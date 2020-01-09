Market Overview

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 9, 2020

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 09, 2020 10:34am
Upgrades

  • For Eaton Corp PLC (NYSE: ETN), Wolfe Research upgraded the stock from Peer Perform to Outperform. Eaton earned $1.52 in the third quarter, compared to $1.43 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $95.88 and a 52-week-low of $67.75. Eaton's stock last closed at $95.12 per share.
  • Wolfe Research upgraded the stock for Fortive Corp (NYSE: FTV) from Peer Perform to Outperform. Fortive earned $0.87 in the third quarter, compared to $0.86 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $89.48 and a 52-week-low of $63.51. Fortive's stock last closed at $77.04 per share.
  • Wells Fargo upgraded the stock for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ: CTSH) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. For the third quarter, Cognizant Tech Solns had an EPS of $1.08, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.19. The stock has a 52-week-high of $74.84 and a 52-week-low of $56.73. Cognizant Tech Solns's stock last closed at $60.73 per share.
  • Wolfe Research upgraded the stock for Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE: JCI) from Peer Perform to Outperform. Johnson Controls Intl earned $0.78 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.93 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $44.82 and a 52-week-low of $31.44. Johnson Controls Intl's stock last closed at $41.08 per share.
  • Wolfe Research upgraded the stock for 3M Co (NYSE: MMM) from Underperform to Peer Perform. 3M earned $2.58 in the third quarter, compared to $2.58 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $219.75 and a 52-week-low of $150.58. 3M's stock last closed at $180.63 per share.
  • Vertical Research changed the rating for Spirit Airlines Inc (NYSE: SAVE) from Hold to Buy. In the third quarter, Spirit Airlines showed an EPS of $1.32, compared to $1.47 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $64.76 and a 52-week-low of $32.97. Spirit Airlines's stock last closed at $39.94 per share.
  • For Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: MDGL), UBS upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals earned ($1.39) in the third quarter, compared to ($0.56) in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $148.18 and a 52-week-low of $82.31. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals's stock last closed at $86.65 per share.
  • Baird upgraded the stock for National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ: NATI) from Neutral to Outperform. In the third quarter, National Instruments showed an EPS of $0.44, compared to $0.45 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $48.22 and a 52-week-low of $38.01. National Instruments's stock last closed at $41.88 per share.
  • Atlantic Equities changed the rating for Macy's Inc (NYSE: M) from Underweight to Neutral. For the third quarter, Macy's had an EPS of $0.07, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.27. The stock has a 52-week-high of $31.98 and a 52-week-low of $14.11. Macy's's stock last closed at $18.10 per share.
  • Evercore ISI Group upgraded the stock for O'Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ: ORLY) from In-Line to Outperform. O'Reilly Automotive earned $5.08 in the third quarter, compared to $4.50 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $454.31 and a 52-week-low of $329.86. O'Reilly Automotive's stock last closed at $431.90 per share.
  • BMO Capital changed the rating for Halozyme Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: HALO) from Market Perform to Outperform. Halozyme Therapeutics earned ($0.17) in the third quarter, compared to ($0.19) in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.73 and a 52-week-low of $14.61. Halozyme Therapeutics's stock last closed at $18.45 per share.
  • Buckingham Research changed the rating for Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS) from Neutral to Buy. Goldman Sachs Group earned $4.79 in the third quarter, compared to $6.28 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $239.75 and a 52-week-low of $172.42. Goldman Sachs Group's stock last closed at $237.72 per share.
  • BMO Capital upgraded the stock for Kellogg Co (NYSE: K) from Market Perform to Outperform. In the third quarter, Kellogg showed an EPS of $1.03, compared to $1.06 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $70.00 and a 52-week-low of $51.34. Kellogg's stock last closed at $68.89 per share.
  • For Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE: CMG), Oppenheimer upgraded the stock from Underperform to Perform. For the third quarter, Chipotle Mexican Grill had an EPS of $3.82, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.16. The stock has a 52-week-high of $870.94 and a 52-week-low of $485.33. Chipotle Mexican Grill's stock last closed at $856.91 per share.
