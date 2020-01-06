Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 6, 2020
Upgrades
- Credit Suisse changed the rating for Himax Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: HIMX) from Underperform to Neutral. In the third quarter, Himax Technologies showed an EPS of ($0.04), compared to $0.03 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $4.22 and a 52-week-low of $1.70. Himax Technologies's stock last closed at $3.06 per share.
- Citigroup upgraded the stock for WestRock Co (NYSE: WRK) from Neutral to Buy. For the fourth quarter, WestRock had an EPS of $1.24, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.29. The stock has a 52-week-high of $44.39 and a 52-week-low of $31.94. WestRock's stock last closed at $42.69 per share.
- For PLDT Inc (NYSE: PHI), Citigroup upgraded the stock from Sell to Neutral. In the third quarter, PLDT showed an EPS of $0.35, compared to $0.39 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $26.33 and a 52-week-low of $19.25. PLDT's stock last closed at $19.82 per share.
- Credit Suisse changed the rating for Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ: PDD) from Neutral to Outperform. In the third quarter, Pinduoduo earned ($0.20). The stock has a 52-week-high of $45.25 and a 52-week-low of $18.46. Pinduoduo's stock last closed at $40.89 per share.
- Stifel changed the rating for Vectrus Inc (NYSE: VEC) from Hold to Buy. For the third quarter, Vectrus had an EPS of $0.84, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.86. The stock has a 52-week-high of $55.50 and a 52-week-low of $21.54. Vectrus's stock last closed at $53.39 per share.
- Craig-Hallum upgraded the stock for PFSweb Inc (NASDAQ: PFSW) from Hold to Buy. For the third quarter, PFSweb had an EPS of $0.02, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.10. The stock has a 52-week-high of $6.74 and a 52-week-low of $2.03. PFSweb's stock last closed at $3.53 per share.
- For Accenture PLC (NYSE: ACN), Wolfe Research upgraded the stock from Underperform to Peer Perform. For the first quarter, Accenture had an EPS of $2.09, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.96. The stock has a 52-week-high of $213.25 and a 52-week-low of $135.58. Accenture's stock last closed at $209.88 per share.
- For Centene Corp (NYSE: CNC), Wolfe Research upgraded the stock from Peer Perform to Outperform. For the third quarter, Centene had an EPS of $0.96, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.79. The stock has a 52-week-high of $69.25 and a 52-week-low of $41.62. Centene's stock last closed at $61.16 per share.
- ScotiaBank upgraded the stock for Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE: LBRT) from Sector Perform to Sector Outperform. Liberty Oilfield Services earned $0.15 in the third quarter, compared to $0.49 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $17.70 and a 52-week-low of $7.89. Liberty Oilfield Services's stock last closed at $11.07 per share.
- ScotiaBank upgraded the stock for MRC Global Inc (NYSE: MRC) from Sector Perform to Sector Outperform. For the third quarter, MRC Global had an EPS of $0.21, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.41. The stock has a 52-week-high of $18.93 and a 52-week-low of $10.73. MRC Global's stock last closed at $13.52 per share.
- ScotiaBank changed the rating for Halliburton Co (NYSE: HAL) from Sector Perform to Sector Outperform. Halliburton earned $0.34 in the third quarter, compared to $0.50 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $32.71 and a 52-week-low of $16.97. Halliburton's stock last closed at $24.77 per share.
- For Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE: SC), Stephens & Co. upgraded the stock from Underweight to Equal-Weight. In the third quarter, Santander Consumer USA showed an EPS of $0.67, compared to $0.64 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $27.75 and a 52-week-low of $17.68. Santander Consumer USA's stock last closed at $23.16 per share.
- For Glaukos Corp (NYSE: GKOS), Berenberg upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy. In the third quarter, Glaukos showed an EPS of ($0.10), compared to ($0.19) from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $84.65 and a 52-week-low of $50.60. Glaukos's stock last closed at $54.52 per share.
- For EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ: EVOP), BTIG upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. EVO Payments earned $0.19 in the third quarter, compared to $0.17 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $31.93 and a 52-week-low of $21.81. EVO Payments's stock last closed at $26.46 per share.
- For Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK), Raymond James upgraded the stock from Outperform to Strong Buy. In the third quarter, Nokia showed an EPS of $0.05, compared to $0.07 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $6.65 and a 52-week-low of $3.33. Nokia's stock last closed at $3.81 per share.
- For Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE: JCI), Credit Suisse upgraded the stock from Neutral to Outperform. In the fourth quarter, Johnson Controls Intl showed an EPS of $0.78, compared to $0.93 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $44.82 and a 52-week-low of $29.95. Johnson Controls Intl's stock last closed at $40.66 per share.
