Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For February 11, 2020

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 11, 2020 9:39am   Comments
Share:

Upgrades

  • Boenning & Scattergood upgraded the stock for Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE: WTS) from Neutral to Outperform. In the fourth quarter, Watts Water Technologies showed an EPS of $1.00, compared to $0.88 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $103.94 and a 52-week-low of $76.15. Watts Water Technologies's stock last closed at $101.44 per share.
  • Boenning & Scattergood upgraded the stock for Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ: CIVB) from Neutral to Outperform. Civista Bancshares earned $0.47 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.49 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $24.32 and a 52-week-low of $18.82. Civista Bancshares's stock last closed at $21.55 per share.
  • Argus Research upgraded the stock for Universal Technical Institute Inc (NYSE: UTI) from Hold to Buy. In the first quarter, Universal Technical showed an EPS of $0.07, compared to ($0.36) from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $9.18 and a 52-week-low of $2.85. Universal Technical's stock last closed at $9.00 per share.
  • Argus Research changed the rating for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: REGN) from Hold to Buy. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals earned $7.50 in the fourth quarter, compared to $6.84 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $442.00 and a 52-week-low of $271.37. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's stock last closed at $386.21 per share.
  • Janney Capital upgraded the stock for Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp (NASDAQ: PGC) from Neutral to Buy. In the fourth quarter, Peapack Gladstone Finl showed an EPS of $0.64, compared to $0.55 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $31.70 and a 52-week-low of $24.95. Peapack Gladstone Finl's stock last closed at $30.65 per share.
  • Gordon Haskett upgraded the stock for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ: SFM) from Reduce to Hold. For the third quarter, Sprouts Farmers Market had an EPS of $0.22, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.27. The stock has a 52-week-high of $25.18 and a 52-week-low of $14.51. Sprouts Farmers Market's stock last closed at $14.78 per share.
  • For ePlus Inc (NASDAQ: PLUS), Berenberg upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy. In the third quarter, ePlus showed an EPS of $1.64, compared to $1.29 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $99.63 and a 52-week-low of $67.00. ePlus's stock last closed at $83.37 per share.
  • DA Davidson changed the rating for CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) from Neutral to Buy. In the third quarter, CrowdStrike Holdings earned ($0.07). The stock has a 52-week-high of $101.88 and a 52-week-low of $44.58. CrowdStrike Holdings's stock last closed at $63.30 per share.
  • Raymond James changed the rating for FLIR Systems Inc (NASDAQ: FLIR) from Outperform to Strong Buy. FLIR Systems earned $0.59 in the third quarter, compared to $0.57 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $55.54 and a 52-week-low of $44.18. FLIR Systems's stock last closed at $53.93 per share.
  • Credit Suisse changed the rating for Boston Beer Co Inc (NYSE: SAM) from Neutral to Outperform. In the third quarter, Boston Beer Co showed an EPS of $3.58, compared to $3.21 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $444.64 and a 52-week-low of $257.33. Boston Beer Co's stock last closed at $374.37 per share.
  • Credit Suisse upgraded the stock for L Brands Inc (NYSE: LB) from Underperform to Neutral. In the third quarter, L Brands earned $0.02. The stock has a 52-week-high of $29.02 and a 52-week-low of $15.80. L Brands's stock last closed at $24.15 per share.
  • Bank of America changed the rating for Asbury Automotive Group Inc (NYSE: ABG) from Neutral to Buy. For the fourth quarter, Asbury Automotive Group had an EPS of $2.53, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.20. The stock has a 52-week-high of $123.44 and a 52-week-low of $65.54. Asbury Automotive Group's stock last closed at $94.78 per share.
  • For Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP (NASDAQ: CLMT), Raymond James upgraded the stock from Underperform to Market Perform. In the third quarter, Calumet Specialty showed an EPS of $0.09, compared to ($0.02) from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $5.00 and a 52-week-low of $2.83. Calumet Specialty's stock last closed at $4.07 per share.
  • For Jack In The Box Inc (NASDAQ: JACK), Cowen & Co. upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Outperform. In the fourth quarter, Jack In The Box showed an EPS of $0.95, compared to $0.77 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $93.12 and a 52-week-low of $70.77. Jack In The Box's stock last closed at $86.32 per share.
  • For Core-Mark Holding Co Inc (NASDAQ: CORE), Jefferies upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy. In the third quarter, Core-Mark Holding Co showed an EPS of $0.60, compared to $0.63 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $40.95 and a 52-week-low of $23.10. Core-Mark Holding Co's stock last closed at $23.18 per share.

