Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 18, 2019
Upgrades
- For Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE: BUD), Redburn upgraded the stock from Sell to Neutral. For the third quarter, Anheuser-Busch InBev had an EPS of $1.22, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.16. The stock has a 52-week-high of $102.70 and a 52-week-low of $64.55. Anheuser-Busch InBev's stock last closed at $79.66 per share.
- Sandler O'Neill changed the rating for Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE: CHCT) from Hold to Buy. For the third quarter, Community Healthcare had an EPS of $0.44, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.39. The total market value of Community Healthcare's outstanding shares is at $939.6 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $49.17 and a 52-week-low of $27.54. Community Healthcare's stock last closed at $45.13 per share.
- BMO Capital upgraded the stock for Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc (NYSE: ELS) from Market Perform to Outperform. Equity Lifestyle Props earned $0.53 in the third quarter, compared to $0.51 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Equity Lifestyle Props's outstanding shares is at $12.7 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $70.54 and a 52-week-low of $46.46. Equity Lifestyle Props's stock last closed at $69.63 per share.
- Goldman Sachs changed the rating for Element Solutions Inc (NYSE: ESI) from Neutral to Buy. In the third quarter, Element Solutions showed an EPS of $0.26, compared to $0.04 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Element Solutions's outstanding shares is at $2.7 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $12.74 and a 52-week-low of $8.55. Element Solutions's stock last closed at $12.15 per share.
- Sandler O'Neill changed the rating for Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE: ESS) from Hold to Buy. Essex Property Trust earned $3.35 in the third quarter, compared to $3.15 in the year-ago quarter. Essex Property Trust's market cap stands at $21.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $334.17 and a 52-week-low of $235.51. Essex Property Trust's stock last closed at $319.00 per share.
- Canaccord Genuity changed the rating for Elastic NV (NYSE: ESTC) from Hold to Buy. Interestingly, in the first quarter, Elastic's EPS was ($0.32). The current market cap for Elastic is at $6.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $104.10 and a 52-week-low of $60.78. Elastic's stock last closed at $74.27 per share.
- Goldman Sachs changed the rating for W R Grace & Co (NYSE: GRA) from Neutral to Buy. W R Grace earned $0.98 in the third quarter, compared to $1.11 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of W R Grace's outstanding shares is at $4.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $79.71 and a 52-week-low of $59.22. W R Grace's stock last closed at $67.59 per share.
- For HSBC Holdings PLC (NYSE: HSBC), Jefferies upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy. HSBC Holdings earned $0.15 in the third quarter, compared to $0.19 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $44.93 and a 52-week-low of $35.35. HSBC Holdings's stock last closed at $37.01 per share.
- UOB Kay Hian changed the rating for JD.com Inc (NASDAQ: JD) from Hold to Buy. JD.com earned $0.29 in the third quarter, compared to $0.12 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for JD.com is at $42.7 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $35.43 and a 52-week-low of $19.21. JD.com's stock last closed at $33.55 per share.
- Sandler O'Neill upgraded the stock for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) from Hold to Buy. Kite Realty Gr Trust earned $0.39 in the third quarter, compared to $0.48 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Kite Realty Gr Trust's outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $18.89 and a 52-week-low of $13.66. Kite Realty Gr Trust's stock last closed at $18.89 per share.
- For Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE: NVO), Barclays upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Novo Nordisk earned $0.64 in the third quarter, compared to $0.58 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $58.01 and a 52-week-low of $43.12. Novo Nordisk's stock last closed at $57.28 per share.
- Wells Fargo upgraded the stock for Owens-Corning Inc (NYSE: OC) from Market Perform to Outperform. For the third quarter, Owens-Corning had an EPS of $1.63, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.54. Owens-Corning's market cap stands at $6.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $65.31 and a 52-week-low of $40.64. Owens-Corning's stock last closed at $65.16 per share.
- For Qiagen NV (NYSE: QGEN), Commerzbank upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy. For the third quarter, Qiagen had an EPS of $0.36, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.35. Qiagen's market cap stands at $6.7 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $41.55 and a 52-week-low of $25.04. Qiagen's stock last closed at $40.56 per share.
