Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For February 4, 2020
Upgrades
- For Green Dot Corp (NYSE: GDOT), Citigroup upgraded the stock from Sell to Neutral. For the third quarter, Green Dot had an EPS of $0.20, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.59. The stock has a 52-week-high of $76.81 and a 52-week-low of $21.97. Green Dot's stock last closed at $31.81 per share.
- For Comcast Corp (NASDAQ: CMCSA), MoffettNathanson upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. In the fourth quarter, Comcast showed an EPS of $0.79, compared to $0.64 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $47.74 and a 52-week-low of $36.27. Comcast's stock last closed at $42.66 per share.
- For Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ: TXRH), Wedbush upgraded the stock from Neutral to Outperform. Texas Roadhouse earned $0.52 in the third quarter, compared to $0.40 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $66.69 and a 52-week-low of $47.52. Texas Roadhouse's stock last closed at $62.77 per share.
- B of A Securities changed the rating for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE: CM) from Underperform to Neutral. Canadian Imperial Bank earned $2.16 in the fourth quarter, compared to $2.25 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $87.62 and a 52-week-low of $73.20. Canadian Imperial Bank's stock last closed at $81.05 per share.
- For Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ: RRR), SunTrust Robinson Humphrey upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy. Red Rock Resorts earned \ No EPS Value in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.18 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $29.80 and a 52-week-low of $16.76. Red Rock Resorts's stock last closed at $24.81 per share.
- For Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ: VLY), Stephens & Co. upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Valley National earned $0.24 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.21 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $12.14 and a 52-week-low of $9.28. Valley National's stock last closed at $10.62 per share.
- B of A Securities upgraded the stock for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD) from Neutral to Buy. The Toronto-Dominion Bank earned $1.21 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.22 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $59.55 and a 52-week-low of $53.44. The Toronto-Dominion Bank's stock last closed at $54.99 per share.
- Baird changed the rating for Littelfuse Inc (NASDAQ: LFUS) from Neutral to Outperform. In the fourth quarter, Littelfuse showed an EPS of $1.17, compared to $1.87 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $206.00 and a 52-week-low of $149.80. Littelfuse's stock last closed at $177.16 per share.
- For e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE: ELF), Piper Sandler upgraded the stock from Neutral to Overweight. In the third quarter, e.l.f. Beauty showed an EPS of $0.15, compared to $0.17 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.96 and a 52-week-low of $6.71. e.l.f. Beauty's stock last closed at $16.30 per share.
- For WW International Inc (NASDAQ: WW), Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. For the third quarter, WW International had an EPS of $0.68, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.94. The stock has a 52-week-high of $47.19 and a 52-week-low of $16.71. WW International's stock last closed at $34.55 per share.
Downgrades
- Craig-Hallum changed the rating for Asbury Automotive Group Inc (NYSE: ABG) from Buy to Hold. In the fourth quarter, Asbury Automotive Group showed an EPS of $2.53, compared to $2.20 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $123.44 and a 52-week-low of $65.54. Asbury Automotive Group's stock last closed at $99.21 per share.
- Argus Research changed the rating for Diageo PLC (NYSE: DEO) from Buy to Hold. The stock has a 52-week-high of $176.22 and a 52-week-low of $151.03. Diageo's stock last closed at $160.33 per share.
- New Street changed the rating for Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) from Buy to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, Tesla had an EPS of $2.14, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.93. The stock has a 52-week-high of $786.14 and a 52-week-low of $176.99. Tesla's stock last closed at $780.00 per share.
- UBS downgraded the stock for Hudson Ltd (NYSE: HUD) from Buy to Neutral. In the third quarter, Hudson showed an EPS of $0.26, compared to $0.41 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $16.95 and a 52-week-low of $10.33. Hudson's stock last closed at $11.13 per share.
- Stephens & Co. changed the rating for Saia Inc (NASDAQ: SAIA) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. For the fourth quarter, Saia had an EPS of $0.74, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.97. The stock has a 52-week-high of $107.00 and a 52-week-low of $56.35. Saia's stock last closed at $94.57 per share.
- UBS changed the rating for Yiren Digital Ltd (NYSE: YRD) from Neutral to Sell. Yiren Digital earned $0.34 in the third quarter, compared to $0.86 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $17.44 and a 52-week-low of $4.40. Yiren Digital's stock last closed at $4.56 per share.
- Berenberg changed the rating for Orange SA (NYSE: ORAN) from Buy to Hold. Orange earned $0.34 in the second quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $16.80 and a 52-week-low of $14.04. Orange's stock last closed at $14.08 per share.
- For Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ: PDD), Credit Suisse downgraded the stock from Outperform to Neutral. In the third quarter, Pinduoduo earned ($0.20). The stock has a 52-week-high of $45.25 and a 52-week-low of $18.46. Pinduoduo's stock last closed at $35.79 per share.
- Baird changed the rating for Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ: TNDM) from Outperform to Neutral. Tandem Diabetes Care earned ($0.09) in the third quarter, compared to ($0.30) in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $78.41 and a 52-week-low of $40.46. Tandem Diabetes Care's stock last closed at $75.90 per share.
- For Viela Bio Inc (NASDAQ: VIE), Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. In the third quarter, Viela Bio earned ($0.09). The stock has a 52-week-high of $47.79 and a 52-week-low of $18.20. Viela Bio's stock last closed at $43.17 per share.
- UBS downgraded the stock for American Water Works Co Inc (NYSE: AWK) from Buy to Neutral. In the third quarter, American Water Works Co showed an EPS of $1.33, compared to $1.20 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $137.73 and a 52-week-low of $93.90. American Water Works Co's stock last closed at $136.54 per share.
Initiations
- B. Riley FBR initiated coverage on Horizon Technology Finance Corp (NASDAQ: HRZN) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Horizon Tech Finance is set at $12.00. In the third quarter, Horizon Tech Finance showed an EPS of $0.42, compared to $0.30 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $13.78 and a 52-week-low of $11.50. Horizon Tech Finance's stock last closed at $12.79 per share.
- Craig-Hallum initiated coverage on Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ: GLMD) with a Buy rating. The price target for Galmed Pharmaceuticals is set at $18.00. Galmed Pharmaceuticals earned ($0.21) in the third quarter, compared to ($0.05) in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $9.37 and a 52-week-low of $3.42. Galmed Pharmaceuticals's stock last closed at $5.15 per share.
- Mizuho initiated coverage on Paramount Group Inc (NYSE: PGRE) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Paramount Group is set at $15.00. Paramount Group earned $0.25 in the third quarter, compared to $0.24 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $15.11 and a 52-week-low of $12.64. Paramount Group's stock last closed at $14.12 per share.
- With a rating of Neutral, Mizuho initiated coverage on Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE: OFC). The price target is set at $32.00 for Corporate Office Props. In the third quarter, Corporate Office Props showed an EPS of $0.51, compared to $0.50 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $30.56 and a 52-week-low of $24.38. Corporate Office Props's stock last closed at $30.21 per share.
- Mizuho initiated coverage on Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Brandywine Realty Trust is set at $16.00. In the fourth quarter, Brandywine Realty Trust showed an EPS of $0.38, compared to $0.36 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $16.23 and a 52-week-low of $14.03. Brandywine Realty Trust's stock last closed at $15.71 per share.
- With a rating of Neutral, Mizuho initiated coverage on Boston Properties Inc (NYSE: BXP). The price target is set at $152.00 for Boston Properties. Boston Properties earned $1.87 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.59 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $144.79 and a 52-week-low of $124.58. Boston Properties's stock last closed at $143.18 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, Benchmark initiated coverage on Alliance Resource Partners LP (NASDAQ: ARLP). The price target is set at $11.00 for Alliance Resource. For the fourth quarter, Alliance Resource had an EPS of $0.20, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.70. The stock has a 52-week-high of $20.78 and a 52-week-low of $8.44. Alliance Resource's stock last closed at $8.61 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, Benchmark initiated coverage on ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ: ANGI). The price target is set at $12.00 for ANGI Homeservices. For the third quarter, ANGI Homeservices had an EPS of $0.04, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.05. The stock has a 52-week-high of $18.62 and a 52-week-low of $6.39. ANGI Homeservices's stock last closed at $8.18 per share.
