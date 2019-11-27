Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 27, 2019
Upgrades
- Barclays changed the rating for TD Ameritrade Holding Corp (NASDAQ: AMTD) from Underweight to Equal-Weight. TD Ameritrade Holding earned $1.04 in the third quarter, compared to $0.89 in the year-ago quarter. TD Ameritrade Holding's market cap stands at $21.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $57.88 and a 52-week-low of $32.69. TD Ameritrade Holding's stock last closed at $51.66 per share.
- For Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ: BMRN), Barclays upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight. For the third quarter, Biomarin Pharmaceutical had an EPS of $0.30, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.07). The current market cap for Biomarin Pharmaceutical is at $13.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $100.13 and a 52-week-low of $62.88. Biomarin Pharmaceutical's stock last closed at $78.51 per share.
- Barclays upgraded the stock for Dick's Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE: DKS) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. For the third quarter, Dick's Sporting Goods had an EPS of $0.52, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.30. The current market cap for Dick's Sporting Goods is at $3.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $47.79 and a 52-week-low of $29.69. Dick's Sporting Goods's stock last closed at $46.81 per share.
- Evercore ISI Group changed the rating for Dick's Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE: DKS) from In-Line to Outperform. For the third quarter, Dick's Sporting Goods had an EPS of $0.52, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.30. Dick's Sporting Goods's market cap stands at $3.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $47.79 and a 52-week-low of $29.69. Dick's Sporting Goods's stock last closed at $46.81 per share.
- Northcoast upgraded the stock for Masonite International Corp (NYSE: DOOR) from Neutral to Buy. For the third quarter, Masonite International had an EPS of $1.08, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.03. Masonite International's market cap stands at $1.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $72.03 and a 52-week-low of $43.76. Masonite International's stock last closed at $72.01 per share.
- For Envestnet Inc (NYSE: ENV), Sandler O'Neill upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy. For the third quarter, Envestnet had an EPS of $0.60, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.53. Envestnet's market cap stands at $3.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $73.94 and a 52-week-low of $46.57. Envestnet's stock last closed at $68.29 per share.
- Barclays upgraded the stock for Charles Schwab Corp (NYSE: SCHW) from Underweight to Equal-Weight. Charles Schwab earned $0.74 in the third quarter, compared to $0.65 in the year-ago quarter. Charles Schwab's market cap stands at $52.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $50.97 and a 52-week-low of $34.58. Charles Schwab's stock last closed at $49.22 per share.
- For Under Armour Inc (NYSE: UAA), Raymond James upgraded the stock from Outperform to Strong Buy. In the third quarter, Under Armour earned $0.22. Under Armour's market cap stands at $8.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $27.72 and a 52-week-low of $16.52. Under Armour's stock last closed at $18.01 per share.
Downgrades
- Raymond James downgraded the stock for Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ: AAXN) from Strong Buy to Market Perform. In the third quarter, Axon Enterprise showed an EPS of $0.28, compared to $0.20 from the year-ago quarter. Axon Enterprise's market cap stands at $3.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $77.66 and a 52-week-low of $39.43. Axon Enterprise's stock last closed at $76.93 per share.
- Raymond James downgraded the stock for Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (NASDAQ: BECN) from Outperform to Market Perform. In the fourth quarter, Beacon Roofing Supply showed an EPS of $1.04, compared to $1.07 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Beacon Roofing Supply is at $2.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $40.00 and a 52-week-low of $26.50. Beacon Roofing Supply's stock last closed at $30.14 per share.
- For BrightView Holdings Inc (NYSE: BV), Stifel Nicolaus downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. BrightView Holdings earned $0.44 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.35 in the year-ago quarter. BrightView Holdings's market cap stands at $1.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $20.27 and a 52-week-low of $9.05. BrightView Holdings's stock last closed at $16.34 per share.
- JP Morgan downgraded the stock for Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ: DLTR) from Overweight to Neutral. Dollar Tree earned $1.08 in the third quarter, compared to $1.18 in the year-ago quarter. Dollar Tree's market cap stands at $26.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $119.71 and a 52-week-low of $81.02. Dollar Tree's stock last closed at $95.26 per share.
- For Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ: DLTR), Telsey Advisory Group downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform. Dollar Tree earned $1.08 in the third quarter, compared to $1.18 in the year-ago quarter. Dollar Tree's market cap stands at $26.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $119.71 and a 52-week-low of $81.02. Dollar Tree's stock last closed at $95.26 per share.
- Morgan Stanley changed the rating for Loma Negra Cia Industria Argentina SA (NYSE: LOMA) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. For the third quarter, Loma Negra Cia Industria had an EPS of $0.01, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.03. The total market value of Loma Negra Cia Industria's outstanding shares is at $958.4 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $13.44 and a 52-week-low of $4.15. Loma Negra Cia Industria's stock last closed at $6.59 per share.
- Evercore ISI Group downgraded the stock for PVH Corp (NYSE: PVH) from Outperform to In-Line. For the third quarter, PVH had an EPS of $3.10, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $3.21. The total market value of PVH's outstanding shares is at $6.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $134.24 and a 52-week-low of $67.41. PVH's stock last closed at $100.10 per share.
Initiations
- For Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA), HSBC initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Buy. In the second quarter, Alibaba Group Holding showed an EPS of $1.83, compared to $1.40 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Alibaba Group Holding's outstanding shares is at $460.7 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $195.72 and a 52-week-low of $129.77. Alibaba Group Holding's stock last closed at $194.82 per share.
- For Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE: BMY), Gabelli & Co. initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Buy. In the third quarter, Bristol-Myers Squibb showed an EPS of $1.17, compared to $1.09 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Bristol-Myers Squibb is at $93.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $59.17 and a 52-week-low of $42.48. Bristol-Myers Squibb's stock last closed at $56.73 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, Jefferies initiated coverage on KushCo Holdings Inc (OTC: KSHB). The price target is set at $3.50 for KushCo Holdings. In the fourth quarter, KushCo Holdings earned ($0.08). The total market value of KushCo Holdings's outstanding shares is at $176.7 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $7.20 and a 52-week-low of $1.26. KushCo Holdings's stock last closed at $1.55 per share.
- H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on Novus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: NVUS) with a Buy rating. The price target for Novus Therapeutics is set at $2.00. For the third quarter, Novus Therapeutics had an EPS of ($0.22), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.37). Novus Therapeutics's market cap stands at $8.0 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $5.21 and a 52-week-low of $0.40. Novus Therapeutics's stock last closed at $0.58 per share.
- Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Ocugen Inc (NASDAQ: OCGN) with a Buy rating. The price target for Ocugen is set at $2.00. Interestingly, in the third quarter, Ocugen's EPS was ($3.55). Ocugen's market cap stands at $19.7 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $35.22 and a 52-week-low of $0.23. Ocugen's stock last closed at $0.31 per share.
- JP Morgan initiated coverage on Vonage Holdings Corp (NYSE: VG) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Vonage Holdings is set at $9.50. In the third quarter, Vonage Holdings showed an EPS of ($0.02), compared to $0.09 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Vonage Holdings's outstanding shares is at $2.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $13.75 and a 52-week-low of $7.16. Vonage Holdings's stock last closed at $7.59 per share.
