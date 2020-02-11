Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For February 11, 2020
Upgrades
- Boenning & Scattergood upgraded the stock for Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE: WTS) from Neutral to Outperform. In the fourth quarter, Watts Water Technologies showed an EPS of $1.00, compared to $0.88 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $103.94 and a 52-week-low of $76.15. Watts Water Technologies's stock last closed at $101.44 per share.
- Boenning & Scattergood upgraded the stock for Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ: CIVB) from Neutral to Outperform. Civista Bancshares earned $0.47 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.49 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $24.32 and a 52-week-low of $18.82. Civista Bancshares's stock last closed at $21.55 per share.
- Argus Research upgraded the stock for Universal Technical Institute Inc (NYSE: UTI) from Hold to Buy. In the first quarter, Universal Technical showed an EPS of $0.07, compared to ($0.36) from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $9.18 and a 52-week-low of $2.85. Universal Technical's stock last closed at $9.00 per share.
- Argus Research changed the rating for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: REGN) from Hold to Buy. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals earned $7.50 in the fourth quarter, compared to $6.84 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $442.00 and a 52-week-low of $271.37. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's stock last closed at $386.21 per share.
- Janney Capital upgraded the stock for Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp (NASDAQ: PGC) from Neutral to Buy. In the fourth quarter, Peapack Gladstone Finl showed an EPS of $0.64, compared to $0.55 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $31.70 and a 52-week-low of $24.95. Peapack Gladstone Finl's stock last closed at $30.65 per share.
- Gordon Haskett upgraded the stock for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ: SFM) from Reduce to Hold. For the third quarter, Sprouts Farmers Market had an EPS of $0.22, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.27. The stock has a 52-week-high of $25.18 and a 52-week-low of $14.51. Sprouts Farmers Market's stock last closed at $14.78 per share.
- For ePlus Inc (NASDAQ: PLUS), Berenberg upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy. In the third quarter, ePlus showed an EPS of $1.64, compared to $1.29 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $99.63 and a 52-week-low of $67.00. ePlus's stock last closed at $83.37 per share.
- DA Davidson changed the rating for CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) from Neutral to Buy. In the third quarter, CrowdStrike Holdings earned ($0.07). The stock has a 52-week-high of $101.88 and a 52-week-low of $44.58. CrowdStrike Holdings's stock last closed at $63.30 per share.
- Raymond James changed the rating for FLIR Systems Inc (NASDAQ: FLIR) from Outperform to Strong Buy. FLIR Systems earned $0.59 in the third quarter, compared to $0.57 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $55.54 and a 52-week-low of $44.18. FLIR Systems's stock last closed at $53.93 per share.
- Credit Suisse changed the rating for Boston Beer Co Inc (NYSE: SAM) from Neutral to Outperform. In the third quarter, Boston Beer Co showed an EPS of $3.58, compared to $3.21 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $444.64 and a 52-week-low of $257.33. Boston Beer Co's stock last closed at $374.37 per share.
- Credit Suisse upgraded the stock for L Brands Inc (NYSE: LB) from Underperform to Neutral. In the third quarter, L Brands earned $0.02. The stock has a 52-week-high of $29.02 and a 52-week-low of $15.80. L Brands's stock last closed at $24.15 per share.
- Bank of America changed the rating for Asbury Automotive Group Inc (NYSE: ABG) from Neutral to Buy. For the fourth quarter, Asbury Automotive Group had an EPS of $2.53, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.20. The stock has a 52-week-high of $123.44 and a 52-week-low of $65.54. Asbury Automotive Group's stock last closed at $94.78 per share.
- For Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP (NASDAQ: CLMT), Raymond James upgraded the stock from Underperform to Market Perform. In the third quarter, Calumet Specialty showed an EPS of $0.09, compared to ($0.02) from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $5.00 and a 52-week-low of $2.83. Calumet Specialty's stock last closed at $4.07 per share.
- For Jack In The Box Inc (NASDAQ: JACK), Cowen & Co. upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Outperform. In the fourth quarter, Jack In The Box showed an EPS of $0.95, compared to $0.77 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $93.12 and a 52-week-low of $70.77. Jack In The Box's stock last closed at $86.32 per share.
