Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 6, 2019
Upgrades
- Citigroup changed the rating for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE: APAM) from Neutral to Buy. In the third quarter, Artisan Partners Asset showed an EPS of $0.70, compared to $0.79 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Artisan Partners Asset's outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $30.10 and a 52-week-low of $20.16. Artisan Partners Asset's stock last closed at $29.41 per share.
- Deutsche Bank changed the rating for BlackRock Inc (NYSE: BLK) from Hold to Buy. In the third quarter, BlackRock showed an EPS of $7.15, compared to $7.52 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for BlackRock is at $69.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $487.45 and a 52-week-low of $360.79. BlackRock's stock last closed at $482.51 per share.
- Raymond James changed the rating for Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ: BPMC) from Outperform to Strong Buy. Blueprint Medicines earned ($1.93) in the third quarter, compared to ($1.66) in the year-ago quarter. Blueprint Medicines's market cap stands at $3.7 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $102.98 and a 52-week-low of $44.58. Blueprint Medicines's stock last closed at $70.50 per share.
- Stifel changed the rating for Masonite International Corp (NYSE: DOOR) from Hold to Buy. Masonite International earned $1.08 in the third quarter, compared to $1.03 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Masonite International is at $1.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $67.55 and a 52-week-low of $43.76. Masonite International's stock last closed at $63.00 per share.
- For Inogen Inc (NASDAQ: INGN), Needham upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy. For the third quarter, Inogen had an EPS of $0.31, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.73. Inogen's market cap stands at $1.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $197.80 and a 52-week-low of $41.19. Inogen's stock last closed at $59.32 per share.
- For Inspire Medical Systems Inc (NYSE: INSP), Berenberg upgraded the stock from Sell to Hold. For the third quarter, Inspire Medical Systems had an EPS of ($0.34), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.22). The current market cap for Inspire Medical Systems is at $1.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $71.71 and a 52-week-low of $35.43. Inspire Medical Systems's stock last closed at $60.51 per share.
- Deutsche Bank upgraded the stock for Invesco Ltd (NYSE: IVZ) from Hold to Buy. For the third quarter, Invesco had an EPS of $0.70, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.66. Invesco's market cap stands at $7.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $22.18 and a 52-week-low of $15.15. Invesco's stock last closed at $18.12 per share.
- For Lowe's Companies Inc (NYSE: LOW), Credit Suisse upgraded the stock from Neutral to Outperform. For the second quarter, Lowe's Companies had an EPS of $2.15, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.07. Lowe's Companies's market cap stands at $84.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $118.23 and a 52-week-low of $84.75. Lowe's Companies's stock last closed at $112.20 per share.
- For Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE: MAXR), TD Securities upgraded the stock from Hold to Speculative Buy. In the third quarter, Maxar Technologies showed an EPS of ($0.44), compared to $0.75 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Maxar Technologies is at $507.2 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.46 and a 52-week-low of $3.83. Maxar Technologies's stock last closed at $11.09 per share.
- Bank of America changed the rating for NVR Inc (NYSE: NVR) from Neutral to Buy. For the third quarter, NVR had an EPS of $56.11, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $48.28. The total market value of NVR's outstanding shares is at $13.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $3946.50 and a 52-week-low of $2185.10. NVR's stock last closed at $3383.50 per share.
- Williams Capital upgraded the stock for Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE: NWN) from Hold to Buy. Northwest Natural Holding earned ($0.61) in the third quarter, compared to ($0.39) in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Northwest Natural Holding is at $2.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $73.50 and a 52-week-low of $57.20. Northwest Natural Holding's stock last closed at $65.55 per share.
- Evercore ISI Group upgraded the stock for Prologis Inc (NYSE: PLD) from In-Line to Outperform. Prologis earned $0.97 in the third quarter, compared to $0.72 in the year-ago quarter. Prologis's market cap stands at $53.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $92.49 and a 52-week-low of $55.21. Prologis's stock last closed at $85.91 per share.
- Stifel Nicolaus changed the rating for Rollins Inc (NYSE: ROL) from Sell to Hold. Rollins earned $0.22 in the third quarter, compared to $0.31 in the year-ago quarter. Rollins's market cap stands at $12.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $43.91 and a 52-week-low of $31.36. Rollins's stock last closed at $38.69 per share.
