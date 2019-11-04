Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 4, 2019
Upgrades
- Craig-Hallum upgraded the stock for Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: ACLS) from Hold to Buy. For the third quarter, Axcelis Technologies had an EPS of $0.02, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.22. Axcelis Technologies's market cap stands at $591.6 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $22.99 and a 52-week-low of $13.99. Axcelis Technologies's stock last closed at $20.87 per share.
- Bank of America changed the rating for BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE: BB) from Underperform to Neutral. For the second quarter, BlackBerry had an EPS of $0.00, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.04. BlackBerry's market cap stands at $4.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $10.29 and a 52-week-low of $4.86. BlackBerry's stock last closed at $5.50 per share.
- Wells Fargo changed the rating for BlackRock Capital Investment Corp (NASDAQ: BKCC) from Market Perform to Outperform. For the third quarter, BlackRock Capital Inv had an EPS of $0.14, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.18. BlackRock Capital Inv's market cap stands at $318.7 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $6.64 and a 52-week-low of $4.58. BlackRock Capital Inv's stock last closed at $4.71 per share.
- Wedbush upgraded the stock for bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ: BLUE) from Neutral to Outperform. For the third quarter, bluebird bio had an EPS of ($3.73), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($2.73). The current market cap for bluebird bio is at $4.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $163.43 and a 52-week-low of $79.91. bluebird bio's stock last closed at $82.86 per share.
- For Banco Santander Chile (NYSE: BSAC), Citi upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. Banco Santander Chile earned $0.40 in the third quarter, compared to $0.42 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $32.97 and a 52-week-low of $23.98. Banco Santander Chile's stock last closed at $24.60 per share.
- For Colfax Corp (NYSE: CFX), Bank of America upgraded the stock from Underperform to Neutral. Colfax earned $0.50 in the third quarter, compared to $0.54 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Colfax's outstanding shares is at $3.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $34.84 and a 52-week-low of $18.95. Colfax's stock last closed at $34.83 per share.
- HSBC changed the rating for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE: FCAU) from Hold to Buy. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles earned $0.88 in the third quarter, compared to $1.01 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles's outstanding shares is at $30.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $17.46 and a 52-week-low of $12.11. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles's stock last closed at $15.74 per share.
- Citigroup upgraded the stock for Fitbit Inc (NYSE: FIT) from Sell to Neutral. In the second quarter, Fitbit showed an EPS of ($0.14), compared to ($0.22) from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Fitbit's outstanding shares is at $984.2 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $7.26 and a 52-week-low of $2.81. Fitbit's stock last closed at $7.12 per share.
- Macquarie upgraded the stock for Full House Resorts Inc (NASDAQ: FLL) from Neutral to Outperform. In the third quarter, Full House Resorts showed an EPS of $0.06, compared to $0.04 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Full House Resorts's outstanding shares is at $66.9 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $2.90 and a 52-week-low of $1.60. Full House Resorts's stock last closed at $2.80 per share.
- Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock for Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: HOLI) from Neutral to Buy. In the fourth quarter, Hollysys Automation showed an EPS of $0.42, compared to $0.46 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Hollysys Automation's outstanding shares is at $889.7 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $24.10 and a 52-week-low of $13.59. Hollysys Automation's stock last closed at $14.66 per share.
- For Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE: HTGC), Wells Fargo upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Outperform. Hercules Capital earned $0.39 in the third quarter, compared to $0.34 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Hercules Capital's outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $14.45 and a 52-week-low of $10.57. Hercules Capital's stock last closed at $14.23 per share.
- Bank of America changed the rating for Idacorp Inc (NYSE: IDA) from Underperform to Neutral. Idacorp earned $1.78 in the third quarter, compared to $2.02 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Idacorp's outstanding shares is at $5.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $114.01 and a 52-week-low of $89.31. Idacorp's stock last closed at $108.02 per share.