- Mizuho initiated coverage on Douglas Emmett Inc (NYSE: DEI) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Douglas Emmett is set at $45.00. For the third quarter, Douglas Emmett had an EPS of $0.46, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.42. The stock has a 52-week-high of $45.08 and a 52-week-low of $37.55. Douglas Emmett's stock last closed at $41.54 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, Mizuho initiated coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE: HPP). The price target is set at $42.00 for Hudson Pacific Properties. In the third quarter, Hudson Pacific Properties showed an EPS of $0.51, compared to $0.47 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $37.90 and a 52-week-low of $31.95. Hudson Pacific Properties's stock last closed at $36.49 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, Mizuho initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE: ARE). The price target is set at $190.00 for Alexandria Real Estate. Interestingly, in the fourth quarter, Alexandria Real Estate's EPS was $1.77. The stock has a 52-week-high of $166.00 and a 52-week-low of $128.25. Alexandria Real Estate's stock last closed at $164.81 per share.
- With a rating of Neutral, Roth Capital initiated coverage on SunPower Corp (NASDAQ: SPWR). The price target is set at $9.00 for SunPower. For the third quarter, SunPower had an EPS of $0.07, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.29). The stock has a 52-week-high of $16.04 and a 52-week-low of $5.57. SunPower's stock last closed at $8.78 per share.
- With a rating of Outperform, RBC Capital initiated coverage on Slack Technologies Inc (NYSE: WORK). The price target is set at $25.00 for Slack Technologies. Slack Technologies earned ($0.02) in the third quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $42.00 and a 52-week-low of $19.53. Slack Technologies's stock last closed at $20.96 per share.
- Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Glu Mobile Inc (NASDAQ: GLUU) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Glu Mobile is set at $7.75. For the third quarter, Glu Mobile had an EPS of ($0.03), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $11.75 and a 52-week-low of $4.11. Glu Mobile's stock last closed at $5.89 per share.
- Mizuho initiated coverage on Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ: OPI) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Office Props IT is set at $34.00. Interestingly, in the third quarter, Office Props IT's EPS was $1.45. The stock has a 52-week-high of $35.56 and a 52-week-low of $23.36. Office Props IT's stock last closed at $33.97 per share.
- With a rating of Market Perform, BMO Capital initiated coverage on Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ: ULTA). The price target is set at $285.00 for Ulta Beauty. Ulta Beauty earned $2.23 in the third quarter, compared to $2.16 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $368.83 and a 52-week-low of $222.00. Ulta Beauty's stock last closed at $274.96 per share.
- Mizuho initiated coverage on Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE: HIW) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Highwoods Properties is set at $51.00. In the fourth quarter, Highwoods Properties showed an EPS of \ No EPS Value , compared to $0.86 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $51.11 and a 52-week-low of $40.75. Highwoods Properties's stock last closed at $50.54 per share.
- BMO Capital initiated coverage on Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ: SFIX) with a Market Perform rating. The price target for Stitch Fix is set at $24.00. For the first quarter, Stitch Fix had an EPS of $0.00, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.10. The stock has a 52-week-high of $37.72 and a 52-week-low of $16.99. Stitch Fix's stock last closed at $24.27 per share.
- With a rating of Market Perform, BMO Capital initiated coverage on National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: EYE). The price target is set at $37.00 for National Vision Holdings. In the third quarter, National Vision Holdings showed an EPS of $0.18, compared to $0.12 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $38.51 and a 52-week-low of $22.02. National Vision Holdings's stock last closed at $34.31 per share.
- For Tapestry Inc (NYSE: TPR), BMO Capital initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Market Perform. Tapestry earned $0.40 in the first quarter, compared to $0.48 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $39.63 and a 52-week-low of $18.54. Tapestry's stock last closed at $26.03 per share.
