Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 21, 2020
Upgrades
- Wedbush upgraded the stock for Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ: WDC) from Neutral to Outperform. For the first quarter, Western Digital had an EPS of $0.34, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $3.04. The stock has a 52-week-high of $70.50 and a 52-week-low of $35.02. Western Digital's stock last closed at $68.67 per share.
- Argus Research changed the rating for Equifax Inc (NYSE: EFX) from Hold to Buy. Equifax earned $1.48 in the third quarter, compared to $1.41 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $151.18 and a 52-week-low of $97.32. Equifax's stock last closed at $151.12 per share.
- B of A Securities changed the rating for Ultrapar Participacoes SA (NYSE: UGP) from Underperform to Neutral. In the third quarter, Ultrapar Participacoes showed an EPS of $0.06, compared to $0.15 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $7.90 and a 52-week-low of $3.61. Ultrapar Participacoes's stock last closed at $6.04 per share.
- For Groupon Inc (NASDAQ: GRPN), UBS upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. For the third quarter, Groupon had an EPS of $0.01, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.04. The stock has a 52-week-high of $3.98 and a 52-week-low of $2.17. Groupon's stock last closed at $2.80 per share.
- Oppenheimer changed the rating for BlackLine Inc (NASDAQ: BL) from Perform to Outperform. For the third quarter, BlackLine had an EPS of $0.12, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.07. The stock has a 52-week-high of $62.06 and a 52-week-low of $42.23. BlackLine's stock last closed at $61.88 per share.
- Deutsche Bank upgraded the stock for Alcoa Corp (NYSE: AA) from Hold to Buy. Alcoa earned ($0.31) in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.66 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $31.45 and a 52-week-low of $16.46. Alcoa's stock last closed at $17.79 per share.
Downgrades
- Credit Suisse downgraded the stock for CMS Energy Corp (NYSE: CMS) from Outperform to Neutral. In the third quarter, CMS Energy showed an EPS of $0.73, compared to $0.59 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $65.51 and a 52-week-low of $49.75. CMS Energy's stock last closed at $65.38 per share.
- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey changed the rating for MGP Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ: MGPI) from Buy to Hold. In the third quarter, MGP Ingredients showed an EPS of $0.48, compared to $0.52 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $100.00 and a 52-week-low of $41.68. MGP Ingredients's stock last closed at $52.78 per share.
- For People's United Financial Inc (NASDAQ: PBCT), DA Davidson downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, People's United Finl showed an EPS of $0.37, compared to $0.36 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $18.03 and a 52-week-low of $13.81. People's United Finl's stock last closed at $16.62 per share.
- Kansas City Capital changed the rating for Insteel Industries Inc (NASDAQ: IIIN) from Outperform to Perform. In the first quarter, Insteel Indus showed an EPS of $0.03, compared to $0.19 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $25.55 and a 52-week-low of $17.49. Insteel Indus's stock last closed at $24.32 per share.
- Wells Fargo downgraded the stock for eBay Inc (NASDAQ: EBAY) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. eBay earned $0.67 in the third quarter, compared to $0.56 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $42.00 and a 52-week-low of $30.06. eBay's stock last closed at $35.92 per share.
- Piper Sandler changed the rating for Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) from Overweight to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, Morgan Stanley showed an EPS of $1.20, compared to $0.73 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $57.36 and a 52-week-low of $38.76. Morgan Stanley's stock last closed at $56.38 per share.
- For Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ: SFM), Wells Fargo downgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Underweight. In the third quarter, Sprouts Farmers Market showed an EPS of $0.22, compared to $0.27 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $25.32 and a 52-week-low of $16.46. Sprouts Farmers Market's stock last closed at $17.85 per share.
- For United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE: UNFI), Wells Fargo downgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Underweight. For the first quarter, United Natural Foods had an EPS of $0.12, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.59. The stock has a 52-week-high of $15.63 and a 52-week-low of $6.56. United Natural Foods's stock last closed at $9.20 per share.
- For Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: KPTI), Wedbush downgraded the stock from Outperform to Neutral. For the third quarter, Karyopharm Therapeutics had an EPS of ($0.67), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.79). The stock has a 52-week-high of $20.09 and a 52-week-low of $3.92. Karyopharm Therapeutics's stock last closed at $18.83 per share.
- Wedbush changed the rating for Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SYRS) from Outperform to Neutral. For the third quarter, Syros Pharmaceuticals had an EPS of ($0.47), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.47). The stock has a 52-week-high of $11.93 and a 52-week-low of $4.45. Syros Pharmaceuticals's stock last closed at $9.20 per share.
Initiations
- Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Waste Connections Inc (NYSE: WCN) with a Buy rating. The price target for Waste Connections is set at $106.00. Waste Connections earned $0.73 in the third quarter, compared to $0.69 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $97.93 and a 52-week-low of $77.91. Waste Connections's stock last closed at $97.68 per share.
- Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Waste Management Inc (NYSE: WM) with a Hold rating. The price target for Waste Management is set at $123.00. For the third quarter, Waste Management had an EPS of $1.19, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.15. The stock has a 52-week-high of $121.77 and a 52-week-low of $92.48. Waste Management's stock last closed at $119.45 per share.
- Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ: AMED) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Amedisys is set at $206.00. For the third quarter, Amedisys had an EPS of $1.15, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.95. The stock has a 52-week-high of $181.87 and a 52-week-low of $106.65. Amedisys's stock last closed at $181.32 per share.
- With a rating of Outperform, Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: TTEC). The price target is set at $50.00 for TTEC Holdings. In the third quarter, TTEC Holdings showed an EPS of $0.40, compared to $0.22 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $50.45 and a 52-week-low of $30.53. TTEC Holdings's stock last closed at $42.40 per share.