  • JP Morgan changed the rating for Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE: XEC) from Neutral to Overweight. For the third quarter, Cimarex Energy had an EPS of $0.91, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.99. The stock has a 52-week-high of $77.10 and a 52-week-low of $37.19. Cimarex Energy's stock last closed at $53.83 per share.
  • Compass Point upgraded the stock for Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE: SAR) from Neutral to Buy. For the third quarter, Saratoga Investment had an EPS of $0.61, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.65. The stock has a 52-week-high of $26.39 and a 52-week-low of $21.22. Saratoga Investment's stock last closed at $25.11 per share.
  • Argus Research changed the rating for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE: RCL) from Hold to Buy. For the third quarter, Royal Caribbean Cruises had an EPS of $4.27, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $3.98. The stock has a 52-week-high of $134.80 and a 52-week-low of $100.00. Royal Caribbean Cruises's stock last closed at $132.13 per share.
  • For Venus Concept Inc (NASDAQ: VERO), Maxim Group upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy. Interestingly, in the third quarter, Venus Concept's EPS was ($1.02). The stock has a 52-week-high of $23.25 and a 52-week-low of $2.63. Venus Concept's stock last closed at $4.97 per share.
  • Wells Fargo upgraded the stock for CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ: CDK) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. In the first quarter, CDK Global showed an EPS of $0.79, compared to $0.89 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $63.90 and a 52-week-low of $41.50. CDK Global's stock last closed at $54.98 per share.
  • For Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE: MIC), Wells Fargo upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Macquarie Infrastructure earned $0.18 in the third quarter, compared to $0.28 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $44.20 and a 52-week-low of $36.58. Macquarie Infrastructure's stock last closed at $44.19 per share.
  • For Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP), Cowen & Co. upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Outperform. In the third quarter, Snap showed an EPS of ($0.04), compared to ($0.12) from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $18.36 and a 52-week-low of $5.63. Snap's stock last closed at $16.68 per share.
  • For Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP), Jefferies upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy. Snap earned ($0.04) in the third quarter, compared to ($0.12) in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $18.36 and a 52-week-low of $5.63. Snap's stock last closed at $16.68 per share.
  • Mizuho upgraded the stock for Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) from Neutral to Buy. For the third quarter, Advanced Micro Devices had an EPS of $0.18, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.13. The stock has a 52-week-high of $49.39 and a 52-week-low of $18.90. Advanced Micro Devices's stock last closed at $47.83 per share.
  • Stifel changed the rating for DBV Technologies SA (NASDAQ: DBVT) from Hold to Buy. The stock has a 52-week-high of $11.83 and a 52-week-low of $5.77. DBV Technologies's stock last closed at $11.24 per share.
  • Credit Suisse upgraded the stock for Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO) from Neutral to Outperform. For the third quarter, Coca-Cola had an EPS of $0.56, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.58. The stock has a 52-week-high of $55.92 and a 52-week-low of $44.42. Coca-Cola's stock last closed at $54.35 per share.
  • B of A Securities changed the rating for Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS) from Neutral to Buy. For the third quarter, Goldman Sachs Group had an EPS of $4.79, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $6.28. The stock has a 52-week-high of $239.75 and a 52-week-low of $172.42. Goldman Sachs Group's stock last closed at $237.72 per share.
  • For Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE: EV), B of A Securities upgraded the stock from Underperform to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, Eaton Vance showed an EPS of $0.95, compared to $0.85 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $48.98 and a 52-week-low of $35.19. Eaton Vance's stock last closed at $46.39 per share.
  • B of A Securities upgraded the stock for PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE: PNC) from Neutral to Buy. For the third quarter, PNC Financial Services Gr had an EPS of $2.94, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.82. The stock has a 52-week-high of $161.79 and a 52-week-low of $117.17. PNC Financial Services Gr's stock last closed at $158.94 per share.
  • B of A Securities changed the rating for Patterson Companies Inc (NASDAQ: PDCO) from Underperform to Neutral. Patterson Companies earned $0.39 in the second quarter, compared to $0.39 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $25.25 and a 52-week-low of $15.73. Patterson Companies's stock last closed at $21.75 per share.