- Deutsche Bank changed the rating for State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) from Hold to Buy. In the third quarter, State Street showed an EPS of $1.51, compared to $1.87 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for State Street is at $24.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $77.00 and a 52-week-low of $48.62. State Street's stock last closed at $70.26 per share.
- For Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: TBPH), Baird upgraded the stock from Underperform to Neutral. Theravance Biopharma earned ($1.05) in the third quarter, compared to ($1.10) in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Theravance Biopharma is at $1.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $29.45 and a 52-week-low of $15.18. Theravance Biopharma's stock last closed at $17.12 per share.
- Credit Suisse upgraded the stock for Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE: THC) from Neutral to Outperform. In the third quarter, Tenet Healthcare showed an EPS of $0.58, compared to $0.29 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Tenet Healthcare's outstanding shares is at $2.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $31.64 and a 52-week-low of $16.61. Tenet Healthcare's stock last closed at $28.11 per share.
Downgrades
- KeyBanc changed the rating for Altice USA Inc (NYSE: ATUS) from Overweight to Sector Weight. Altice USA earned $0.12 in the third quarter, compared to $0.04 in the year-ago quarter. Altice USA's market cap stands at $25.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $31.78 and a 52-week-low of $15.15. Altice USA's stock last closed at $31.33 per share.
- Barclays changed the rating for Altice USA Inc (NYSE: ATUS) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. For the third quarter, Altice USA had an EPS of $0.12, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.04. Altice USA's market cap stands at $25.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $31.78 and a 52-week-low of $15.15. Altice USA's stock last closed at $31.33 per share.
- Raymond James changed the rating for Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE: AVNS) from Outperform to Market Perform. In the third quarter, Avanos Medical showed an EPS of $0.30, compared to $0.37 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Avanos Medical's outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $59.80 and a 52-week-low of $31.78. Avanos Medical's stock last closed at $37.08 per share.
- JP Morgan changed the rating for Cabot Corp (NYSE: CBT) from Overweight to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, Cabot had an EPS of $1.05, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.00. Cabot's market cap stands at $2.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $52.96 and a 52-week-low of $37.11. Cabot's stock last closed at $49.97 per share.
- Tudor Pickering downgraded the stock for Chesapeake Energy Corp (NYSE: CHK) from Hold to Sell. Chesapeake Energy earned ($0.11) in the third quarter, compared to $0.19 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Chesapeake Energy is at $2.7 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $3.87 and a 52-week-low of $1.26. Chesapeake Energy's stock last closed at $1.28 per share.
- Guggenheim changed the rating for CenturyLink Inc (NYSE: CTL) from Neutral to Sell. In the third quarter, CenturyLink showed an EPS of \ No EPS Value , compared to $0.30 from the year-ago quarter. CenturyLink's market cap stands at $13.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $21.50 and a 52-week-low of $9.64. CenturyLink's stock last closed at $13.68 per share.
- RBC Capital changed the rating for Masonite International Corp (NYSE: DOOR) from Outperform to Sector Perform. For the third quarter, Masonite International had an EPS of $1.08, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.03. The current market cap for Masonite International is at $1.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $67.55 and a 52-week-low of $43.76. Masonite International's stock last closed at $63.00 per share.
- Cowen & Co. changed the rating for Emerson Electric Co (NYSE: EMR) from Outperform to Market Perform. In the fourth quarter, Emerson Electric showed an EPS of $1.07, compared to $0.89 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Emerson Electric is at $39.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $75.54 and a 52-week-low of $55.38. Emerson Electric's stock last closed at $73.79 per share.
- Wells Fargo changed the rating for Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FATE) from Outperform to Market Perform. Fate Therapeutics earned ($0.40) in the third quarter, compared to ($0.31) in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Fate Therapeutics's outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $22.82 and a 52-week-low of $11.00. Fate Therapeutics's stock last closed at $15.71 per share.
