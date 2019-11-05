Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 5, 2019
Upgrades
- Rosenblatt upgraded the stock for Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ: AAOI) from Neutral to Buy. Applied Optoelectronics earned ($0.26) in the second quarter, compared to $0.64 in the year-ago quarter. Applied Optoelectronics's market cap stands at $224.7 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $23.38 and a 52-week-low of $8.34. Applied Optoelectronics's stock last closed at $10.60 per share.
- For AECOM (NYSE: ACM), Deutsche Bank upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy. AECOM earned $0.72 in the third quarter, compared to $0.62 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for AECOM is at $5.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $41.85 and a 52-week-low of $24.83. AECOM's stock last closed at $41.64 per share.
- Mizuho changed the rating for Autoliv Inc (NYSE: ALV) from Neutral to Buy. In the third quarter, Autoliv showed an EPS of $1.30, compared to $1.35 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Autoliv is at $6.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $91.00 and a 52-week-low of $61.07. Autoliv's stock last closed at $82.74 per share.
- Cantor Fitzgerald changed the rating for Amgen Inc (NASDAQ: AMGN) from Neutral to Overweight. For the third quarter, Amgen had an EPS of $3.66, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $3.69. Amgen's market cap stands at $115.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $219.84 and a 52-week-low of $166.30. Amgen's stock last closed at $214.41 per share.
- Bernstein upgraded the stock for Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ: BYND) from Market Perform to Outperform. Beyond Meat earned $0.06 in the third quarter. Beyond Meat's market cap stands at $5.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $239.71 and a 52-week-low of $45.00. Beyond Meat's stock last closed at $79.79 per share.
- Credit Suisse changed the rating for Chubb Ltd (NYSE: CB) from Underperform to Outperform. For the third quarter, Chubb had an EPS of $2.70, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.41. Chubb's market cap stands at $69.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $162.44 and a 52-week-low of $119.54. Chubb's stock last closed at $147.71 per share.
- For Chegg Inc (NYSE: CHGG), Citigroup upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. In the third quarter, Chegg showed an EPS of $0.18, compared to $0.07 from the year-ago quarter. Chegg's market cap stands at $3.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $48.22 and a 52-week-low of $23.21. Chegg's stock last closed at $29.33 per share.
- Bank of America upgraded the stock for EverQuote Inc (NASDAQ: EVER) from Underperform to Buy. In the third quarter, EverQuote showed an EPS of $0.01, compared to ($0.15) from the year-ago quarter. EverQuote's market cap stands at $550.7 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $25.22 and a 52-week-low of $4.05. EverQuote's stock last closed at $21.77 per share.
- For Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB), Daiwa Capital upgraded the stock from Outperform to Buy. For the third quarter, Facebook had an EPS of $2.12, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.76. The total market value of Facebook's outstanding shares is at $546.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $208.66 and a 52-week-low of $123.02. Facebook's stock last closed at $194.72 per share.
- For FBL Financial Group Inc (NYSE: FFG), Raymond James upgraded the stock from Underperform to Market Perform. For the third quarter, FBL Financial Group had an EPS of $1.02, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.28. The current market cap for FBL Financial Group is at $1.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $72.21 and a 52-week-low of $52.91. FBL Financial Group's stock last closed at $56.88 per share.
- For First Horizon National Corp (NYSE: FHN), Bank of America upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. In the third quarter, First Horizon National showed an EPS of $0.43, compared to $0.36 from the year-ago quarter. First Horizon National's market cap stands at $5.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $16.96 and a 52-week-low of $12.30. First Horizon National's stock last closed at $16.84 per share.
- Piper Jaffray changed the rating for Fulgent Genetics Inc (NASDAQ: FLGT) from Neutral to Overweight. For the third quarter, Fulgent Genetics had an EPS of $0.14, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.00. The total market value of Fulgent Genetics's outstanding shares is at $203.5 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $12.88 and a 52-week-low of $3.02. Fulgent Genetics's stock last closed at $9.40 per share.
- Barclays upgraded the stock for Halozyme Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: HALO) from Underweight to Equal-Weight. For the second quarter, Halozyme Therapeutics had an EPS of ($0.10), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.16). The total market value of Halozyme Therapeutics's outstanding shares is at $2.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $17.79 and a 52-week-low of $13.24. Halozyme Therapeutics's stock last closed at $15.45 per share.