- For Core-Mark Holding Co Inc (NASDAQ: CORE), Jefferies upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy. In the third quarter, Core-Mark Holding Co showed an EPS of $0.60, compared to $0.63 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $40.95 and a 52-week-low of $23.10. Core-Mark Holding Co's stock last closed at $23.18 per share.
Downgrades
- Argus Research changed the rating for Suburban Propane Partners LP (NYSE: SPH) from Hold to Sell. For the first quarter, Suburban Propane Partners had an EPS of $0.64, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.45. The stock has a 52-week-high of $24.89 and a 52-week-low of $21.13. Suburban Propane Partners's stock last closed at $21.66 per share.
- BTIG changed the rating for i3 Verticals Inc (NASDAQ: IIIV) from Buy to Neutral. i3 Verticals earned $0.24 in the first quarter, compared to $0.20 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $37.85 and a 52-week-low of $18.65. i3 Verticals's stock last closed at $36.15 per share.
- For Fortive Corp (NYSE: FTV), Raymond James downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform. In the fourth quarter, Fortive showed an EPS of $1.03, compared to $0.91 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $89.48 and a 52-week-low of $63.51. Fortive's stock last closed at $79.33 per share.
- For MercadoLibre Inc (NASDAQ: MELI), Citigroup downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, MercadoLibre showed an EPS of ($1.11), compared to ($0.05) from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $725.19 and a 52-week-low of $346.99. MercadoLibre's stock last closed at $658.23 per share.
- For Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB), Pivotal Research downgraded the stock from Hold to Sell. In the fourth quarter, Facebook showed an EPS of $2.56, compared to $2.38 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $224.20 and a 52-week-low of $159.28. Facebook's stock last closed at $213.06 per share.
- For CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE: COR), Bank of America downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underperform. In the fourth quarter, CoreSite Realty showed an EPS of $1.30, compared to $1.26 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $123.69 and a 52-week-low of $96.96. CoreSite Realty's stock last closed at $110.83 per share.
- Wells Fargo changed the rating for TCG BDC Inc (NASDAQ: CGBD) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. For the third quarter, TCG BDC had an EPS of $0.45, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.41. The stock has a 52-week-high of $15.56 and a 52-week-low of $13.14. TCG BDC's stock last closed at $13.96 per share.
- RBC Capital downgraded the stock for Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE: RIO) from Sector Perform to Underperform. The stock has a 52-week-high of $64.02 and a 52-week-low of $47.88. Rio Tinto's stock last closed at $53.44 per share.
- Citigroup downgraded the stock for PQ Group Holdings Inc (NYSE: PQG) from Buy to Neutral. In the third quarter, PQ Group Holdings showed an EPS of $0.36, compared to $0.26 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $17.59 and a 52-week-low of $13.18. PQ Group Holdings's stock last closed at $15.95 per share.
- Citigroup downgraded the stock for Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE: EPC) from Buy to Neutral. Edgewell Personal Care earned $0.55 in the first quarter, compared to $0.37 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $46.55 and a 52-week-low of $25.43. Edgewell Personal Care's stock last closed at $38.84 per share.
- JP Morgan downgraded the stock for TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ: TPIC) from Overweight to Neutral. For the third quarter, TPI Composites had an EPS of ($0.13), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.26. The stock has a 52-week-high of $32.74 and a 52-week-low of $15.34. TPI Composites's stock last closed at $24.00 per share.
- JP Morgan downgraded the stock for World Wrestling Entertainment Inc (NYSE: WWE) from Overweight to Neutral. World Wrestling Enter earned $0.78 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.44 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $100.45 and a 52-week-low of $40.24. World Wrestling Enter's stock last closed at $42.03 per share.
- Raymond James changed the rating for GenMark Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ: GNMK) from Outperform to Market Perform. In the third quarter, GenMark Diagnostics showed an EPS of ($0.20), compared to ($0.20) from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $8.37 and a 52-week-low of $4.47. GenMark Diagnostics's stock last closed at $5.05 per share.
- For Range Resources Corp (NYSE: RRC), Piper Sandler downgraded the stock from Overweight to Neutral. Range Resources earned ($0.07) in the third quarter, compared to $0.26 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $11.65 and a 52-week-low of $2.85. Range Resources's stock last closed at $3.00 per share.
