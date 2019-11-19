Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 19, 2019
Upgrades
- Vertical Research changed the rating for Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE: ALSN) from Hold to Buy. For the third quarter, Allison Transmission had an EPS of $1.23, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.27. The current market cap for Allison Transmission is at $5.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $52.67 and a 52-week-low of $40.35. Allison Transmission's stock last closed at $45.87 per share.
- Evercore ISI Group changed the rating for AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE: AVB) from In-Line to Outperform. AvalonBay Communities earned $2.34 in the third quarter, compared to $2.28 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for AvalonBay Communities is at $30.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $222.87 and a 52-week-low of $167.01. AvalonBay Communities's stock last closed at $215.32 per share.
- For Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO), Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight. For the third quarter, Broadcom had an EPS of $5.16, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $4.98. The total market value of Broadcom's outstanding shares is at $109.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $323.20 and a 52-week-low of $217.61. Broadcom's stock last closed at $311.07 per share.
- For Audentes Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BOLD), Evercore ISI Group upgraded the stock from In-Line to Outperform. Audentes Therapeutics earned ($1.00) in the third quarter, compared to ($0.97) in the year-ago quarter. Audentes Therapeutics's market cap stands at $1.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $41.65 and a 52-week-low of $17.95. Audentes Therapeutics's stock last closed at $25.55 per share.
- Evercore ISI Group changed the rating for Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE: ESS) from In-Line to Outperform. Essex Property Trust earned $3.35 in the third quarter, compared to $3.15 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Essex Property Trust's outstanding shares is at $21.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $334.17 and a 52-week-low of $235.51. Essex Property Trust's stock last closed at $320.88 per share.
- For Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ: GBDC), Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Outperform. For the third quarter, Golub Capital BDC had an EPS of $0.32, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.33. The current market cap for Golub Capital BDC is at $2.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.38 and a 52-week-low of $16.21. Golub Capital BDC's stock last closed at $17.81 per share.
- Needham upgraded the stock for MaxLinear Inc (NYSE: MXL) from Hold to Buy. For the third quarter, MaxLinear had an EPS of $0.23, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.19. The current market cap for MaxLinear is at $1.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $28.70 and a 52-week-low of $15.93. MaxLinear's stock last closed at $19.84 per share.
- DA Davidson changed the rating for Okta Inc (NASDAQ: OKTA) from Neutral to Buy. For the second quarter, Okta had an EPS of ($0.05), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.15). Okta's market cap stands at $12.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $141.85 and a 52-week-low of $41.88. Okta's stock last closed at $121.15 per share.
- For Prothena Corp PLC (NASDAQ: PRTA), Evercore ISI Group upgraded the stock from In-Line to Outperform. Prothena Corp earned ($0.49) in the third quarter, compared to ($0.62) in the year-ago quarter. Prothena Corp's market cap stands at $363.0 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $14.77 and a 52-week-low of $6.71. Prothena Corp's stock last closed at $10.24 per share.
- For Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR), Argus Research upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy. In the third quarter, Ventas showed an EPS of $0.96, compared to $0.99 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Ventas is at $24.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $75.40 and a 52-week-low of $56.52. Ventas's stock last closed at $58.35 per share.
Downgrades
- UBS changed the rating for Allergan PLC (NYSE: AGN) from Buy to Neutral. In the third quarter, Allergan showed an EPS of $4.25, compared to $4.25 from the year-ago quarter. Allergan's market cap stands at $57.7 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $184.92 and a 52-week-low of $114.27. Allergan's stock last closed at $184.47 per share.
- B. Riley FBR downgraded the stock for American Software Inc (NASDAQ: AMSWA) from Buy to Neutral. American Software earned $0.04 in the first quarter, compared to $0.07 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of American Software's outstanding shares is at $508.4 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $17.11 and a 52-week-low of $8.99. American Software's stock last closed at $16.79 per share.
- For bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ: BLUE), Evercore ISI Group downgraded the stock from Outperform to In-Line. bluebird bio earned ($3.73) in the third quarter, compared to ($2.73) in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of bluebird bio's outstanding shares is at $4.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $163.43 and a 52-week-low of $72.02. bluebird bio's stock last closed at $75.00 per share.
- For Clovis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: CLVS), Evercore ISI Group downgraded the stock from Outperform to In-Line. In the third quarter, Clovis Oncology showed an EPS of ($1.85), compared to ($1.71) from the year-ago quarter. Clovis Oncology's market cap stands at $173.7 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $32.05 and a 52-week-low of $2.93. Clovis Oncology's stock last closed at $7.06 per share.
- Argus Research downgraded the stock for Helmerich & Payne Inc (NYSE: HP) from Buy to Hold. In the fourth quarter, Helmerich & Payne showed an EPS of $0.38, compared to $0.19 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Helmerich & Payne's outstanding shares is at $4.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $64.80 and a 52-week-low of $35.74. Helmerich & Payne's stock last closed at $38.83 per share.
