Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For February 21, 2020

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 21, 2020 9:56am   Comments
Share:

Upgrades

  • Argus Research upgraded the stock for Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ: THRM) from Hold to Buy. In the fourth quarter, Gentherm showed an EPS of $0.65, compared to $0.50 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $49.95 and a 52-week-low of $35.63. Gentherm's stock last closed at $48.50 per share.
  • For Ducommun Inc (NYSE: DCO), B. Riley FBR upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. Ducommun earned $0.80 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.44 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $53.41 and a 52-week-low of $38.39. Ducommun's stock last closed at $42.80 per share.
  • B. Riley FBR changed the rating for American Software Inc (NASDAQ: AMSWA) from Neutral to Buy. American Software earned $0.10 in the third quarter, compared to $0.10 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $17.11 and a 52-week-low of $11.18. American Software's stock last closed at $15.90 per share.
  • For Airgain Inc (NASDAQ: AIRG), B. Riley FBR upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. Airgain earned $0.07 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.17 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $17.25 and a 52-week-low of $8.28. Airgain's stock last closed at $9.11 per share.

 

Downgrades

  • For Jack In The Box Inc (NASDAQ: JACK), Baird downgraded the stock from Outperform to Neutral. Jack In The Box earned $1.17 in the first quarter, compared to $1.35 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $93.12 and a 52-week-low of $70.77. Jack In The Box's stock last closed at $87.62 per share.
  • B. Riley FBR downgraded the stock for Adesto Technologies Corp (NASDAQ: IOTS) from Buy to Neutral. Adesto Technologies earned $0.03 in the third quarter, compared to ($0.04) in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $12.39 and a 52-week-low of $5.40. Adesto Technologies's stock last closed at $12.35 per share.

 

Initiations

  • Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLDX) with an Overweight rating and a $8 price target. Celldex Therapeutics shares closed at $2.27 on Thursday.
  • Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ: EDIT) with an Equal-Weight rating and a $28 price target. Editas Medicine sharse closed at $26.30 on Thursday.
  • Benchmark initiated coverage on WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE: HCC) with a Hold rating. Warrior Met Coal shares closed at $48.78 on Thursday.

Posted-In: Initiations top upgradesUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMSWA + AIRG)

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
VMIDA DavidsonDowngrades145.0
CIENNomuraMaintains50.0
MSDA DavidsonDowngrades61.0
NCLHNomuraMaintains66.0
MLCONomuraMaintains27.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga