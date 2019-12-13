Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 13, 2019
Upgrades
- Citigroup changed the rating for Agree Realty Corp (NYSE: ADC) from Neutral to Buy. In the third quarter, Agree Realty showed an EPS of $0.77, compared to $0.72 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Agree Realty's outstanding shares is at $3.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $79.54 and a 52-week-low of $56.46. Agree Realty's stock last closed at $69.48 per share.
- JP Morgan changed the rating for Akzo Nobel NV (OTC: AKZOY) from Underweight to Neutral. The total market value of Akzo Nobel's outstanding shares is at $19.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $37.12 and a 52-week-low of $27.37. Akzo Nobel's stock last closed at $33.35 per share.
- JP Morgan changed the rating for Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE: BHC) from Neutral to Overweight. In the third quarter, Bausch Health Companies showed an EPS of $1.19, compared to $1.15 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Bausch Health Companies is at $8.7 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $31.97 and a 52-week-low of $17.20. Bausch Health Companies's stock last closed at $31.89 per share.
- Citigroup changed the rating for Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE: DOC) from Neutral to Buy. For the third quarter, Physicians Realty Trust had an EPS of $0.27, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.28. The current market cap for Physicians Realty Trust is at $3.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.34 and a 52-week-low of $15.18. Physicians Realty Trust's stock last closed at $18.30 per share.
- UBS upgraded the stock for FedEx Corp (NYSE: FDX) from Sell to Neutral. FedEx earned $3.05 in the first quarter, compared to $3.46 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for FedEx is at $39.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $199.32 and a 52-week-low of $137.78. FedEx's stock last closed at $164.93 per share.
- For General Electric Co (NYSE: GE), UBS upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. In the third quarter, General Electric showed an EPS of $0.15, compared to $0.14 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for General Electric is at $87.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $11.84 and a 52-week-low of $6.44. General Electric's stock last closed at $11.44 per share.
- For Globus Medical Inc (NYSE: GMED), Wells Fargo upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Globus Medical earned $0.43 in the third quarter, compared to $0.39 in the year-ago quarter. Globus Medical's market cap stands at $5.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $58.25 and a 52-week-low of $38.01. Globus Medical's stock last closed at $57.78 per share.
- Credit Suisse changed the rating for The Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD) from Neutral to Outperform. Home Depot earned $2.53 in the third quarter, compared to $2.51 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Home Depot is at $240.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $239.31 and a 52-week-low of $158.09. Home Depot's stock last closed at $212.06 per share.
- Citigroup changed the rating for Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: HR) from Neutral to Buy. In the third quarter, Healthcare Realty Trust showed an EPS of $0.40, compared to $0.39 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Healthcare Realty Trust is at $4.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $34.89 and a 52-week-low of $27.08. Healthcare Realty Trust's stock last closed at $32.36 per share.
- Evercore ISI Group upgraded the stock for The Kroger Co (NYSE: KR) from In-Line to Outperform. Kroger earned $0.47 in the third quarter, compared to $0.48 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Kroger is at $21.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $30.40 and a 52-week-low of $20.70. Kroger's stock last closed at $28.19 per share.
- Stifel changed the rating for Mednax Inc (NYSE: MD) from Hold to Buy. In the third quarter, Mednax showed an EPS of $0.91, compared to $0.94 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Mednax is at $1.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $39.14 and a 52-week-low of $19.93. Mednax's stock last closed at $28.17 per share.
- JP Morgan changed the rating for Model N Inc (NYSE: MODN) from Neutral to Overweight. For the fourth quarter, Model N had an EPS of $0.12, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.06. The total market value of Model N's outstanding shares is at $974.4 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $32.90 and a 52-week-low of $12.98. Model N's stock last closed at $32.73 per share.
- Citigroup upgraded the stock for Realty Income Corp (NYSE: O) from Neutral to Buy. In the third quarter, Realty Income showed an EPS of $0.83, compared to $0.81 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Realty Income's outstanding shares is at $26.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $82.17 and a 52-week-low of $59.93. Realty Income's stock last closed at $73.14 per share.
- Evercore ISI Group upgraded the stock for Oceaneering International Inc (NYSE: OII) from In-Line to Outperform. For the third quarter, Oceaneering International had an EPS of ($0.30), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.14). The total market value of Oceaneering International's outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $21.29 and a 52-week-low of $10.74. Oceaneering International's stock last closed at $14.44 per share.
Downgrades
- JP Morgan changed the rating for Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ: ADSK) from Neutral to Underweight. Autodesk earned $0.78 in the third quarter, compared to $0.29 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Autodesk is at $39.7 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $181.55 and a 52-week-low of $117.72. Autodesk's stock last closed at $177.90 per share.
