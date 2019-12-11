Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 11, 2019
Upgrades
- For AK Steel Holding Corp (NYSE: AKS), UBS upgraded the stock from Sell to Neutral. For the third quarter, AK Steel Holding had an EPS of $0.01, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.21. AK Steel Holding's market cap stands at $873.3 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $3.47 and a 52-week-low of $1.66. AK Steel Holding's stock last closed at $3.41 per share.
- For AutoZone Inc (NYSE: AZO), Wolfe Research upgraded the stock from Underperform to Peer Perform. AutoZone earned $14.30 in the first quarter, compared to $13.47 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for AutoZone is at $27.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $1274.41 and a 52-week-low of $798.41. AutoZone's stock last closed at $1250.00 per share.
- For Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ: CATC), Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Outperform. Cambridge earned $1.63 in the third quarter, compared to $1.61 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Cambridge is at $375.9 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $86.20 and a 52-week-low of $71.23. Cambridge's stock last closed at $74.50 per share.
- Tudor Pickering changed the rating for Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE: CNQ) from Hold to Buy. Canadian Natural Res earned $0.79 in the third quarter, compared to $0.84 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Canadian Natural Res is at $29.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $31.77 and a 52-week-low of $21.85. Canadian Natural Res's stock last closed at $29.51 per share.
- For Cryolife Inc (NYSE: CRY), Needham upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy. Cryolife earned $0.06 in the third quarter, compared to $0.08 in the year-ago quarter. Cryolife's market cap stands at $841.9 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $33.00 and a 52-week-low of $20.76. Cryolife's stock last closed at $24.64 per share.
- For TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE: FTI), Citigroup upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. In the third quarter, TechnipFMC showed an EPS of $0.12, compared to $0.31 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of TechnipFMC's outstanding shares is at $8.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $28.57 and a 52-week-low of $18.20. TechnipFMC's stock last closed at $19.10 per share.
- Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock for Fortive Corp (NYSE: FTV) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Fortive earned $0.87 in the third quarter, compared to $0.86 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Fortive is at $23.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $89.48 and a 52-week-low of $62.89. Fortive's stock last closed at $73.84 per share.
- For Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE: GOLD), Barclays upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight. For the second quarter, Barrick Gold had an EPS of $0.09, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.07. The total market value of Barrick Gold's outstanding shares is at $29.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $20.07 and a 52-week-low of $11.52. Barrick Gold's stock last closed at $17.16 per share.
- For W.W. Grainger Inc (NYSE: GWW), Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock from Underweight to Equal-Weight. For the third quarter, W.W. Grainger had an EPS of $4.26, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $4.19. W.W. Grainger's market cap stands at $16.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $327.75 and a 52-week-low of $255.09. W.W. Grainger's stock last closed at $323.48 per share.
- Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock for Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE: ROK) from Underweight to Equal-Weight. In the fourth quarter, Rockwell Automation showed an EPS of $2.01, compared to $2.11 from the year-ago quarter. Rockwell Automation's market cap stands at $22.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $207.11 and a 52-week-low of $141.46. Rockwell Automation's stock last closed at $199.75 per share.
- For SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE: SLG), Bank of America upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. Interestingly, in the third quarter, SL Green Realty's EPS was $1.75. The current market cap for SL Green Realty is at $6.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $94.88 and a 52-week-low of $75.45. SL Green Realty's stock last closed at $89.96 per share.
- Sandler O'Neill upgraded the stock for Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ: TCBI) from Hold to Buy. In the third quarter, Texas Capital Bancshares showed an EPS of $1.70, compared to $1.65 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Texas Capital Bancshares is at $2.7 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $66.61 and a 52-week-low of $47.86. Texas Capital Bancshares's stock last closed at $61.86 per share.
- Jefferies upgraded the stock for Vale SA (NYSE: VALE) from Hold to Buy. For the third quarter, Vale had an EPS of $0.32, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.30. The current market cap for Vale is at $60.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $15.45 and a 52-week-low of $10.20. Vale's stock last closed at $12.31 per share.
Downgrades
- Wells Fargo changed the rating for Acadia Healthcare Co Inc (NASDAQ: ACHC) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the third quarter, Acadia Healthcare Co showed an EPS of $0.52, compared to $0.53 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Acadia Healthcare Co's outstanding shares is at $2.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $35.40 and a 52-week-low of $24.27. Acadia Healthcare Co's stock last closed at $32.06 per share.
- For Cigna Corp (NYSE: CI), Wells Fargo downgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Underweight. Cigna earned $4.54 in the third quarter, compared to $3.84 in the year-ago quarter. Cigna's market cap stands at $66.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $213.71 and a 52-week-low of $141.95. Cigna's stock last closed at $191.71 per share.
- Stifel Nicolaus changed the rating for Conn's Inc (NASDAQ: CONN) from Buy to Hold. In the third quarter, Conn's showed an EPS of $0.61, compared to $0.59 from the year-ago quarter. Conn's's market cap stands at $699.1 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $27.57 and a 52-week-low of $13.45. Conn's's stock last closed at $13.65 per share.
- H.C. Wainwright downgraded the stock for Correvio Pharma Corp (NASDAQ: CORV) from Buy to Neutral. In the third quarter, Correvio Pharma showed an EPS of ($0.23), compared to ($0.20) from the year-ago quarter. Correvio Pharma's market cap stands at $101.2 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $4.44 and a 52-week-low of $1.27. Correvio Pharma's stock last closed at \ Missing Close Price per share.
- Wells Fargo changed the rating for Encompass Health Corp (NYSE: EHC) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. Encompass Health earned $0.93 in the third quarter, compared to $0.91 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Encompass Health's outstanding shares is at $6.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $74.52 and a 52-week-low of $56.74. Encompass Health's stock last closed at $71.81 per share.
- JP Morgan downgraded the stock for GenMark Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ: GNMK) from Overweight to Neutral. For the third quarter, GenMark Diagnostics had an EPS of ($0.20), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.20). GenMark Diagnostics's market cap stands at $325.8 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $8.37 and a 52-week-low of $3.58. GenMark Diagnostics's stock last closed at $5.59 per share.
- For Iterum Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ: ITRM), SVB Leerink downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform. In the third quarter, Iterum Therapeutics showed an EPS of ($2.15), compared to ($1.24) from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Iterum Therapeutics's outstanding shares is at $38.9 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $9.30 and a 52-week-low of $1.68. Iterum Therapeutics's stock last closed at $4.85 per share.
- For Jack Henry & Associates Inc (NASDAQ: JKHY), Evercore ISI Group downgraded the stock from In-Line to Underperform. In the first quarter, Jack Henry & Associates showed an EPS of $1.16, compared to $1.08 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Jack Henry & Associates's outstanding shares is at $10.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $152.93 and a 52-week-low of $120.20. Jack Henry & Associates's stock last closed at $148.71 per share.
- For Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: LXRX), Gabelli & Co. downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. In the third quarter, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals showed an EPS of ($0.10), compared to ($0.26) from the year-ago quarter. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals's market cap stands at $394.2 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $8.39 and a 52-week-low of $1.12. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals's stock last closed at $5.15 per share.
- For Potbelly Corp (NASDAQ: PBPB), PiperJaffray downgraded the stock from Overweight to Neutral. Potbelly earned $0.04 in the third quarter, compared to $0.09 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Potbelly's outstanding shares is at $100.3 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $9.64 and a 52-week-low of $3.10. Potbelly's stock last closed at $4.50 per share.
- For Surmodics Inc (NASDAQ: SRDX), Needham downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. In the fourth quarter, Surmodics showed an EPS of $0.37, compared to $0.05 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Surmodics is at $554.2 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $61.08 and a 52-week-low of $38.06. Surmodics's stock last closed at $40.88 per share.
