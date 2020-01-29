Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 29, 2020
Upgrades
- B of A Securities upgraded the stock for General Electric Co (NYSE: GE) from Neutral to Buy. For the fourth quarter, General Electric had an EPS of $0.21, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.17. The stock has a 52-week-high of $12.23 and a 52-week-low of $7.65. General Electric's stock last closed at $11.74 per share.
- For Crane Co (NYSE: CR), Buckingham upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. Crane earned $1.58 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.58 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $91.23 and a 52-week-low of $72.57. Crane's stock last closed at $85.41 per share.
- B of A Securities upgraded the stock for BorgWarner Inc (NYSE: BWA) from Neutral to Buy. For the third quarter, BorgWarner had an EPS of $0.96, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $46.60 and a 52-week-low of $30.71. BorgWarner's stock last closed at $35.48 per share.
- Maxim Group upgraded the stock for Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) from Sell to Hold. For the first quarter, Apple had an EPS of $4.99, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $4.18. The stock has a 52-week-high of $323.33 and a 52-week-low of $153.66. Apple's stock last closed at $317.69 per share.
- RBC Capital upgraded the stock for Repsol SA (OTC: REPYF) from Underperform to Outperform. The stock has a 52-week-high of $17.80 and a 52-week-low of $13.85. Repsol's stock last closed at $14.68 per share.
Downgrades
- For IPG Photonics Corp (NASDAQ: IPGP), Stifel Nicolaus downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. For the third quarter, IPG Photonics had an EPS of $1.07, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.84. The stock has a 52-week-high of $182.17 and a 52-week-low of $113.67. IPG Photonics's stock last closed at $136.69 per share.
- Alembic Global changed the rating for Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE: LMT) from Overweight to Neutral. Lockheed Martin earned $5.29 in the fourth quarter, compared to $4.39 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $438.99 and a 52-week-low of $281.00. Lockheed Martin's stock last closed at $437.21 per share.
- Needham downgraded the stock for Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE: CPRI) from Buy to Hold. For the second quarter, Capri Holdings had an EPS of $1.16, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.27. The stock has a 52-week-high of $50.00 and a 52-week-low of $25.25. Capri Holdings's stock last closed at $32.69 per share.
- For Caleres Inc (NYSE: CAL), Needham downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. For the third quarter, Caleres had an EPS of $0.78, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.81. The stock has a 52-week-high of $32.28 and a 52-week-low of $14.30. Caleres's stock last closed at $19.90 per share.
Initiations
- Benchmark initiated coverage on Canadian National Railway Co (NYSE: CNI) with a Hold rating. In the fourth quarter, Canadian National Railway showed an EPS of $0.96, compared to $1.13 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $96.53 and a 52-week-low of $80.95. Canadian National Railway's stock last closed at $94.01 per share.
- Craig-Hallum initiated coverage on Grocery Outlet Holding Corp (NASDAQ: GO) with a Buy rating. The price target for Grocery Outlet Holding is set at $47.00. In the third quarter, Grocery Outlet Holding showed an EPS of ($0.57), compared to ($4.56) from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $47.57 and a 52-week-low of $27.75. Grocery Outlet Holding's stock last closed at $33.50 per share.
- Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on TJX Companies Inc (NYSE: TJX) with a Hold rating. TJX Companies earned $0.68 in the third quarter, compared to $0.63 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $63.03 and a 52-week-low of $48.19. TJX Companies's stock last closed at $61.30 per share.
- Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ: ROST) with an Accumulate rating. Ross Stores earned $1.03 in the third quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $122.62 and a 52-week-low of $88.31. Ross Stores's stock last closed at $114.48 per share.
- Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Selecta Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: SELB) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Selecta Biosciences is set at $10.00. For the third quarter, Selecta Biosciences had an EPS of ($0.26), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.71). The stock has a 52-week-high of $3.66 and a 52-week-low of $1.28. Selecta Biosciences's stock last closed at $2.86 per share.
