Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 12, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 12, 2019 9:37am   Comments
Upgrades

  • Keefe, Bruyette & Woods changed the rating for Argo Group International Holdings Ltd (NYSE: ARGO) from Market Perform to Outperform. In the third quarter, Argo Gr Intl Hldgs showed an EPS of ($0.44), compared to ($1.12) from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Argo Gr Intl Hldgs is at $2.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $78.57 and a 52-week-low of $60.36. Argo Gr Intl Hldgs's stock last closed at $61.39 per share.
  • Oppenheimer upgraded the stock for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ: CRSP) from Perform to Outperform. For the third quarter, CRISPR Therapeutics had an EPS of $2.40, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($1.07). The current market cap for CRISPR Therapeutics is at $2.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $53.90 and a 52-week-low of $22.22. CRISPR Therapeutics's stock last closed at $50.91 per share.
  • Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock for CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) from Sell to Neutral. CrowdStrike Holdings earned ($0.18) in the second quarter. CrowdStrike Holdings's market cap stands at $11.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $101.88 and a 52-week-low of $44.58. CrowdStrike Holdings's stock last closed at $46.20 per share.
  • For Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE: FCAU), Exane BNP Paribas upgraded the stock from Neutral to Outperform. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles earned $0.88 in the third quarter, compared to $1.01 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles's outstanding shares is at $30.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $17.46 and a 52-week-low of $12.11. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles's stock last closed at $16.11 per share.
  • Evercore ISI Group changed the rating for Live Nation Entertainment Inc (NYSE: LYV) from In-Line to Outperform. For the third quarter, Live Nation Entertainment had an EPS of $0.71, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.70. The current market cap for Live Nation Entertainment is at $15.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $73.72 and a 52-week-low of $46.02. Live Nation Entertainment's stock last closed at $64.47 per share.
  • For PFSweb Inc (NASDAQ: PFSW), Lake Street upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy. PFSweb earned $0.02 in the third quarter, compared to $0.10 in the year-ago quarter. PFSweb's market cap stands at $48.3 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $7.00 and a 52-week-low of $2.03. PFSweb's stock last closed at $3.40 per share.
  • For Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ: RCII), Stifel Nicolaus upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy. In the third quarter, Rent-A-Center showed an EPS of $0.47, compared to $0.32 from the year-ago quarter. Rent-A-Center's market cap stands at $1.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $28.25 and a 52-week-low of $11.98. Rent-A-Center's stock last closed at $22.34 per share.
  • Stifel changed the rating for Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ: RCII) from Hold to Buy. For the third quarter, Rent-A-Center had an EPS of $0.47, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.32. Rent-A-Center's market cap stands at $1.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $28.25 and a 52-week-low of $11.98. Rent-A-Center's stock last closed at $22.34 per share.

 

Downgrades

  • JP Morgan changed the rating for Arch Capital Group Ltd (NASDAQ: ACGL) from Overweight to Neutral. Arch Capital Group earned $0.63 in the third quarter, compared to $0.59 in the year-ago quarter. Arch Capital Group's market cap stands at $16.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $42.86 and a 52-week-low of $24.79. Arch Capital Group's stock last closed at $40.79 per share.
  • RBC Capital downgraded the stock for Albemarle Corp (NYSE: ALB) from Outperform to Sector Perform. In the third quarter, Albemarle showed an EPS of $1.53, compared to $1.31 from the year-ago quarter. Albemarle's market cap stands at $6.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $103.37 and a 52-week-low of $58.63. Albemarle's stock last closed at $67.74 per share.
  • JP Morgan changed the rating for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE: AMRX) from Neutral to Underweight. Amneal Pharmaceuticals earned $0.04 in the third quarter, compared to $0.28 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Amneal Pharmaceuticals is at $959.2 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $20.40 and a 52-week-low of $2.27. Amneal Pharmaceuticals's stock last closed at $2.64 per share.
  • JMP Securities downgraded the stock for Box Inc (NYSE: BOX) from Market Outperform to Market Perform. In the second quarter, Box showed an EPS of $0.00, compared to ($0.05) from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Box is at $2.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $24.93 and a 52-week-low of $12.46. Box's stock last closed at $16.44 per share.
  • For Craft Brew Alliance Inc (NASDAQ: BREW), Maxim Group downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. For the third quarter, Craft Brew Alliance had an EPS of \ No EPS Value , compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.00. The total market value of Craft Brew Alliance's outstanding shares is at $158.0 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $17.40 and a 52-week-low of $7.11. Craft Brew Alliance's stock last closed at $7.33 per share.
  • Baird changed the rating for Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc (NASDAQ: CBMG) from Outperform to Neutral. For the third quarter, Cellular Biomedicine Gr had an EPS of ($0.82), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.56). The total market value of Cellular Biomedicine Gr's outstanding shares is at $352.4 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $20.63 and a 52-week-low of $10.98. Cellular Biomedicine Gr's stock last closed at $17.89 per share.
  • For CSX Corp (NASDAQ: CSX), Deutsche Bank downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. For the third quarter, CSX had an EPS of $1.08, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.05. The total market value of CSX's outstanding shares is at $54.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $80.73 and a 52-week-low of $58.47. CSX's stock last closed at $73.90 per share.
  • HSBC changed the rating for Eaton Corp PLC (NYSE: ETN) from Buy to Hold. For the third quarter, Eaton had an EPS of $1.52, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.43. Eaton's market cap stands at $34.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $92.37 and a 52-week-low of $64.46. Eaton's stock last closed at $91.88 per share.
  • Barrington Research changed the rating for Fluent Inc (NASDAQ: FLNT) from Outperform to Market Perform. Fluent earned ($0.01) in the third quarter, compared to $0.06 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Fluent is at $209.9 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $7.47 and a 52-week-low of $2.26. Fluent's stock last closed at $2.54 per share.
  • ScotiaBank downgraded the stock for Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE: HBM) from Sector Perform to Sector Outperform. For the third quarter, Hudbay Minerals had an EPS of ($0.08), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.09. The current market cap for Hudbay Minerals is at $1.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $7.83 and a 52-week-low of $2.99. Hudbay Minerals's stock last closed at $3.67 per share.
  • DA Davidson changed the rating for Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ: HFWA) from Buy to Neutral. In the third quarter, Heritage Financial showed an EPS of $0.48, compared to $0.42 from the year-ago quarter. Heritage Financial's market cap stands at $1.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $35.63 and a 52-week-low of $25.24. Heritage Financial's stock last closed at $28.69 per share.
  • BMO Capital downgraded the stock for OrganiGram Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: OGI) from Outperform to Market Perform. The current market cap for OrganiGram Holdings is at $710.5 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $8.36 and a 52-week-low of $2.71. OrganiGram Holdings's stock last closed at $3.39 per share.

