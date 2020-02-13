Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For February 13, 2020
Upgrades
- Goldman Sachs upgraded Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) from Neutral to Buy. Caterpillar shares closed at $139.59 on Wednesday.
- Goldman Sachs upgraded Cummins, Inc. (NYSE: CMI) from Neutral to Buy. Cummins shares closed at $168.04 on Wednesday.
- Cowen & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) from Market Perform to Outperform. Philip Morris shares closed at $87.90 on Wednesday.
- Raymond James upgraded Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE: ATUS) from Outperform to Strong Buy. Altice USA shares closed at $29.55 on Wednesday.
- Analysts at William Blair upgraded Primerica, Inc. (NYSE: PRI) from Market Perform to Outperform.. Primerica shares closed at $130.44 on Wednesday.
Downgrades
- Wedbush downgraded the stock for Century Communities Inc (NYSE: CCS) from Outperform to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, Century Communities showed an EPS of $1.50, compared to $1.11 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $38.27 and a 52-week-low of $21.95. Century Communities's stock last closed at $37.80 per share.
- B. Riley FBR changed the rating for Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ: ENPH) from Buy to Neutral. In the third quarter, Enphase Energy showed an EPS of $0.30, compared to $0.04 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $41.52 and a 52-week-low of $7.01. Enphase Energy's stock last closed at $41.50 per share.
- Needham downgraded SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSNC) from Strong Buy to Buy. SS&C Technologies shares closed at $65.13 on Wednesday.
- Goldman Sachs downgraded AGCO Corporation (NYSE: AGCO) from Buy to Neutral. AGCO shares closed at $68.73 on Wednesday.
- Cowen & Co. downgraded SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ: SPWR) from Outperform to Market Perform. SunPower shares closed at $10.94 on Wednesday.
- Credit Suisse downgraded Shopify Inc. (NYSE: SHOP) from Outperform to Neutral. Shopify shares closed at $531.25 on Wednesday.
- Needham downgraded CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYBR) from Buy to Hold. CyberArk Software shares closed at $119.38 on Wednesday.
Initiations
- For Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ: VRNS), William Blair initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Outperform. In the fourth quarter, Varonis Systems showed an EPS of ($0.09), compared to $0.54 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $93.05 and a 52-week-low of $49.50. Varonis Systems's stock last closed at $90.97 per share.
- Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE: BSX) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Boston Scientific is set at $46.00. For the fourth quarter, Boston Scientific had an EPS of $0.46, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.38. The stock has a 52-week-high of $46.62 and a 52-week-low of $34.34. Boston Scientific's stock last closed at $42.29 per share.
- Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Abbott Laboratories is set at $96.00. Abbott Laboratories earned $0.95 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.81 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $92.45 and a 52-week-low of $72.36. Abbott Laboratories's stock last closed at $88.77 per share.
- With a rating of Neutral, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE: EW). The price target is set at $253.00 for Edwards Lifesciences. In the fourth quarter, Edwards Lifesciences showed an EPS of $1.46, compared to $1.17 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $247.64 and a 52-week-low of $165.69. Edwards Lifesciences's stock last closed at $226.84 per share.
- Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Medtronic PLC (NYSE: MDT) with a Sell rating. The price target for Medtronic is set at $118.00. Medtronic earned $1.31 in the second quarter, compared to $1.22 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $122.15 and a 52-week-low of $82.77. Medtronic's stock last closed at $116.50 per share.
- Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Baxter International Inc (NYSE: BAX) with a Buy rating. The price target for Baxter International is set at $104.00. For the fourth quarter, Baxter International had an EPS of \ No EPS Value , compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.78. The stock has a 52-week-high of $95.00 and a 52-week-low of $71.93. Baxter International's stock last closed at $91.44 per share.
Posted-In: Initiations top upgradesUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Intraday Update Analyst Ratings
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.