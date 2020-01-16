Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 16, 2020
Upgrades
- OTR Global upgraded the stock for Brinker International Inc (NYSE: EAT) from Mixed to Positive. For the first quarter, Brinker International had an EPS of $0.41, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.47. The stock has a 52-week-high of $49.28 and a 52-week-low of $36.44. Brinker International's stock last closed at $42.64 per share.
- Credit Suisse upgraded the stock for TransAlta Corp (NYSE: TAC) from Neutral to Outperform. For the third quarter, TransAlta had an EPS of $0.14, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.71. The stock has a 52-week-high of $7.61 and a 52-week-low of $4.69. TransAlta's stock last closed at $6.77 per share.
- Argus Research changed the rating for IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE: INFO) from Hold to Buy. IHS Markit earned $0.65 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.57 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $79.96 and a 52-week-low of $49.79. IHS Markit's stock last closed at $79.31 per share.
- Mizuho changed the rating for Synaptics Inc (NASDAQ: SYNA) from Neutral to Buy. Synaptics earned $1.22 in the first quarter, compared to $1.24 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $70.52 and a 52-week-low of $26.34. Synaptics's stock last closed at $69.10 per share.
- Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock for CMS Energy Corp (NYSE: CMS) from Neutral to Buy. CMS Energy earned $0.73 in the third quarter, compared to $0.59 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $65.31 and a 52-week-low of $49.22. CMS Energy's stock last closed at $64.70 per share.
- For Digital Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: DLR), Jefferies upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy. For the third quarter, Digital Realty Trust had an EPS of $1.67, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.63. The stock has a 52-week-high of $136.32 and a 52-week-low of $102.60. Digital Realty Trust's stock last closed at $120.99 per share.
- Goldman Sachs changed the rating for Ameren Corp (NYSE: AEE) from Neutral to Buy. In the third quarter, Ameren showed an EPS of $1.47, compared to $1.50 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $80.85 and a 52-week-low of $64.67. Ameren's stock last closed at $78.21 per share.
- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey upgraded the stock for EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR) from Hold to Buy. EPR Props earned $1.46 in the third quarter, compared to $1.58 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $80.75 and a 52-week-low of $67.32. EPR Props's stock last closed at $72.24 per share.
- For iRobot Corp (NASDAQ: IRBT), Raymond James upgraded the stock from Underperform to Market Perform. In the third quarter, iRobot showed an EPS of $1.24, compared to $1.12 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $132.88 and a 52-week-low of $42.41. iRobot's stock last closed at $53.40 per share.
- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey upgraded the stock for Columbia Property Trust Inc (NYSE: CXP) from Hold to Buy. In the third quarter, Columbia Property Trust showed an EPS of $0.39, compared to $0.40 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $23.21 and a 52-week-low of $19.64. Columbia Property Trust's stock last closed at $21.56 per share.
- JP Morgan changed the rating for Mohawk Industries Inc (NYSE: MHK) from Underweight to Neutral. In the third quarter, Mohawk Industries showed an EPS of $2.75, compared to $3.29 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $156.60 and a 52-week-low of $108.93. Mohawk Industries's stock last closed at $137.57 per share.
- Credit Suisse upgraded the stock for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE: GOLD) from Neutral to Outperform. In the second quarter, Barrick Gold showed an EPS of $0.09, compared to $0.07 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $20.07 and a 52-week-low of $11.52. Barrick Gold's stock last closed at $17.75 per share.
Downgrades
- Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock for Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ: CHTR) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the third quarter, Charter Communications showed an EPS of $1.74, compared to $2.11 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $517.07 and a 52-week-low of $279.33. Charter Communications's stock last closed at $515.40 per share.
- B. Riley FBR downgraded the stock for Cable One Inc (NYSE: CABO) from Buy to Neutral. In the third quarter, Cable One showed an EPS of $8.68, compared to $7.65 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $1713.15 and a 52-week-low of $828.75. Cable One's stock last closed at $1670.41 per share.
- Credit Suisse downgraded the stock for Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE: AGI) from Outperform to Neutral. In the third quarter, Alamos Gold showed an EPS of $0.06, compared to $0.00 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $7.78 and a 52-week-low of $3.74. Alamos Gold's stock last closed at $5.75 per share.
