of $25.24. PulteGroup's stock last closed at $43.35 per share.
- For Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE), HSBC downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. For the second quarter, Nike had an EPS of $0.70, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.52. The stock has a 52-week-high of $105.62 and a 52-week-low of $77.07. Nike's stock last closed at $92.89 per share.
- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey downgraded the stock for KB Home (NYSE: KBH) from Buy to Hold. KB Home earned $1.31 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.96 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $40.51 and a 52-week-low of $21.69. KB Home's stock last closed at $36.73 per share.
- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey downgraded the stock for D.R. Horton Inc (NYSE: DHI) from Buy to Hold. D.R. Horton earned $1.00 in the first quarter, compared to $0.76 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $62.54 and a 52-week-low of $37.81. D.R. Horton's stock last closed at $58.09 per share.
- Baird downgraded the stock for A.O. Smith Corp (NYSE: AOS) from Outperform to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, A.O. Smith showed an EPS of $0.56, compared to $0.74 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $56.66 and a 52-week-low of $40.38. A.O. Smith's stock last closed at $40.95 per share.
- Baird changed the rating for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: REGN) from Outperform to Neutral. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals earned $7.50 in the fourth quarter, compared to $6.84 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $457.60 and a 52-week-low of $271.37. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's stock last closed at $442.35 per share.
- For AptarGroup Inc (NYSE: ATR), Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the fourth quarter, AptarGroup showed an EPS of $0.80, compared to $0.92 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $126.19 and a 52-week-low of $99.21. AptarGroup's stock last closed at $106.98 per share.
- Raymond James downgraded the stock for E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ: ETFC) from Outperform to Market Perform. ETRADE Financial earned $0.84 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.03 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $57.30 and a 52-week-low of $34.68. ETRADE Financial's stock last closed at $48.52 per share.
- Raymond James downgraded the stock for Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE: TOL) from Outperform to Market Perform. In the first quarter, Toll Brothers showed an EPS of $0.41, compared to $0.76 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $49.31 and a 52-week-low of $34.34. Toll Brothers's stock last closed at $44.27 per share.
Initiations
- With a rating of Overweight, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on 1Life Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ: ONEM). The price target is set at $27.00 for 1Life Healthcare. The stock has a 52-week-high of $28.58 and a 52-week-low of $17.52. 1Life Healthcare's stock last closed at $23.64 per share.
- With a rating of Equal-Weight, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on DTE Energy Co (NYSE: DTE). The price target is set at $130.00 for DTE Energy. In the fourth quarter, DTE Energy showed an EPS of $1.35, compared to $1.05 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $135.67 and a 52-week-low of $120.08. DTE Energy's stock last closed at $128.14 per share.
- BTIG Research initiated coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc (NYSE: BR) with a Buy rating. The price target for Broadridge Financial Soln is set at $135.00. Broadridge Financial Soln earned $0.53 in the second quarter, compared to $0.56 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $136.99 and a 52-week-low of $97.37. Broadridge Financial Soln's stock last closed at $112.48 per share.
- For Diageo PLC (NYSE: DEO), Goldman Sachs initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Buy. The stock has a 52-week-high of $176.22 and a 52-week-low of $152.31. Diageo's stock last closed at $152.57 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Cerus Corp (NASDAQ: CERS). The price target is set at $7.00 for Cerus. Cerus earned ($0.12) in the fourth quarter, compared to ($0.12) in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $6.88 and a 52-week-low of $3.70. Cerus's stock last closed at $4.90 per share.
- Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ: AVDL) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Avadel Pharmaceuticals is set at $14.00. In the third quarter, Avadel Pharmaceuticals showed an EPS of ($0.24), compared to ($0.65) from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $10.75 and a 52-week-low of $1.03. Avadel Pharmaceuticals's stock last closed at $10.22 per share.