- For Allegion PLC (NYSE: ALLE), Barclays downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the third quarter, Allegion showed an EPS of $1.47, compared to $1.23 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Allegion's outstanding shares is at $10.7 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $125.75 and a 52-week-low of $74.83. Allegion's stock last closed at $124.49 per share.
- Raymond James downgraded the stock for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE: AMRX) from Outperform to Market Perform. Amneal Pharmaceuticals earned $0.04 in the third quarter, compared to $0.28 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Amneal Pharmaceuticals is at $959.2 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $17.33 and a 52-week-low of $2.27. Amneal Pharmaceuticals's stock last closed at $5.04 per share.
- JP Morgan downgraded the stock for Ansys Inc (NASDAQ: ANSS) from Neutral to Underweight. In the third quarter, Ansys showed an EPS of $1.42, compared to $1.31 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Ansys's outstanding shares is at $21.7 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $258.52 and a 52-week-low of $136.80. Ansys's stock last closed at $251.02 per share.
- For Apollo Global Management Inc (NYSE: APO), UBS downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. In the third quarter, Apollo Global Management showed an EPS of $0.54, compared to $0.83 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Apollo Global Management's outstanding shares is at $17.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $45.28 and a 52-week-low of $22.63. Apollo Global Management's stock last closed at $44.43 per share.
- For Bright Scholar Education Holdings Ltd (NYSE: BEDU), Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. Bright Scholar Education earned ($0.04) in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.02 in the year-ago quarter. Bright Scholar Education's market cap stands at $1.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $12.70 and a 52-week-low of $8.40. Bright Scholar Education's stock last closed at $9.53 per share.
- For Caterpillar Inc (NYSE: CAT), Standpoint Research downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. For the third quarter, Caterpillar had an EPS of $2.66, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.86. The current market cap for Caterpillar is at $79.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $148.47 and a 52-week-low of $111.75. Caterpillar's stock last closed at $146.78 per share.
- UBS downgraded the stock for The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ: CG) from Buy to Neutral. For the third quarter, Carlyle Group had an EPS of $0.55, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.25. The total market value of Carlyle Group's outstanding shares is at $9.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $30.30 and a 52-week-low of $15.09. Carlyle Group's stock last closed at $29.83 per share.
- Needham downgraded the stock for FormFactor Inc (NASDAQ: FORM) from Buy to Hold. FormFactor earned $0.22 in the third quarter, compared to $0.26 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for FormFactor is at $1.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $25.50 and a 52-week-low of $12.71. FormFactor's stock last closed at $24.97 per share.
- Wells Fargo changed the rating for Glaukos Corp (NYSE: GKOS) from Overweight to Underweight. Glaukos earned ($0.10) in the third quarter, compared to ($0.19) in the year-ago quarter. Glaukos's market cap stands at $2.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $84.65 and a 52-week-low of $50.60. Glaukos's stock last closed at $56.99 per share.
- Gordon Haskett downgraded the stock for The Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD) from Buy to Accumulate. In the third quarter, Home Depot showed an EPS of $2.53, compared to $2.51 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Home Depot's outstanding shares is at $240.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $239.31 and a 52-week-low of $158.09. Home Depot's stock last closed at $212.06 per share.
- For Miragen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MGEN), Baird downgraded the stock from Outperform to Neutral. Miragen Therapeutics earned ($0.36) in the third quarter, compared to ($0.29) in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Miragen Therapeutics is at $20.4 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $4.96 and a 52-week-low of $0.54. Miragen Therapeutics's stock last closed at $0.64 per share.
- Wells Fargo downgraded the stock for Merit Medical Systems Inc (NASDAQ: MMSI) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. For the third quarter, Merit Medical Systems had an EPS of $0.28, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.47. The total market value of Merit Medical Systems's outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $63.64 and a 52-week-low of $19.50. Merit Medical Systems's stock last closed at $30.00 per share.
- Wedbush changed the rating for Children's Place Inc (NASDAQ: PLCE) from Outperform to Neutral. In the third quarter, Children's Place showed an EPS of $3.03, compared to $3.07 from the year-ago quarter. Children's Place's market cap stands at $1.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $116.84 and a 52-week-low of $53.62. Children's Place's stock last closed at $58.83 per share.
Initiations
- With a rating of Outperform, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Amyris Inc (NASDAQ: AMRS). The price target is set at $8.00 for Amyris. Amyris earned ($0.45) in the third quarter, compared to ($0.63) in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Amyris's outstanding shares is at $346.1 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $6.06 and a 52-week-low of $1.87. Amyris's stock last closed at $3.50 per share.