- Janney Capital changed the rating for Fluidigm Corp (NASDAQ: FLDM) from Buy to Neutral. In the third quarter, Fluidigm showed an EPS of ($0.09), compared to ($0.13) from the year-ago quarter. Fluidigm's market cap stands at $321.3 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $14.90 and a 52-week-low of $4.03. Fluidigm's stock last closed at $5.11 per share.
- For Groupon Inc (NASDAQ: GRPN), JP Morgan downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underweight. Groupon earned $0.01 in the third quarter, compared to $0.04 in the year-ago quarter. Groupon's market cap stands at $1.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $3.98 and a 52-week-low of $2.31. Groupon's stock last closed at $3.00 per share.
- ScotiaBank downgraded the stock for Gran Tierra Energy Inc (AMEX: GTE) from Sector Outperform to Sector Perform. For the third quarter, Gran Tierra Energy had an EPS of ($0.08), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.18. The total market value of Gran Tierra Energy's outstanding shares is at $697.1 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $3.02 and a 52-week-low of $1.00. Gran Tierra Energy's stock last closed at $1.17 per share.
- For KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY), Baird downgraded the stock from Outperform to Neutral. For the third quarter, KeyCorp had an EPS of $0.48, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.45. The total market value of KeyCorp's outstanding shares is at $17.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.34 and a 52-week-low of $13.65. KeyCorp's stock last closed at $19.19 per share.
- For The Mosaic Co (NYSE: MOS), JP Morgan downgraded the stock from Overweight to Neutral. In the third quarter, Mosaic showed an EPS of $0.08, compared to $0.75 from the year-ago quarter. Mosaic's market cap stands at $7.7 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $37.37 and a 52-week-low of $17.36. Mosaic's stock last closed at $21.65 per share.
- Northland Securities downgraded the stock for Plantronics Inc (NYSE: PLT) from Outperform to Market Perform. Plantronics earned $1.24 in the second quarter, compared to $0.80 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Plantronics's outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $62.97 and a 52-week-low of $26.09. Plantronics's stock last closed at $39.47 per share.
- Keefe, Bruyette & Woods changed the rating for Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE: PRU) from Outperform to Market Perform. Prudential Financial earned $3.22 in the third quarter, compared to $3.15 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Prudential Financial is at $36.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $106.39 and a 52-week-low of $75.61. Prudential Financial's stock last closed at $92.06 per share.
- Union Gaming downgraded the stock for Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ: RRR) from Buy to Hold. For the third quarter, Red Rock Resorts had an EPS of ($0.22), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.20. Red Rock Resorts's market cap stands at $2.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $29.80 and a 52-week-low of $16.76. Red Rock Resorts's stock last closed at $23.34 per share.
- Morgan Stanley changed the rating for Sibanye-Stillwater (NYSE: SBGL) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. The stock has a 52-week-high of $7.69 and a 52-week-low of $2.25. Sibanye-Stillwater's stock last closed at $7.21 per share.
- 86 Research changed the rating for Sogou Inc (NYSE: SOGO) from Buy to Hold. In the third quarter, Sogou showed an EPS of $0.10, compared to $0.07 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Sogou is at $2.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $7.12 and a 52-week-low of $3.25. Sogou's stock last closed at $5.27 per share.
- Jefferies changed the rating for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SUPN) from Buy to Hold. In the third quarter, Supernus Pharmaceuticals showed an EPS of $0.54, compared to $0.52 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Supernus Pharmaceuticals's outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $49.25 and a 52-week-low of $24.77. Supernus Pharmaceuticals's stock last closed at $29.13 per share.
- Bank of America downgraded the stock for Vishay Intertechnology Inc (NYSE: VSH) from Neutral to Underperform. In the third quarter, Vishay Intertechnology showed an EPS of $0.26, compared to $0.60 from the year-ago quarter. Vishay Intertechnology's market cap stands at $2.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $22.94 and a 52-week-low of $14.36. Vishay Intertechnology's stock last closed at $20.74 per share.
Initiations
- Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Datadog Inc (NASDAQ: DDOG) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Datadog is set at $40.00. The total market value of Datadog's outstanding shares is at $9.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $41.44 and a 52-week-low of $27.55. Datadog's stock last closed at $34.91 per share.