- Evercore ISI Group upgraded the stock for Mack-Cali Realty Corp (NYSE: CLI) from In-Line to Outperform. In the third quarter, Mack-Cali Realty showed an EPS of $0.38, compared to $0.43 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $24.88 and a 52-week-low of $19.07. Mack-Cali Realty's stock last closed at $22.80 per share.
Downgrades
- Cowen & Co. downgraded the stock for Virtusa Corp (NASDAQ: VRTU) from Outperform to Market Perform. Virtusa earned $0.54 in the second quarter, compared to $0.54 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $57.00 and a 52-week-low of $31.99. Virtusa's stock last closed at $45.49 per share.
- Bank of America downgraded the stock for Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE: CHH) from Neutral to Underperform. Choice Hotels Intl earned $1.37 in the third quarter, compared to $1.24 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $105.31 and a 52-week-low of $69.92. Choice Hotels Intl's stock last closed at $102.61 per share.
- Barrington Research changed the rating for Landec Corp (NASDAQ: LNDC) from Outperform to Market Perform. For the second quarter, Landec had an EPS of ($0.16), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $13.24 and a 52-week-low of $9.00. Landec's stock last closed at $10.03 per share.
- Bank of America changed the rating for Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ: RRR) from Buy to Neutral. For the third quarter, Red Rock Resorts had an EPS of ($0.22), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.20. The stock has a 52-week-high of $29.80 and a 52-week-low of $16.76. Red Rock Resorts's stock last closed at $24.31 per share.
- Wedbush downgraded the stock for The Habit Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ: HABT) from Outperform to Neutral. In the third quarter, Habit Restaurants showed an EPS of $0.06, compared to $0.05 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $14.16 and a 52-week-low of $7.80. Habit Restaurants's stock last closed at $10.51 per share.
- Wolfe Research downgraded the stock for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ: CTSH) from Peer Perform to Underperform. For the third quarter, Cognizant Tech Solns had an EPS of $1.08, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.19. The stock has a 52-week-high of $74.84 and a 52-week-low of $56.73. Cognizant Tech Solns's stock last closed at $61.36 per share.
- Wolfe Research changed the rating for EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE: EPAM) from Outperform to Peer Perform. For the third quarter, EPAM Systems had an EPS of $1.39, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.17. The stock has a 52-week-high of $217.76 and a 52-week-low of $111.44. EPAM Systems's stock last closed at $217.39 per share.
- Wolfe Research downgraded the stock for Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) from Outperform to Peer Perform. Square earned $0.25 in the third quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $83.20 and a 52-week-low of $52.26. Square's stock last closed at $63.01 per share.
- Roth Capital downgraded the stock for Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE: CDE) from Neutral to Sell. For the third quarter, Coeur Mining had an EPS of ($0.02), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.11). The stock has a 52-week-high of $8.29 and a 52-week-low of $2.78. Coeur Mining's stock last closed at $7.70 per share.
- Jefferies downgraded the stock for Masco Corp (NYSE: MAS) from Buy to Hold. In the third quarter, Masco showed an EPS of $0.68, compared to $0.65 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $48.41 and a 52-week-low of $28.66. Masco's stock last closed at $47.90 per share.
- For Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE: SIX), Wedbush downgraded the stock from Outperform to Neutral. For the third quarter, Six Flags Entertainment had an EPS of $2.11, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.16. The stock has a 52-week-high of $64.28 and a 52-week-low of $40.72. Six Flags Entertainment's stock last closed at $45.28 per share.
- Bernstein downgraded the stock for JB Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ: JBHT) from Outperform to Market Perform. In the third quarter, JB Hunt Transport Servs showed an EPS of $1.40, compared to $1.47 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $122.29 and a 52-week-low of $83.64. JB Hunt Transport Servs's stock last closed at $117.03 per share.
- For AutoZone Inc (NYSE: AZO), Wedbush downgraded the stock from Outperform to Neutral. AutoZone earned $14.30 in the first quarter, compared to $13.47 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $1274.41 and a 52-week-low of $798.41. AutoZone's stock last closed at $1188.27 per share.
- Raymond James changed the rating for Unit Corp (NYSE: UNT) from Market Perform to Underperform. Unit earned ($0.30) in the third quarter, compared to $0.30 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $18.42 and a 52-week-low of $0.51. Unit's stock last closed at $0.55 per share.
- UBS changed the rating for East West Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ: EWBC) from Buy to Neutral. East West Bancorp earned $1.17 in the third quarter, compared to $1.17 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $56.09 and a 52-week-low of $37.69. East West Bancorp's stock last closed at $48.97 per share.
- Stephens & Co. changed the rating for Elevate Credit Inc (NYSE: ELVT) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. For the third quarter, Elevate Credit had an EPS of $0.11, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.02. The stock has a 52-week-high of $5.21 and a 52-week-low of $3.71. Elevate Credit's stock last closed at $4.50 per share.