- Evercore ISI Group downgraded the stock for Intelsat SA (NYSE: I) from Outperform to In-Line. For the third quarter, Intelsat had an EPS of ($1.05), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($2.74). The total market value of Intelsat's outstanding shares is at $3.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $29.54 and a 52-week-low of $6.71. Intelsat's stock last closed at $8.03 per share.
- For Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE: ITUB), JP Morgan downgraded the stock from Overweight to Neutral. Itau Unibanco Holding earned $0.18 in the third quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $10.80 and a 52-week-low of $7.59. Itau Unibanco Holding's stock last closed at $8.41 per share.
- Stifel changed the rating for Leggett & Platt Inc (NYSE: LEG) from Buy to Hold. For the third quarter, Leggett & Platt had an EPS of $0.76, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.67. The total market value of Leggett & Platt's outstanding shares is at $6.7 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $55.42 and a 52-week-low of $33.48. Leggett & Platt's stock last closed at $53.57 per share.
- TD Securities downgraded the stock for Methanex Corp (NASDAQ: MEOH) from Buy to Hold. For the third quarter, Methanex had an EPS of ($0.27), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.92. The total market value of Methanex's outstanding shares is at $3.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $62.97 and a 52-week-low of $30.25. Methanex's stock last closed at $39.99 per share.
- Guggenheim downgraded the stock for MSG Networks Inc (NYSE: MSGN) from Neutral to Sell. MSG Networks earned $0.57 in the first quarter, compared to $0.62 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of MSG Networks's outstanding shares is at $975.0 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $27.85 and a 52-week-low of $13.72. MSG Networks's stock last closed at $18.49 per share.
- Bank of America changed the rating for Public Storage (NYSE: PSA) from Buy to Neutral. In the third quarter, Public Storage showed an EPS of $2.73, compared to $2.70 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Public Storage's outstanding shares is at $38.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $266.76 and a 52-week-low of $193.89. Public Storage's stock last closed at $213.41 per share.
- For Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE: ROK), HSBC downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. Rockwell Automation earned $2.01 in the fourth quarter, compared to $2.11 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Rockwell Automation's outstanding shares is at $19.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $207.11 and a 52-week-low of $141.46. Rockwell Automation's stock last closed at $197.63 per share.
- For AT&T Inc (NYSE: T), Moffett Nathanson downgraded the stock from Neutral to Sell. For the third quarter, AT&T had an EPS of $0.94, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.90. The total market value of AT&T's outstanding shares is at $281.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $39.70 and a 52-week-low of $26.80. AT&T's stock last closed at $39.61 per share.
- For Target Hospitality Corp (NASDAQ: TH), Oppenheimer downgraded the stock from Outperform to Perform. Target Hospitality's market cap stands at $583.0 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $12.11 and a 52-week-low of $4.12. Target Hospitality's stock last closed at $4.23 per share.
- For Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ: ZEAL), Jefferies downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. The stock has a 52-week-high of $36.84 and a 52-week-low of $11.55. Zealand Pharma's stock last closed at $36.31 per share.
Initiations
- With a rating of Overweight, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Ltd (NASDAQ: AIH). The price target is set at $13.00 for Aesthetic Medical Intl. The total market value of Aesthetic Medical Intl's outstanding shares is at $203.0 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $12.56 and a 52-week-low of $6.89. Aesthetic Medical Intl's stock last closed at $7.10 per share.
- Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on AMETEK Inc (NYSE: AME) with a Buy rating. The price target for AMETEK is set at $125.00. For the third quarter, AMETEK had an EPS of $0.96, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.82. AMETEK's market cap stands at $20.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $98.25 and a 52-week-low of $63.14. AMETEK's stock last closed at $97.32 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, New Street Research initiated coverage on Arista Networks Inc (NYSE: ANET). The price target is set at $250.00 for Arista Networks. In the third quarter, Arista Networks showed an EPS of $2.69, compared to $2.11 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Arista Networks is at $18.7 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $331.27 and a 52-week-low of $173.31. Arista Networks's stock last closed at $192.98 per share.
- Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage on Cabaletta Bio Inc (NASDAQ: CABA) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Cabaletta Bio is set at $25.00. The current market cap for Cabaletta Bio is at $247.3 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $15.11 and a 52-week-low of $8.58. Cabaletta Bio's stock last closed at $13.79 per share.
- For Cabaletta Bio Inc (NASDAQ: CABA), Cowen & Co. initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Outperform. Cabaletta Bio's market cap stands at $247.3 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $15.11 and a 52-week-low of $8.58. Cabaletta Bio's stock last closed at $13.79 per share.
- Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cabaletta Bio Inc (NASDAQ: CABA) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Cabaletta Bio is set at $19.00. Cabaletta Bio's market cap stands at $247.3 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $15.11 and a 52-week-low of $8.58. Cabaletta Bio's stock last closed at $13.79 per share.
- H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on Calithera Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: CALA) with a Buy rating. The price target for Calithera Biosciences is set at $7.00. In the third quarter, Calithera Biosciences showed an EPS of ($0.38), compared to ($0.52) from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Calithera Biosciences is at $154.8 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $6.90 and a 52-week-low of $2.45. Calithera Biosciences's stock last closed at $3.38 per share.
- For CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD), DA Davidson initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Neutral. In the second quarter, CrowdStrike Holdings earned ($0.18). CrowdStrike Holdings's market cap stands at $11.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $101.88 and a 52-week-low of $44.58. CrowdStrike Holdings's stock last closed at $57.07 per share.
- With a rating of Overweight, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ: ERI). The price target is set at $65.00 for Eldorado Resorts. Eldorado Resorts earned $0.47 in the third quarter, compared to $0.48 in the year-ago quarter. Eldorado Resorts's market cap stands at $3.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $54.99 and a 52-week-low of $31.86. Eldorado Resorts's stock last closed at $53.40 per share.
- For L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE: LHX), Alembic Global initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Overweight. Interestingly, in the third quarter, L3Harris Technologies's EPS was $2.58. L3Harris Technologies's market cap stands at $45.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $217.31 and a 52-week-low of $123.24. L3Harris Technologies's stock last closed at $202.72 per share.
- For Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE: PANW), DA Davidson initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Neutral. In the fourth quarter, Palo Alto Networks showed an EPS of $1.47, compared to $1.28 from the year-ago quarter. Palo Alto Networks's market cap stands at $19.7 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $260.63 and a 52-week-low of $160.08. Palo Alto Networks's stock last closed at $248.58 per share.
- With a rating of Overweight, Piper Jaffray initiated coverage on Progyny Inc (NASDAQ: PGNY). The price target is set at $33.00 for Progyny. The stock has a 52-week-high of $25.95 and a 52-week-low of $13.29. Progyny's stock last closed at $24.92 per share.
- Citi initiated coverage on Progyny Inc (NASDAQ: PGNY) with a Buy rating. The price target for Progyny is set at $30.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $25.95 and a 52-week-low of $13.29. Progyny's stock last closed at $24.92 per share.
- SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Progyny Inc (NASDAQ: PGNY) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Progyny is set at $28.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $25.95 and a 52-week-low of $13.29. Progyny's stock last closed at $24.92 per share.
- JP Morgan initiated coverage on Progyny Inc (NASDAQ: PGNY) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Progyny is set at $26.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $25.95 and a 52-week-low of $13.29. Progyny's stock last closed at $24.92 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, Jefferies initiated coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: PHAT). The price target is set at $32.00 for Phathom Pharmaceuticals. The stock has a 52-week-high of $28.51 and a 52-week-low of $20.26. Phathom Pharmaceuticals's stock last closed at $24.27 per share.
- With a rating of Neutral, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: PHAT). The price target is set at $32.00 for Phathom Pharmaceuticals. The stock has a 52-week-high of $28.51 and a 52-week-low of $20.26. Phathom Pharmaceuticals's stock last closed at $24.27 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, Needham initiated coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: PHAT). The price target is set at $40.00 for Phathom Pharmaceuticals. The stock has a 52-week-high of $28.51 and a 52-week-low of $20.26. Phathom Pharmaceuticals's stock last closed at $24.27 per share.
- Baird initiated coverage on Shake Shack Inc (NYSE: SHAK) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Shake Shack is set at $66.00. In the third quarter, Shake Shack showed an EPS of $0.26, compared to $0.21 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Shake Shack is at $3.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $105.84 and a 52-week-low of $40.67. Shake Shack's stock last closed at $61.72 per share.
- For Splunk Inc (NASDAQ: SPLK), DA Davidson initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Buy. In the second quarter, Splunk showed an EPS of $0.30, compared to $0.08 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Splunk's outstanding shares is at $17.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $143.70 and a 52-week-low of $83.69. Splunk's stock last closed at $122.79 per share.
- For Tufin Software Technologies Ltd (NYSE: TUFN), DA Davidson initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Buy. Tufin Software earned ($0.24) in the third quarter. The current market cap for Tufin Software is at $585.4 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $31.04 and a 52-week-low of $14.85. Tufin Software's stock last closed at $17.29 per share.
- For Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ: ZS), DA Davidson initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Buy. Zscaler earned $0.07 in the fourth quarter, compared to ($0.01) in the year-ago quarter. Zscaler's market cap stands at $6.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $89.54 and a 52-week-low of $30.72. Zscaler's stock last closed at $44.51 per share.
Posted-In: Initiations top upgradesUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Intraday Update Analyst Ratings
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.