 

Downgrades

  • Wells Fargo changed the rating for Parsons Corp (NYSE: PSN) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. Parsons Corp earned $0.53 in the third quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $43.85 and a 52-week-low of $29.03. Parsons Corp's stock last closed at $42.66 per share.
  • Wells Fargo downgraded the stock for Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ: MANT) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. Mantech Intl earned $0.69 in the third quarter, compared to $0.55 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $86.28 and a 52-week-low of $51.46. Mantech Intl's stock last closed at $80.06 per share.
  • UBS downgraded the stock for Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LITE) from Buy to Neutral. In the first quarter, Lumentum Holdings showed an EPS of $1.44, compared to $1.31 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $83.90 and a 52-week-low of $40.28. Lumentum Holdings's stock last closed at $82.96 per share.
  • Wells Fargo changed the rating for Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE: LDOS) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. For the third quarter, Leidos Holdings had an EPS of $1.36, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.14. The stock has a 52-week-high of $101.08 and a 52-week-low of $53.30. Leidos Holdings's stock last closed at $99.81 per share.
  • For Boeing Co (NYSE: BA), Berenberg downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. In the third quarter, Boeing showed an EPS of $1.45, compared to $3.58 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $446.01 and a 52-week-low of $319.55. Boeing's stock last closed at $331.28 per share.
  • Wells Fargo downgraded the stock for ExlService Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: EXLS) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. In the third quarter, ExlService Holdings showed an EPS of $0.84, compared to $0.71 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $71.02 and a 52-week-low of $51.92. ExlService Holdings's stock last closed at $70.50 per share.
  • Wells Fargo changed the rating for DXC Technology Co (NYSE: DXC) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. DXC Technology earned $1.38 in the second quarter, compared to $2.02 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $69.45 and a 52-week-low of $26.02. DXC Technology's stock last closed at $36.45 per share.
  • Deutsche Bank changed the rating for Pan American Silver Corp (NASDAQ: PAAS) from Buy to Hold. In the third quarter, Pan American Silver showed an EPS of $0.35, compared to ($0.03) from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $24.02 and a 52-week-low of $10.26. Pan American Silver's stock last closed at $22.39 per share.
  • Wells Fargo downgraded the stock for Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ: PEGI) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. For the third quarter, Pattern Energy Group had an EPS of ($0.39), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.13). The stock has a 52-week-high of $28.50 and a 52-week-low of $19.19. Pattern Energy Group's stock last closed at $26.75 per share.
  • B of A Securities downgraded the stock for Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE: TDOC) from Buy to Neutral. For the third quarter, Teladoc Health had an EPS of ($0.28), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.34). The stock has a 52-week-high of $87.42 and a 52-week-low of $48.57. Teladoc Health's stock last closed at $86.22 per share.
  • Buckingham Research downgraded the stock for Northern Trust Corp (NASDAQ: NTRS) from Buy to Neutral. In the third quarter, Northern Trust showed an EPS of $1.69, compared to $1.58 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $110.48 and a 52-week-low of $83.35. Northern Trust's stock last closed at $106.79 per share.
  • Jefferies downgraded the stock for eBay Inc (NASDAQ: EBAY) from Hold to Underperform. eBay earned $0.67 in the third quarter, compared to $0.56 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $42.00 and a 52-week-low of $29.39. eBay's stock last closed at $35.59 per share.
  • Monness Crespi Hardt changed the rating for Archer-Daniels Midland Co (NYSE: ADM) from Neutral to Sell. In the third quarter, Archer-Daniels Midland showed an EPS of $0.77, compared to $0.92 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $47.20 and a 52-week-low of $36.45. Archer-Daniels Midland's stock last closed at $44.61 per share.
  • B of A Securities downgraded the stock for Kohl's Corp (NYSE: KSS) from Buy to Neutral. Kohl's earned $0.74 in the third quarter, compared to $0.98 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $75.91 and a 52-week-low of $43.33. Kohl's's stock last closed at $49.39 per share.
  • Wells Fargo changed the rating for Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE: NWN) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. Northwest Natural Holding earned ($0.61) in the third quarter, compared to ($0.39) in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $74.32 and a 52-week-low of $57.65. Northwest Natural Holding's stock last closed at $72.34 per share.
  • CFRA changed the rating for Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) from Hold to Sell. Tesla earned $1.86 in the third quarter, compared to $2.90 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $498.49 and a 52-week-low of $176.99. Tesla's stock last closed at $492.14 per share.
  • Stifel downgraded the stock for Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ: TRUP) from Buy to Hold. In the third quarter, Trupanion showed an EPS of $0.02, compared to $0.03 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $38.06 and a 52-week-low of $20.84. Trupanion's stock last closed at $37.08 per share.
  • Raymond James changed the rating for OrganiGram Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: OGI) from Outperform to Market Perform. For the fourth quarter, OrganiGram Holdings had an EPS of ($0.11), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.12. The stock has a 52-week-high of $8.36 and a 52-week-low of $1.98. OrganiGram Holdings's stock last closed at $2.13 per share.
  • Gordon Haskett changed the rating for BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE: BJ) from Buy to Hold. In the third quarter, BJ's Wholesale Club showed an EPS of $0.41, compared to $0.39 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $29.41 and a 52-week-low of $20.79. BJ's Wholesale Club's stock last closed at $22.82 per share.
  • Gordon Haskett changed the rating for Five Below Inc (NASDAQ: FIVE) from Buy to Accumulate. For the third quarter, Five Below had an EPS of $0.18, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.22. The stock has a 52-week-high of $148.22 and a 52-week-low of $102.63. Five Below's stock last closed at $122.90 per share.
  • For Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ: TSCO), Gordon Haskett downgraded the stock from Buy to Accumulate. In the third quarter, Tractor Supply showed an EPS of $1.04, compared to $0.95 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $114.25 and a 52-week-low of $82.32. Tractor Supply's stock last closed at $91.71 per share.
  • Gordon Haskett changed the rating for Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ: DLTR) from Accumulate to Reduce. Dollar Tree earned $1.08 in the third quarter, compared to $1.18 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $119.71 and a 52-week-low of $88.26. Dollar Tree's stock last closed at $89.79 per share.
  • For Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA), Baird downgraded the stock from Outperform to Neutral. For the third quarter, Tesla had an EPS of $1.86, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.90. The stock has a 52-week-high of $498.49 and a 52-week-low of $176.99. Tesla's stock last closed at $492.14 per share.
  • For Marathon Oil Corp (NYSE: MRO), Barclays downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the third quarter, Marathon Oil showed an EPS of $0.14, compared to $0.24 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $18.93 and a 52-week-low of $11.06. Marathon Oil's stock last closed at $13.27 per share.
  • Barclays changed the rating for Navient Corp (NASDAQ: NAVI) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the third quarter, Navient showed an EPS of $0.65, compared to $0.53 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $15.67 and a 52-week-low of $10.03. Navient's stock last closed at $13.67 per share.

