Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For February 19, 2020
Upgrades
- Sidoti & Co. upgraded the stock for Matrix Service Co (NASDAQ: MTRX) from Neutral to Buy. In the second quarter, Matrix Service showed an EPS of $0.19, compared to $0.14 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $24.36 and a 52-week-low of $12.13. Matrix Service's stock last closed at $14.33 per share.
- Bernstein upgraded NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) from Market Perform to Outperform. NVIDIA shares closed at $296.57 on Tuesday.
Downgrades
- Wedbush changed the rating for Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FPRX) from Outperform to Neutral. In the third quarter, Five Prime Therapeutics showed an EPS of ($1.03), compared to ($1.37) from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $13.84 and a 52-week-low of $3.18. Five Prime Therapeutics's stock last closed at $4.42 per share.
- For Transocean Ltd (NYSE: RIG), Argus Research downgraded the stock from Hold to Sell. Transocean earned ($0.43) in the fourth quarter, compared to ($0.34) in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $9.79 and a 52-week-low of $3.76. Transocean's stock last closed at $4.42 per share.
- Argus Research changed the rating for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE: RCL) from Buy to Hold. In the fourth quarter, Royal Caribbean Cruises showed an EPS of $1.42, compared to $1.53 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $135.31 and a 52-week-low of $100.00. Royal Caribbean Cruises's stock last closed at $111.39 per share.
- For NetApp Inc (NASDAQ: NTAP), Argus Research downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. In the third quarter, NetApp showed an EPS of $1.16, compared to $1.20 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $78.35 and a 52-week-low of $44.55. NetApp's stock last closed at $53.43 per share.
- Argus Research changed the rating for National Oilwell Varco Inc (NYSE: NOV) from Buy to Hold. National Oilwell Varco earned $0.13 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.05 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $29.98 and a 52-week-low of $18.05. National Oilwell Varco's stock last closed at $22.84 per share.
- For Dunkin' Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ: DNKN), Argus Research downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. For the fourth quarter, Dunkin Brands Group had an EPS of $0.73, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.68. The stock has a 52-week-high of $84.73 and a 52-week-low of $69.36. Dunkin Brands Group's stock last closed at $76.26 per share.
Initiations
- With a rating of Hold, Benchmark initiated coverage on CONSOL Coal Resources LP (NYSE: CCR). The price target is set at $8.21 for CONSOL Coal Resources. CONSOL Coal Resources earned $0.32 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.60 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $18.87 and a 52-week-low of $7.55. CONSOL Coal Resources's stock last closed at $8.21 per share.
- With a rating of Overweight, Atlantic Equities initiated coverage on Accenture PLC (NYSE: ACN). The price target is set at $246.00 for Accenture. In the first quarter, Accenture showed an EPS of $2.09, compared to $1.96 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $214.46 and a 52-week-low of $158.19. Accenture's stock last closed at $213.76 per share.