- With a rating of Outperform, Raymond James initiated coverage on Foot Locker Inc (NYSE: FL). The price target is set at $70.00 for Foot Locker. In the second quarter, Foot Locker showed an EPS of $0.66, compared to $0.75 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Foot Locker's outstanding shares is at $4.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $68.00 and a 52-week-low of $33.12. Foot Locker's stock last closed at $45.89 per share.
- With a rating of Hold, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: GBT). The price target is set at $50.00 for Global Blood Therapeutics. In the second quarter, Global Blood Therapeutics showed an EPS of ($1.01), compared to ($0.78) from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Global Blood Therapeutics's outstanding shares is at $2.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $64.94 and a 52-week-low of $30.15. Global Blood Therapeutics's stock last closed at $49.79 per share.
- Raymond James initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ: LULU) with a Strong Buy rating. The price target for Lululemon Athletica is set at $275.00. For the second quarter, Lululemon Athletica had an EPS of $0.96, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.71. The total market value of Lululemon Athletica's outstanding shares is at $25.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $209.02 and a 52-week-low of $110.71. Lululemon Athletica's stock last closed at $194.34 per share.
- For Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: MNTA), Wells Fargo initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Outperform. Momenta Pharmaceuticals earned ($0.59) in the third quarter, compared to ($0.45) in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Momenta Pharmaceuticals's outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $16.11 and a 52-week-low of $9.51. Momenta Pharmaceuticals's stock last closed at $14.73 per share.
- With a rating of Outperform, Raymond James initiated coverage on Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE). The price target is set at $100.00 for Nike. Nike earned $0.86 in the first quarter, compared to $0.67 in the year-ago quarter. Nike's market cap stands at $146.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $96.87 and a 52-week-low of $66.53. Nike's stock last closed at $89.87 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Pacira BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ: PCRX). The price target is set at $56.00 for Pacira BioSciences. Pacira BioSciences earned $0.41 in the second quarter, compared to $0.24 in the year-ago quarter. Pacira BioSciences's market cap stands at $1.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $51.75 and a 52-week-low of $34.64. Pacira BioSciences's stock last closed at $42.22 per share.
- Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE: PING) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Ping Identity Holding is set at $21.00. Ping Identity Holding's market cap stands at $1.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $21.00 and a 52-week-low of $15.22. Ping Identity Holding's stock last closed at $16.50 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, Berenberg initiated coverage on PPG Industries Inc (NYSE: PPG). The price target is set at $150.00 for PPG Industries. For the third quarter, PPG Industries had an EPS of $1.67, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.45. The current market cap for PPG Industries is at $28.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $129.08 and a 52-week-low of $94.41. PPG Industries's stock last closed at $128.92 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: RCKT). The price target is set at $30.00 for Rocket Pharmaceuticals. In the second quarter, Rocket Pharmaceuticals showed an EPS of ($0.38), compared to ($0.40) from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Rocket Pharmaceuticals's outstanding shares is at $586.5 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $20.79 and a 52-week-low of $10.75. Rocket Pharmaceuticals's stock last closed at $14.49 per share.
- With a rating of Hold, Berenberg initiated coverage on Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE: SHW). The price target is set at $600.00 for Sherwin-Williams. Sherwin-Williams earned $6.65 in the third quarter, compared to $5.68 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Sherwin-Williams is at $52.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $589.00 and a 52-week-low of $365.20. Sherwin-Williams's stock last closed at $564.80 per share.
- With a rating of Outperform, Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ: UPLD). The price target is set at $48.00 for Upland Software. For the second quarter, Upland Software had an EPS of $0.76, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.36. Upland Software's market cap stands at $880.1 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $54.87 and a 52-week-low of $25.12. Upland Software's stock last closed at $38.12 per share.
- With a rating of Equal-Weight, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Watford Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: WTRE). The price target is set at $28.00 for Watford Holdings. The total market value of Watford Holdings's outstanding shares is at $611.3 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $28.98 and a 52-week-low of $18.75. Watford Holdings's stock last closed at $25.89 per share.
Posted-In: Initiations top upgradesUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Intraday Update Analyst Ratings
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.