- For Gulfport Energy Corp (NASDAQ: GPOR), Piper Sandler downgraded the stock from Overweight to Neutral. In the third quarter, Gulfport Energy showed an EPS of $0.24, compared to $0.49 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $8.35 and a 52-week-low of $1.12. Gulfport Energy's stock last closed at $1.12 per share.
- For VEREIT Inc (NYSE: VER), Capital One downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the third quarter, VEREIT showed an EPS of $0.18, compared to $0.18 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $10.13 and a 52-week-low of $7.79. VEREIT's stock last closed at $9.88 per share.
- Piper Sandler downgraded the stock for FGL Holdings (NYSE: FG) from Overweight to Neutral. In the third quarter, FGL Hldgs showed an EPS of $0.36, compared to $0.29 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $12.46 and a 52-week-low of $6.31. FGL Hldgs's stock last closed at $12.16 per share.
Initiations
- Capital One initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) with an Overweight rating. ConocoPhillips earned $0.76 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.13 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $71.01 and a 52-week-low of $50.13. ConocoPhillips's stock last closed at $57.88 per share.
- For Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE: LYG), Credit Suisse initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Neutral. In the third quarter, Lloyds Banking Group showed an EPS of ($0.01), compared to $0.02 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $3.58 and a 52-week-low of $2.30. Lloyds Banking Group's stock last closed at $2.92 per share.
- With a rating of Overweight, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP). The price target is set at $70.00 for ConocoPhillips. For the fourth quarter, ConocoPhillips had an EPS of $0.76, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.13. The stock has a 52-week-high of $71.01 and a 52-week-low of $50.13. ConocoPhillips's stock last closed at $57.88 per share.
- Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Barclays PLC (NYSE: BCS) with a Neutral rating. In the third quarter, Barclays showed an EPS of $0.09, compared to $0.09 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $10.22 and a 52-week-low of $6.54. Barclays's stock last closed at $9.11 per share.
- With a rating of Outperform, Raymond James initiated coverage on Velocity Financial Inc (NYSE: VEL). The price target is set at $17.00 for Velocity Financial. The stock has a 52-week-high of $14.27 and a 52-week-low of $13.17. Velocity Financial's stock last closed at $13.91 per share.
- Jefferies initiated coverage on I-MAB (NASDAQ: IMAB) with a Buy rating. The price target for I-MAB is set at $16.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $15.79 and a 52-week-low of $9.30. I-MAB's stock last closed at $11.00 per share.
- Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Provident Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PROV) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Provident Financial Hldgs is set at $23.00. Provident Financial Hldgs earned $0.31 in the second quarter, compared to $0.26 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $22.99 and a 52-week-low of $18.00. Provident Financial Hldgs's stock last closed at $22.30 per share.
- Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Velocity Financial Inc (NYSE: VEL) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Velocity Financial is set at $19.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $14.27 and a 52-week-low of $13.17. Velocity Financial's stock last closed at $13.91 per share.
- SMBC Nikko initiated coverage on Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ: MRVL) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Marvell Technology Group is set at $30.00. For the third quarter, Marvell Technology Group had an EPS of $0.17, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.33. The stock has a 52-week-high of $28.86 and a 52-week-low of $18.08. Marvell Technology Group's stock last closed at $24.15 per share.
- With a rating of Market Outperform, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Velocity Financial Inc (NYSE: VEL). The price target is set at $22.00 for Velocity Financial. The stock has a 52-week-high of $14.27 and a 52-week-low of $13.17. Velocity Financial's stock last closed at $13.91 per share.
- Citigroup initiated coverage on Velocity Financial Inc (NYSE: VEL) with a Buy rating. The stock has a 52-week-high of $14.27 and a 52-week-low of $13.17. Velocity Financial's stock last closed at $13.91 per share.
- Baird initiated coverage on Leap Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: LPTX) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Leap Therapeutics is set at $6.00. Leap Therapeutics earned ($0.33) in the third quarter, compared to ($0.55) in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $2.97 and a 52-week-low of $0.57. Leap Therapeutics's stock last closed at $1.86 per share.
- With a rating of Outperform, Baird initiated coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ARCT). The price target is set at $24.00 for Arcturus Therapeutics. For the second quarter, Arcturus Therapeutics had an EPS of ($0.07), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.99). The stock has a 52-week-high of $15.50 and a 52-week-low of $4.25. Arcturus Therapeutics's stock last closed at $12.27 per share.
