Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 15, 2019
Upgrades
- Nomura upgraded the stock for Applied Materials Inc (NASDAQ: AMAT) from Neutral to Buy. In the fourth quarter, Applied Materials showed an EPS of $0.80, compared to $0.97 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Applied Materials is at $47.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $57.38 and a 52-week-low of $28.79. Applied Materials's stock last closed at $56.96 per share.
- Bank of America changed the rating for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: BCRX) from Neutral to Buy. In the third quarter, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals showed an EPS of ($0.34), compared to ($0.28) from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals is at $220.8 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $9.95 and a 52-week-low of $1.38. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals's stock last closed at $1.58 per share.
- For Baker Hughes Co (NYSE: BKR), Susquehanna upgraded the stock from Neutral to Positive. The total market value of Baker Hughes's outstanding shares is at $21.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $28.65 and a 52-week-low of $20.09. Baker Hughes's stock last closed at $21.88 per share.
- Credit Suisse changed the rating for Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ: FTNT) from Underperform to Neutral. Fortinet earned $0.67 in the third quarter, compared to $0.49 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Fortinet is at $13.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $100.85 and a 52-week-low of $64.41. Fortinet's stock last closed at $100.12 per share.
- For GrubHub Inc (NYSE: GRUB), Barclays upgraded the stock from Underweight to Overweight. GrubHub earned $0.27 in the third quarter, compared to $0.45 in the year-ago quarter. GrubHub's market cap stands at $3.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $91.20 and a 52-week-low of $32.11. GrubHub's stock last closed at $38.50 per share.
- For NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA), Craig-Hallum upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy. NVIDIA earned $1.78 in the third quarter, compared to $1.84 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for NVIDIA is at $106.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $211.86 and a 52-week-low of $124.46. NVIDIA's stock last closed at $209.79 per share.
- Mizuho changed the rating for Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ: QCOM) from Neutral to Buy. For the fourth quarter, Qualcomm had an EPS of $0.78, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.90. Qualcomm's market cap stands at $92.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $94.11 and a 52-week-low of $49.10. Qualcomm's stock last closed at $90.48 per share.
Downgrades
- JP Morgan changed the rating for AGCO Corp (NYSE: AGCO) from Overweight to Neutral. For the third quarter, AGCO had an EPS of $0.82, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.91. AGCO's market cap stands at $5.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $81.39 and a 52-week-low of $51.48. AGCO's stock last closed at $80.12 per share.
- Alliance Global Partners downgraded the stock for Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE: CGC) from Buy to Hold. Canopy Growth earned ($1.08) in the second quarter, compared to ($3.70) in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Canopy Growth is at $11.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $52.74 and a 52-week-low of $15.19. Canopy Growth's stock last closed at $15.83 per share.
- For CenterPoint Energy Inc (NYSE: CNP), Guggenheim Securities downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. CenterPoint Energy earned $0.53 in the third quarter, compared to $0.39 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of CenterPoint Energy's outstanding shares is at $14.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $31.42 and a 52-week-low of $26.59. CenterPoint Energy's stock last closed at $26.69 per share.
- Credit Suisse downgraded the stock for CenterPoint Energy Inc (NYSE: CNP) from Outperform to Neutral. In the third quarter, CenterPoint Energy showed an EPS of $0.53, compared to $0.39 from the year-ago quarter. CenterPoint Energy's market cap stands at $14.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $31.42 and a 52-week-low of $26.59. CenterPoint Energy's stock last closed at $26.69 per share.
- For CenterPoint Energy Inc (NYSE: CNP), SunTrust Robinson Humphrey downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. CenterPoint Energy earned $0.53 in the third quarter, compared to $0.39 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for CenterPoint Energy is at $14.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $31.42 and a 52-week-low of $26.59. CenterPoint Energy's stock last closed at $26.69 per share.
