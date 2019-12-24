Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 24, 2019
Downgrades
- B. Riley downgraded AquaVenture Holdings Limited (NYSE: WAAS) from Buy to Neutral. AquaVenture shares closed at $27.10 on Monday.
- Argus Research downgraded FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) from Buy to Hold. FedEx shares closed at $151.69 on Monday.
- Jefferies downgraded Wright Medical Group N.V. (NASDAQ: WMGI) from Buy to Hold. Wright Medical shares closed at $30.26 on Monday.
- Raymond James downgraded AquaVenture Holdings (NYSE: WAAS) from Outperform to Market Perform. AquaVenture shares closed at $27.10 on Monday.
- RBC Capital downgraded AquaVenture Holdings Limited (NYSE: WAAS) from Outperform to Sector Perform. AquaVenture shares closed at $27.10 on Monday.
- Lake Street downgraded AquaVenture Holdings Limited (NYSE: WAAS) from Buy to Hold. AquaVenture shares closed at $27.10 on Monday.
Initiations
- Oppenheimer initiated coverage on MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ: MNKD) with an Outperform rating. MannKind closed at $1.31 on Monday.
- Analysts at Raymond James initiated coverage on Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) with a Market Perform rating. Amgen shares closed at $243.03 on Monday.
- JP Morgan initiated coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: YMAB) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Y-mAbs Therapeutics is set to $39. Y-mAbs Therapeutics shares closed at $32.42 on Monday.
- Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STML) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Stemline Therapeutics is set to $18. Stemline Therapeutics shares closed at $10.77 on Monday.
- Analysts at Raymond James initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGN) with a Market Perform rating. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $374.20 on Monday.
- JP Morgan initiated coverage on Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: KOD) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Kodiak Sciences is set to $82. Kodiak Sciences shares closed at $66.10 on Monday.
- Analysts at Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTIC) with a Outperform rating. The price target for Otonomy is set to $8. Otonomy shares closed at $2.55 on Monday.