- Dougherty & Co. changed the rating for Quotient Technology Inc (NYSE: QUOT) from Neutral to Buy. For the third quarter, Quotient Technology had an EPS of ($0.12), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.08). The total market value of Quotient Technology's outstanding shares is at $765.0 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $13.04 and a 52-week-low of $6.92. Quotient Technology's stock last closed at $10.85 per share.
- Barclays changed the rating for Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE: ROK) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Rockwell Automation earned $2.01 in the fourth quarter, compared to $2.11 in the year-ago quarter. Rockwell Automation's market cap stands at $19.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $207.11 and a 52-week-low of $141.46. Rockwell Automation's stock last closed at $200.23 per share.
- Morgan Stanley changed the rating for Splunk Inc (NASDAQ: SPLK) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. In the second quarter, Splunk showed an EPS of $0.30, compared to $0.08 from the year-ago quarter. Splunk's market cap stands at $17.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $143.70 and a 52-week-low of $83.69. Splunk's stock last closed at $119.20 per share.
- For Teekay Tankers Ltd (NYSE: TNK), Bank of America upgraded the stock from Underperform to Buy. Teekay Tankers earned ($0.08) in the third quarter, compared to ($0.07) in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Teekay Tankers's outstanding shares is at $548.7 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $2.45 and a 52-week-low of $0.87. Teekay Tankers's stock last closed at $2.40 per share.
- Cowen & Co. upgraded the stock for TripAdvisor Inc (NASDAQ: TRIP) from Underperform to Market Perform. TripAdvisor earned $0.58 in the third quarter, compared to $0.72 in the year-ago quarter. TripAdvisor's market cap stands at $5.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $65.41 and a 52-week-low of $29.27. TripAdvisor's stock last closed at $31.14 per share.
- Goldman Sachs changed the rating for Venator Materials PLC (NYSE: VNTR) from Neutral to Buy. Venator Materials earned $0.08 in the third quarter, compared to $0.32 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Venator Materials is at $263.2 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $7.24 and a 52-week-low of $1.85. Venator Materials's stock last closed at $3.93 per share.
- JP Morgan changed the rating for Viasat Inc (NASDAQ: VSAT) from Neutral to Overweight. For the second quarter, Viasat had an EPS of $0.33, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.15). Viasat's market cap stands at $4.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $97.31 and a 52-week-low of $55.93. Viasat's stock last closed at $71.83 per share.
- Bank of America changed the rating for WestRock Co (NYSE: WRK) from Neutral to Buy. For the third quarter, WestRock had an EPS of $1.11, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.09. The current market cap for WestRock is at $9.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $48.55 and a 52-week-low of $31.94. WestRock's stock last closed at $39.96 per share.
- Argus Research upgraded the stock for Wolverine World Wide Inc (NYSE: WWW) from Hold to Buy. In the third quarter, Wolverine World Wide showed an EPS of $0.68, compared to $0.62 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Wolverine World Wide's outstanding shares is at $2.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $39.72 and a 52-week-low of $23.05. Wolverine World Wide's stock last closed at $33.26 per share.
Downgrades
- For Amarin Corp PLC (NASDAQ: AMRN), Citi downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. Amarin Corp earned ($0.01) in the third quarter, compared to ($0.06) in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Amarin Corp's outstanding shares is at $5.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $24.67 and a 52-week-low of $11.78. Amarin Corp's stock last closed at $24.02 per share.
- Oppenheimer changed the rating for Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ: ANCN) from Outperform to Perform. Anchiano Therapeutics's market cap stands at $27.5 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $11.50 and a 52-week-low of $1.28. Anchiano Therapeutics's stock last closed at $1.92 per share.
- Raymond James changed the rating for Aon PLC (NYSE: AON) from Outperform to Underperform. In the third quarter, Aon showed an EPS of $1.45, compared to $1.31 from the year-ago quarter. Aon's market cap stands at $45.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $199.76 and a 52-week-low of $135.30. Aon's stock last closed at $198.71 per share.
