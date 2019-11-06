Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 6, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 06, 2019 9:56am   Comments
Share:

Upgrades

  • Citigroup changed the rating for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE: APAM) from Neutral to Buy. In the third quarter, Artisan Partners Asset showed an EPS of $0.70, compared to $0.79 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Artisan Partners Asset's outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $30.10 and a 52-week-low of $20.16. Artisan Partners Asset's stock last closed at $29.41 per share.
  • Deutsche Bank changed the rating for BlackRock Inc (NYSE: BLK) from Hold to Buy. In the third quarter, BlackRock showed an EPS of $7.15, compared to $7.52 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for BlackRock is at $69.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $487.45 and a 52-week-low of $360.79. BlackRock's stock last closed at $482.51 per share.
  • Raymond James changed the rating for Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ: BPMC) from Outperform to Strong Buy. Blueprint Medicines earned ($1.93) in the third quarter, compared to ($1.66) in the year-ago quarter. Blueprint Medicines's market cap stands at $3.7 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $102.98 and a 52-week-low of $44.58. Blueprint Medicines's stock last closed at $70.50 per share.
  • Stifel changed the rating for Masonite International Corp (NYSE: DOOR) from Hold to Buy. Masonite International earned $1.08 in the third quarter, compared to $1.03 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Masonite International is at $1.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $67.55 and a 52-week-low of $43.76. Masonite International's stock last closed at $63.00 per share.
  • For Inogen Inc (NASDAQ: INGN), Needham upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy. For the third quarter, Inogen had an EPS of $0.31, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.73. Inogen's market cap stands at $1.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $197.80 and a 52-week-low of $41.19. Inogen's stock last closed at $59.32 per share.
  • For Inspire Medical Systems Inc (NYSE: INSP), Berenberg upgraded the stock from Sell to Hold. For the third quarter, Inspire Medical Systems had an EPS of ($0.34), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.22). The current market cap for Inspire Medical Systems is at $1.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $71.71 and a 52-week-low of $35.43. Inspire Medical Systems's stock last closed at $60.51 per share.
  • Deutsche Bank upgraded the stock for Invesco Ltd (NYSE: IVZ) from Hold to Buy. For the third quarter, Invesco had an EPS of $0.70, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.66. Invesco's market cap stands at $7.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $22.18 and a 52-week-low of $15.15. Invesco's stock last closed at $18.12 per share.
  • For Lowe's Companies Inc (NYSE: LOW), Credit Suisse upgraded the stock from Neutral to Outperform. For the second quarter, Lowe's Companies had an EPS of $2.15, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.07. Lowe's Companies's market cap stands at $84.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $118.23 and a 52-week-low of $84.75. Lowe's Companies's stock last closed at $112.20 per share.
  • For Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE: MAXR), TD Securities upgraded the stock from Hold to Speculative Buy. In the third quarter, Maxar Technologies showed an EPS of ($0.44), compared to $0.75 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Maxar Technologies is at $507.2 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.46 and a 52-week-low of $3.83. Maxar Technologies's stock last closed at $11.09 per share.
  • Bank of America changed the rating for NVR Inc (NYSE: NVR) from Neutral to Buy. For the third quarter, NVR had an EPS of $56.11, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $48.28. The total market value of NVR's outstanding shares is at $13.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $3946.50 and a 52-week-low of $2185.10. NVR's stock last closed at $3383.50 per share.
  • Williams Capital upgraded the stock for Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE: NWN) from Hold to Buy. Northwest Natural Holding earned ($0.61) in the third quarter, compared to ($0.39) in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Northwest Natural Holding is at $2.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $73.50 and a 52-week-low of $57.20. Northwest Natural Holding's stock last closed at $65.55 per share.
  • Evercore ISI Group upgraded the stock for Prologis Inc (NYSE: PLD) from In-Line to Outperform. Prologis earned $0.97 in the third quarter, compared to $0.72 in the year-ago quarter. Prologis's market cap stands at $53.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $92.49 and a 52-week-low of $55.21. Prologis's stock last closed at $85.91 per share.
  • Stifel Nicolaus changed the rating for Rollins Inc (NYSE: ROL) from Sell to Hold. Rollins earned $0.22 in the third quarter, compared to $0.31 in the year-ago quarter. Rollins's market cap stands at $12.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $43.91 and a 52-week-low of $31.36. Rollins's stock last closed at $38.69 per share.
  • Deutsche Bank changed the rating for State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) from Hold to Buy. In the third quarter, State Street showed an EPS of $1.51, compared to $1.87 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for State Street is at $24.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $77.00 and a 52-week-low of $48.62. State Street's stock last closed at $70.26 per share.
  • For Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: TBPH), Baird upgraded the stock from Underperform to Neutral. Theravance Biopharma earned ($1.05) in the third quarter, compared to ($1.10) in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Theravance Biopharma is at $1.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $29.45 and a 52-week-low of $15.18. Theravance Biopharma's stock last closed at $17.12 per share.
  • Credit Suisse upgraded the stock for Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE: THC) from Neutral to Outperform. In the third quarter, Tenet Healthcare showed an EPS of $0.58, compared to $0.29 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Tenet Healthcare's outstanding shares is at $2.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $31.64 and a 52-week-low of $16.61. Tenet Healthcare's stock last closed at $28.11 per share.

 

Downgrades

  • KeyBanc changed the rating for Altice USA Inc (NYSE: ATUS) from Overweight to Sector Weight. Altice USA earned $0.12 in the third quarter, compared to $0.04 in the year-ago quarter. Altice USA's market cap stands at $25.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $31.78 and a 52-week-low of $15.15. Altice USA's stock last closed at $31.33 per share.
  • Barclays changed the rating for Altice USA Inc (NYSE: ATUS) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. For the third quarter, Altice USA had an EPS of $0.12, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.04. Altice USA's market cap stands at $25.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $31.78 and a 52-week-low of $15.15. Altice USA's stock last closed at $31.33 per share.
  • Raymond James changed the rating for Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE: AVNS) from Outperform to Market Perform. In the third quarter, Avanos Medical showed an EPS of $0.30, compared to $0.37 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Avanos Medical's outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $59.80 and a 52-week-low of $31.78. Avanos Medical's stock last closed at $37.08 per share.
  • JP Morgan changed the rating for Cabot Corp (NYSE: CBT) from Overweight to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, Cabot had an EPS of $1.05, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.00. Cabot's market cap stands at $2.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $52.96 and a 52-week-low of $37.11. Cabot's stock last closed at $49.97 per share.
  • Tudor Pickering downgraded the stock for Chesapeake Energy Corp (NYSE: CHK) from Hold to Sell. Chesapeake Energy earned ($0.11) in the third quarter, compared to $0.19 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Chesapeake Energy is at $2.7 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $3.87 and a 52-week-low of $1.26. Chesapeake Energy's stock last closed at $1.28 per share.
  • Guggenheim changed the rating for CenturyLink Inc (NYSE: CTL) from Neutral to Sell. In the third quarter, CenturyLink showed an EPS of \ No EPS Value , compared to $0.30 from the year-ago quarter. CenturyLink's market cap stands at $13.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $21.50 and a 52-week-low of $9.64. CenturyLink's stock last closed at $13.68 per share.
  • RBC Capital changed the rating for Masonite International Corp (NYSE: DOOR) from Outperform to Sector Perform. For the third quarter, Masonite International had an EPS of $1.08, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.03. The current market cap for Masonite International is at $1.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $67.55 and a 52-week-low of $43.76. Masonite International's stock last closed at $63.00 per share.
  • Cowen & Co. changed the rating for Emerson Electric Co (NYSE: EMR) from Outperform to Market Perform. In the fourth quarter, Emerson Electric showed an EPS of $1.07, compared to $0.89 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Emerson Electric is at $39.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $75.54 and a 52-week-low of $55.38. Emerson Electric's stock last closed at $73.79 per share.
  • Wells Fargo changed the rating for Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FATE) from Outperform to Market Perform. Fate Therapeutics earned ($0.40) in the third quarter, compared to ($0.31) in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Fate Therapeutics's outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $22.82 and a 52-week-low of $11.00. Fate Therapeutics's stock last closed at $15.71 per share.
  • Janney Capital changed the rating for Fluidigm Corp (NASDAQ: FLDM) from Buy to Neutral. In the third quarter, Fluidigm showed an EPS of ($0.09), compared to ($0.13) from the year-ago quarter. Fluidigm's market cap stands at $321.3 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $14.90 and a 52-week-low of $4.03. Fluidigm's stock last closed at $5.11 per share.