- For CURO Group Holdings Corp (NYSE: CURO), Stephens & Co. downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the third quarter, CURO Group Holdings showed an EPS of $0.71, compared to $0.23 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $16.99 and a 52-week-low of $9.11. CURO Group Holdings's stock last closed at $11.36 per share.
- For M&T Bank Corp (NYSE: MTB), Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. M&T Bank earned $3.50 in the third quarter, compared to $3.56 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $176.11 and a 52-week-low of $141.50. M&T Bank's stock last closed at $169.31 per share.
- For Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB), Wells Fargo downgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Underweight. In the third quarter, Associated Banc showed an EPS of $0.50, compared to $0.49 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $23.84 and a 52-week-low of $18.52. Associated Banc's stock last closed at $21.79 per share.
- For Commerce Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ: CBSH), Wells Fargo downgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Underweight. In the third quarter, Commerce Bancshares showed an EPS of $0.98, compared to $1.03 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $68.65 and a 52-week-low of $52.05. Commerce Bancshares's stock last closed at $67.73 per share.
- For First Republic Bank (NYSE: FRC), Wells Fargo downgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Underweight. In the third quarter, First Republic Bank showed an EPS of $1.31, compared to $1.19 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $118.43 and a 52-week-low of $83.68. First Republic Bank's stock last closed at $117.67 per share.
- For UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ: UMBF), Wells Fargo downgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Underweight. In the third quarter, UMB Financial showed an EPS of $1.27, compared to $1.16 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $71.97 and a 52-week-low of $60.18. UMB Financial's stock last closed at $68.66 per share.
- Wells Fargo changed the rating for Royal Dutch Shell PLC (NYSE: RDS-B) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Royal Dutch Shell earned $1.18 in the third quarter, compared to $1.34 in the year-ago quarter.
- ScotiaBank changed the rating for Oil States International Inc (NYSE: OIS) from Sector Perform to Sector Underperform. For the third quarter, Oil States International had an EPS of ($0.08), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.01. The stock has a 52-week-high of $21.27 and a 52-week-low of $11.73. Oil States International's stock last closed at $16.56 per share.
- ScotiaBank changed the rating for FTS International Inc (NYSE: FTSI) from Sector Perform to Sector Underperform. In the third quarter, FTS International showed an EPS of ($0.10), compared to $0.05 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $12.37 and a 52-week-low of $0.89. FTS International's stock last closed at $1.15 per share.
- ScotiaBank changed the rating for Valaris PLC (NYSE: VAL) from Sector Perform to Sector Underperform. Interestingly, in the third quarter, Valaris's EPS was ($1.27). The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.56 and a 52-week-low of $3.42. Valaris's stock last closed at $7.41 per share.
- For STORE Capital Corp (NYSE: STOR), BTIG downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. STORE Capital earned $0.50 in the third quarter, compared to $0.47 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $40.96 and a 52-week-low of $27.41. STORE Capital's stock last closed at $36.75 per share.
- For Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ: TSCO), Gordon Haskett downgraded the stock from Buy to Accumulate. For the third quarter, Tractor Supply had an EPS of $1.04, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.95. The stock has a 52-week-high of $114.25 and a 52-week-low of $80.31. Tractor Supply's stock last closed at $91.96 per share.
Initiations
- Aegis initiated coverage on Horizon Technology Finance Corp (NASDAQ: HRZN) with a Hold rating. The price target for Horizon Tech Finance is set at $13.10. In the third quarter, Horizon Tech Finance showed an EPS of $0.42, compared to $0.30 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $13.48 and a 52-week-low of $11.00. Horizon Tech Finance's stock last closed at $13.02 per share.
- Argus Research initiated coverage on MongoDB Inc (NASDAQ: MDB) with a Hold rating. For the third quarter, MongoDB had an EPS of ($0.26), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.30). The stock has a 52-week-high of $184.78 and a 52-week-low of $70.66. MongoDB's stock last closed at $135.29 per share.
- For Compass Minerals International Inc (NYSE: CMP), CL King initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Buy. In the third quarter, Compass Minerals Intl showed an EPS of $0.36, compared to $0.37 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $61.60 and a 52-week-low of $39.51. Compass Minerals Intl's stock last closed at $60.03 per share.
- Jefferies initiated coverage on STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE: STM) with a Hold rating. The price target for STMicroelectronics is set at $30.00. In the third quarter, STMicroelectronics showed an EPS of $0.34, compared to $0.41 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $27.90 and a 52-week-low of $12.00. STMicroelectronics's stock last closed at $27.34 per share.
- Guggenheim initiated coverage on Concho Resources Inc (NYSE: CXO) with a Buy rating. The price target for Concho Resources is set at $105.00. For the third quarter, Concho Resources had an EPS of $0.61, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.42. The stock has a 52-week-high of $126.54 and a 52-week-low of $61.37. Concho Resources's stock last closed at $90.17 per share.