- For CenterPoint Energy Inc (NYSE: CNP), Bank of America downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. For the third quarter, CenterPoint Energy had an EPS of $0.53, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.39. The total market value of CenterPoint Energy's outstanding shares is at $14.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $31.42 and a 52-week-low of $26.59. CenterPoint Energy's stock last closed at $26.69 per share.
- Cowen & Co. downgraded the stock for Cypress Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ: CY) from Outperform to Market Perform. In the third quarter, Cypress Semiconductor showed an EPS of $0.30, compared to $0.40 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Cypress Semiconductor's outstanding shares is at $8.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $23.50 and a 52-week-low of $11.86. Cypress Semiconductor's stock last closed at $23.44 per share.
- For Gulfport Energy Corp (NASDAQ: GPOR), SunTrust Robinson Humphrey downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. Gulfport Energy earned $0.24 in the third quarter, compared to $0.49 in the year-ago quarter. Gulfport Energy's market cap stands at $444.7 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $10.09 and a 52-week-low of $2.28. Gulfport Energy's stock last closed at $3.08 per share.
- Raymond James downgraded the stock for Leap Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: LPTX) from Outperform to Market Perform. For the third quarter, Leap Therapeutics had an EPS of ($0.33), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.55). The total market value of Leap Therapeutics's outstanding shares is at $28.1 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $4.05 and a 52-week-low of $0.57. Leap Therapeutics's stock last closed at $0.63 per share.
- Roth Capital downgraded the stock for Mitek Systems Inc (NASDAQ: MITK) from Buy to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, Mitek Systems showed an EPS of $0.21, compared to $0.14 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Mitek Systems's outstanding shares is at $389.1 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $13.07 and a 52-week-low of $7.42. Mitek Systems's stock last closed at $7.71 per share.
- New Street downgraded the stock for NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA) from Buy to Neutral. In the third quarter, NVIDIA showed an EPS of $1.78, compared to $1.84 from the year-ago quarter. NVIDIA's market cap stands at $106.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $211.86 and a 52-week-low of $124.46. NVIDIA's stock last closed at $209.79 per share.
Initiations
- Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE: A) with a Hold rating. The price target for Agilent Technologies is set at $85.00. In the third quarter, Agilent Technologies showed an EPS of $0.76, compared to $0.67 from the year-ago quarter. Agilent Technologies's market cap stands at $23.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $82.27 and a 52-week-low of $62.00. Agilent Technologies's stock last closed at $76.75 per share.
- B. Riley initiated coverage on Avid Technology Inc (NASDAQ: AVID) with a Buy rating. The price target for Avid Technology is set at $10.00. For the third quarter, Avid Technology had an EPS of $0.10, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.02. Avid Technology's market cap stands at $290.5 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $10.79 and a 52-week-low of $4.37. Avid Technology's stock last closed at $7.30 per share.
- For Avantor Inc (NYSE: AVTR), Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Hold. Avantor earned $0.15 in the third quarter. Avantor's market cap stands at $8.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.59 and a 52-week-low of $13.33. Avantor's stock last closed at $15.99 per share.
- JP Morgan initiated coverage on American Water Works Co Inc (NYSE: AWK) with a Neutral rating. The price target for American Water Works Co is set at $127.00. For the third quarter, American Water Works Co had an EPS of $1.33, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.20. The total market value of American Water Works Co's outstanding shares is at $22.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $129.89 and a 52-week-low of $85.89. American Water Works Co's stock last closed at $117.90 per share.
- Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Bruker Corp (NASDAQ: BRKR) with a Hold rating. The price target for Bruker is set at $53.00. For the third quarter, Bruker had an EPS of $0.43, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.37. The total market value of Bruker's outstanding shares is at $6.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $52.23 and a 52-week-low of $26.10. Bruker's stock last closed at $49.17 per share.