 

Downgrades

  • Argus Research changed the rating for Suburban Propane Partners LP (NYSE: SPH) from Hold to Sell. For the first quarter, Suburban Propane Partners had an EPS of $0.64, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.45. The stock has a 52-week-high of $24.89 and a 52-week-low of $21.13. Suburban Propane Partners's stock last closed at $21.66 per share.
  • BTIG changed the rating for i3 Verticals Inc (NASDAQ: IIIV) from Buy to Neutral. i3 Verticals earned $0.24 in the first quarter, compared to $0.20 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $37.85 and a 52-week-low of $18.65. i3 Verticals's stock last closed at $36.15 per share.
  • For Fortive Corp (NYSE: FTV), Raymond James downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform. In the fourth quarter, Fortive showed an EPS of $1.03, compared to $0.91 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $89.48 and a 52-week-low of $63.51. Fortive's stock last closed at $79.33 per share.
  • For MercadoLibre Inc (NASDAQ: MELI), Citigroup downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, MercadoLibre showed an EPS of ($1.11), compared to ($0.05) from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $725.19 and a 52-week-low of $346.99. MercadoLibre's stock last closed at $658.23 per share.
  • For Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB), Pivotal Research downgraded the stock from Hold to Sell. In the fourth quarter, Facebook showed an EPS of $2.56, compared to $2.38 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $224.20 and a 52-week-low of $159.28. Facebook's stock last closed at $213.06 per share.
  • For CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE: COR), Bank of America downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underperform. In the fourth quarter, CoreSite Realty showed an EPS of $1.30, compared to $1.26 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $123.69 and a 52-week-low of $96.96. CoreSite Realty's stock last closed at $110.83 per share.
  • Wells Fargo changed the rating for TCG BDC Inc (NASDAQ: CGBD) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. For the third quarter, TCG BDC had an EPS of $0.45, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.41. The stock has a 52-week-high of $15.56 and a 52-week-low of $13.14. TCG BDC's stock last closed at $13.96 per share.
  • For i3 Verticals Inc (NASDAQ: IIIV), BTIG Research downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. For the first quarter, i3 Verticals had an EPS of $0.24, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.20. The stock has a 52-week-high of $37.85 and a 52-week-low of $18.65. i3 Verticals's stock last closed at $36.15 per share.
  • RBC Capital downgraded the stock for Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE: RIO) from Sector Perform to Underperform. The stock has a 52-week-high of $64.02 and a 52-week-low of $47.88. Rio Tinto's stock last closed at $53.44 per share.
  • Citigroup downgraded the stock for PQ Group Holdings Inc (NYSE: PQG) from Buy to Neutral. In the third quarter, PQ Group Holdings showed an EPS of $0.36, compared to $0.26 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $17.59 and a 52-week-low of $13.18. PQ Group Holdings's stock last closed at $15.95 per share.
  • Citigroup downgraded the stock for Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE: EPC) from Buy to Neutral. Edgewell Personal Care earned $0.55 in the first quarter, compared to $0.37 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $46.55 and a 52-week-low of $25.43. Edgewell Personal Care's stock last closed at $38.84 per share.
  • JP Morgan downgraded the stock for TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ: TPIC) from Overweight to Neutral. For the third quarter, TPI Composites had an EPS of ($0.13), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.26. The stock has a 52-week-high of $32.74 and a 52-week-low of $15.34. TPI Composites's stock last closed at $24.00 per share.
  • JP Morgan downgraded the stock for World Wrestling Entertainment Inc (NYSE: WWE) from Overweight to Neutral. World Wrestling Enter earned $0.78 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.44 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $100.45 and a 52-week-low of $40.24. World Wrestling Enter's stock last closed at $42.03 per share.
  • Raymond James changed the rating for GenMark Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ: GNMK) from Outperform to Market Perform. In the third quarter, GenMark Diagnostics showed an EPS of ($0.20), compared to ($0.20) from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $8.37 and a 52-week-low of $4.47. GenMark Diagnostics's stock last closed at $5.05 per share.
  • For Range Resources Corp (NYSE: RRC), Piper Sandler downgraded the stock from Overweight to Neutral. Range Resources earned ($0.07) in the third quarter, compared to $0.26 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $11.65 and a 52-week-low of $2.85. Range Resources's stock last closed at $3.00 per share.
  • For Gulfport Energy Corp (NASDAQ: GPOR), Piper Sandler downgraded the stock from Overweight to Neutral. In the third quarter, Gulfport Energy showed an EPS of $0.24, compared to $0.49 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $8.35 and a 52-week-low of $1.12. Gulfport Energy's stock last closed at $1.12 per share.
  • For VEREIT Inc (NYSE: VER), Capital One downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the third quarter, VEREIT showed an EPS of $0.18, compared to $0.18 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $10.13 and a 52-week-low of $7.79. VEREIT's stock last closed at $9.88 per share.
  • Piper Sandler downgraded the stock for FGL Holdings (NYSE: FG) from Overweight to Neutral. In the third quarter, FGL Hldgs showed an EPS of $0.36, compared to $0.29 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $12.46 and a 52-week-low of $6.31. FGL Hldgs's stock last closed at $12.16 per share.