- Mizuho upgraded the stock for NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ: NXPI) from Neutral to Buy. In the third quarter, NXP Semiconductors showed an EPS of $2.02, compared to $2.01 from the year-ago quarter. NXP Semiconductors's market cap stands at $30.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $119.89 and a 52-week-low of $67.62. NXP Semiconductors's stock last closed at $117.88 per share.
- For Sientra Inc (NASDAQ: SIEN), William Blair upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Outperform. In the second quarter, Sientra showed an EPS of ($0.73), compared to ($0.73) from the year-ago quarter. Sientra's market cap stands at $338.6 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $22.28 and a 52-week-low of $4.78. Sientra's stock last closed at $6.77 per share.
Downgrades
- Barclays changed the rating for American Axle & Mfg Holdings Inc (NYSE: AXL) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the third quarter, American Axle & Mfg Hldgs showed an EPS of $0.58, compared to $0.63 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of American Axle & Mfg Hldgs's outstanding shares is at $940.2 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $17.20 and a 52-week-low of $5.87. American Axle & Mfg Hldgs's stock last closed at $11.05 per share.
- Cowen & Co. changed the rating for CAI International Inc (NYSE: CAI) from Outperform to Market Perform. CAI International earned $0.74 in the third quarter, compared to $1.03 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of CAI International's outstanding shares is at $379.3 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $26.63 and a 52-week-low of $17.87. CAI International's stock last closed at $23.80 per share.
- Oppenheimer downgraded the stock for Ceragon Networks Ltd (NASDAQ: CRNT) from Outperform to Perform. Ceragon Networks earned $0.01 in the third quarter, compared to $0.07 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Ceragon Networks's outstanding shares is at $207.7 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $5.04 and a 52-week-low of $1.90. Ceragon Networks's stock last closed at $1.91 per share.
- For FirstEnergy Corp (NYSE: FE), Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight. FirstEnergy earned $0.76 in the third quarter, compared to $0.80 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for FirstEnergy is at $26.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $49.07 and a 52-week-low of $35.33. FirstEnergy's stock last closed at $48.00 per share.
- Keefe, Bruyette & Woods changed the rating for Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE: HRTG) from Outperform to Market Perform. Heritage Insurance Hldgs earned $0.28 in the third quarter, compared to $0.23 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Heritage Insurance Hldgs is at $397.6 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $16.95 and a 52-week-low of $12.88. Heritage Insurance Hldgs's stock last closed at $14.79 per share.
- Bank of America changed the rating for Hudson Ltd (NYSE: HUD) from Neutral to Underperform. For the third quarter, Hudson had an EPS of $0.26, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.41. The total market value of Hudson's outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $21.15 and a 52-week-low of $10.33. Hudson's stock last closed at $12.41 per share.
- B. Riley changed the rating for National CineMedia Inc (NASDAQ: NCMI) from Buy to Neutral. National CineMedia earned $0.12 in the third quarter, compared to $0.14 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of National CineMedia's outstanding shares is at $666.5 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $8.93 and a 52-week-low of $5.88. National CineMedia's stock last closed at $8.48 per share.
- Wells Fargo downgraded the stock for Owl Rock Capital Corp (NYSE: ORCC) from Market Perform to Underperform. Owl Rock Capital earned $0.36 in the third quarter. Owl Rock Capital's market cap stands at $6.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $18.15 and a 52-week-low of $15.02. Owl Rock Capital's stock last closed at $17.19 per share.
- RBC Capital downgraded the stock for Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ: PEGI) from Outperform to Sector Perform. For the third quarter, Pattern Energy Group had an EPS of ($0.39), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.13). The total market value of Pattern Energy Group's outstanding shares is at $2.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $28.50 and a 52-week-low of $17.52. Pattern Energy Group's stock last closed at $27.11 per share.
- Wells Fargo downgraded the stock for Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE: PRU) from Outperform to Market Perform. In the third quarter, Prudential Financial showed an EPS of $3.22, compared to $3.15 from the year-ago quarter. Prudential Financial's market cap stands at $36.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $106.39 and a 52-week-low of $75.61. Prudential Financial's stock last closed at $94.64 per share.