  • For Groupon Inc (NASDAQ: GRPN), JP Morgan downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underweight. Groupon earned $0.01 in the third quarter, compared to $0.04 in the year-ago quarter. Groupon's market cap stands at $1.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $3.98 and a 52-week-low of $2.31. Groupon's stock last closed at $3.00 per share.
  • ScotiaBank downgraded the stock for Gran Tierra Energy Inc (AMEX: GTE) from Sector Outperform to Sector Perform. For the third quarter, Gran Tierra Energy had an EPS of ($0.08), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.18. The total market value of Gran Tierra Energy's outstanding shares is at $697.1 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $3.02 and a 52-week-low of $1.00. Gran Tierra Energy's stock last closed at $1.17 per share.
  • For KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY), Baird downgraded the stock from Outperform to Neutral. For the third quarter, KeyCorp had an EPS of $0.48, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.45. The total market value of KeyCorp's outstanding shares is at $17.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.34 and a 52-week-low of $13.65. KeyCorp's stock last closed at $19.19 per share.
  • For The Mosaic Co (NYSE: MOS), JP Morgan downgraded the stock from Overweight to Neutral. In the third quarter, Mosaic showed an EPS of $0.08, compared to $0.75 from the year-ago quarter. Mosaic's market cap stands at $7.7 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $37.37 and a 52-week-low of $17.36. Mosaic's stock last closed at $21.65 per share.
  • Northland Securities downgraded the stock for Plantronics Inc (NYSE: PLT) from Outperform to Market Perform. Plantronics earned $1.24 in the second quarter, compared to $0.80 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Plantronics's outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $62.97 and a 52-week-low of $26.09. Plantronics's stock last closed at $39.47 per share.
  • Keefe, Bruyette & Woods changed the rating for Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE: PRU) from Outperform to Market Perform. Prudential Financial earned $3.22 in the third quarter, compared to $3.15 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Prudential Financial is at $36.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $106.39 and a 52-week-low of $75.61. Prudential Financial's stock last closed at $92.06 per share.
  • Union Gaming downgraded the stock for Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ: RRR) from Buy to Hold. For the third quarter, Red Rock Resorts had an EPS of ($0.22), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.20. Red Rock Resorts's market cap stands at $2.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $29.80 and a 52-week-low of $16.76. Red Rock Resorts's stock last closed at $23.34 per share.
  • Morgan Stanley changed the rating for Sibanye-Stillwater (NYSE: SBGL) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. The stock has a 52-week-high of $7.69 and a 52-week-low of $2.25. Sibanye-Stillwater's stock last closed at $7.21 per share.
  • 86 Research changed the rating for Sogou Inc (NYSE: SOGO) from Buy to Hold. In the third quarter, Sogou showed an EPS of $0.10, compared to $0.07 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Sogou is at $2.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $7.12 and a 52-week-low of $3.25. Sogou's stock last closed at $5.27 per share.
  • Jefferies changed the rating for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SUPN) from Buy to Hold. In the third quarter, Supernus Pharmaceuticals showed an EPS of $0.54, compared to $0.52 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Supernus Pharmaceuticals's outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $49.25 and a 52-week-low of $24.77. Supernus Pharmaceuticals's stock last closed at $29.13 per share.
  • Bank of America downgraded the stock for Vishay Intertechnology Inc (NYSE: VSH) from Neutral to Underperform. In the third quarter, Vishay Intertechnology showed an EPS of $0.26, compared to $0.60 from the year-ago quarter. Vishay Intertechnology's market cap stands at $2.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $22.94 and a 52-week-low of $14.36. Vishay Intertechnology's stock last closed at $20.74 per share.