- SVB Leerink downgraded the stock for Synthorx Inc (NASDAQ: THOR) from Outperform to Market Perform. The total market value of Synthorx's outstanding shares is at $443.3 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $68.05 and a 52-week-low of $11.00. Synthorx's stock last closed at $67.80 per share.
- BMO Capital downgraded the stock for United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE: UPS) from Outperform to Market Perform. For the third quarter, United Parcel Service had an EPS of $2.07, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.82. United Parcel Service's market cap stands at $102.7 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $125.31 and a 52-week-low of $89.89. United Parcel Service's stock last closed at $118.57 per share.
- For Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ: WBA), Wells Fargo downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the fourth quarter, Walgreens Boots Alliance showed an EPS of $1.43, compared to $1.48 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Walgreens Boots Alliance's outstanding shares is at $48.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $83.33 and a 52-week-low of $49.03. Walgreens Boots Alliance's stock last closed at $58.41 per share.
- Buckingham changed the rating for Welbilt Inc (NYSE: WBT) from Buy to Neutral. In the third quarter, Welbilt showed an EPS of $0.22, compared to $0.25 from the year-ago quarter. Welbilt's market cap stands at $2.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.81 and a 52-week-low of $10.66. Welbilt's stock last closed at $16.32 per share.
- Wells Fargo changed the rating for WellCare Health Plans Inc (NYSE: WCG) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. For the third quarter, WellCare Health Plans had an EPS of $5.50, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $3.33. The current market cap for WellCare Health Plans is at $14.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $325.00 and a 52-week-low of $220.63. WellCare Health Plans's stock last closed at $319.54 per share.
Initiations
- JP Morgan initiated coverage on Ameren Corp (NYSE: AEE) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Ameren is set at $82.00. Ameren earned $1.47 in the third quarter, compared to $1.50 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Ameren is at $19.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $80.85 and a 52-week-low of $62.51. Ameren's stock last closed at $74.60 per share.
- For Allied Esports Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: AESE), Dougherty & Co. initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Buy. Allied Esports's market cap stands at $83.1 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $10.81 and a 52-week-low of $2.44. Allied Esports's stock last closed at $2.86 per share.
- SVB Leerink initiated coverage on AdaptHealth Corp (NASDAQ: AHCO) with an Outperform rating. The price target for AdaptHealth is set at $13.00. The total market value of AdaptHealth's outstanding shares is at $655.3 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $10.87 and a 52-week-low of $7.82. AdaptHealth's stock last closed at $9.98 per share.
- With a rating of Outperform, Barrington Research initiated coverage on Barrett Business Services Inc (NASDAQ: BBSI). The price target is set at $110.00 for Barrett Business Services. In the third quarter, Barrett Business Services showed an EPS of $3.24, compared to $2.50 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Barrett Business Services's outstanding shares is at $657.4 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $95.64 and a 52-week-low of $53.10. Barrett Business Services's stock last closed at $88.95 per share.
- Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Clarivate Analytics PLC (NYSE: CCC) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Clarivate Analytics is set at $18.00. In the third quarter, Clarivate Analytics earned $0.14. The current market cap for Clarivate Analytics is at $5.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $18.45 and a 52-week-low of $12.70. Clarivate Analytics's stock last closed at $16.90 per share.
- With a rating of Outperform, RBC Capital initiated coverage on Clarivate Analytics PLC (NYSE: CCC). The price target is set at $21.00 for Clarivate Analytics. In the third quarter, Clarivate Analytics earned $0.14. The current market cap for Clarivate Analytics is at $5.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $18.45 and a 52-week-low of $12.70. Clarivate Analytics's stock last closed at $16.90 per share.
- Sandler O'Neill initiated coverage on CrossFirst Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ: CFB) with a Hold rating. The price target for CrossFirst Bankshares is set at $15.00. For the third quarter, CrossFirst Bankshares had an EPS of $0.21, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.15. The total market value of CrossFirst Bankshares's outstanding shares is at $694.8 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $15.50 and a 52-week-low of $11.11. CrossFirst Bankshares's stock last closed at $14.18 per share.