- Ladenburg Thalmann initiated coverage on Sunnova Energy International Inc (NYSE: NOVA) with a Buy rating. The price target for Sunnova Energy Intl is set at $15.00. In the third quarter, Sunnova Energy Intl showed an EPS of $0.64, compared to $0.58 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $12.46 and a 52-week-low of $8.01. Sunnova Energy Intl's stock last closed at $11.49 per share.
- Craig-Hallum initiated coverage on SmileDirectClub Inc (NASDAQ: SDC) with a Buy rating. The price target for SmileDirectClub is set at $20.00. SmileDirectClub earned ($0.89) in the third quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $21.10 and a 52-week-low of $7.56. SmileDirectClub's stock last closed at $8.38 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, Craig-Hallum initiated coverage on Simulations Plus Inc (NASDAQ: SLP). The price target is set at $40.00 for Simulations Plus. For the fourth quarter, Simulations Plus had an EPS of $0.11, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.07. The stock has a 52-week-high of $41.95 and a 52-week-low of $18.21. Simulations Plus's stock last closed at $28.79 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, Lake Street initiated coverage on Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SPWH). The price target is set at $10.50 for Sportsman's Warehouse. Sportsman's Warehouse earned $0.25 in the third quarter, compared to $0.26 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $8.82 and a 52-week-low of $3.41. Sportsman's Warehouse's stock last closed at $7.65 per share.
- With a rating of Equal-Weight, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Williams Companies Inc (NYSE: WMB). The price target is set at $25.00 for Williams Companies. Williams Companies earned $0.26 in the third quarter, compared to $0.24 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $29.55 and a 52-week-low of $21.90. Williams Companies's stock last closed at $23.59 per share.
- With a rating of Equal-Weight, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Targa Resources Corp (NYSE: TRGP). The price target is set at $39.00 for Targa Resources. Targa Resources earned ($0.41) in the third quarter, compared to ($0.24) in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $48.78 and a 52-week-low of $32.00. Targa Resources's stock last closed at $41.22 per share.
- With a rating of Equal-Weight, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE: PAGP). The price target is set at $19.00 for Plains GP Holdings. In the third quarter, Plains GP Holdings showed an EPS of $0.52, compared to $0.45 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $25.82 and a 52-week-low of $16.99. Plains GP Holdings's stock last closed at $19.38 per share.
- Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Plains All American Pipeline LP (NYSE: PAA) with a Equal-Weight rating. The price target for Plains All American is set at $19.00. In the third quarter, Plains All American showed an EPS of $0.52, compared to $0.43 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $25.27 and a 52-week-low of $16.77. Plains All American's stock last closed at $18.86 per share.
- Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: MMP) with a Equal-Weight rating. The price target for Magellan Midstream is set at $58.00. In the third quarter, Magellan Midstream showed an EPS of $1.19, compared to $1.10 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $67.75 and a 52-week-low of $56.08. Magellan Midstream's stock last closed at $62.78 per share.
- With a rating of Overweight, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on MPLX LP (NYSE: MPLX). The price target is set at $30.00 for MPLX. MPLX earned $0.70 in the third quarter, compared to $0.62 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $35.85 and a 52-week-low of $22.60. MPLX's stock last closed at $25.81 per share.
- Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners LP (NYSE: EPD) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Enterprise Prods Partners is set at $32.00. For the third quarter, Enterprise Prods Partners had an EPS of $0.46, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.60. The stock has a 52-week-high of $30.86 and a 52-week-low of $24.89. Enterprise Prods Partners's stock last closed at $28.41 per share.
- Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on ONEOK Inc (NYSE: OKE) with an Underweight rating. The price target for ONEOK is set at $63.00. In the third quarter, ONEOK showed an EPS of $0.74, compared to $0.75 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $77.21 and a 52-week-low of $53.52. ONEOK's stock last closed at $76.57 per share.
- Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE: KMI) with an Underweight rating. The price target for Kinder Morgan is set at $19.00. For the third quarter, Kinder Morgan had an EPS of $0.22, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.21. The stock has a 52-week-high of $21.50 and a 52-week-low of $15.53. Kinder Morgan's stock last closed at $21.19 per share.
- Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Energy Transfer is set at $18.00. Interestingly, in the third quarter, Energy Transfer's EPS was $0.32. The stock has a 52-week-high of $15.98 and a 52-week-low of $10.84. Energy Transfer's stock last closed at $13.54 per share.
- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey initiated coverage on Repay Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: RPAY) with a Buy rating. The price target for Repay Holdings is set at $20.00. Interestingly, in the third quarter, Repay Holdings's EPS was $0.18. The stock has a 52-week-high of $15.81 and a 52-week-low of $9.83. Repay Holdings's stock last closed at $14.99 per share.
