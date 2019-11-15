Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 15, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 15, 2019 9:59am   Comments
Share:

Upgrades

  • Nomura upgraded the stock for Applied Materials Inc (NASDAQ: AMAT) from Neutral to Buy. In the fourth quarter, Applied Materials showed an EPS of $0.80, compared to $0.97 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Applied Materials is at $47.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $57.38 and a 52-week-low of $28.79. Applied Materials's stock last closed at $56.96 per share.
  • Bank of America changed the rating for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: BCRX) from Neutral to Buy. In the third quarter, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals showed an EPS of ($0.34), compared to ($0.28) from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals is at $220.8 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $9.95 and a 52-week-low of $1.38. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals's stock last closed at $1.58 per share.
  • For Baker Hughes Co (NYSE: BKR), Susquehanna upgraded the stock from Neutral to Positive. The total market value of Baker Hughes's outstanding shares is at $21.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $28.65 and a 52-week-low of $20.09. Baker Hughes's stock last closed at $21.88 per share.
  • Credit Suisse changed the rating for Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ: FTNT) from Underperform to Neutral. Fortinet earned $0.67 in the third quarter, compared to $0.49 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Fortinet is at $13.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $100.85 and a 52-week-low of $64.41. Fortinet's stock last closed at $100.12 per share.
  • For GrubHub Inc (NYSE: GRUB), Barclays upgraded the stock from Underweight to Overweight. GrubHub earned $0.27 in the third quarter, compared to $0.45 in the year-ago quarter. GrubHub's market cap stands at $3.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $91.20 and a 52-week-low of $32.11. GrubHub's stock last closed at $38.50 per share.
  • For NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA), Craig-Hallum upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy. NVIDIA earned $1.78 in the third quarter, compared to $1.84 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for NVIDIA is at $106.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $211.86 and a 52-week-low of $124.46. NVIDIA's stock last closed at $209.79 per share.
  • Mizuho changed the rating for Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ: QCOM) from Neutral to Buy. For the fourth quarter, Qualcomm had an EPS of $0.78, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.90. Qualcomm's market cap stands at $92.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $94.11 and a 52-week-low of $49.10. Qualcomm's stock last closed at $90.48 per share.

 

Downgrades

  • JP Morgan changed the rating for AGCO Corp (NYSE: AGCO) from Overweight to Neutral. For the third quarter, AGCO had an EPS of $0.82, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.91. AGCO's market cap stands at $5.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $81.39 and a 52-week-low of $51.48. AGCO's stock last closed at $80.12 per share.
  • Alliance Global Partners downgraded the stock for Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE: CGC) from Buy to Hold. Canopy Growth earned ($1.08) in the second quarter, compared to ($3.70) in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Canopy Growth is at $11.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $52.74 and a 52-week-low of $15.19. Canopy Growth's stock last closed at $15.83 per share.
  • For CenterPoint Energy Inc (NYSE: CNP), Guggenheim Securities downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. CenterPoint Energy earned $0.53 in the third quarter, compared to $0.39 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of CenterPoint Energy's outstanding shares is at $14.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $31.42 and a 52-week-low of $26.59. CenterPoint Energy's stock last closed at $26.69 per share.
  • Credit Suisse downgraded the stock for CenterPoint Energy Inc (NYSE: CNP) from Outperform to Neutral. In the third quarter, CenterPoint Energy showed an EPS of $0.53, compared to $0.39 from the year-ago quarter. CenterPoint Energy's market cap stands at $14.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $31.42 and a 52-week-low of $26.59. CenterPoint Energy's stock last closed at $26.69 per share.
  • For CenterPoint Energy Inc (NYSE: CNP), SunTrust Robinson Humphrey downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. CenterPoint Energy earned $0.53 in the third quarter, compared to $0.39 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for CenterPoint Energy is at $14.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $31.42 and a 52-week-low of $26.59. CenterPoint Energy's stock last closed at $26.69 per share.
  • For CenterPoint Energy Inc (NYSE: CNP), Bank of America downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. For the third quarter, CenterPoint Energy had an EPS of $0.53, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.39. The total market value of CenterPoint Energy's outstanding shares is at $14.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $31.42 and a 52-week-low of $26.59. CenterPoint Energy's stock last closed at $26.69 per share.
  • Cowen & Co. downgraded the stock for Cypress Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ: CY) from Outperform to Market Perform. In the third quarter, Cypress Semiconductor showed an EPS of $0.30, compared to $0.40 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Cypress Semiconductor's outstanding shares is at $8.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $23.50 and a 52-week-low of $11.86. Cypress Semiconductor's stock last closed at $23.44 per share.
  • For Gulfport Energy Corp (NASDAQ: GPOR), SunTrust Robinson Humphrey downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. Gulfport Energy earned $0.24 in the third quarter, compared to $0.49 in the year-ago quarter. Gulfport Energy's market cap stands at $444.7 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $10.09 and a 52-week-low of $2.28. Gulfport Energy's stock last closed at $3.08 per share.
  • Raymond James downgraded the stock for Leap Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: LPTX) from Outperform to Market Perform. For the third quarter, Leap Therapeutics had an EPS of ($0.33), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.55). The total market value of Leap Therapeutics's outstanding shares is at $28.1 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $4.05 and a 52-week-low of $0.57. Leap Therapeutics's stock last closed at $0.63 per share.
  • Roth Capital downgraded the stock for Mitek Systems Inc (NASDAQ: MITK) from Buy to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, Mitek Systems showed an EPS of $0.21, compared to $0.14 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Mitek Systems's outstanding shares is at $389.1 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $13.07 and a 52-week-low of $7.42. Mitek Systems's stock last closed at $7.71 per share.
  • New Street downgraded the stock for NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA) from Buy to Neutral. In the third quarter, NVIDIA showed an EPS of $1.78, compared to $1.84 from the year-ago quarter. NVIDIA's market cap stands at $106.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $211.86 and a 52-week-low of $124.46. NVIDIA's stock last closed at $209.79 per share.

