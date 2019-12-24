Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 24, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 24, 2019 10:49am   Comments
Share:

Downgrades

  • B. Riley downgraded AquaVenture Holdings Limited (NYSE: WAAS) from Buy to Neutral. AquaVenture shares closed at $27.10 on Monday.
  • Argus Research downgraded FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) from Buy to Hold. FedEx shares closed at $151.69 on Monday.
  • Jefferies downgraded Wright Medical Group N.V. (NASDAQ: WMGI) from Buy to Hold. Wright Medical shares closed at $30.26 on Monday.
  • Raymond James downgraded AquaVenture Holdings (NYSE: WAAS) from Outperform to Market Perform. AquaVenture shares closed at $27.10 on Monday.
  • RBC Capital downgraded AquaVenture Holdings Limited (NYSE: WAAS) from Outperform to Sector Perform. AquaVenture shares closed at $27.10 on Monday.
  • Lake Street downgraded AquaVenture Holdings Limited (NYSE: WAAS) from Buy to Hold. AquaVenture shares closed at $27.10 on Monday.

Initiations

  • Oppenheimer initiated coverage on MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ: MNKD) with an Outperform rating. MannKind closed at $1.31 on Monday.
  • Analysts at Raymond James initiated coverage on Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) with a Market Perform rating. Amgen shares closed at $243.03 on Monday.
  • JP Morgan initiated coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: YMAB) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Y-mAbs Therapeutics is set to $39. Y-mAbs Therapeutics shares closed at $32.42 on Monday.
  • Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STML) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Stemline Therapeutics is set to $18. Stemline Therapeutics shares closed at $10.77 on Monday.
  • Analysts at Raymond James initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGN) with a Market Perform rating. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $374.20 on Monday.
  • JP Morgan initiated coverage on Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: KOD) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Kodiak Sciences is set to $82. Kodiak Sciences shares closed at $66.10 on Monday.
  • Analysts at Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTIC) with a Outperform rating. The price target for Otonomy is set to $8. Otonomy shares closed at $2.55 on Monday.

Posted-In: Initiations top upgradesUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMGN + FDX)

TruckStop.com Malware Outage Special Report
6 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Notable Insider Buys: Energy Transfer, Enterprise Products Partners, FedEx
Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Microsoft, Netflix, Peloton And More
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Axovant Surges On Gene Therapy Study Results, FDA Approves Merck's Ebola Vaccine, Abeona Announces Offering
Micron Yesterday, Nike Today: Earnings Keep Rolling In As Week Winds Down
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
MBOTH.C. WainwrightReiterates12.0
ITCICanaccord GenuityReiterates65.0
WAASCanaccord GenuityDowngrades
CCLNomuraMaintains45.0
CHHBarclaysMaintains93.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Mostly Flat; WESCO Confirms Proposal To Purchase Anixter