- With a rating of Underperform, Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage on CenturyLink Inc (NYSE: CTL). The price target is set at $14.00 for CenturyLink. CenturyLink earned $0.31 in the third quarter, compared to $0.30 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for CenturyLink is at $14.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $17.61 and a 52-week-low of $9.64. CenturyLink's stock last closed at $14.14 per share.
- With a rating of Neutral, JP Morgan initiated coverage on Eversource Energy (NYSE: ES). The price target is set at $86.00 for Eversource Energy. For the third quarter, Eversource Energy had an EPS of $0.98, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.93. The current market cap for Eversource Energy is at $27.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $86.55 and a 52-week-low of $62.61. Eversource Energy's stock last closed at $80.96 per share.
- With a rating of Sell, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Golar LNG Ltd (NASDAQ: GLNG). The price target is set at $12.00 for Golar LNG. Golar LNG earned ($0.81) in the third quarter, compared to $0.65 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Golar LNG's outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $25.84 and a 52-week-low of $11.07. Golar LNG's stock last closed at $13.65 per share.
- RBC Capital initiated coverage on IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE: INFO) with an Outperform rating. The price target for IHS Markit is set at $84.00. In the third quarter, IHS Markit showed an EPS of $0.67, compared to $0.58 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for IHS Markit is at $29.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $73.93 and a 52-week-low of $44.52. IHS Markit's stock last closed at $73.33 per share.
- Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on 51job Inc (NASDAQ: JOBS) with a Equal-Weight rating. The price target for 51job is set at $70.00. 51job earned $0.63 in the third quarter, compared to $0.74 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for 51job is at $5.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $97.08 and a 52-week-low of $57.06. 51job's stock last closed at $81.21 per share.
- With a rating of Equal-Weight, Stephens & Co. initiated coverage on Navient Corp (NASDAQ: NAVI). The price target is set at $17.00 for Navient. For the third quarter, Navient had an EPS of $0.65, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.53. The current market cap for Navient is at $3.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $15.67 and a 52-week-low of $8.23. Navient's stock last closed at $13.81 per share.
- Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Parsons Corp (NYSE: PSN) with a Hold rating. The price target for Parsons Corp is set at $44.00. Interestingly, in the third quarter, Parsons Corp's EPS was $0.53. Parsons Corp's market cap stands at $3.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $40.78 and a 52-week-low of $29.03. Parsons Corp's stock last closed at $40.20 per share.
- Stifel initiated coverage on Parsons Corp (NYSE: PSN) with a Hold rating. The price target for Parsons Corp is set at $44.00. Interestingly, in the third quarter, Parsons Corp's EPS was $0.53. The current market cap for Parsons Corp is at $3.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $40.78 and a 52-week-low of $29.03. Parsons Corp's stock last closed at $40.20 per share.
- DA Davidson initiated coverage on The RealReal Inc (NASDAQ: REAL) with a Buy rating. The price target for The RealReal is set at $22.00. The RealReal earned ($0.27) in the third quarter. The RealReal's market cap stands at $1.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $30.05 and a 52-week-low of $12.58. The RealReal's stock last closed at $16.97 per share.
- DA Davidson initiated coverage on Revolve Group Inc (NYSE: RVLV) with a Neutral rating. Interestingly, in the third quarter, Revolve Group's EPS was $0.13. The current market cap for Revolve Group is at $1.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $48.36 and a 52-week-low of $14.35. Revolve Group's stock last closed at $17.00 per share.
- DA Davidson initiated coverage on Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ: SFIX) with a Neutral rating. For the first quarter, Stitch Fix had an EPS of $0.00, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.10. The current market cap for Stitch Fix is at $2.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $37.72 and a 52-week-low of $16.05. Stitch Fix's stock last closed at $26.23 per share.
Posted-In: Initiations top upgradesUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Intraday Update Analyst Ratings
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.