 

Initiations

  • SunTrust Robinson Humphrey initiated coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ALXN) with a Buy rating. The price target for Alexion Pharmaceuticals is set at $125.00. For the third quarter, Alexion Pharmaceuticals had an EPS of $2.79, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.02. Alexion Pharmaceuticals's market cap stands at $21.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $141.86 and a 52-week-low of $92.56. Alexion Pharmaceuticals's stock last closed at $109.01 per share.
  • With a rating of Buy, SunTrust Robinson Humphrey initiated coverage on Amgen Inc (NASDAQ: AMGN). The price target is set at $256.00 for Amgen. Amgen earned $3.66 in the third quarter, compared to $3.69 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Amgen's outstanding shares is at $115.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $221.38 and a 52-week-low of $166.30. Amgen's stock last closed at $220.70 per share.
  • RBC Capital initiated coverage on Ares Capital Corp (NASDAQ: ARCC) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Ares Capital is set at $20.00. For the third quarter, Ares Capital had an EPS of $0.48, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.45. The total market value of Ares Capital's outstanding shares is at $7.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.28 and a 52-week-low of $14.50. Ares Capital's stock last closed at $18.55 per share.
  • Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Arlo Technologies Inc (NYSE: ARLO) with a Buy rating. The price target for Arlo Technologies is set at $4.00. For the third quarter, Arlo Technologies had an EPS of ($0.32), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.05). Arlo Technologies's market cap stands at $258.1 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $13.71 and a 52-week-low of $2.66. Arlo Technologies's stock last closed at $2.68 per share.
  • SunTrust Robinson Humphrey initiated coverage on Biogen Inc (NASDAQ: BIIB) with a Buy rating. The price target for Biogen is set at $337.00. For the third quarter, Biogen had an EPS of $9.17, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $7.40. The current market cap for Biogen is at $42.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $344.00 and a 52-week-low of $215.78. Biogen's stock last closed at $294.14 per share.
  • SunTrust Robinson Humphrey initiated coverage on Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ: BMRN) with a Buy rating. The price target for Biomarin Pharmaceutical is set at $110.00. For the third quarter, Biomarin Pharmaceutical had an EPS of $0.30, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.07). Biomarin Pharmaceutical's market cap stands at $13.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $100.13 and a 52-week-low of $62.88. Biomarin Pharmaceutical's stock last closed at $75.33 per share.
  • SunTrust Robinson Humphrey initiated coverage on BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BTAI) with a Buy rating. The price target for BioXcel Therapeutics is set at $24.00. BioXcel Therapeutics earned ($0.54) in the second quarter, compared to ($0.19) in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for BioXcel Therapeutics is at $110.7 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $12.00 and a 52-week-low of $2.41. BioXcel Therapeutics's stock last closed at $4.11 per share.
  • Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Clarivate Analytics PLC (NYSE: CCC) with a Hold rating. The price target for Clarivate Analytics is set at $18.00. Clarivate Analytics earned $0.14 in the third quarter. The current market cap for Clarivate Analytics is at $5.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $17.80 and a 52-week-low of $12.70. Clarivate Analytics's stock last closed at $17.10 per share.
  • Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: CHKP) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Check Point Software Tech is set at $123.00. Check Point Software Tech earned $1.44 in the third quarter, compared to $1.38 in the year-ago quarter. Check Point Software Tech's market cap stands at $17.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $132.75 and a 52-week-low of $98.57. Check Point Software Tech's stock last closed at $115.87 per share.
  • JP Morgan initiated coverage on Conmed Corp (NASDAQ: CNMD) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Conmed is set at $136.00. For the third quarter, Conmed had an EPS of $0.62, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.46. Conmed's market cap stands at $3.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $113.51 and a 52-week-low of $56.91. Conmed's stock last closed at $109.99 per share.
  • For Corteva Inc (NYSE: CTVA), Redburn initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Buy. In the third quarter, Corteva showed an EPS of ($0.39), compared to ($0.60) from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Corteva's outstanding shares is at $19.7 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $32.78 and a 52-week-low of $24.35. Corteva's stock last closed at $26.73 per share.
