Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 30, 2019
Upgrades
- For Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ: ADI), Raymond James upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Outperform. In the third quarter, Analog Devices showed an EPS of $1.26, compared to $1.53 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Analog Devices is at $40.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $124.78 and a 52-week-low of $78.98. Analog Devices's stock last closed at $108.06 per share.
- Loop Capital upgraded the stock for Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) from Hold to Buy. In the third quarter, Advanced Micro Devices showed an EPS of $0.18, compared to $0.13 from the year-ago quarter. Advanced Micro Devices's market cap stands at $31.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $35.55 and a 52-week-low of $16.03. Advanced Micro Devices's stock last closed at $33.03 per share.
- For Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ: AMD), CFRA upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy. For the third quarter, Advanced Micro Devices had an EPS of $0.18, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.13. The current market cap for Advanced Micro Devices is at $31.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $35.55 and a 52-week-low of $16.03. Advanced Micro Devices's stock last closed at $33.03 per share.
- For Biogen Inc (NASDAQ: BIIB), Bernstein upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Outperform. Biogen earned $9.17 in the third quarter, compared to $7.40 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Biogen is at $42.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $344.00 and a 52-week-low of $215.78. Biogen's stock last closed at $297.50 per share.
- For Digital Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: DLR), William Blair upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Outperform. Digital Realty Trust earned $1.67 in the third quarter, compared to $1.63 in the year-ago quarter. Digital Realty Trust's market cap stands at $27.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $136.32 and a 52-week-low of $100.05. Digital Realty Trust's stock last closed at $130.16 per share.
- For Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE: FCAU), Commerzbank upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles earned $0.65 in the second quarter, compared to $0.73 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles's outstanding shares is at $25.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $17.46 and a 52-week-low of $12.11. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles's stock last closed at $14.22 per share.
- For Kellogg Co (NYSE: K), Edward Jones upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy. For the third quarter, Kellogg had an EPS of $1.03, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.06. The total market value of Kellogg's outstanding shares is at $21.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $72.02 and a 52-week-low of $51.34. Kellogg's stock last closed at $62.87 per share.
- For Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ: MCHP), Raymond James upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Strong Buy. Microchip Technology earned $1.41 in the first quarter, compared to $1.61 in the year-ago quarter. Microchip Technology's market cap stands at $21.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $101.35 and a 52-week-low of $61.23. Microchip Technology's stock last closed at $94.81 per share.
- For National Oilwell Varco Inc (NYSE: NOV), Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. In the third quarter, National Oilwell Varco showed an EPS of ($0.07), compared to $0.00 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of National Oilwell Varco's outstanding shares is at $8.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $38.05 and a 52-week-low of $18.05. National Oilwell Varco's stock last closed at $23.82 per share.
- Stifel Nicolaus upgraded the stock for Nu Skin Enterprises Inc (NYSE: NUS) from Sell to Hold. Nu Skin Enterprises earned $0.83 in the second quarter, compared to $0.95 in the year-ago quarter. Nu Skin Enterprises's market cap stands at $2.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $73.51 and a 52-week-low of $35.03. Nu Skin Enterprises's stock last closed at $44.48 per share.
Downgrades
- PiperJaffray downgraded the stock for AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AMAG) from Neutral to Underweight. In the second quarter, AMAG Pharmaceuticals showed an EPS of ($1.14), compared to ($0.75) from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of AMAG Pharmaceuticals's outstanding shares is at $423.8 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $22.79 and a 52-week-low of $6.81. AMAG Pharmaceuticals's stock last closed at \ Missing Close Price per share.
- Bank of America changed the rating for AMC Networks Inc (NASDAQ: AMCX) from Buy to Neutral. In the second quarter, AMC Networks showed an EPS of $2.60, compared to $1.93 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for AMC Networks is at $2.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $68.42 and a 52-week-low of $44.52. AMC Networks's stock last closed at $44.96 per share.
- B. Riley changed the rating for Peabody Energy Corp (NYSE: BTU) from Buy to Neutral. In the third quarter, Peabody Energy showed an EPS of ($0.77), compared to $0.90 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Peabody Energy is at $1.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $37.37 and a 52-week-low of $12.41. Peabody Energy's stock last closed at $12.48 per share.
- Seaport Global downgraded the stock for Cabot Microelectronics Corp (NASDAQ: CCMP) from Buy to Neutral. In the third quarter, Cabot Microelectronics showed an EPS of $1.59, compared to $1.37 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Cabot Microelectronics's outstanding shares is at $4.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $160.81 and a 52-week-low of $82.24. Cabot Microelectronics's stock last closed at $157.19 per share.
- For C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ: CHRW), Bank of America downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underperform. C.H. Robinson Worldwide earned $1.07 in the third quarter, compared to $1.25 in the year-ago quarter. C.H. Robinson Worldwide's market cap stands at $11.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $94.34 and a 52-week-low of $77.72. C.H. Robinson Worldwide's stock last closed at $90.52 per share.
- CFRA downgraded the stock for Cummins Inc (NYSE: CMI) from Buy to Hold. In the third quarter, Cummins showed an EPS of $3.83, compared to $4.05 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Cummins is at $25.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $180.56 and a 52-week-low of $124.40. Cummins's stock last closed at $177.04 per share.
- For Crane Co (NYSE: CR), Vertical Research downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. Crane earned $1.40 in the third quarter, compared to $1.62 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Crane is at $4.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $94.67 and a 52-week-low of $67.18. Crane's stock last closed at $77.44 per share.
- Canaccord Genuity downgraded the stock for Crane Co (NYSE: CR) from Buy to Hold. In the third quarter, Crane showed an EPS of $1.40, compared to $1.62 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Crane's outstanding shares is at $4.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $94.67 and a 52-week-low of $67.18. Crane's stock last closed at $77.44 per share.
- Buckingham downgraded the stock for Crane Co (NYSE: CR) from Buy to Neutral. For the third quarter, Crane had an EPS of $1.40, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.62. The total market value of Crane's outstanding shares is at $4.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $94.67 and a 52-week-low of $67.18. Crane's stock last closed at $77.44 per share.
- Stifel Nicolaus downgraded the stock for Covenant Transportation Group Inc (NASDAQ: CVTI) from Buy to Hold. For the third quarter, Covenant Transportation had an EPS of ($0.08), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.66. The current market cap for Covenant Transportation is at $303.4 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $25.90 and a 52-week-low of $13.27. Covenant Transportation's stock last closed at $16.74 per share.
- Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock for Fortescue Metals Group Ltd (OTC: FSUGY) from Buy to Neutral. The stock has a 52-week-high of $13.28 and a 52-week-low of $5.44. Fortescue Metals Group's stock last closed at $12.14 per share.
- For Corning Inc (NYSE: GLW), Deutsche Bank downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. Corning earned $0.44 in the third quarter, compared to $0.51 in the year-ago quarter. Corning's market cap stands at $22.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $35.34 and a 52-week-low of $26.75. Corning's stock last closed at $30.26 per share.
- For GrubHub Inc (NYSE: GRUB), Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. For the third quarter, GrubHub had an EPS of $0.27, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.45. GrubHub's market cap stands at $5.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $97.96 and a 52-week-low of $32.55. GrubHub's stock last closed at $33.00 per share.
- BTIG downgraded the stock for GrubHub Inc (NYSE: GRUB) from Buy to Neutral. GrubHub earned $0.27 in the third quarter, compared to $0.45 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of GrubHub's outstanding shares is at $5.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $97.96 and a 52-week-low of $32.55. GrubHub's stock last closed at $33.00 per share.
- Cowen & Co. downgraded the stock for GrubHub Inc (NYSE: GRUB) from Outperform to Market Perform. GrubHub earned $0.27 in the third quarter, compared to $0.45 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of GrubHub's outstanding shares is at $5.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $97.96 and a 52-week-low of $32.55. GrubHub's stock last closed at $33.00 per share.
- For GrubHub Inc (NYSE: GRUB), Mizuho downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. For the third quarter, GrubHub had an EPS of $0.27, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.45. The current market cap for GrubHub is at $5.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $97.96 and a 52-week-low of $32.55. GrubHub's stock last closed at $33.00 per share.
- JMP Securities downgraded the stock for GrubHub Inc (NYSE: GRUB) from Market Outperform to Market Perform. For the third quarter, GrubHub had an EPS of $0.27, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.45. GrubHub's market cap stands at $5.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $97.96 and a 52-week-low of $32.55. GrubHub's stock last closed at $33.00 per share.
- Stifel Nicolaus changed the rating for GrubHub Inc (NYSE: GRUB) from Buy to Hold. For the third quarter, GrubHub had an EPS of $0.27, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.45. The total market value of GrubHub's outstanding shares is at $5.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $97.96 and a 52-week-low of $32.55. GrubHub's stock last closed at $33.00 per share.
- Wedbush changed the rating for GrubHub Inc (NYSE: GRUB) from Outperform to Neutral. For the third quarter, GrubHub had an EPS of $0.27, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.45. GrubHub's market cap stands at $5.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $97.96 and a 52-week-low of $32.55. GrubHub's stock last closed at $33.00 per share.
- For GrubHub Inc (NYSE: GRUB), DA Davidson downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. For the third quarter, GrubHub had an EPS of $0.27, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.45. The total market value of GrubHub's outstanding shares is at $5.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $97.96 and a 52-week-low of $32.55. GrubHub's stock last closed at $33.00 per share.
- Longbow Research changed the rating for MarineMax Inc (NYSE: HZO) from Buy to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, MarineMax showed an EPS of $0.38, compared to $0.45 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of MarineMax's outstanding shares is at $334.7 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $26.11 and a 52-week-low of $13.73. MarineMax's stock last closed at $18.27 per share.
- Deutsche Bank downgraded the stock for Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE: IR) from Buy to Hold. For the third quarter, Ingersoll-Rand had an EPS of $1.99, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.75. Ingersoll-Rand's market cap stands at $29.7 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $128.69 and a 52-week-low of $85.15. Ingersoll-Rand's stock last closed at $127.87 per share.
- For Nordstrom Inc (NYSE: JWN), UBS downgraded the stock from Neutral to Sell. Nordstrom earned $0.90 in the second quarter, compared to $0.95 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Nordstrom's outstanding shares is at $5.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $67.75 and a 52-week-low of $25.01. Nordstrom's stock last closed at $37.09 per share.
- Sidoti & Co. downgraded the stock for Lydall Inc (NYSE: LDL) from Buy to Neutral. In the third quarter, Lydall showed an EPS of $0.19, compared to $0.54 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Lydall is at $431.3 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $33.47 and a 52-week-low of $17.90. Lydall's stock last closed at $24.77 per share.
- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey downgraded the stock for Leggett & Platt Inc (NYSE: LEG) from Buy to Hold. Leggett & Platt earned $0.76 in the third quarter, compared to $0.67 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Leggett & Platt's outstanding shares is at $5.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $51.73 and a 52-week-low of $33.48. Leggett & Platt's stock last closed at $51.57 per share.
- Argus Research changed the rating for ManpowerGroup Inc (NYSE: MAN) from Buy to Hold. In the third quarter, ManpowerGroup showed an EPS of $1.92, compared to $2.43 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for ManpowerGroup is at $5.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $97.96 and a 52-week-low of $61.57. ManpowerGroup's stock last closed at $92.75 per share.
- For Molina Healthcare Inc (NYSE: MOH), Jefferies downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. In the third quarter, Molina Healthcare showed an EPS of $2.83, compared to $3.25 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Molina Healthcare's outstanding shares is at $7.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $159.00 and a 52-week-low of $105.28. Molina Healthcare's stock last closed at $124.76 per share.
Initiations
- Berenberg initiated coverage on Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ: GOSS) with a Buy rating. The price target for Gossamer Bio is set at $31.00. Gossamer Bio's market cap stands at $1.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $25.06 and a 52-week-low of $14.49. Gossamer Bio's stock last closed at $19.68 per share.
- H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ: GWPH) with a Buy rating. The price target for GW Pharmaceuticals is set at $170.00. In the third quarter, GW Pharmaceuticals showed an EPS of ($0.06), compared to ($0.25) from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for GW Pharmaceuticals is at $3.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $196.00 and a 52-week-low of $90.14. GW Pharmaceuticals's stock last closed at $134.06 per share.
- With a rating of Overweight, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Health Catalyst Inc (NASDAQ: HCAT). The price target is set at $47.00 for Health Catalyst. Interestingly, in the second quarter, Health Catalyst's EPS was ($0.21). The current market cap for Health Catalyst is at $1.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $49.85 and a 52-week-low of $26.00. Health Catalyst's stock last closed at $29.84 per share.