- Credit Suisse downgraded the stock for Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE: EGO) from Neutral to Underperform. Eldorado Gold earned $0.05 in the third quarter, compared to ($0.03) in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $10.09 and a 52-week-low of $2.52. Eldorado Gold's stock last closed at $7.41 per share.
- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey downgraded the stock for Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE: BRX) from Buy to Hold. In the third quarter, Brixmor Property Group showed an EPS of $0.49, compared to $0.42 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $22.74 and a 52-week-low of $15.61. Brixmor Property Group's stock last closed at $20.71 per share.
- Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock for Avangrid Inc (NYSE: AGR) from Neutral to Sell. Avangrid earned $0.40 in the third quarter, compared to $0.45 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $52.85 and a 52-week-low of $47.50. Avangrid's stock last closed at $51.03 per share.
- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey downgraded the stock for Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE: DEA) from Buy to Hold. For the third quarter, Easterly Government Props had an EPS of $0.29, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.24. The stock has a 52-week-high of $23.82 and a 52-week-low of $16.81. Easterly Government Props's stock last closed at $23.52 per share.
- Mizuho changed the rating for Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ: XLNX) from Buy to Neutral. Xilinx earned $0.94 in the second quarter, compared to $0.87 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $141.60 and a 52-week-low of $87.56. Xilinx's stock last closed at $98.83 per share.
- Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock for Eversource Energy (NYSE: ES) from Buy to Neutral. For the third quarter, Eversource Energy had an EPS of $0.98, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.93. The stock has a 52-week-high of $87.73 and a 52-week-low of $65.30. Eversource Energy's stock last closed at $87.30 per share.
- Baird changed the rating for AMETEK Inc (NYSE: AME) from Outperform to Neutral. In the third quarter, AMETEK showed an EPS of $0.96, compared to $0.82 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $102.31 and a 52-week-low of $69.51. AMETEK's stock last closed at $100.63 per share.
- Credit Suisse downgraded the stock for Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (NYSE: DPLO) from Neutral to Underperform. Diplomat Pharmacy earned ($0.28) in the third quarter, compared to $0.00 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $14.53 and a 52-week-low of $2.43. Diplomat Pharmacy's stock last closed at $4.00 per share.
- B of A Securities changed the rating for Pan American Silver Corp (NASDAQ: PAAS) from Hold Neutral to Underperform. Pan American Silver earned $0.35 in the third quarter, compared to ($0.03) in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $24.02 and a 52-week-low of $10.26. Pan American Silver's stock last closed at $22.73 per share.
- JMP Securities downgraded the stock for International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ: IMXI) from Market Outperform to Market Perform. International Money earned $0.25 in the third quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $16.10 and a 52-week-low of $10.31. International Money's stock last closed at $12.29 per share.
- Loop Capital changed the rating for 3D Systems Corp (NYSE: DDD) from Hold to Sell. For the third quarter, 3D Systems had an EPS of ($0.04), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.02. The stock has a 52-week-high of $14.50 and a 52-week-low of $6.46. 3D Systems's stock last closed at $11.91 per share.
- Stephens & Co. changed the rating for Pilgrims Pride Corp (NASDAQ: PPC) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Pilgrims Pride earned $0.45 in the third quarter, compared to $0.21 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $33.67 and a 52-week-low of $17.56. Pilgrims Pride's stock last closed at $30.43 per share.
- For The Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ: MIK), Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock from Neutral to Sell. For the third quarter, Michaels Companies had an EPS of $0.40, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.48. The stock has a 52-week-high of $16.26 and a 52-week-low of $4.96. Michaels Companies's stock last closed at $7.00 per share.
- Barclays changed the rating for Maxim Integrated Products Inc (NASDAQ: MXIM) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. Maxim Integrated Products earned $0.52 in the first quarter, compared to $0.75 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $65.73 and a 52-week-low of $51.17. Maxim Integrated Products's stock last closed at $61.45 per share.