 

Initiations

  • Capital One initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) with an Overweight rating. ConocoPhillips earned $0.76 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.13 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $71.01 and a 52-week-low of $50.13. ConocoPhillips's stock last closed at $57.88 per share.
  • For Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE: LYG), Credit Suisse initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Neutral. In the third quarter, Lloyds Banking Group showed an EPS of ($0.01), compared to $0.02 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $3.58 and a 52-week-low of $2.30. Lloyds Banking Group's stock last closed at $2.92 per share.
  • With a rating of Overweight, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP). The price target is set at $70.00 for ConocoPhillips. For the fourth quarter, ConocoPhillips had an EPS of $0.76, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.13. The stock has a 52-week-high of $71.01 and a 52-week-low of $50.13. ConocoPhillips's stock last closed at $57.88 per share.
  • Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Barclays PLC (NYSE: BCS) with a Neutral rating. In the third quarter, Barclays showed an EPS of $0.09, compared to $0.09 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $10.22 and a 52-week-low of $6.54. Barclays's stock last closed at $9.11 per share.
  • With a rating of Outperform, Raymond James initiated coverage on Velocity Financial Inc (NYSE: VEL). The price target is set at $17.00 for Velocity Financial. The stock has a 52-week-high of $14.27 and a 52-week-low of $13.17. Velocity Financial's stock last closed at $13.91 per share.
  • Jefferies initiated coverage on I-MAB (NASDAQ: IMAB) with a Buy rating. The price target for I-MAB is set at $16.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $15.79 and a 52-week-low of $9.30. I-MAB's stock last closed at $11.00 per share.
  • Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Provident Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PROV) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Provident Financial Hldgs is set at $23.00. Provident Financial Hldgs earned $0.31 in the second quarter, compared to $0.26 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $22.99 and a 52-week-low of $18.00. Provident Financial Hldgs's stock last closed at $22.30 per share.
  • Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Velocity Financial Inc (NYSE: VEL) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Velocity Financial is set at $19.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $14.27 and a 52-week-low of $13.17. Velocity Financial's stock last closed at $13.91 per share.
  • SMBC Nikko initiated coverage on Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ: MRVL) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Marvell Technology Group is set at $30.00. For the third quarter, Marvell Technology Group had an EPS of $0.17, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.33. The stock has a 52-week-high of $28.86 and a 52-week-low of $18.08. Marvell Technology Group's stock last closed at $24.15 per share.
  • With a rating of Market Outperform, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Velocity Financial Inc (NYSE: VEL). The price target is set at $22.00 for Velocity Financial. The stock has a 52-week-high of $14.27 and a 52-week-low of $13.17. Velocity Financial's stock last closed at $13.91 per share.
  • Citigroup initiated coverage on Velocity Financial Inc (NYSE: VEL) with a Buy rating. The stock has a 52-week-high of $14.27 and a 52-week-low of $13.17. Velocity Financial's stock last closed at $13.91 per share.
  • Baird initiated coverage on Leap Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: LPTX) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Leap Therapeutics is set at $6.00. Leap Therapeutics earned ($0.33) in the third quarter, compared to ($0.55) in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $2.97 and a 52-week-low of $0.57. Leap Therapeutics's stock last closed at $1.86 per share.
  • With a rating of Outperform, Baird initiated coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ARCT). The price target is set at $24.00 for Arcturus Therapeutics. For the second quarter, Arcturus Therapeutics had an EPS of ($0.07), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.99). The stock has a 52-week-high of $15.50 and a 52-week-low of $4.25. Arcturus Therapeutics's stock last closed at $12.27 per share.

Posted-In: Initiations top upgradesUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ABG + ARCT)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For February 4, 2020
61 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Asbury Automotive Group: Q4 Earnings Insights
30 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session
8 Stocks To Watch For February 3, 2020
Earnings Scheduled For February 3, 2020
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
SNYSVB LeerinkInitiates Coverage On
RNGSunTrust Robinson HumphreyMaintains236.0
AUYStifel NicolausUpgrades
RNGGuggenheim SecuritiesMaintains250.0
FNKOSunTrust Robinson HumphreyMaintains12.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga