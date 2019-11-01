Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For Npvember 1, 2019
Upgrades
- For Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ: AMED), Baird upgraded the stock from Neutral to Outperform. For the third quarter, Amedisys had an EPS of $1.15, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.95. Amedisys's market cap stands at $4.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $141.97 and a 52-week-low of $103.76. Amedisys's stock last closed at $128.52 per share.
- For Church & Dwight Co Inc (NYSE: CHD), Citigroup upgraded the stock from Sell to Neutral. Church & Dwight Co earned $0.63 in the third quarter, compared to $0.55 in the year-ago quarter. Church & Dwight Co's market cap stands at $18.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $80.99 and a 52-week-low of $58.59. Church & Dwight Co's stock last closed at $69.99 per share.
- JMP Securities upgraded the stock for Chemed Corp (NYSE: CHE) from Market Perform to Market Outperform. For the third quarter, Chemed had an EPS of $3.46, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $3.07. Chemed's market cap stands at $6.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $441.79 and a 52-week-low of $260.03. Chemed's stock last closed at $393.98 per share.
- JP Morgan changed the rating for Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE: DBD) from Underweight to Neutral. For the third quarter, Diebold Nixdorf had an EPS of ($0.06), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.61). Diebold Nixdorf's market cap stands at $858.2 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $14.66 and a 52-week-low of $2.41. Diebold Nixdorf's stock last closed at $6.99 per share.
- Citigroup upgraded the stock for Euronext NV (OTC: EUXTF) from Neutral to Buy. The stock has a 52-week-high of $79.32 and a 52-week-low of $53.30. Euronext's stock last closed at $79.32 per share.
- Redburn changed the rating for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE: FCAU) from Sell to Neutral. In the third quarter, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles showed an EPS of $0.88, compared to $1.01 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles's outstanding shares is at $25.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $17.46 and a 52-week-low of $12.11. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles's stock last closed at $15.32 per share.
- For Imax Corp (NYSE: IMAX), Canaccord Genuity upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy. For the third quarter, Imax had an EPS of $0.21, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.14. The current market cap for Imax is at $1.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $25.75 and a 52-week-low of $17.55. Imax's stock last closed at $21.35 per share.
- Raymond James upgraded the stock for Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: NTLA) from Market Perform to Outperform. Intellia Therapeutics earned ($0.49) in the third quarter, compared to ($0.53) in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Intellia Therapeutics's outstanding shares is at $648.0 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $20.38 and a 52-week-low of $10.26. Intellia Therapeutics's stock last closed at $12.48 per share.
- Deutsche Bank upgraded the stock for Parker Hannifin Corp (NYSE: PH) from Hold to Buy. For the first quarter, Parker Hannifin had an EPS of $2.76, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.84. The total market value of Parker Hannifin's outstanding shares is at $22.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $194.16 and a 52-week-low of $140.82. Parker Hannifin's stock last closed at $183.48 per share.
- For Pinterest Inc (NYSE: PINS), DA Davidson upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. Pinterest earned $0.01 in the third quarter. The current market cap for Pinterest is at $14.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $36.83 and a 52-week-low of $23.05. Pinterest's stock last closed at $25.13 per share.
- For Repligen Corp (NASDAQ: RGEN), First Analysis upgraded the stock from Outperform to Strong Buy. For the third quarter, Repligen had an EPS of $0.26, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.20. Repligen's market cap stands at $4.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $99.25 and a 52-week-low of $48.26. Repligen's stock last closed at $79.49 per share.
- DA Davidson changed the rating for Rayonier Inc (NYSE: RYN) from Neutral to Buy. Rayonier earned $0.00 in the third quarter, compared to $0.18 in the year-ago quarter. Rayonier's market cap stands at $3.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $32.92 and a 52-week-low of $25.83. Rayonier's stock last closed at $26.98 per share.
- Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock for TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) from Neutral to Buy. For the second quarter, TAL Education had an EPS of $0.02, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.16. The total market value of TAL Education's outstanding shares is at $20.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $43.50 and a 52-week-low of $24.66. TAL Education's stock last closed at $42.81 per share.
Downgrades
- KeyBanc downgraded the stock for Arista Networks Inc (NYSE: ANET) from Overweight to Sector Weight. For the third quarter, Arista Networks had an EPS of $2.69, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.11. The total market value of Arista Networks's outstanding shares is at $18.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $331.27 and a 52-week-low of $187.08. Arista Networks's stock last closed at $244.61 per share.
- Oppenheimer changed the rating for Arista Networks Inc (NYSE: ANET) from Outperform to Perform. Arista Networks earned $2.69 in the third quarter, compared to $2.11 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Arista Networks's outstanding shares is at $18.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $331.27 and a 52-week-low of $187.08. Arista Networks's stock last closed at $244.61 per share.