 

Initiations

  • Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE: A) with a Hold rating. The price target for Agilent Technologies is set at $85.00. In the third quarter, Agilent Technologies showed an EPS of $0.76, compared to $0.67 from the year-ago quarter. Agilent Technologies's market cap stands at $23.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $82.27 and a 52-week-low of $62.00. Agilent Technologies's stock last closed at $76.75 per share.
  • B. Riley initiated coverage on Avid Technology Inc (NASDAQ: AVID) with a Buy rating. The price target for Avid Technology is set at $10.00. For the third quarter, Avid Technology had an EPS of $0.10, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.02. Avid Technology's market cap stands at $290.5 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $10.79 and a 52-week-low of $4.37. Avid Technology's stock last closed at $7.30 per share.
  • For Avantor Inc (NYSE: AVTR), Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Hold. Avantor earned $0.15 in the third quarter. Avantor's market cap stands at $8.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.59 and a 52-week-low of $13.33. Avantor's stock last closed at $15.99 per share.
  • JP Morgan initiated coverage on American Water Works Co Inc (NYSE: AWK) with a Neutral rating. The price target for American Water Works Co is set at $127.00. For the third quarter, American Water Works Co had an EPS of $1.33, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.20. The total market value of American Water Works Co's outstanding shares is at $22.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $129.89 and a 52-week-low of $85.89. American Water Works Co's stock last closed at $117.90 per share.
  • Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Bruker Corp (NASDAQ: BRKR) with a Hold rating. The price target for Bruker is set at $53.00. For the third quarter, Bruker had an EPS of $0.43, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.37. The total market value of Bruker's outstanding shares is at $6.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $52.23 and a 52-week-low of $26.10. Bruker's stock last closed at $49.17 per share.
  • Berenberg initiated coverage on Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE: CAG) with a Hold rating. The price target for Conagra Brands is set at $29.00. In the first quarter, Conagra Brands showed an EPS of $0.43, compared to $0.47 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Conagra Brands's outstanding shares is at $14.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $34.49 and a 52-week-low of $20.22. Conagra Brands's stock last closed at $28.46 per share.
  • With a rating of Buy, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ: EXAS). The price target is set at $110.00 for Exact Sciences. Exact Sciences earned ($0.31) in the third quarter, compared to ($0.37) in the year-ago quarter. Exact Sciences's market cap stands at $11.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $123.99 and a 52-week-low of $53.06. Exact Sciences's stock last closed at $79.24 per share.
  • SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Genocea Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: GNCA) with an Outperform rating. In the third quarter, Genocea Biosciences showed an EPS of ($0.28), compared to ($0.09) from the year-ago quarter. Genocea Biosciences's market cap stands at $64.8 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $11.28 and a 52-week-low of $1.99. Genocea Biosciences's stock last closed at $2.21 per share.
  • Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Illumina Inc (NASDAQ: ILMN) with a Buy rating. The price target for Illumina is set at $345.00. For the third quarter, Illumina had an EPS of $1.93, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.52. The total market value of Illumina's outstanding shares is at $43.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $380.76 and a 52-week-low of $263.30. Illumina's stock last closed at $298.44 per share.