- Stephens & Co. downgraded the stock for Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE: TSN) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Tyson Foods earned $1.21 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.58 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $94.24 and a 52-week-low of $57.59. Tyson Foods's stock last closed at $90.77 per share.
- Susquehanna changed the rating for Black Knight Inc (NYSE: BKI) from Positive to Neutral. Black Knight earned $0.51 in the third quarter, compared to $0.48 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $66.43 and a 52-week-low of $46.62. Black Knight's stock last closed at $65.86 per share.
- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey downgraded the stock for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE: NSA) from Hold to Sell. National Storage earned $0.40 in the third quarter, compared to $0.36 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $35.76 and a 52-week-low of $26.17. National Storage's stock last closed at $35.07 per share.
- Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock for NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE: NEE) from Buy to Neutral. For the third quarter, NextEra Energy had an EPS of $2.39, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.18. The stock has a 52-week-high of $252.19 and a 52-week-low of $170.75. NextEra Energy's stock last closed at $251.66 per share.
- JP Morgan changed the rating for Owens-Corning Inc (NYSE: OC) from Neutral to Underweight. Owens-Corning earned $1.63 in the third quarter, compared to $1.54 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $68.72 and a 52-week-low of $44.46. Owens-Corning's stock last closed at $65.26 per share.
Initiations
- Barclays initiated coverage on Israel Chemicals Ltd (NYSE: ICL) with a Equal-Weight rating. Israel Chemicals earned $0.10 in the third quarter, compared to $0.10 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $5.90 and a 52-week-low of $4.37. Israel Chemicals's stock last closed at $4.60 per share.
- For Kaiser Aluminum Corp (NASDAQ: KALU), Benchmark initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Hold. In the third quarter, Kaiser Aluminum showed an EPS of $1.82, compared to $1.43 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $117.06 and a 52-week-low of $85.04. Kaiser Aluminum's stock last closed at $106.41 per share.
- Benchmark initiated coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE: J) with a Buy rating. The price target for Jacobs Engineering Group is set at $110.00. Jacobs Engineering Group earned $1.48 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.31 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $98.08 and a 52-week-low of $59.31. Jacobs Engineering Group's stock last closed at $92.80 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, Benchmark initiated coverage on Heico Corp (NYSE: HEI). The price target is set at $144.00 for Heico. In the fourth quarter, Heico showed an EPS of $0.62, compared to $0.49 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $147.93 and a 52-week-low of $77.62. Heico's stock last closed at $121.51 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, Benchmark initiated coverage on Constellium SE (NYSE: CSTM). The price target is set at $17.00 for Constellium. In the third quarter, Constellium showed an EPS of $0.00, compared to $0.19 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $15.10 and a 52-week-low of $7.47. Constellium's stock last closed at $12.80 per share.
- For Carpenter Technology Corp (NYSE: CRS), Benchmark initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Hold. In the first quarter, Carpenter Tech showed an EPS of $0.85, compared to $0.65 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $56.33 and a 52-week-low of $40.04. Carpenter Tech's stock last closed at $47.25 per share.
- Benchmark initiated coverage on Arconic Inc (NYSE: ARNC) with a Hold rating. For the third quarter, Arconic had an EPS of $0.58, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.32. The stock has a 52-week-high of $31.98 and a 52-week-low of $16.12. Arconic's stock last closed at $29.18 per share.
- For Allegheny Technologies Inc (NYSE: ATI), Benchmark initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Hold. For the third quarter, Allegheny Technologies had an EPS of $0.33, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.37. The stock has a 52-week-high of $29.50 and a 52-week-low of $17.03. Allegheny Technologies's stock last closed at $18.89 per share.
- Benchmark initiated coverage on AAR Corp (NYSE: AIR) with a Buy rating. The price target for AAR is set at $56.00. In the second quarter, AAR showed an EPS of $0.64, compared to $0.59 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $52.78 and a 52-week-low of $29.84. AAR's stock last closed at $45.56 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, UBS initiated coverage on GSX Techedu Inc (NYSE: GSX). The price target is set at $40.00 for GSX Techedu. GSX Techedu earned $0.01 in the third quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $30.38 and a 52-week-low of $8.53. GSX Techedu's stock last closed at $29.42 per share.