- Berenberg initiated coverage on Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE: CAG) with a Hold rating. The price target for Conagra Brands is set at $29.00. In the first quarter, Conagra Brands showed an EPS of $0.43, compared to $0.47 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Conagra Brands's outstanding shares is at $14.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $34.49 and a 52-week-low of $20.22. Conagra Brands's stock last closed at $28.46 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ: EXAS). The price target is set at $110.00 for Exact Sciences. Exact Sciences earned ($0.31) in the third quarter, compared to ($0.37) in the year-ago quarter. Exact Sciences's market cap stands at $11.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $123.99 and a 52-week-low of $53.06. Exact Sciences's stock last closed at $79.24 per share.
- SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Genocea Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: GNCA) with an Outperform rating. In the third quarter, Genocea Biosciences showed an EPS of ($0.28), compared to ($0.09) from the year-ago quarter. Genocea Biosciences's market cap stands at $64.8 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $11.28 and a 52-week-low of $1.99. Genocea Biosciences's stock last closed at $2.21 per share.
- Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Illumina Inc (NASDAQ: ILMN) with a Buy rating. The price target for Illumina is set at $345.00. For the third quarter, Illumina had an EPS of $1.93, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.52. The total market value of Illumina's outstanding shares is at $43.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $380.76 and a 52-week-low of $263.30. Illumina's stock last closed at $298.44 per share.
- William Blair initiated coverage on LivePerson Inc (NASDAQ: LPSN) with an Outperform rating. LivePerson earned ($0.36) in the third quarter, compared to $0.02 in the year-ago quarter. LivePerson's market cap stands at $2.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $42.85 and a 52-week-low of $16.98. LivePerson's stock last closed at $36.47 per share.
- With a rating of Hold, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Mettler-Toledo International Inc (NYSE: MTD). The price target is set at $790.00 for Mettler-Toledo Intl. In the third quarter, Mettler-Toledo Intl showed an EPS of $5.77, compared to $5.12 from the year-ago quarter. Mettler-Toledo Intl's market cap stands at $17.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $873.51 and a 52-week-low of $500.74. Mettler-Toledo Intl's stock last closed at $713.07 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: NSTG). The price target is set at $28.00 for NanoString Technologies. In the third quarter, NanoString Technologies showed an EPS of ($0.64), compared to ($0.56) from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for NanoString Technologies is at $807.6 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $34.78 and a 52-week-low of $13.26. NanoString Technologies's stock last closed at $23.72 per share.
- Piper Jaffray initiated coverage on Par Pacific Holdings Inc (NYSE: PARR) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Par Pacific Holdings is set at $27.00. In the third quarter, Par Pacific Holdings showed an EPS of $0.13, compared to $0.12 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Par Pacific Holdings's outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $25.69 and a 52-week-low of $13.68. Par Pacific Holdings's stock last closed at $25.38 per share.
- DA Davidson initiated coverage on PaySign Inc (NASDAQ: PAYS) with a Buy rating. The price target for PaySign is set at $16.00. In the third quarter, PaySign earned $0.06. The current market cap for PaySign is at $512.8 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $18.67 and a 52-week-low of $3.15. PaySign's stock last closed at $11.29 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on PerkinElmer Inc (NYSE: PKI). The price target is set at $102.00 for PerkinElmer. In the third quarter, PerkinElmer showed an EPS of $1.06, compared to $0.90 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for PerkinElmer is at $9.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $103.00 and a 52-week-low of $71.83. PerkinElmer's stock last closed at $88.15 per share.
- Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Qiagen NV (NYSE: QGEN) with a Hold rating. The price target for Qiagen is set at $33.00. In the third quarter, Qiagen showed an EPS of $0.36, compared to $0.35 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Qiagen is at $6.7 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $41.55 and a 52-week-low of $25.04. Qiagen's stock last closed at $37.28 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Repligen Corp (NASDAQ: RGEN). The price target is set at $105.00 for Repligen. Repligen earned $0.26 in the third quarter, compared to $0.20 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Repligen's outstanding shares is at $4.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $99.25 and a 52-week-low of $48.26. Repligen's stock last closed at $81.68 per share.