  • With a rating of Buy, SunTrust Robinson Humphrey initiated coverage on Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FATE). The price target is set at $25.00 for Fate Therapeutics. In the third quarter, Fate Therapeutics showed an EPS of ($0.40), compared to ($0.31) from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Fate Therapeutics is at $1.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $22.82 and a 52-week-low of $11.00. Fate Therapeutics's stock last closed at $14.50 per share.
  • With a rating of Neutral, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on FireEye Inc (NASDAQ: FEYE). The price target is set at $18.00 for FireEye. For the third quarter, FireEye had an EPS of $0.02, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.06. The total market value of FireEye's outstanding shares is at $3.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $20.51 and a 52-week-low of $12.66. FireEye's stock last closed at $17.12 per share.
  • With a rating of Buy, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ: FTNT). The price target is set at $113.00 for Fortinet. In the third quarter, Fortinet showed an EPS of $0.67, compared to $0.49 from the year-ago quarter. Fortinet's market cap stands at $13.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $98.21 and a 52-week-low of $64.41. Fortinet's stock last closed at $95.95 per share.
  • With a rating of Hold, SunTrust Robinson Humphrey initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: GILD). The price target is set at $70.00 for Gilead Sciences. For the third quarter, Gilead Sciences had an EPS of $1.75, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.84. The total market value of Gilead Sciences's outstanding shares is at $80.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $72.90 and a 52-week-low of $60.32. Gilead Sciences's stock last closed at $64.64 per share.
  • With a rating of Buy, SunTrust Robinson Humphrey initiated coverage on Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: MNTA). The price target is set at $29.00 for Momenta Pharmaceuticals. Momenta Pharmaceuticals earned ($0.59) in the third quarter, compared to ($0.45) in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Momenta Pharmaceuticals's outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $16.65 and a 52-week-low of $9.51. Momenta Pharmaceuticals's stock last closed at $16.00 per share.
  • With a rating of Buy, Bank of America initiated coverage on Oceaneering International Inc (NYSE: OII). The price target is set at $17.00 for Oceaneering International. Oceaneering International earned ($0.30) in the third quarter, compared to ($0.14) in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Oceaneering International's outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $21.29 and a 52-week-low of $10.74. Oceaneering International's stock last closed at $14.02 per share.
  • With a rating of Buy, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE: PANW). The price target is set at $295.00 for Palo Alto Networks. For the fourth quarter, Palo Alto Networks had an EPS of $1.47, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.28. The total market value of Palo Alto Networks's outstanding shares is at $19.7 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $260.63 and a 52-week-low of $160.08. Palo Alto Networks's stock last closed at $236.01 per share.
  • With a rating of Buy, SunTrust Robinson Humphrey initiated coverage on PTC Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PTCT). The price target is set at $78.00 for PTC Therapeutics. PTC Therapeutics earned ($1.06) in the third quarter, compared to ($1.06) in the year-ago quarter. PTC Therapeutics's market cap stands at $2.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $48.81 and a 52-week-low of $27.53. PTC Therapeutics's stock last closed at $41.30 per share.
  • SunTrust Robinson Humphrey initiated coverage on Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE: RCUS) with a Buy rating. The price target for Arcus Biosciences is set at $20.00. For the third quarter, Arcus Biosciences had an EPS of ($0.51), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.25). The current market cap for Arcus Biosciences is at $359.9 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $13.77 and a 52-week-low of $6.30. Arcus Biosciences's stock last closed at $7.60 per share.
  • With a rating of Hold, SunTrust Robinson Humphrey initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: REGN). The price target is set at $360.00 for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals. In the third quarter, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals showed an EPS of $6.67, compared to $5.87 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's outstanding shares is at $33.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $442.00 and a 52-week-low of $271.37. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's stock last closed at $344.28 per share.

Posted-In: Initiations top upgradesUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