 

Initiations

  • DA Davidson initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) with a Buy rating. The price target for Morgan Stanley is set at $62.00. In the third quarter, Morgan Stanley showed an EPS of $1.21, compared to $1.17 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $52.06 and a 52-week-low of $38.76. Morgan Stanley's stock last closed at $51.56 per share.
  • With a rating of Neutral, DA Davidson initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM). The price target is set at $140.00 for JPMorgan Chase. In the third quarter, JPMorgan Chase showed an EPS of $2.68, compared to $2.34 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $141.10 and a 52-week-low of $98.09. JPMorgan Chase's stock last closed at $136.96 per share.
  • With a rating of Buy, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C). The price target is set at $96.00 for Citigroup. For the third quarter, Citigroup had an EPS of $1.97, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.73. The stock has a 52-week-high of $81.26 and a 52-week-low of $54.76. Citigroup's stock last closed at $79.38 per share.
  • DA Davidson initiated coverage on Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS) with a Buy rating. The price target for Goldman Sachs Group is set at $272.00. Goldman Sachs Group earned $4.79 in the third quarter, compared to $6.28 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $239.75 and a 52-week-low of $172.42. Goldman Sachs Group's stock last closed at $237.72 per share.
  • With a rating of Neutral, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC). The price target is set at $36.00 for Bank of America. For the third quarter, Bank of America had an EPS of $0.75, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.66. The stock has a 52-week-high of $35.72 and a 52-week-low of $25.09. Bank of America's stock last closed at $34.98 per share.
  • With a rating of Underperform, Bernstein initiated coverage on Spotify Technology SA (NYSE: SPOT). The price target is set at $127.00 for Spotify Technology. For the third quarter, Spotify Technology had an EPS of $0.39, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.44). The stock has a 52-week-high of $161.38 and a 52-week-low of $110.57. Spotify Technology's stock last closed at $158.82 per share.
  • With a rating of Overweight, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Phreesia Inc (NYSE: PHR). The price target is set at $32.00 for Phreesia. Interestingly, in the third quarter, Phreesia's EPS was ($0.07). The stock has a 52-week-high of $31.00 and a 52-week-low of $22.05. Phreesia's stock last closed at $27.10 per share.
  • Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on BiomX Inc (AMEX: PHGE) with an Overweight rating. The price target for BiomX is set at $16.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $11.90 and a 52-week-low of $6.13. BiomX's stock last closed at $8.96 per share.
  • With a rating of Buy, H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ: ENLV). The price target is set at $20.00 for Enlivex Therapeutics. In the fourth quarter, Enlivex Therapeutics showed an EPS of ($0.16), compared to ($0.19) from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $44.90 and a 52-week-low of $6.25. Enlivex Therapeutics's stock last closed at $8.65 per share.
  • Benchmark initiated coverage on Lear Corp (NYSE: LEA) with a Buy rating. The price target for Lear is set at $170.00. Lear earned $3.54 in the third quarter, compared to $4.09 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $160.00 and a 52-week-low of $105.10. Lear's stock last closed at $137.54 per share.
  • Benchmark initiated coverage on Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE: LAD) with a Buy rating. The price target for Lithia Motors is set at $185.00. Lithia Motors earned $3.39 in the third quarter, compared to $2.83 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $165.26 and a 52-week-low of $79.75. Lithia Motors's stock last closed at $139.38 per share.
  • Benchmark initiated coverage on Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (NYSE: CPS) with a Hold rating. Cooper-Standard Holdings earned ($0.31) in the third quarter, compared to $1.05 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $77.77 and a 52-week-low of $26.42. Cooper-Standard Holdings's stock last closed at $31.34 per share.