- Cowen & Co. downgraded the stock for Craft Brew Alliance Inc (NASDAQ: BREW) from Outperform to Market Perform. In the third quarter, Craft Brew Alliance showed an EPS of ($0.14), compared to $0.00 from the year-ago quarter. Craft Brew Alliance's market cap stands at $141.9 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $17.40 and a 52-week-low of $7.11. Craft Brew Alliance's stock last closed at $16.34 per share.
- For Cango Inc (NYSE: CANG), Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the third quarter, Cango showed an EPS of $0.11, compared to $0.12 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Cango's outstanding shares is at $923.5 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $10.20 and a 52-week-low of $4.52. Cango's stock last closed at $6.79 per share.
- Raymond James changed the rating for Health Insurance Innovations Inc (NASDAQ: HIIQ) from Outperform to Market Perform. For the third quarter, Health Insurance had an EPS of $0.66, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.61. Health Insurance's market cap stands at $376.1 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $46.60 and a 52-week-low of $16.25. Health Insurance's stock last closed at $23.40 per share.
- Barclays downgraded the stock for Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ: LBTYA) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. In the third quarter, Liberty Global showed an EPS of $0.77, compared to ($0.56) from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Liberty Global's outstanding shares is at $15.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $28.62 and a 52-week-low of $19.88. Liberty Global's stock last closed at $22.64 per share.
- Canaccord Genuity downgraded the stock for Okta Inc (NASDAQ: OKTA) from Buy to Hold. For the second quarter, Okta had an EPS of ($0.05), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.15). Okta's market cap stands at $12.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $141.85 and a 52-week-low of $41.88. Okta's stock last closed at $117.52 per share.
- For Progressive Corp (NYSE: PGR), Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. In the third quarter, Progressive showed an EPS of $1.42, compared to $1.57 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Progressive's outstanding shares is at $40.7 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $84.96 and a 52-week-low of $56.71. Progressive's stock last closed at $72.91 per share.
- Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock for PQ Group Holdings Inc (NYSE: PQG) from Neutral to Sell. In the third quarter, PQ Group Holdings showed an EPS of $0.36, compared to $0.26 from the year-ago quarter. PQ Group Holdings's market cap stands at $2.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $17.59 and a 52-week-low of $13.18. PQ Group Holdings's stock last closed at $16.15 per share.
- For Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE: SHW), Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. For the third quarter, Sherwin-Williams had an EPS of $6.65, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $5.68. The current market cap for Sherwin-Williams is at $52.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $597.00 and a 52-week-low of $365.20. Sherwin-Williams's stock last closed at $592.75 per share.
- For Taseko Mines Ltd (AMEX: TGB), National Bank Financial downgraded the stock from Outperform to Sector Perform. For the third quarter, Taseko Mines had an EPS of ($0.06), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.01. The total market value of Taseko Mines's outstanding shares is at $128.0 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $0.79 and a 52-week-low of $0.38. Taseko Mines's stock last closed at $0.44 per share.
- For Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UCTT), Stifel downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. For the third quarter, Ultra Clean Holdings had an EPS of $0.21, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.30. The total market value of Ultra Clean Holdings's outstanding shares is at $845.0 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $23.80 and a 52-week-low of $6.94. Ultra Clean Holdings's stock last closed at $22.64 per share.
- Stephens & Co. changed the rating for US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ: USCR) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. US Concrete earned $1.22 in the third quarter, compared to $0.73 in the year-ago quarter. US Concrete's market cap stands at $872.6 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $56.22 and a 52-week-low of $30.41. US Concrete's stock last closed at $43.07 per share.
- For Workday Inc (NASDAQ: WDAY), Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the second quarter, Workday showed an EPS of $0.44, compared to $0.31 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Workday is at $38.7 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $226.83 and a 52-week-low of $117.72. Workday's stock last closed at $165.98 per share.