- Raymond James changed the rating for Charles Schwab Corp (NYSE: SCHW) from Outperform to Market Perform. In the third quarter, Charles Schwab showed an EPS of $0.74, compared to $0.65 from the year-ago quarter. Charles Schwab's market cap stands at $53.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $49.24 and a 52-week-low of $34.58. Charles Schwab's stock last closed at $43.24 per share.
Initiations
- BWS Financial initiated coverage on Anika Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ANIK) with a Sell rating. The price target for Anika Therapeutics is set at $29.00. For the third quarter, Anika Therapeutics had an EPS of $0.64, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.53. The total market value of Anika Therapeutics's outstanding shares is at $783.2 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $75.72 and a 52-week-low of $29.01. Anika Therapeutics's stock last closed at $66.73 per share.
- Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: APLS) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Apellis Pharmaceuticals is set at $33.00. In the third quarter, Apellis Pharmaceuticals showed an EPS of ($1.09), compared to ($0.64) from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Apellis Pharmaceuticals's outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $33.18 and a 52-week-low of $12.16. Apellis Pharmaceuticals's stock last closed at $30.61 per share.
- With a rating of Neutral, Credit Suisse initiated coverage on argenx SE (NASDAQ: ARGX). The price target is set at $137.00 for argenx. argenx earned ($0.72) in the third quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $150.92 and a 52-week-low of $82.93. argenx's stock last closed at $127.65 per share.
- With a rating of Outperform, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Arqule Inc (NASDAQ: ARQL). The price target is set at $17.00 for Arqule. In the third quarter, Arqule showed an EPS of ($0.09), compared to ($0.05) from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Arqule's outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $12.22 and a 52-week-low of $2.23. Arqule's stock last closed at $9.69 per share.
- Wolfe Research initiated coverage on BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) with an Outperform rating. The price target for BioNTech is set at $21.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $21.99 and a 52-week-low of $12.53. BioNTech's stock last closed at $18.97 per share.
- With a rating of Neutral, JP Morgan initiated coverage on HBT Financial Inc (NASDAQ: HBT). The price target is set at $17.00 for HBT Financial. The stock has a 52-week-high of $16.40 and a 52-week-low of $15.27. HBT Financial's stock last closed at $16.06 per share.
- Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on HBT Financial Inc (NASDAQ: HBT) with an Outperform rating. The price target for HBT Financial is set at $21.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $16.40 and a 52-week-low of $15.27. HBT Financial's stock last closed at $16.06 per share.
- With a rating of Outperform, Raymond James initiated coverage on HBT Financial Inc (NASDAQ: HBT). The price target is set at $18.00 for HBT Financial. The stock has a 52-week-high of $16.40 and a 52-week-low of $15.27. HBT Financial's stock last closed at $16.06 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on aTyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: LIFE). The price target is set at $8.00 for aTyr Pharma. aTyr Pharma earned ($1.80) in the second quarter. The current market cap for aTyr Pharma is at $13.6 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $11.48 and a 52-week-low of $2.76. aTyr Pharma's stock last closed at $3.73 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on PDS Biotechnology Corp (NASDAQ: PDSB). The price target is set at $7.00 for PDS Biotechnology. PDS Biotechnology's market cap stands at $27.2 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $17.00 and a 52-week-low of $2.80. PDS Biotechnology's stock last closed at $3.05 per share.
- Credit Suisse initiated coverage on uniQure NV (NASDAQ: QURE) with an Outperform rating. The price target for uniQure is set at $76.00. In the third quarter, uniQure showed an EPS of ($0.58), compared to ($0.59) from the year-ago quarter. uniQure's market cap stands at $1.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $82.49 and a 52-week-low of $21.98. uniQure's stock last closed at $49.58 per share.
- Stephens & Co. initiated coverage on The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE: RUBI) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Rubicon Project is set at $12.00. In the second quarter, Rubicon Project showed an EPS of ($0.06), compared to ($0.27) from the year-ago quarter. Rubicon Project's market cap stands at $470.5 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $10.85 and a 52-week-low of $3.00. Rubicon Project's stock last closed at $8.44 per share.
- Stephens & Co. initiated coverage on SkyWest Inc (NASDAQ: SKYW) with an Overweight rating. The price target for SkyWest is set at $75.00. SkyWest earned $1.79 in the third quarter, compared to $1.57 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of SkyWest's outstanding shares is at $2.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $63.40 and a 52-week-low of $42.38. SkyWest's stock last closed at $61.46 per share.