- Wells Fargo upgraded the stock for Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ: MRVL) from Market Perform to Outperform. In the second quarter, Marvell Technology Group showed an EPS of $0.16, compared to $0.28 from the year-ago quarter. Marvell Technology Group's market cap stands at $16.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $27.64 and a 52-week-low of $14.34. Marvell Technology Group's stock last closed at $25.14 per share.
- CFRA upgraded the stock for ServiceNow Inc (NYSE: NOW) from Hold to Buy. In the third quarter, ServiceNow showed an EPS of $0.99, compared to $0.68 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of ServiceNow's outstanding shares is at $47.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $303.17 and a 52-week-low of $147.63. ServiceNow's stock last closed at $253.10 per share.
Downgrades
- RBC Capital downgraded the stock for CatchMark Timber Trust Inc (NYSE: CTT) from Outperform to Sector Perform. In the third quarter, CatchMark Timber Trust showed an EPS of ($0.42), compared to ($1.61) from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for CatchMark Timber Trust is at $562.1 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $12.54 and a 52-week-low of $6.71. CatchMark Timber Trust's stock last closed at $12.20 per share.
- Barclays changed the rating for Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE: DLPH) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Delphi Technologies earned $0.56 in the third quarter, compared to $0.72 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Delphi Technologies is at $1.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $26.82 and a 52-week-low of $11.77. Delphi Technologies's stock last closed at $12.74 per share.
- Keefe, Bruyette & Woods changed the rating for Flushing Financial Corp (NASDAQ: FFIC) from Market Perform to Underperform. In the third quarter, Flushing Financial showed an EPS of $0.48, compared to $0.54 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Flushing Financial's outstanding shares is at $682.3 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $23.75 and a 52-week-low of $18.80. Flushing Financial's stock last closed at $21.94 per share.
- DA Davidson changed the rating for Fitbit Inc (NYSE: FIT) from Buy to Neutral. For the second quarter, Fitbit had an EPS of ($0.14), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.22). The total market value of Fitbit's outstanding shares is at $984.2 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $7.26 and a 52-week-low of $2.81. Fitbit's stock last closed at $7.12 per share.
- For FLIR Systems Inc (NASDAQ: FLIR), Imperial Capital downgraded the stock from Outperform to In-Line. In the third quarter, FLIR Systems showed an EPS of $0.59, compared to $0.57 from the year-ago quarter. FLIR Systems's market cap stands at $6.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $55.54 and a 52-week-low of $40.52. FLIR Systems's stock last closed at $53.30 per share.
- For Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE: HOG), KeyBanc downgraded the stock from Sector Weight to Underweight. Harley-Davidson earned $0.70 in the third quarter, compared to $0.78 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Harley-Davidson is at $5.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $43.69 and a 52-week-low of $30.17. Harley-Davidson's stock last closed at $39.34 per share.
- Seaport Global changed the rating for KB Home (NYSE: KBH) from Buy to Neutral. KB Home earned $0.73 in the third quarter, compared to $0.87 in the year-ago quarter. KB Home's market cap stands at $3.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $37.40 and a 52-week-low of $16.82. KB Home's stock last closed at $36.31 per share.
- For Liberty Property Trust (NYSE: LPT), Wells Fargo downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform. In the third quarter, Liberty Prop Trust showed an EPS of $0.69, compared to $0.69 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Liberty Prop Trust's outstanding shares is at $7.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $59.97 and a 52-week-low of $40.15. Liberty Prop Trust's stock last closed at $59.06 per share.
- Piper Jaffray changed the rating for McDonald's Corp (NYSE: MCD) from Overweight to Neutral. McDonald's earned $2.11 in the third quarter, compared to $2.10 in the year-ago quarter. McDonald's's market cap stands at $149.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $221.93 and a 52-week-low of $169.04. McDonald's's stock last closed at $193.96 per share.
- Bank of America downgraded the stock for Magellan Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: MMP) from Neutral to Underperform. For the third quarter, Magellan Midstream had an EPS of $1.19, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.10. The total market value of Magellan Midstream's outstanding shares is at $14.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $67.75 and a 52-week-low of $54.25. Magellan Midstream's stock last closed at $62.67 per share.
Initiations
- With a rating of Buy, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ALLO). The price target is set at $36.00 for Allogene Therapeutics. Interestingly, in the second quarter, Allogene Therapeutics's EPS was ($0.41). The total market value of Allogene Therapeutics's outstanding shares is at $3.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $35.55 and a 52-week-low of $23.37. Allogene Therapeutics's stock last closed at $28.94 per share.
- Northland Securities initiated coverage on Aspen Group Inc (NASDAQ: ASPU) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Aspen Group is set at $10.00. In the second quarter, Aspen Group showed an EPS of ($0.13), compared to ($0.04) from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Aspen Group's outstanding shares is at $98.1 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $6.49 and a 52-week-low of $3.58. Aspen Group's stock last closed at $6.29 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, Compass Point initiated coverage on Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ: BNFT). The price target is set at $37.00 for Benefitfocus. For the second quarter, Benefitfocus had an EPS of ($0.31), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.24). The total market value of Benefitfocus's outstanding shares is at $806.9 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $60.66 and a 52-week-low of $21.60. Benefitfocus's stock last closed at $23.12 per share.
- Berenberg initiated coverage on BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) with a Buy rating. The price target for BioNTech is set at $25.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $21.99 and a 52-week-low of $12.53. BioNTech's stock last closed at $16.52 per share.
- SVB Leerink initiated coverage on BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) with an Outperform rating. The stock has a 52-week-high of $21.99 and a 52-week-low of $12.53. BioNTech's stock last closed at $16.52 per share.
- UBS initiated coverage on BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) with a Buy rating. The price target for BioNTech is set at $21.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $21.99 and a 52-week-low of $12.53. BioNTech's stock last closed at $16.52 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, Bank of America initiated coverage on BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX). The price target is set at $21.00 for BioNTech. The stock has a 52-week-high of $21.99 and a 52-week-low of $12.53. BioNTech's stock last closed at $16.52 per share.
- With a rating of Overweight, JP Morgan initiated coverage on BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX). The price target is set at $23.00 for BioNTech. The stock has a 52-week-high of $21.99 and a 52-week-low of $12.53. BioNTech's stock last closed at $16.52 per share.
- Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) with a Buy rating. The price target for BioNTech is set at $22.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $21.99 and a 52-week-low of $12.53. BioNTech's stock last closed at $16.52 per share.
- Rosenblatt initiated coverage on Discovery Inc (NASDAQ: DISCA) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Discovery is set at $30.00. For the second quarter, Discovery had an EPS of $1.61, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.77. The current market cap for Discovery is at $13.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $34.89 and a 52-week-low of $23.79. Discovery's stock last closed at $27.26 per share.
- With a rating of Outperform, Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage on DocuSign Inc (NASDAQ: DOCU). The price target is set at $80.00 for DocuSign. For the second quarter, DocuSign had an EPS of $0.01, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.03. DocuSign's market cap stands at $10.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $68.17 and a 52-week-low of $35.06. DocuSign's stock last closed at $66.88 per share.
- Barrington Research initiated coverage on iHeartMedia Inc (NASDAQ: IHRT) with an Outperform rating. The price target for iHeartMedia is set at $18.00. iHeartMedia earned $0.77 in the second quarter. iHeartMedia's market cap stands at $964.7 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.00 and a 52-week-low of $12.72. iHeartMedia's stock last closed at $14.96 per share.
- Piper Jaffray initiated coverage on Cloudflare Inc (NYSE: NET) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Cloudflare is set at $20.00. The total market value of Cloudflare's outstanding shares is at $5.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $22.08 and a 52-week-low of $14.50. Cloudflare's stock last closed at $16.83 per share.