- For Arista Networks Inc (NYSE: ANET), JP Morgan downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underweight. For the third quarter, Arista Networks had an EPS of $2.69, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.11. Arista Networks's market cap stands at $18.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $331.27 and a 52-week-low of $187.08. Arista Networks's stock last closed at $244.61 per share.
- For Arista Networks Inc (NYSE: ANET), Stifel Nicolaus downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. In the third quarter, Arista Networks showed an EPS of $2.69, compared to $2.11 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Arista Networks's outstanding shares is at $18.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $331.27 and a 52-week-low of $187.08. Arista Networks's stock last closed at $244.61 per share.
- For Arista Networks Inc (NYSE: ANET), Needham downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. In the third quarter, Arista Networks showed an EPS of $2.69, compared to $2.11 from the year-ago quarter. Arista Networks's market cap stands at $18.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $331.27 and a 52-week-low of $187.08. Arista Networks's stock last closed at $244.61 per share.
- For Arista Networks Inc (NYSE: ANET), Bank of America downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. For the third quarter, Arista Networks had an EPS of $2.69, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.11. The current market cap for Arista Networks is at $18.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $331.27 and a 52-week-low of $187.08. Arista Networks's stock last closed at $244.61 per share.
- Bank of America changed the rating for Booking Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: BKNG) from Buy to Neutral. For the second quarter, Booking Holdings had an EPS of $23.59, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $20.67. The total market value of Booking Holdings's outstanding shares is at $83.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $2081.81 and a 52-week-low of $1606.27. Booking Holdings's stock last closed at $2048.77 per share.
- For Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ: BLDP), H.C. Wainwright downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. For the third quarter, Ballard Power Systems had an EPS of ($0.04), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.03). The current market cap for Ballard Power Systems is at $1.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $6.13 and a 52-week-low of $2.25. Ballard Power Systems's stock last closed at $5.52 per share.
- Northland Securities downgraded the stock for Casa Systems Inc (NASDAQ: CASA) from Outperform to Market Perform. In the third quarter, Casa Systems showed an EPS of ($0.03), compared to $0.22 from the year-ago quarter. Casa Systems's market cap stands at $611.7 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $16.42 and a 52-week-low of $5.35. Casa Systems's stock last closed at $6.72 per share.
- For Celgene Corp (NASDAQ: CELG), Baird downgraded the stock from Outperform to Neutral. Celgene earned $2.99 in the third quarter, compared to $2.29 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Celgene is at $69.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $108.63 and a 52-week-low of $58.59. Celgene's stock last closed at $108.03 per share.
- For Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc (NYSE: CFR), Wedbush downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underperform. In the third quarter, Cullen/Frost Bankers showed an EPS of $1.73, compared to $1.78 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Cullen/Frost Bankers's outstanding shares is at $5.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $106.23 and a 52-week-low of $79.86. Cullen/Frost Bankers's stock last closed at $90.06 per share.
- For C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ: CHRW), Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock from Neutral to Sell. C.H. Robinson Worldwide earned $1.07 in the third quarter, compared to $1.25 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of C.H. Robinson Worldwide's outstanding shares is at $11.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $94.34 and a 52-week-low of $74.93. C.H. Robinson Worldwide's stock last closed at $75.64 per share.
- Citigroup downgraded the stock for Costamare Inc (NYSE: CMRE) from Neutral to Sell. Costamare earned $0.26 in the third quarter, compared to $0.09 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Costamare's outstanding shares is at $695.0 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $8.29 and a 52-week-low of $4.20. Costamare's stock last closed at $7.87 per share.
- JP Morgan downgraded the stock for CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ: CONE) from Overweight to Neutral. CyrusOne earned $0.91 in the third quarter, compared to $0.79 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for CyrusOne is at $8.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $79.73 and a 52-week-low of $48.94. CyrusOne's stock last closed at $71.28 per share.
- For Corteva Inc (NYSE: CTVA), JP Morgan downgraded the stock from Overweight to Neutral. In the third quarter, Corteva showed an EPS of ($0.39), compared to ($0.60) from the year-ago quarter. Corteva's market cap stands at $20.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $32.78 and a 52-week-low of $24.35. Corteva's stock last closed at $26.38 per share.
- For Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE: DLPH), Oppenheimer downgraded the stock from Outperform to Perform. In the third quarter, Delphi Technologies showed an EPS of $0.56, compared to $0.72 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Delphi Technologies's outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $26.82 and a 52-week-low of $11.77. Delphi Technologies's stock last closed at $12.20 per share.
- Barclays downgraded the stock for Eidos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: EIDX) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. For the third quarter, Eidos Therapeutics had an EPS of $0.18, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.29). The current market cap for Eidos Therapeutics is at $1.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $49.72 and a 52-week-low of $10.40. Eidos Therapeutics's stock last closed at $48.50 per share.
- Gabelli & Co. downgraded the stock for Faro Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: FARO) from Buy to Hold. In the third quarter, Faro Technologies showed an EPS of ($0.01), compared to $0.09 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Faro Technologies is at $838.3 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $57.58 and a 52-week-low of $37.58. Faro Technologies's stock last closed at $47.68 per share.
- For Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE: FRT), Sandler O'Neill downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. Federal Realty Investment earned $1.43 in the third quarter, compared to $1.58 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Federal Realty Investment is at $10.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $141.35 and a 52-week-low of $115.09. Federal Realty Investment's stock last closed at $135.92 per share.
- For Generac Holdings Inc (NYSE: GNRC), Bank of America downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. In the third quarter, Generac Hldgs showed an EPS of $1.43, compared to $1.43 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Generac Hldgs's outstanding shares is at $4.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $98.37 and a 52-week-low of $45.43. Generac Hldgs's stock last closed at $96.58 per share.
- Ladenburg Thalmann downgraded the stock for Owl Rock Capital Corp (NYSE: ORCC) from Buy to Neutral. Interestingly, in the third quarter, Owl Rock Capital's EPS was $0.36. Owl Rock Capital's market cap stands at $6.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $18.15 and a 52-week-low of $15.02. Owl Rock Capital's stock last closed at $17.10 per share.
- For Penn National Gaming Inc (NASDAQ: PENN), Jefferies downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. Penn National Gaming earned $0.38 in the third quarter, compared to $0.38 in the year-ago quarter. Penn National Gaming's market cap stands at $2.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $26.45 and a 52-week-low of $16.72. Penn National Gaming's stock last closed at $21.32 per share.
- Pivotal Research downgraded the stock for Pinterest Inc (NYSE: PINS) from Buy to Hold. Interestingly, in the third quarter, Pinterest's EPS was $0.01. The total market value of Pinterest's outstanding shares is at $14.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $36.83 and a 52-week-low of $23.05. Pinterest's stock last closed at $25.13 per share.
- For Pixelworks Inc (NASDAQ: PXLW), Lake Street downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. Pixelworks earned ($0.01) in the third quarter, compared to $0.07 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Pixelworks's outstanding shares is at $139.9 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $5.01 and a 52-week-low of $2.60. Pixelworks's stock last closed at $3.89 per share.
- For Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE: SIX), Berenberg downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. In the third quarter, Six Flags Entertainment showed an EPS of $2.11, compared to $2.16 from the year-ago quarter. Six Flags Entertainment's market cap stands at $4.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $64.28 and a 52-week-low of $42.04. Six Flags Entertainment's stock last closed at $42.16 per share.
- Lake Street changed the rating for Surmodics Inc (NASDAQ: SRDX) from Buy to Hold. Surmodics earned $0.37 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.05 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Surmodics's outstanding shares is at $620.5 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $68.84 and a 52-week-low of $38.06. Surmodics's stock last closed at $47.51 per share.
Initiations
- Piper Jaffray initiated coverage on Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: AXNX) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Axonics Modulation Tech is set at $39.00. Interestingly, in the second quarter, Axonics Modulation Tech's EPS was ($0.68). The current market cap for Axonics Modulation Tech is at $857.4 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $43.37 and a 52-week-low of $11.95. Axonics Modulation Tech's stock last closed at $24.72 per share.
- Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ: FIXX) with a Perform rating. For the second quarter, Homology Medicines had an EPS of ($0.61), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.34). Homology Medicines's market cap stands at $813.8 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $31.80 and a 52-week-low of $12.35. Homology Medicines's stock last closed at $13.13 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, Guggenheim Securities initiated coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SRPT). The price target is set at $183.00 for Sarepta Therapeutics. Sarepta Therapeutics earned ($0.83) in the second quarter, compared to ($0.43) in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Sarepta Therapeutics's outstanding shares is at $5.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $158.80 and a 52-week-low of $72.05. Sarepta Therapeutics's stock last closed at $83.06 per share.
- Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE: TAK) with a Market Perform rating. The price target for Takeda Pharmaceutical is set at $19.50. The stock has a 52-week-high of $21.61 and a 52-week-low of $15.50. Takeda Pharmaceutical's stock last closed at $17.95 per share.
Posted-In: Initiations top upgradesUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Intraday Update Analyst Ratings
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.