- SVB Leerink downgraded the stock for Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ: WMGI) from Outperform to Market Perform. Wright Medical Group earned ($0.29) in the third quarter, compared to ($0.09) in the year-ago quarter. Wright Medical Group's market cap stands at $2.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $32.86 and a 52-week-low of $19.04. Wright Medical Group's stock last closed at $29.51 per share.
- National Securities changed the rating for Yield10 Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ: YTEN) from Buy to Neutral. In the third quarter, Yield10 Bioscience showed an EPS of ($0.16), compared to ($0.26) from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Yield10 Bioscience's outstanding shares is at $4.5 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $1.77 and a 52-week-low of $0.14. Yield10 Bioscience's stock last closed at $0.15 per share.
Initiations
- Wells Fargo initiated coverage on BRP Group Inc (NASDAQ: BRP) with an Outperform rating. The price target for BRP Group is set at $20.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $17.80 and a 52-week-low of $15.29. BRP Group's stock last closed at $17.47 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, Bank of America initiated coverage on BRP Group Inc (NASDAQ: BRP). The price target is set at $20.00 for BRP Group. The stock has a 52-week-high of $17.80 and a 52-week-low of $15.29. BRP Group's stock last closed at $17.47 per share.
- Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on BRP Group Inc (NASDAQ: BRP) with an Outperform rating. The price target for BRP Group is set at $22.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $17.80 and a 52-week-low of $15.29. BRP Group's stock last closed at $17.47 per share.
- Raymond James initiated coverage on BRP Group Inc (NASDAQ: BRP) with an Outperform rating. The price target for BRP Group is set at $19.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $17.80 and a 52-week-low of $15.29. BRP Group's stock last closed at $17.47 per share.
- Jefferies initiated coverage on BRP Group Inc (NASDAQ: BRP) with a Hold rating. The price target for BRP Group is set at $18.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $17.80 and a 52-week-low of $15.29. BRP Group's stock last closed at $17.47 per share.
- With a rating of Neutral, JP Morgan initiated coverage on BRP Group Inc (NASDAQ: BRP). The price target is set at $19.00 for BRP Group. The stock has a 52-week-high of $17.80 and a 52-week-low of $15.29. BRP Group's stock last closed at $17.47 per share.
- Benchmark initiated coverage on Champions Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: CSBR) with a Speculative Buy rating. The price target for Champions Oncology is set at $11.00. In the first quarter, Champions Oncology showed an EPS of ($0.05), compared to $0.05 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Champions Oncology is at $60.7 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $13.24 and a 52-week-low of $4.98. Champions Oncology's stock last closed at $5.39 per share.
- Piper Jaffray initiated coverage on J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ: JCOM) with an Overweight rating. J2 Global earned $1.70 in the third quarter, compared to $1.53 in the year-ago quarter. J2 Global's market cap stands at $4.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $100.87 and a 52-week-low of $65.07. J2 Global's stock last closed at $95.88 per share.
- With a rating of Overweight, Atlantic Equities initiated coverage on Linde PLC (NYSE: LIN). The price target is set at $250.00 for Linde. The total market value of Linde's outstanding shares is at $106.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $210.32 and a 52-week-low of $145.95. Linde's stock last closed at $209.69 per share.
- Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ: LSXMA) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Liberty SiriusXM Gr is set at $55.00. The current market cap for Liberty SiriusXM Gr is at $14.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $48.05 and a 52-week-low of $34.92. Liberty SiriusXM Gr's stock last closed at $47.01 per share.
- With a rating of Overweight, KeyBanc initiated coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE: MGY). The price target is set at $14.00 for Magnolia Oil & Gas. Magnolia Oil & Gas's market cap stands at $2.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $14.13 and a 52-week-low of $9.27. Magnolia Oil & Gas's stock last closed at $11.71 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, Compass Point initiated coverage on Silvergate Capital Corp (NYSE: SI). The price target is set at $17.50 for Silvergate Capital. The stock has a 52-week-high of $16.72 and a 52-week-low of $12.25. Silvergate Capital's stock last closed at $15.10 per share.