  • William Blair initiated coverage on LivePerson Inc (NASDAQ: LPSN) with an Outperform rating. LivePerson earned ($0.36) in the third quarter, compared to $0.02 in the year-ago quarter. LivePerson's market cap stands at $2.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $42.85 and a 52-week-low of $16.98. LivePerson's stock last closed at $36.47 per share.
  • With a rating of Hold, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Mettler-Toledo International Inc (NYSE: MTD). The price target is set at $790.00 for Mettler-Toledo Intl. In the third quarter, Mettler-Toledo Intl showed an EPS of $5.77, compared to $5.12 from the year-ago quarter. Mettler-Toledo Intl's market cap stands at $17.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $873.51 and a 52-week-low of $500.74. Mettler-Toledo Intl's stock last closed at $713.07 per share.
  • With a rating of Buy, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: NSTG). The price target is set at $28.00 for NanoString Technologies. In the third quarter, NanoString Technologies showed an EPS of ($0.64), compared to ($0.56) from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for NanoString Technologies is at $807.6 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $34.78 and a 52-week-low of $13.26. NanoString Technologies's stock last closed at $23.72 per share.
  • Piper Jaffray initiated coverage on Par Pacific Holdings Inc (NYSE: PARR) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Par Pacific Holdings is set at $27.00. In the third quarter, Par Pacific Holdings showed an EPS of $0.13, compared to $0.12 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Par Pacific Holdings's outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $25.69 and a 52-week-low of $13.68. Par Pacific Holdings's stock last closed at $25.38 per share.
  • DA Davidson initiated coverage on PaySign Inc (NASDAQ: PAYS) with a Buy rating. The price target for PaySign is set at $16.00. In the third quarter, PaySign earned $0.06. The current market cap for PaySign is at $512.8 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $18.67 and a 52-week-low of $3.15. PaySign's stock last closed at $11.29 per share.
  • With a rating of Buy, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on PerkinElmer Inc (NYSE: PKI). The price target is set at $102.00 for PerkinElmer. In the third quarter, PerkinElmer showed an EPS of $1.06, compared to $0.90 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for PerkinElmer is at $9.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $103.00 and a 52-week-low of $71.83. PerkinElmer's stock last closed at $88.15 per share.
  • Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Qiagen NV (NYSE: QGEN) with a Hold rating. The price target for Qiagen is set at $33.00. In the third quarter, Qiagen showed an EPS of $0.36, compared to $0.35 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Qiagen is at $6.7 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $41.55 and a 52-week-low of $25.04. Qiagen's stock last closed at $37.28 per share.
  • With a rating of Buy, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Repligen Corp (NASDAQ: RGEN). The price target is set at $105.00 for Repligen. Repligen earned $0.26 in the third quarter, compared to $0.20 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Repligen's outstanding shares is at $4.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $99.25 and a 52-week-low of $48.26. Repligen's stock last closed at $81.68 per share.

Posted-In: Initiations top upgradesUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (A + AGCO)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 14, 2019
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
Earnings Scheduled For October 29, 2019
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 18, 2019
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Edge Higher Ahead Of Fed Speakers
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
ACHCLSAUpgrades
NBLXCredit SuisseMaintains31.0
CPAStifel NicolausMaintains100.0
CGCStifel NicolausMaintains30.0
AMATStifel NicolausMaintains72.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Driving Higher: Market Keeps Hanging In, On Pace For Another Record-Setting Week

Walmart Earnings Praised By Analysts, But Some Question What's Next