 

Initiations

  • Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Datadog Inc (NASDAQ: DDOG) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Datadog is set at $40.00. The total market value of Datadog's outstanding shares is at $9.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $41.44 and a 52-week-low of $27.55. Datadog's stock last closed at $34.91 per share.
  • With a rating of Outperform, Raymond James initiated coverage on Foot Locker Inc (NYSE: FL). The price target is set at $70.00 for Foot Locker. In the second quarter, Foot Locker showed an EPS of $0.66, compared to $0.75 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Foot Locker's outstanding shares is at $4.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $68.00 and a 52-week-low of $33.12. Foot Locker's stock last closed at $45.89 per share.
  • With a rating of Hold, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: GBT). The price target is set at $50.00 for Global Blood Therapeutics. In the second quarter, Global Blood Therapeutics showed an EPS of ($1.01), compared to ($0.78) from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Global Blood Therapeutics's outstanding shares is at $2.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $64.94 and a 52-week-low of $30.15. Global Blood Therapeutics's stock last closed at $49.79 per share.
  • Raymond James initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ: LULU) with a Strong Buy rating. The price target for Lululemon Athletica is set at $275.00. For the second quarter, Lululemon Athletica had an EPS of $0.96, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.71. The total market value of Lululemon Athletica's outstanding shares is at $25.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $209.02 and a 52-week-low of $110.71. Lululemon Athletica's stock last closed at $194.34 per share.
  • For Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: MNTA), Wells Fargo initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Outperform. Momenta Pharmaceuticals earned ($0.59) in the third quarter, compared to ($0.45) in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Momenta Pharmaceuticals's outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $16.11 and a 52-week-low of $9.51. Momenta Pharmaceuticals's stock last closed at $14.73 per share.
  • With a rating of Outperform, Raymond James initiated coverage on Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE). The price target is set at $100.00 for Nike. Nike earned $0.86 in the first quarter, compared to $0.67 in the year-ago quarter. Nike's market cap stands at $146.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $96.87 and a 52-week-low of $66.53. Nike's stock last closed at $89.87 per share.
  • With a rating of Buy, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Pacira BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ: PCRX). The price target is set at $56.00 for Pacira BioSciences. Pacira BioSciences earned $0.41 in the second quarter, compared to $0.24 in the year-ago quarter. Pacira BioSciences's market cap stands at $1.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $51.75 and a 52-week-low of $34.64. Pacira BioSciences's stock last closed at $42.22 per share.
  • Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE: PING) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Ping Identity Holding is set at $21.00. Ping Identity Holding's market cap stands at $1.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $21.00 and a 52-week-low of $15.22. Ping Identity Holding's stock last closed at $16.50 per share.
  • With a rating of Buy, Berenberg initiated coverage on PPG Industries Inc (NYSE: PPG). The price target is set at $150.00 for PPG Industries. For the third quarter, PPG Industries had an EPS of $1.67, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.45. The current market cap for PPG Industries is at $28.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $129.08 and a 52-week-low of $94.41. PPG Industries's stock last closed at $128.92 per share.
  • With a rating of Buy, Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: RCKT). The price target is set at $30.00 for Rocket Pharmaceuticals. In the second quarter, Rocket Pharmaceuticals showed an EPS of ($0.38), compared to ($0.40) from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Rocket Pharmaceuticals's outstanding shares is at $586.5 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $20.79 and a 52-week-low of $10.75. Rocket Pharmaceuticals's stock last closed at $14.49 per share.
  • With a rating of Hold, Berenberg initiated coverage on Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE: SHW). The price target is set at $600.00 for Sherwin-Williams. Sherwin-Williams earned $6.65 in the third quarter, compared to $5.68 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Sherwin-Williams is at $52.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $589.00 and a 52-week-low of $365.20. Sherwin-Williams's stock last closed at $564.80 per share.
  • With a rating of Outperform, Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ: UPLD). The price target is set at $48.00 for Upland Software. For the second quarter, Upland Software had an EPS of $0.76, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.36. Upland Software's market cap stands at $880.1 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $54.87 and a 52-week-low of $25.12. Upland Software's stock last closed at $38.12 per share.
  • With a rating of Equal-Weight, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Watford Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: WTRE). The price target is set at $28.00 for Watford Holdings. The total market value of Watford Holdings's outstanding shares is at $611.3 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $28.98 and a 52-week-low of $18.75. Watford Holdings's stock last closed at $25.89 per share.

Posted-In: Initiations top upgradesUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (APAM + ATUS)

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
28 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Earnings Scheduled For November 5, 2019
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 16, 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
MNDBMO CapitalMaintains1.5
KEYBMO CapitalMaintains34.0
FATEBMO CapitalMaintains26.0
AKCABMO CapitalMaintains36.0
PTONBairdMaintains29.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

A Preview Of Marathon Oil's Q3 Earnings