- Stephens & Co. initiated coverage on Apergy Corp (NYSE: APY) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Apergy is set at $34.00. Apergy earned $0.27 in the third quarter, compared to $0.37 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Apergy's outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $43.40 and a 52-week-low of $23.62. Apergy's stock last closed at $29.11 per share.
- Wedbush initiated coverage on Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE: BHVN) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Biohaven Pharmaceutical is set at $75.00. In the third quarter, Biohaven Pharmaceutical showed an EPS of ($2.04), compared to ($1.53) from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Biohaven Pharmaceutical's outstanding shares is at $2.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $67.86 and a 52-week-low of $29.17. Biohaven Pharmaceutical's stock last closed at $51.01 per share.
- With a rating of Overweight, Stephens & Co. initiated coverage on Baker Hughes Co (NYSE: BKR). The price target is set at $28.00 for Baker Hughes. The current market cap for Baker Hughes is at $21.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $28.65 and a 52-week-low of $20.09. Baker Hughes's stock last closed at $23.76 per share.
- Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Bloomin Brands Inc (NASDAQ: BLMN) with a Buy rating. The price target for Bloomin Brands is set at $25.00. For the third quarter, Bloomin Brands had an EPS of $0.10, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.10. Bloomin Brands's market cap stands at $1.7 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $24.29 and a 52-week-low of $15.12. Bloomin Brands's stock last closed at $22.08 per share.
- Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ: CAKE) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Cheesecake Factory is set at $41.00. Cheesecake Factory earned $0.59 in the third quarter, compared to $0.62 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Cheesecake Factory's outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $51.15 and a 52-week-low of $35.83. Cheesecake Factory's stock last closed at $40.19 per share.
- With a rating of Neutral, UBS initiated coverage on Cognex Corp (NASDAQ: CGNX). The price target is set at $52.00 for Cognex. For the third quarter, Cognex had an EPS of $0.23, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.39. The current market cap for Cognex is at $8.7 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $57.31 and a 52-week-low of $34.88. Cognex's stock last closed at $53.99 per share.
- PiperJaffray initiated coverage on The Chefs' Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ: CHEF) with an Overweight rating. The price target for The Chefs' Warehouse is set at $41.00. In the third quarter, The Chefs' Warehouse showed an EPS of $0.23, compared to $0.19 from the year-ago quarter. The Chefs' Warehouse's market cap stands at $1.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $42.06 and a 52-week-low of $29.56. The Chefs' Warehouse's stock last closed at $36.36 per share.
- Raymond James initiated coverage on Capital Southwest Corp (NASDAQ: CSWC) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Capital Southwest is set at $23.50. For the second quarter, Capital Southwest had an EPS of $0.38, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.34. The current market cap for Capital Southwest is at $392.8 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $22.90 and a 52-week-low of $17.22. Capital Southwest's stock last closed at $22.10 per share.
- With a rating of Sell, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE: DRI). The price target is set at $115.00 for Darden Restaurants. For the first quarter, Darden Restaurants had an EPS of $1.38, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.34. The current market cap for Darden Restaurants is at $13.7 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $128.41 and a 52-week-low of $95.83. Darden Restaurants's stock last closed at $116.29 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Brinker International Inc (NYSE: EAT). The price target is set at $50.00 for Brinker International. Brinker International earned $0.41 in the first quarter, compared to $0.47 in the year-ago quarter. Brinker International's market cap stands at $1.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $51.72 and a 52-week-low of $36.44. Brinker International's stock last closed at $42.42 per share.
- With a rating of Neutral, UBS initiated coverage on Emerson Electric Co (NYSE: EMR). The price target is set at $78.00 for Emerson Electric. Emerson Electric earned $1.07 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.89 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Emerson Electric is at $44.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $77.12 and a 52-week-low of $55.38. Emerson Electric's stock last closed at $76.95 per share.
- UBS initiated coverage on Eaton Corp PLC (NYSE: ETN) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Eaton is set at $98.00. In the third quarter, Eaton showed an EPS of $1.52, compared to $1.43 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Eaton is at $36.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $94.64 and a 52-week-low of $64.46. Eaton's stock last closed at $94.46 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, Dougherty & Co. initiated coverage on Arcimoto Inc (NASDAQ: FUV). The price target is set at $3.50 for Arcimoto. Arcimoto earned ($0.22) in the third quarter, compared to ($0.20) in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Arcimoto is at $33.4 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $7.35 and a 52-week-low of $1.53. Arcimoto's stock last closed at $1.66 per share.
- Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Fiverr International Ltd (NYSE: FVRR) with a Neutral rating. In the third quarter, Fiverr International earned ($0.12). Fiverr International's market cap stands at $700.8 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $44.25 and a 52-week-low of $17.11. Fiverr International's stock last closed at $22.08 per share.
- DA Davidson initiated coverage on Home Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ: HBCP) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Home Bancorp is set at $41.50. In the third quarter, Home Bancorp showed an EPS of $0.75, compared to $0.89 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Home Bancorp is at $356.0 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $40.80 and a 52-week-low of $32.59. Home Bancorp's stock last closed at $39.50 per share.
- With a rating of Neutral, UBS initiated coverage on Honeywell International Inc (NYSE: HON). The price target is set at $192.00 for Honeywell International. Honeywell International earned $2.08 in the third quarter, compared to $2.03 in the year-ago quarter. Honeywell International's market cap stands at $127.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $183.12 and a 52-week-low of $123.48. Honeywell International's stock last closed at $177.45 per share.
- Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE: HPE) with a Buy rating. The price target for Hewlett Packard is set at $19.00. For the fourth quarter, Hewlett Packard had an EPS of $0.49, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.45. The total market value of Hewlett Packard's outstanding shares is at $21.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $17.59 and a 52-week-low of $12.09. Hewlett Packard's stock last closed at $16.39 per share.
- Needham initiated coverage on HUYA Inc (NYSE: HUYA) with a Buy rating. The price target for HUYA is set at $24.00. HUYA earned $0.12 in the third quarter, compared to $0.08 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of HUYA's outstanding shares is at $4.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $30.00 and a 52-week-low of $14.93. HUYA's stock last closed at $18.00 per share.
- Susquehanna initiated coverage on II-VI Inc (NASDAQ: IIVI) with a Neutral rating. The price target for II-VI is set at $30.00. In the first quarter, II-VI showed an EPS of $0.57, compared to $0.56 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of II-VI's outstanding shares is at $3.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $43.49 and a 52-week-low of $26.93. II-VI's stock last closed at $31.91 per share.
- UBS initiated coverage on Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE: IR) with a Buy rating. The price target for Ingersoll-Rand is set at $150.00. Ingersoll-Rand earned $1.99 in the third quarter, compared to $1.75 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Ingersoll-Rand's outstanding shares is at $30.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $134.71 and a 52-week-low of $85.15. Ingersoll-Rand's stock last closed at $134.40 per share.
- UBS initiated coverage on Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE: JCI) with a Sell rating. The price target for Johnson Controls Intl is set at $40.00. In the fourth quarter, Johnson Controls Intl showed an EPS of $0.78, compared to $0.93 from the year-ago quarter. Johnson Controls Intl's market cap stands at $33.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $44.82 and a 52-week-low of $28.30. Johnson Controls Intl's stock last closed at $42.02 per share.
- William Blair initiated coverage on Karuna Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: KRTX) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Karuna Therapeutics is set at $105.00. Karuna Therapeutics earned ($0.39) in the third quarter. The total market value of Karuna Therapeutics's outstanding shares is at $325.9 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $152.00 and a 52-week-low of $11.24. Karuna Therapeutics's stock last closed at $73.51 per share.
- With a rating of Positive, Susquehanna initiated coverage on Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LITE). The price target is set at $90.00 for Lumentum Holdings. Lumentum Holdings earned $1.44 in the first quarter, compared to $1.31 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Lumentum Holdings is at $5.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $75.33 and a 52-week-low of $37.31. Lumentum Holdings's stock last closed at $75.03 per share.
- Rosenblatt initiated coverage on Monolithic Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ: MPWR) with a Buy rating. The price target for Monolithic Power Systems is set at $185.00. In the third quarter, Monolithic Power Systems showed an EPS of $1.08, compared to $1.06 from the year-ago quarter. Monolithic Power Systems's market cap stands at $6.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $174.02 and a 52-week-low of $106.50. Monolithic Power Systems's stock last closed at $173.75 per share.
- For Origin Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ: OBNK), DA Davidson initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Buy. Origin Bancorp earned $0.62 in the third quarter, compared to $0.52 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Origin Bancorp's outstanding shares is at $826.3 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $37.60 and a 52-week-low of $30.43. Origin Bancorp's stock last closed at $36.95 per share.
- Stephens & Co. initiated coverage on Opus Bank (NASDAQ: OPB) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Opus Bank is set at $30.00. For the third quarter, Opus Bank had an EPS of $0.58, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.20. The current market cap for Opus Bank is at $898.6 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $26.44 and a 52-week-low of $17.79. Opus Bank's stock last closed at $26.35 per share.