  • For Carvana Co (NYSE: CVNA), Benchmark initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Hold. In the third quarter, Carvana showed an EPS of ($0.56), compared to ($0.40) from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $99.19 and a 52-week-low of $29.75. Carvana's stock last closed at $89.21 per share.
  • For Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F), Benchmark initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Hold. For the third quarter, Ford Motor had an EPS of $0.34, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.29. The stock has a 52-week-high of $10.56 and a 52-week-low of $8.16. Ford Motor's stock last closed at $9.25 per share.
  • Benchmark initiated coverage on AutoNation Inc (NYSE: AN) with a Hold rating. AutoNation earned $1.18 in the third quarter, compared to $1.24 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $53.19 and a 52-week-low of $32.83. AutoNation's stock last closed at $46.15 per share.
  • For Adient PLC (NYSE: ADNT), Benchmark initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Hold. For the fourth quarter, Adient had an EPS of $0.63, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.30. The stock has a 52-week-high of $26.40 and a 52-week-low of $12.14. Adient's stock last closed at $20.92 per share.
  • Benchmark initiated coverage on Lyft Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT) with a Sell rating. The price target for Lyft is set at $35.00. Interestingly, in the third quarter, Lyft's EPS was ($0.41). The stock has a 52-week-high of $88.60 and a 52-week-low of $37.07. Lyft's stock last closed at $45.08 per share.
  • Benchmark initiated coverage on Superior Industries International Inc (NYSE: SUP) with a Hold rating. In the third quarter, Superior Industries Intl showed an EPS of ($0.15), compared to ($0.29) from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $7.30 and a 52-week-low of $2.26. Superior Industries Intl's stock last closed at $3.39 per share.
  • Benchmark initiated coverage on Penske Automotive Group Inc (NYSE: PAG) with a Hold rating. Penske Automotive Group earned $1.42 in the third quarter, compared to $1.40 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $53.81 and a 52-week-low of $41.26. Penske Automotive Group's stock last closed at $48.33 per share.
  • With a rating of Buy, Benchmark initiated coverage on General Motors Co (NYSE: GM). The price target is set at $49.00 for General Motors. For the third quarter, General Motors had an EPS of $1.72, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.87. The stock has a 52-week-high of $41.90 and a 52-week-low of $33.08. General Motors's stock last closed at $34.66 per share.
  • Stifel initiated coverage on Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE: TPL) with a Buy rating. The price target for Texas Pacific Land Trust is set at $937.00. In the third quarter, Texas Pacific Land Trust showed an EPS of $7.74, compared to $6.52 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $915.66 and a 52-week-low of $565.10. Texas Pacific Land Trust's stock last closed at $820.70 per share.
  • Raymond James initiated coverage on Shake Shack Inc (NYSE: SHAK) with an Underperform rating. Shake Shack earned $0.26 in the third quarter, compared to $0.21 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $105.84 and a 52-week-low of $45.94. Shake Shack's stock last closed at $62.02 per share.
  • With a rating of Outperform, Raymond James initiated coverage on Altice USA Inc (NYSE: ATUS). The price target is set at $32.00 for Altice USA. In the third quarter, Altice USA showed an EPS of $0.12, compared to $0.04 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $31.78 and a 52-week-low of $17.10. Altice USA's stock last closed at $28.82 per share.
  • Baird initiated coverage on American Express Co (NYSE: AXP) with a Neutral rating. The price target for American Express is set at $124.00. American Express earned $2.08 in the third quarter, compared to $1.88 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $129.34 and a 52-week-low of $96.37. American Express's stock last closed at $125.57 per share.

