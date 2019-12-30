Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 30, 2019
Upgrades
- Itau BBA changed the rating for MercadoLibre Inc (NASDAQ: MELI) from Underperform to Market Perform. For the third quarter, MercadoLibre had an EPS of ($0.95), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.23). The stock has a 52-week-high of $698.98 and a 52-week-low of $272.61. MercadoLibre's stock last closed at $599.24 per share.
- For LendingTree Inc (NASDAQ: TREE), Compass Point upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. LendingTree earned $2.25 in the third quarter, compared to $1.92 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $434.94 and a 52-week-low of $208.01. LendingTree's stock last closed at $294.39 per share.
Downgrades
- B. Riley FBR changed the rating for Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SBPH) from Buy to Neutral. In the third quarter, Spring Bank showed an EPS of ($0.42), compared to ($0.59) from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $11.90 and a 52-week-low of $1.17. Spring Bank's stock last closed at $1.26 per share.
Initiations
- H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ARDS) with a Buy rating. The price target for Aridis Pharmaceuticals is set at $7.00. In the third quarter, Aridis Pharmaceuticals showed an EPS of ($0.87), compared to ($1.97) from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $12.40 and a 52-week-low of $4.07. Aridis Pharmaceuticals's stock last closed at $4.08 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, Nomura initiated coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ: GT). The price target is set at $20.00 for Goodyear Tire & Rubber. Goodyear Tire & Rubber earned $0.45 in the third quarter, compared to $0.68 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $22.17 and a 52-week-low of $10.74. Goodyear Tire & Rubber's stock last closed at $15.10 per share.
- William Blair initiated coverage on TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: TTEC) with an Outperform rating. TTEC Holdings earned $0.40 in the third quarter, compared to $0.22 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $50.45 and a 52-week-low of $25.79. TTEC Holdings's stock last closed at $38.22 per share.
