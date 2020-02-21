Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For February 21, 2020
Upgrades
- Argus Research upgraded the stock for Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ: THRM) from Hold to Buy. In the fourth quarter, Gentherm showed an EPS of $0.65, compared to $0.50 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $49.95 and a 52-week-low of $35.63. Gentherm's stock last closed at $48.50 per share.
- For Ducommun Inc (NYSE: DCO), B. Riley FBR upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. Ducommun earned $0.80 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.44 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $53.41 and a 52-week-low of $38.39. Ducommun's stock last closed at $42.80 per share.
- B. Riley FBR changed the rating for American Software Inc (NASDAQ: AMSWA) from Neutral to Buy. American Software earned $0.10 in the third quarter, compared to $0.10 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $17.11 and a 52-week-low of $11.18. American Software's stock last closed at $15.90 per share.
- For Airgain Inc (NASDAQ: AIRG), B. Riley FBR upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. Airgain earned $0.07 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.17 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $17.25 and a 52-week-low of $8.28. Airgain's stock last closed at $9.11 per share.
Downgrades
- For Jack In The Box Inc (NASDAQ: JACK), Baird downgraded the stock from Outperform to Neutral. Jack In The Box earned $1.17 in the first quarter, compared to $1.35 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $93.12 and a 52-week-low of $70.77. Jack In The Box's stock last closed at $87.62 per share.
- B. Riley FBR downgraded the stock for Adesto Technologies Corp (NASDAQ: IOTS) from Buy to Neutral. Adesto Technologies earned $0.03 in the third quarter, compared to ($0.04) in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $12.39 and a 52-week-low of $5.40. Adesto Technologies's stock last closed at $12.35 per share.
Initiations
- Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLDX) with an Overweight rating and a $8 price target. Celldex Therapeutics shares closed at $2.27 on Thursday.
- Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ: EDIT) with an Equal-Weight rating and a $28 price target. Editas Medicine sharse closed at $26.30 on Thursday.
- Benchmark initiated coverage on WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE: HCC) with a Hold rating. Warrior Met Coal shares closed at $48.78 on Thursday.
Posted-In: Initiations top upgradesUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Intraday Update Analyst Ratings
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.